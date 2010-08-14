Image 1 of 36 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) wins the Leadville 100 after a hard-fought battle with Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 36 Riders get ready to race as the temperature was 48 degrees. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 The leaders head up to Sugarloaf Pass. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 36 Dave Wiens (Topeak Ergon) fighting to get back to the lead group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 36 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) leading the race on a descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 36 Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's) lost contact with the leaders before the Columbine climb and settled into a solo effort. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 36 The cheering squads were many. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 36 The lead group of ten riders pass through Box Gulch. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 36 Matt Shriver (Fort Lewis) paces the leaders to Columbine. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 36 Leadville's Johanna Mickle heads up Columbine Mountain. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 36 Levi Leipheimer (Team Radio Shack) chasing JHK on the Columbine Mountain descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 36 Levi Leipheimer (Team Radio Shack) took the lead for good at the bottom of the final Powerline climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) straining to keep contact with Wiens on the Powerline climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 36 Wiens and Bishop on the steepest part of the final climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 36 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru) joined Leipheimer in breaking Lance Armstrong's course record. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 36 Another cheering squad with blurry eyes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 36 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) wins and breaks the course record. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) had a front row start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 Dave Wiens (Topeak Ergon) battling Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) for fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 Riders began their 100 mile journey with a lap around Turquois Lake. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Scenery along the route was quite spectacular with the Rocky Mountains ever present. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 A farm along the route. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 Sunrise in Leadville and everyone was getting ready for the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Dave Wiens (Topeak Ergon) leads riders out on a neutral start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Nearly 1400 starters headed out onto the course at 6:30 AM. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 The Honey Stinger team descending the Powerline. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 The descent below the powerline was full of dangerous ruts. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) leading Amanda Carey as they approach the Columbine climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) got away briefly on the Powerline descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 36 Levi Leipheimer (Team Radio Shack) chasing JHK after crashing with Wells. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) had to swap wheels with Ned Overend after crashing. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 36 Dave Wiens (Topeak Ergon) seemed to be in a bit of trouble but bridged up to the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 36 Amateur riders starting their climb up Columbine Mountain. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) climbing Powerline Hill in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 36 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) taking the women's victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Putting his Tour de France fitness on display for all to see, Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack) completed the Leadville 100 in 6:16:37, bettering the course record set by his team-mate Lance Armstrong 12 months earlier by 12 minutes.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek), who battled Leipheimer for over 80 miles, finished second and also beat the Armstrong record by 3:30. Todd Wells (Specialized) suffered a major mechanical and finished third.

Dave Weins (Topeak-Ergon) nosed out Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) for fourth place as Bishop, who was still dealing with a nasty cold, took fifth.

"That was ridiculous," said Leipheimer after the race. "I don't know if I've ever suffered that much before. JHK was super strong and I was worried because I was suffering on Columbine. I'm just not that used to the altitude and he was hanging tough.

"But I guess that the distance and the fitness from The Tour was enough," he continued, adding, "Although we don't go this hard in the Tour." Whether he was joking or not was unclear. While Leipheimer has made his fame on the road, he loves riding off-road with his buddies back home. "I've been riding my mountain bike a lot the last 10 years."

Nearly 1400 racers from 20 countries departed the normally sleepy town of Leadville at 6:30 AM sharp. A neutral start through the town on the way down to Turquoise Lake was an impressive sight as the sun came up on the Rocky Mountains. Riders had a 12-hour time limit to complete the event.

Starting at 10,152 feet, the race reached a maximum height of 12,550 feet. Opening with a loop around Turquoise Lake, the course then took them over Sugarloaf Pass at 11,071 feet.

The pace had been blistering through the first hour. Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's) said of the speed: "The pace was really high. I was in a group that included Weins that got dropped. Weins then slowly clawed his way back and I was able to re-join the lead group."

Near the top of Sugarloaf Pass there was a major mishap, as Leipheimer explained: "I crashed near the top of the Sugarloaf climb. I shouldn't have been leading. All of a sudden I thought there was a right turn and I hit my brakes. Todd Wells hit me from behind. I haven't been hit that hard in a long time."

Wells added: "I crashed too and wrecked my front wheel and flatted. My team-mate Ned Overend gave me his wheel so that I could catch back up." Overend managed to limp into the next Aid Station where he borrowed a wheel. Wells finished the race with blood oozing from his knee, but neither he or Leipheimer seemed to be seriously hurt.

On the incredibly steep descent down Powerline, Horgan-Kobelski opened a few seconds' gap while the mayhem behind him sorted itself out. Surprisingly, 10 riders including Matt Shriver, Bishop, Alex Grant (Cannondale), Weins, Jay Henry, Leipheimer, and Hogan-Kobelski all managed to re-merge into a big group. On the short pavement section of course before the rolling hills at Box Gulch, there seemed to be a truce as all riders sat up and took on food and liquids.

On the trip to the base of Columbine Mountain, several riders including Shriver, Leipheimer, and JHK ramped up the pace. As they started the climb, the lead group had been reduced to five. Shortly thereafter, the whole race shattered as riders headed up the mountain. "You just have to ride your own pace on that mountain," remarked Jay Henry.

Horgan-Kobelski and Leipheimer got away on the mountain. JHK later saying of the break: "I was really happy to go over a climb like that with him... to stay with a Tour de France podium guy." But JHK then descended like a madman, opening a 500-metre gap on Leipheimer as they reached the bottom.

"I felt pretty good until we hit the Powerline climb," added JHK. "I really turned myself inside out on that climb thinking I might be able to catch back up on the descent. But it was pure suffering from that point on."

Wells ended up riding much of the race alone in third place, later joking that it might have been better if he had pulled out after destroying his wheel.

The race for fourth place was nearly as exciting as the race at the front. Weins reached the bottom of the Columbine descent a full minute behind Bishop but managed to reel him in on the long traverse back to Powerline. "If Weins had given it even one go he would have left me behind," said Bishop. Instead the two stayed in contact until the final climb up the pavement into the town.

In the women's race, Rebecca Rush (Specialized) and Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) put on an impressive display of power. Riding just behind the top 20 men the whole race they made it to the Columbine climb together.

"I knew that Columbine was the make or break so I just put the hammer down there. I think I got five minutes on the ascent and a few more on the descent. Then I didn't look back and started to think about the course record. I was cramping... I left it all out there.," said Rush.

"I can barely stand up. It was one of my most painful days on a bike." But, she had a new course record and was jumping for joy as it was announced.

Full results, report and photo gallery to follow.