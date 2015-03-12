Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Seo Joon Yong takes solo win in Kuantan

Korean champion surprises with late attack

Joon Yong Seo (KSPO) soloed to victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi, attacking from the day’s breakaway with 25km to go to become the second Korean rider to win a stage of the Malaysian race.

Jamalidin Novardianto (Pegasus) and Adiq Husaini Othman (TSG), in his home region of Terengganu, were second and third from the rest of the break, which had formed 50km into the 200km route from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan.

With no one in the eight-man group within 25 minutes of the race lead, yellow jersey Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was happy not to give chase, while Astana, working for triple stage winner Andrea Guardini, were similarly reluctant to commit.

“I’m so proud of myself,” said Seo. “Three years ago I got second place in Kuantan, only 11 Asian riders have won a stage here. I try to win every time I race the Tour de Langkawi and today I got the win.

“Today began very fast. I tried to follow the [breakaway] group and we worked well together and made a good gap. I was surprised at the time board, a very big gap of 14 minutes, [and thought] why is no one chasing? In the last 50km the gap was big and I thought today is a good chance for a stage win. Then with 25km to go I decided to break away.”

Ewan described how the efforts of yesterday’s chase had made him and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates unwilling to expend their resources again today.

“Today we didn’t want to do the same and commit all our guys to the front to bring back the break. If other teams wanted to bring it back for the sprint then we might have helped them but no one was really keen to chase, everyone was kind of watching each other and no one really committed.

“It was alright for the guys to have a day off - 200km on the front would have been a long day and they could have been too tired for the rest of the tour and ruin the rest of the stages. We weren’t going to do it all by ourselves.”

Since Friday is a religious day for Muslims, tomorrow’s stage is a shorter affair, taking the riders 96km inland to Karak, where we should see a return to a bunch sprint.

How it unfolded

With a tailwind propelling the riders down the east coast of Malaysia, 30km were covered in just over half an hour but attacks weren’t sticking. Eventually Seo, Novardianto and Othman were joined by Yasuharu Nakajima (Asian Racing), Patria Rastra (Pegasus), Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai), Juan Molano Benavides (Colombia), and Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia). It was soon apparent they would be away for the day as the gap went out towards the 18-minute mark.

Three Chinese riders, Guangtong Ma, Bo Wang (Hengxiang) and Li Jun Bai (Giant-Champion System), formed a chasing group but were unable to get within five minutes of the leaders.

Up the road the group cooperated well for the best part of 125km but as soon as Seo caught sight of the 25km to go sign he was off and the others dithered. He carved out a lead of 13 seconds and while there was frantic action behind him he succeeded in staying away.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO4:18:47
2Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:00:13
3Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
6Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
7Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia0:00:15
8Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:35
9Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:20
10Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
11Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:40
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:38
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
14Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
15Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
17Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
18Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
19Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
20Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
22Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
23Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
24Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
25Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
26Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
27Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
31Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
32Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
33Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
36Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
39Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
40Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
41Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
42Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
43Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
44Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
46Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
49Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
50Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
52Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
55Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
56Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
58Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
59Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
60Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
61Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
62Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
63Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
64Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
65Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
66Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
67Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
68Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
70Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
71Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
72Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
73Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
74Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
75Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
77Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
78Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
79Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
80Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
83Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
84Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
85Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
86Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
87Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
88Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
91Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
92Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
93Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:13:52
94Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
95Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
96M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
97Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:13:54
98Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
99Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
100Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:13:58
101Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:14:01
102Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:14:03
103Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
106Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
107Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:14:08
109Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
110Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:16
113Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
114Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:20
115Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:14:29
117Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:14:32
118Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:01
119Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:05
120Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:24
121Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:38
122Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
123Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:02
124Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:16:36

Sprint 1 - Dungun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team5pts
2Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1

Sprint 2 - Kertih
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO5pts
2Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

KOM 1 - Kijal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO2
3Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Chukai
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team5pts
2Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

General Classification - after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge19:18:27
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
4Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:22
7Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:23
8Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:00:24
9Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:00:25
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:26
12Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
15Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
17Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
20Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
21Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
24Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
26Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
28Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
31Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
33Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
35Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
36Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
37Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
41Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:21
43Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:20
44Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:35
45Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:25
46Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:11:38
47Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia0:11:40
48Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:11:42
49Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
50Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:12:13
51Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:16:05
52Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:40
53Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:16:43
54Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:17:22
55Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:24
56Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:17:45
57Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:33
58Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:53
59Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:24:57
60Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
61Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
62Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:24:59
63Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:25:03
64Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
65Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
66Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
67Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
68Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
69Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
70Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
71Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
72Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
73Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
74Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
75Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
76Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:07
77Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
78Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
79Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
80Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
81Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:13
82Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:17
83M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
84Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
85Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:25:19
86Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
87Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast0:25:23
88Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:27
89Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:32
90Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
91Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:33
92Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:34
93Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:37
94Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:43
95Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:25:45
96Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:47
97Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:25:57
98Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:26:01
99Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
100Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:08
101Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:26:14
102Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast0:26:20
103Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:21
104Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
105Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:26:34
106John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:26:45
107Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:56
108Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:27:06
109Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:27:45
110Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:27:50
111Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:01
112Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:28:06
113Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:28
114Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:59
115Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:29:52
116Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:31:00
117Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:12
118Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:32:01
119Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:03
120Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:26
121Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:53
122Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:35:41
123Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:12
124Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:21

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge60pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team45
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka40
4Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team37
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement32
6Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team31
7Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast27
8Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia25
9Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
10Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO24
11Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team24
12Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team21
13Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor21
14Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka19
15Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team19
16Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team19
17Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
18Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
19Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast15
20Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia15
21Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team15
22Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team14
23Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team13
24Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
25Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team12
26Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project12
27Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast12
28Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
29Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team10
30Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project10
31Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky10
32Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
34Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
35Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
36Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka7
37Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
38Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
39Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
40Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
41Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro6
42Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
43Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
44Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
45Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4
46Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
48Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
49Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor2
50Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
51Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1
52Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
53Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling37pts
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka18
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
4Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
5Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
6Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
7Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
8Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
9Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team4
10Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
11Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
12Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
13Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
14Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO2
15Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
16Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia2
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
18Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team1
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pegasus Continental Cycling57:29:49
2Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team00:13:25
3Colombia00:13:17
4MTN - Qhubeka00:26:50
5Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
6Team Sky
7Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling00:28:46
10Orica Greenedge00:29:49
11Astana Pro Team00:51:27
12Torku Sekerspor
13Hengxiang Cycling Team00:59:42
14Aisan Racing Team01:02:47
15Giant-Champion System Pro01:07:44
16Bardiani CSF01:20:48
17KSPO01:26:57
18Terengganu Cycling Team01:27:16
19Malaysia National Team01:27:24
20National Sports Council Malaysia01:40:23
21Southeast01:40:41
22Synergy Baku Cycling Project

 

