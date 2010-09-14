Image 1 of 20 Some of the New Zealand contingent on the podium in New Norfolk after accepting medals for top-ten finishes. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 20 Darren Rolfe and Andrew Roe at the front of the peloton around six minutes behind the leading quartet approaching the town of Gretna. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 20 Eliot Crowther, Chris Jory, Shem Rodger and Patrick Shaw (partially obscured) maintained their gap of more than five mintues over any challenger in the concluding stages of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 20 Shaw thing: Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) takes out the 2010 Launceston to New Norfolk race in Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 20 Number one: Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans Patrick Shaw from Victoria was always the one to beat once he had placed himself in the leading group early into the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 20 Race winner Patrick Shaw (left) is congratulated by runner-up Chris Jory as Tasmanian Tim Elmer looks on in New Norfolk. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 20 Podium celebrations (l-r): Chris Jory, Patrick Shaw and Eliot Crowther struggle with the champers on the podium in New Norfolk. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 20 Mind if I use your top: Race winner Patrick Shaw wipes the champagne from his eyes on Chris Jory's jersey after the podium celebrations in New Norfolk. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 20 Race podium (l-r): Chris Jory (2nd), Patrick Shaw (1st), and Eliot Crowther (3rd) (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 20 The race had split up well before the climb at Poatina and by the time it hit Bothwell riders were content just to go the distance. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 20 Patrick Shaw, Shem Rodger, Chris Jory and Eliot Crowther had the race to themselves as the entered the final fifty kilometres. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 20 The peloton make their way towards the climb up Poatina around fifty kilometres into the 2010 Launceston to New Norfolk One-Day Classic. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 20 Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans riders were on the front of the peloton whilst their teammate Patrick Shaw was up the road in the leading group of five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 20 Riders head up the climb at Poatina during the 208-kilometre Launceston to New Norfolk One-Day Classic. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 20 Race podium (l-r): Chris Jory (2nd), Patrick Shaw (1st), and Eliot Crowther (3rd) on the podium in New Norfolk. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 20 Truck stop: Local traffic waited patiently for the race on the climb near Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 20 Shem Rodger leads Chris Jory, Patrick Shaw and Eliot Crowther to the top of the climb at Poatina with a healthy gap back to chasing riders. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 20 Cameron Peterson has Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans teammate Ben Dyball on his wheel as the second group on the road head towards the top of the climb near Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 20 A leading quartet on the outskirts of Bothwell in Tasmania's central highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 20 Chris Jory from New South Wales took out the sprint points competition on the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Ballarat cyclist Patrick Shaw overcame the most testing challenge of his burgeoning career with an outstanding victory in the gruelling Launceston to New Norfolk Classic today. Shaw won the 208km last-man-standing affair narrowly from breakaway partners Chris Jory, of NSW, and the gutsy New Zealander Eliot Crowther.

Sixty one riders started the classic at Country Club Tasmania in Prospect Vale and only 27 pedalled into New Norfolk in brown’s cows fashion to complete the race, founded only last year as a replacement event for the 82-year-old Launceston to Hobart Classic.

“I never knew much about this event until today but, boy, it’s one of the best bike races in Australia,” Shaw exclaimed after crossing the line. “The course is so tough.”

Shaw, who competed in Europe for the last two years and contemplated retirement upon his return to Australia in January, is enjoying a remarkable domestic season, winning the Tour of Gippsland then finishing second in the Tour of Geelong.

The Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans rider enjoys an unassailable lead in the 2010 Scody Cup series which concludes with the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania which starts in Strahan on Thursday.

Shaw’s father Dennis won the 1978 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic – a fact not lost on Patrick as he celebrated his victory today.

“This is the closest thing to emulating my dad’s win in the ‘Warrnambool’,” Patrick said. “This is so exciting for me. To win a race like this really is special.”

The stumbling block to most riders in the classic was the 10km climb up the 1052- metre Poatina mountain which came only 59kms into the race.

Shaw and a small breakaway group of Jory, and New Zealanders Crowther, Shem Rogers and Jason Christie were more than seven minutes clear of their rivals at the top of the mountain and, with the exception of Christie who finished ninth, that’s where they stayed.

Results