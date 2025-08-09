Leadville Trail 100 MTB: Keegan Swenson dominates with another elite men's victory

By published

Keegan Swenson powers to a fifth solo victory at Leadville Trail 100 MTB, as shown on the live broadcast by Life Time (Image credit: Life Time)
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) stamped his authority across the Columbine climb again and won a fifth consecutive title at Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik. He completed the 100-mile mountain bike endurance race in 5:45:35, his third-best effort at the high elevation "race across the sky".

John Gaston (Specialized) repeated as runner-up, crossing the line 15:16 behind Swenson. It was the fourth podium for Gaston in Leadville, having three runner-ups and a third place, each time the Aspen, Colorado resident spending the second half of the race chasing the Utah-based winner.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men - top 5

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles)

05:45:35

2

John Gaston

00:15:15

3

Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling)

00:22:46

4

Torbjørn Røed (Trek Driftless)

00:29:28

5

Payson Mcelveen (Allied Cycle Works-Red Bull)

st

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

