Iran's Golakhour wins from breakaway

Teammate Emami maintains overall lead

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University3:37:12
2Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
3Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:57
4Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
5Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
6Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
7Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
8Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
10Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
11Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
12Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
13Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
14Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
15Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
16Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
17Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
18Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
19Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
20Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
21Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
22Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
23Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
24Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
25Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
26Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
27Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
28Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
29Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
30Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
31Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
32Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
33Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
34Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
35Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
36Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
37Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
38Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
39Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
40Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
41Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
42Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
43Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
44Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
45Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
46Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
47Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
48Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
49Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
50Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
51Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas0:01:04
52John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
53Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
54Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
55Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
56Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:25
57David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:01:27
58Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:03:06
59Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:07:55
60Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:08:06
61Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke0:14:19
DNFTots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
DNFHassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - km.38.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines3pts
2Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl2
3Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University1

Sprint 2 - km.84.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines3pts
2Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University2
3Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl1

KOM 1 (Cat. 4) km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University3pts
2Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl2
3Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1American Vinyl10:53:30
2Azad University
37 Eleven0:00:57
4Air21
5Kia Philcycling U23
6Giant Kenda Cycling Team
7Wow Videoke
8Bridgestone Anchor
9Ccn Colossi
10Suren Cycling Team
11Smart
12Roadbike Philippines
13Shopinas0:01:04

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University9:05:51
2Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:02
3Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:00:03
4Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:08
5Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:12
6Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas0:00:15
7Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
8Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
9Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
10Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:16
11Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air210:00:20
12Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
13Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
14Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
15Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
16Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
17Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
18Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
19Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
20Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:23
21Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven0:00:24
22Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart0:00:25
23Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:00:28
24Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team0:00:32
25Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
26Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke0:00:35
27Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University0:02:26
28Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl0:02:30
29Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl0:03:36
30Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
31Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:04:17
32Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
33Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
34Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
35Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:04:20
36Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke0:04:21
37Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
38Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
39Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
40Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
41Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air210:04:25
42Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke0:04:29
43Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
44Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
45Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas0:04:40
46Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:05:00
47Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:05:01
48David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:05:49
49John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas0:06:28
50Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:07:13
51Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:07:41
52Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines0:11:13
53Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke0:18:17
54Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi0:25:18
55Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
56Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:25:52
57Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
58Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke0:29:19
59Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas0:34:28
60Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air210:38:18
61Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:40:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven15pts
2Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team14
3Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University13
4Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University12
5Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor11
6Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl10
7Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines6
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team5
9Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team4
10Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven3
11Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven3
12Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University3
13Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air213
14Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air212
15Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
16Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air212
17Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas1
18Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air211
19Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart7pts
2Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University4
3Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University2
4Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart2
5Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl2
6Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl9:06:11
2Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
3Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:03:57
4Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
5Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
6Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
7Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:01
8Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
9Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
10Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:04:40
11Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U230:06:53

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azad University27:17:21
27 Eleven0:00:57
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:01:07
4Roadbike Philippines0:01:12
5Suren Cycling Team0:01:19
6Smart0:01:27
7Shopinas0:03:26
8American Vinyl0:03:31
9Air210:04:23
10Bridgestone Anchor0:05:20
11Wow Videoke0:09:17
12Kia Philcycling U230:13:03
13Ccn Colossi0:55:39

Philippines Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
17 Eleven27:18:18
2Roadbike Philippines0:00:15
3Smart0:00:30
4Shopinas0:02:29
5American Vinyl0:02:34
6Air210:03:26
7Wow Videoke0:08:20
8Kia Philcycling U230:12:06

