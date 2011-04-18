Iran's Golakhour wins from breakaway
Teammate Emami maintains overall lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|3:37:12
|2
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|3
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:57
|4
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|5
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|6
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|10
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|11
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|12
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|13
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|14
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|15
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|16
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|17
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|18
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|19
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|20
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|21
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|22
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|23
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|24
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|25
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|26
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|27
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|28
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|29
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|30
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|31
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|32
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|33
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|34
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|35
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|36
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|37
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|38
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|39
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|40
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|41
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|42
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|43
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|44
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|45
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|46
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|47
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|48
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|49
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|50
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|51
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|0:01:04
|52
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|53
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|54
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|55
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|56
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:25
|57
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|58
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:03:06
|59
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:07:55
|60
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|61
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:14:19
|DNF
|Tots Oledan (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|DNF
|Hassan Maleki Mizan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|3
|pts
|2
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|2
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|3
|pts
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|2
|3
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|3
|pts
|2
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|2
|3
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|3:37:12
|2
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:57
|3
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|4
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|5
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|6
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|7
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|8
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|9
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|10
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|11
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|12
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|13
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|14
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|15
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|16
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|17
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|18
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|19
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|20
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|21
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|22
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|23
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|24
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|25
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|26
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|27
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|28
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|29
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|30
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|31
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|32
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|33
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|0:01:04
|34
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|35
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|36
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|37
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:03:06
|38
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:07:55
|39
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:14:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|American Vinyl
|10:53:30
|2
|Azad University
|3
|7 Eleven
|0:00:57
|4
|Air21
|5
|Kia Philcycling U23
|6
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|7
|Wow Videoke
|8
|Bridgestone Anchor
|9
|Ccn Colossi
|10
|Suren Cycling Team
|11
|Smart
|12
|Roadbike Philippines
|13
|Shopinas
|0:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|American Vinyl
|10:53:30
|2
|7 Eleven
|0:00:57
|3
|Air21
|4
|Kia Philcycling U23
|5
|Wow Videoke
|6
|Smart
|7
|Roadbike Philippines
|8
|Shopinas
|0:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|9:05:51
|2
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:02
|3
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:08
|5
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:12
|6
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|0:00:15
|7
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|8
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|9
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|10
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|0:00:20
|12
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|13
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|14
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|15
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|16
|Cagas Dante (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|17
|Mark John Laxer G. Galedo (Phi) 7-Eleven
|18
|Joelb Calderon (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|19
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|20
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:23
|21
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|0:00:24
|22
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|0:00:25
|23
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:00:28
|24
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|25
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|26
|Jayson Garillo (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:00:35
|27
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|0:02:26
|28
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:02:30
|29
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) American Vinyl
|0:03:36
|30
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|31
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:04:17
|32
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|33
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|34
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|35
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|36
|Hilson Mangahis (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:04:21
|37
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|38
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|39
|Sherwin Diamsay (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|40
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|41
|Salvador Salvador (Phi) Air21
|0:04:25
|42
|Santi Barnachea (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:04:29
|43
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|44
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|45
|Bryan Sepnio (Phi) Shopinas
|0:04:40
|46
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:05:00
|47
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:05:01
|48
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|49
|John Paul Morales (Phi) Shopinas
|0:06:28
|50
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:07:13
|51
|Peng Kuei Hsiang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|52
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|0:11:13
|53
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:18:17
|54
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Colossi
|0:25:18
|55
|Daniel Asto (Phi) Shopinas
|56
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:25:52
|57
|Martin Muller (Swi) CCN Colossi
|58
|Rienhard Gorantes (Phi) Wow Videoke
|0:29:19
|59
|Jhon Ricafort (Phi) Shopinas
|0:34:28
|60
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|0:38:18
|61
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:40:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven
|15
|pts
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (Iri) Suren Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|13
|4
|Rahim Emami (Iri) Azad University
|12
|5
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|11
|6
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|10
|7
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Road Bike Philippines
|6
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|11
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) 7-Eleven
|3
|12
|Amir Zargari (Iri) Azad University
|3
|13
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21
|3
|14
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) Air21
|2
|15
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|16
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Air21
|2
|17
|Eusebio Quinones (Phi) Shopinas
|1
|18
|Eric Feliciano (Phi) Air21
|1
|19
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|7
|pts
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Azad University
|4
|3
|Farshad Salehian (Iri) Azad University
|2
|4
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Smart
|2
|5
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl
|2
|6
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) 7-Eleven
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edmundo (Phi) American Vinyl
|9:06:11
|2
|Kelvin Mendoza (Phi) American Vinyl
|3
|Oconer Oconer (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:03:57
|4
|Dino Hipolito (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|5
|Dominador Marana (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|6
|Brioso Jemico (Phi) Smart
|7
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|8
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl
|9
|Destribos Coudroy Alex (Fra) CCN Colossi
|10
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:04:40
|11
|Francisco Ramos (Phi) Kia Philcycling U23
|0:06:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azad University
|27:17:21
|2
|7 Eleven
|0:00:57
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|4
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:01:12
|5
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|6
|Smart
|0:01:27
|7
|Shopinas
|0:03:26
|8
|American Vinyl
|0:03:31
|9
|Air21
|0:04:23
|10
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:05:20
|11
|Wow Videoke
|0:09:17
|12
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:13:03
|13
|Ccn Colossi
|0:55:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|7 Eleven
|27:18:18
|2
|Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:15
|3
|Smart
|0:00:30
|4
|Shopinas
|0:02:29
|5
|American Vinyl
|0:02:34
|6
|Air21
|0:03:26
|7
|Wow Videoke
|0:08:20
|8
|Kia Philcycling U23
|0:12:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy