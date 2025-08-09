Leadville Trail 100 MTB: Keegan Swenson dominates with another elite men's victory

Keegan Swenson powers to a fifth solo victory at Leadville Trail 100 MTB, as shown on the live broadcast by Life Time

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) stamped his authority across the Columbine climb again and won a fifth consecutive title at Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik. He completed the 100-mile mountain bike endurance race in 5:45:35, his third-best effort at the high elevation "race across the sky".

John Gaston (Specialized) repeated as runner-up, crossing the line 15:16 behind Swenson. It was the fourth podium for Gaston in Leadville, having three runner-ups and a third place, each time the Aspen, Colorado resident spending the second half of the race chasing the Utah-based winner.

Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro), a Swiss rider who trains in Colombia, completed his ride in solo third, another 7:30 back from the scorching time posted by Swenson.

"Today was a bit sketchy. The dirt was a bit loose, I was obviously cautious down Columbine, trying to keep it upright, not crash. It was windy on the way home, but still gave it everything I had," Swenson told organisers at the finish on the new Leadville live stream presented by Orange Seal.

"So I was trying to go a bit faster than I had before, but unfortunately, I came up a little bit short. But it wasn't for lack of trying."

Swenson set the course record two years ago at 5:43:29. Last year he was sub-six hours again, but close to six minutes slower. This year was his third time posting a sub-six hour ride, and he was 2:06 short of the record.

With the victory, Swenson added top points for his overall lead in the elite men's division of the Life Time Grand Prix, Leadville 100 serving as the third of six stops in the US off-road series. Pellaud, who was second at Unbound Gravel, moves up in the Grand Prix standings, as he came into Leadville tied for third place, five points behind Swenson.

More to come...

Results