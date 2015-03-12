Tour de Langkawi: Seo Joon Yong takes solo win in Kuantan
Korean champion surprises with late attack
Joon Yong Seo (KSPO) soloed to victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi, attacking from the day’s breakaway with 25km to go to become the second Korean rider to win a stage of the Malaysian race.
Jamalidin Novardianto (Pegasus) and Adiq Husaini Othman (TSG), in his home region of Terengganu, were second and third from the rest of the break, which had formed 50km into the 200km route from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan.
With no one in the eight-man group within 25 minutes of the race lead, yellow jersey Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was happy not to give chase, while Astana, working for triple stage winner Andrea Guardini, were similarly reluctant to commit.
“I’m so proud of myself,” said Seo. “Three years ago I got second place in Kuantan, only 11 Asian riders have won a stage here. I try to win every time I race the Tour de Langkawi and today I got the win.
“Today began very fast. I tried to follow the [breakaway] group and we worked well together and made a good gap. I was surprised at the time board, a very big gap of 14 minutes, [and thought] why is no one chasing? In the last 50km the gap was big and I thought today is a good chance for a stage win. Then with 25km to go I decided to break away.”
Ewan described how the efforts of yesterday’s chase had made him and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates unwilling to expend their resources again today.
“Today we didn’t want to do the same and commit all our guys to the front to bring back the break. If other teams wanted to bring it back for the sprint then we might have helped them but no one was really keen to chase, everyone was kind of watching each other and no one really committed.
“It was alright for the guys to have a day off - 200km on the front would have been a long day and they could have been too tired for the rest of the tour and ruin the rest of the stages. We weren’t going to do it all by ourselves.”
Since Friday is a religious day for Muslims, tomorrow’s stage is a shorter affair, taking the riders 96km inland to Karak, where we should see a return to a bunch sprint.
How it unfolded
With a tailwind propelling the riders down the east coast of Malaysia, 30km were covered in just over half an hour but attacks weren’t sticking. Eventually Seo, Novardianto and Othman were joined by Yasuharu Nakajima (Asian Racing), Patria Rastra (Pegasus), Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai), Juan Molano Benavides (Colombia), and Sea Keong Loh (Malaysia). It was soon apparent they would be away for the day as the gap went out towards the 18-minute mark.
Three Chinese riders, Guangtong Ma, Bo Wang (Hengxiang) and Li Jun Bai (Giant-Champion System), formed a chasing group but were unable to get within five minutes of the leaders.
Up the road the group cooperated well for the best part of 125km but as soon as Seo caught sight of the 25km to go sign he was off and the others dithered. He carved out a lead of 13 seconds and while there was frantic action behind him he succeeded in staying away.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|4:18:47
|2
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|0:00:15
|8
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:35
|9
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|10
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|11
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:38
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|17
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|19
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|20
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|22
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|23
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|24
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|26
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|27
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|31
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|32
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|36
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|39
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|42
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|46
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|50
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|55
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|56
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|58
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|59
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|61
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|62
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|63
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|65
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|67
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|68
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|72
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|73
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|74
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|75
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|77
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|78
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|79
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|80
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|83
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|84
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|85
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|86
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|87
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|88
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|91
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|92
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|93
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:13:52
|94
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|95
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|96
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|97
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:13:54
|98
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|99
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|100
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:58
|101
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:14:01
|102
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:14:03
|103
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|107
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:08
|109
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:16
|113
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|114
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:20
|115
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:14:29
|117
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:32
|118
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:01
|119
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:05
|120
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:24
|121
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|122
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:02
|124
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|5
|pts
|2
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|2
|3
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19:18:27
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:17
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|4
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:22
|7
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:23
|8
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:00:24
|9
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:26
|12
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|16
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|21
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|24
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|26
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|31
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|33
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|36
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|41
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|43
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:20
|44
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:35
|45
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|46
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|47
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|0:11:40
|48
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|49
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|50
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|51
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:05
|52
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:16:40
|53
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:16:43
|54
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:22
|55
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:24
|56
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|57
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:33
|58
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:24:53
|59
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:57
|60
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|61
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|62
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:24:59
|63
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:25:03
|64
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|65
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|66
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|67
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|68
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|69
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|70
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|71
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|72
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|73
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|74
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|75
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|76
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:07
|77
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|78
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|79
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|80
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|81
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:13
|82
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:17
|83
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|84
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|85
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:25:19
|86
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|87
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|0:25:23
|88
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:25:27
|89
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:25:32
|90
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|91
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:33
|92
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:34
|93
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:37
|94
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:43
|95
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:45
|96
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:47
|97
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|98
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:01
|99
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:08
|101
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:26:14
|102
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|0:26:20
|103
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:21
|104
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|105
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:26:34
|106
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:45
|107
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:56
|108
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:27:06
|109
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:27:45
|110
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:27:50
|111
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:01
|112
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:28:06
|113
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:28
|114
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:59
|115
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:29:52
|116
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:31:00
|117
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:12
|118
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:32:01
|119
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:03
|120
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:26
|121
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:53
|122
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:35:41
|123
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:12
|124
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|4
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|37
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|32
|6
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|7
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|27
|8
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|25
|9
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|10
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|24
|11
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|21
|13
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|21
|14
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|15
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|19
|17
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|18
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|19
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|15
|20
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|21
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|14
|23
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|24
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|25
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|26
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|12
|27
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|12
|28
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|29
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|10
|30
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|31
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|32
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|34
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|35
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|36
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|37
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|38
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|39
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|40
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|41
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|6
|42
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|43
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|44
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|45
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|46
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|48
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|2
|50
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|52
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|53
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|pts
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|6
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|11
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|12
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|14
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|2
|15
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|2
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|18
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pegasus Continental Cycling
|57:29:49
|2
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|00:13:25
|3
|Colombia
|00:13:17
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|00:26:50
|5
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|00:28:46
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|00:29:49
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|00:51:27
|12
|Torku Sekerspor
|13
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|00:59:42
|14
|Aisan Racing Team
|01:02:47
|15
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|01:07:44
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|01:20:48
|17
|KSPO
|01:26:57
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|01:27:16
|19
|Malaysia National Team
|01:27:24
|20
|National Sports Council Malaysia
|01:40:23
|21
|Southeast
|01:40:41
|22
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
