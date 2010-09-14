Shaw takes classic in two man sprint
Jory settles for second place
Ballarat cyclist Patrick Shaw overcame the most testing challenge of his burgeoning career with an outstanding victory in the gruelling Launceston to New Norfolk Classic today. Shaw won the 208km last-man-standing affair narrowly from breakaway partners Chris Jory, of NSW, and the gutsy New Zealander Eliot Crowther.
Sixty one riders started the classic at Country Club Tasmania in Prospect Vale and only 27 pedalled into New Norfolk in brown’s cows fashion to complete the race, founded only last year as a replacement event for the 82-year-old Launceston to Hobart Classic.
“I never knew much about this event until today but, boy, it’s one of the best bike races in Australia,” Shaw exclaimed after crossing the line. “The course is so tough.”
Shaw, who competed in Europe for the last two years and contemplated retirement upon his return to Australia in January, is enjoying a remarkable domestic season, winning the Tour of Gippsland then finishing second in the Tour of Geelong.
The Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans rider enjoys an unassailable lead in the 2010 Scody Cup series which concludes with the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania which starts in Strahan on Thursday.
Shaw’s father Dennis won the 1978 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic – a fact not lost on Patrick as he celebrated his victory today.
“This is the closest thing to emulating my dad’s win in the ‘Warrnambool’,” Patrick said. “This is so exciting for me. To win a race like this really is special.”
The stumbling block to most riders in the classic was the 10km climb up the 1052- metre Poatina mountain which came only 59kms into the race.
Shaw and a small breakaway group of Jory, and New Zealanders Crowther, Shem Rogers and Jason Christie were more than seven minutes clear of their rivals at the top of the mountain and, with the exception of Christie who finished ninth, that’s where they stayed.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Ballarat/Sebastopol C C
|5:30:25
|2
|Chris Jory (Aus) Southern Cross CC
|3
|Eliot Crowther (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:05
|4
|Shem Rodger (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:21
|5
|Cam Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports Inc.
|0:06:17
|6
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Murwillumbah Cycle Club
|7
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:06:28
|8
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.
|9
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand
|0:06:29
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) New Zealand
|11
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Andrew Roe (Aus) Norwood C.C.
|0:06:33
|13
|Ben Dyball (Aus) Caravello CC
|0:06:41
|14
|Elmer Tim (Aus) Launceston City CC
|0:07:36
|15
|Matthew Opperman (Aus) Mt Gambier Cycling &Triathlon
|0:27:46
|16
|Scott Nolan (Aus) Southern Tasmanian Veterans
|0:29:07
|17
|Johnathon White (Aus) Mersey Valley Devonport CC
|0:32:31
|18
|Jim Moore (Aus) Sutherland Shire CC
|0:38:58
|19
|Russell Leary (Aus) Gold Coast Goldstars C C
|0:48:03
|20
|Dean Wilson (Aus) Mersey Valley Devonport CC
|0:48:12
|21
|Tom Sallai (Aus) Launceston City CC
|0:48:15
|22
|Glenn Myler (Aus) Northern Districts CC
|0:48:27
|23
|Tom Mcdonough (Aus) Coburg Cycling Club Inc
|0:52:08
|24
|Nathan White (Aus) Hobart Wheelers
|25
|Michael Stevens (Aus) Sydney CC
|0:53:17
|26
|David Fulton (Aus) Echuca/Moama Cycling Club
|0:53:32
|DNF
|Gillett Rhys (Aus) Ballarat/Sebastopol C C
|DNF
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Launceston City CC
|DNF
|Matthew Bishop (Aus) Carnegie Caulfield CC
|DNF
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Blackburn Cycling Club Inc
|DNF
|Luke Padgett (Aus) Launceston City CC
|DNF
|Michael Smith (Aus) Launceston City CC
|DNF
|Jason Chisholm (Aus) Tasmania
|DNF
|Jonathon Smith (Aus) Tasmania
|DNF
|Cridland Luke (Aus) Southern Cross CC
|DNS
|Mitch Pearson (Aus) Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.
|DNS
|Harrif Saleh (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Adiq Othman (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Amir Rusli (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Fallanie Ali (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Fakhrullah Alias (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Shahrul Amin (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Ghazali Hamid (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Zamri Saleh (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Akmal Amrun (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Yong Li (Mal) Malaysia
|DNS
|Ben Cutajar (Aus) Gold Coast CATS Cycling Clu
|DNS
|Matthew Benson (Aus) Riverland C.C.
