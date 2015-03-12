Image 1 of 38 A happy Seo Joon Yong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 38 The escapees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 The peloton get on their way (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 Race leader Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 MTN-Qhubeka chase down the escapees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 There wouldn't be a fourth victory for Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Youcef Reguigui gets into an aero position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Caleb Ewan takes it easy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 Daniel Teklehaimanot leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 Race leader Caleb Ewan sits in the back of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 All roads lead to Kuantan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 Meher Hasnaoui and Seo Joon Yong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 A large escape group got away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 The escapees try to catch Seo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Sea Keong Loh sets off in chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 The break was dominated by Asian riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 There were some hefty crosswinds near the sea (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 The efforts of the chase and the heat shows on the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 The Colombians in the race relax together ahead of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 Andrea Guardini keeping the points jersey safe for Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 38 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 38 Seo Joon Yong digs deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 38 The chasers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 38 Seo Joon Yong slipped away in the final 10 kilometres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 38 The peloton string out under the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 38 Caleb Ewan in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 38 The top three for stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 38 Seo Joon Kong had plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 38 Jamalidin Novardianto celebrates winning the sprint for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 38 Seo Joon Yong on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 38 Caleb Ewan kept his leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joon Yong Seo (KSPO) soloed to victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi, attacking from the day’s breakaway with 25km to go to become the second Korean rider to win a stage of the Malaysian race.

Jamalidin Novardianto (Pegasus) and Adiq Husaini Othman (TSG), in his home region of Terengganu, were second and third from the rest of the break, which had formed 50km into the 200km route from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan.

With no one in the eight-man group within 25 minutes of the race lead, yellow jersey Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was happy not to give chase, while Astana, working for triple stage winner Andrea Guardini, were similarly reluctant to commit.

“I’m so proud of myself,” said Seo. “Three years ago I got second place in Kuantan, only 11 Asian riders have won a stage here. I try to win every time I race the Tour de Langkawi and today I got the win.

“Today began very fast. I tried to follow the [breakaway] group and we worked well together and made a good gap. I was surprised at the time board, a very big gap of 14 minutes, [and thought] why is no one chasing? In the last 50km the gap was big and I thought today is a good chance for a stage win. Then with 25km to go I decided to break away.”

Ewan described how the efforts of yesterday’s chase had made him and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates unwilling to expend their resources again today.

“Today we didn’t want to do the same and commit all our guys to the front to bring back the break. If other teams wanted to bring it back for the sprint then we might have helped them but no one was really keen to chase, everyone was kind of watching each other and no one really committed.

“It was alright for the guys to have a day off - 200km on the front would have been a long day and they could have been too tired for the rest of the tour and ruin the rest of the stages. We weren’t going to do it all by ourselves.”

Since Friday is a religious day for Muslims, tomorrow’s stage is a shorter affair, taking the riders 96km inland to Karak, where we should see a return to a bunch sprint.

How it unfolded

With a tailwind propelling the riders down the east coast of Malaysia, 30km were covered in just over half an hour but attacks weren’t sticking. Eventually Seo, Novardianto and Othman were joined by Yasuharu Nakajima (Asian Racing), Patria Rastra (Pegasus), Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai), Juan Molano Benavides (Colombia), and Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia). It was soon apparent they would be away for the day as the gap went out towards the 18-minute mark.

Three Chinese riders, Guangtong Ma, Bo Wang (Hengxiang) and Li Jun Bai (Giant-Champion System), formed a chasing group but were unable to get within five minutes of the leaders.

Up the road the group cooperated well for the best part of 125km but as soon as Seo caught sight of the 25km to go sign he was off and the others dithered. He carved out a lead of 13 seconds and while there was frantic action behind him he succeeded in staying away.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 4:18:47 2 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 0:00:15 8 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:35 9 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:05:20 10 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 11 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:05:40 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:38 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 17 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 19 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 20 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 22 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 23 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 24 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 26 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 27 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 31 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 32 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 33 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 36 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 39 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 41 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 42 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 43 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 44 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 46 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 50 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 52 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 55 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 56 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 58 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 59 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 61 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 62 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 63 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 64 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 65 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 66 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 67 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 68 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 70 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 71 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 72 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 73 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 74 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 75 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 77 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 78 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 79 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 80 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 83 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 84 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 85 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 86 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 87 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 88 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 91 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 92 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 93 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:13:52 94 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 95 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 96 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 97 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:13:54 98 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 99 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 100 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:58 101 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 0:14:01 102 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:14:03 103 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 106 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 107 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:08 109 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 110 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:16 113 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 114 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:20 115 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:14:29 117 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:32 118 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:01 119 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:05 120 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:24 121 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:38 122 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:02 124 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:16:36

Sprint 1 - Dungun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1

Sprint 2 - Kertih # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 5 pts 2 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 - Kijal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 2 3 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Chukai # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

General Classification - after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19:18:27 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:17 3 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 4 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:22 7 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:23 8 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:00:24 9 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:00:25 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:26 12 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 16 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 21 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 24 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 26 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 31 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 33 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 35 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 36 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 37 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 41 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:21 43 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:20 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:35 45 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:25 46 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:11:38 47 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 0:11:40 48 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:11:42 49 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:12:13 51 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:16:05 52 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:40 53 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:16:43 54 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:22 55 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:24 56 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:17:45 57 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:33 58 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:24:53 59 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:24:57 60 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 61 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 62 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:24:59 63 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:25:03 64 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 65 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 66 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 67 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 68 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 69 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 70 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 71 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 72 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 73 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 74 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 75 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 76 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:07 77 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 78 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 79 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 80 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 81 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:13 82 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:17 83 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 84 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 85 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:25:19 86 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 87 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 0:25:23 88 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:27 89 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:32 90 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 91 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:33 92 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:34 93 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:37 94 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:43 95 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:25:45 96 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:47 97 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:25:57 98 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:01 99 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 100 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:08 101 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:26:14 102 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 0:26:20 103 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:21 104 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 105 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:26:34 106 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:45 107 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:56 108 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:27:06 109 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:27:45 110 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:27:50 111 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:01 112 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 0:28:06 113 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:28 114 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:59 115 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:29:52 116 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:31:00 117 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:12 118 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:32:01 119 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:03 120 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:26 121 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:53 122 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:35:41 123 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:12 124 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:21

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 60 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 3 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 40 4 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 37 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 32 6 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 31 7 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 27 8 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 25 9 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 10 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 24 11 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 12 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 21 13 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 21 14 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 19 15 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 19 16 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 19 17 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 18 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 19 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 15 20 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 15 21 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 22 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 23 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 24 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 25 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 26 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 12 27 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 12 28 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 29 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 10 30 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 31 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 10 32 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 34 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 35 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 36 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 37 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 38 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 39 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 40 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 41 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 6 42 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 43 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 44 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 45 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 46 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 48 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 49 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 2 50 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1 51 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1 52 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 53 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 pts 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 6 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 8 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 9 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 10 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 11 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 12 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 13 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 14 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 2 15 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 16 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 2 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 18 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 1 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1