Ockerby gets confidence booster in Launceston ahead of 2012 NRS assault
Grenda and Mather complete podium
Tasmanian Luke Ockerby (TIS/PureTas) sprinted to victory in the Stan Siejka Men's Cycling Classic this evening. The 19-year-old was too fast for National criterium champion Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and mountain bike rider Ben Mather (Lawson Homes).
"This is the biggest win of my road career," Ockerby said at the end of the race. "I have ridden the National Road Series with Pure-Tas this year and haven't had the luck, but to get the win over some strong riders is a very good feeling," he added.
Much like the women's race, the men raced in rain and strong winds which made the 1km course slippery. Early on in the race, Ockerby was a main instigator and was joined by Ben Mather, Luke Fetch (Search2Retain), Aaron Jones (TIS/PureTas), Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) and Genesys Wealth Advisers trio Nathan Haas, Pat Shaw and Ben Grenda.
The group enjoyed a maximum advantage of 45 seconds advantage over the rest of the field and battled for the win with Ockerby proving too fast.
Ockerby has been riding for seven years and is more known for his track prowess holding the current Madison title with Peter Loft.
"In the next few weeks I am targeting the Omnium and Madison titles," Ockerby explained.
Ockerby is joining Budget Forklifts next year in what he hopes will be the start of a successful road career.
“The Jayco Bay cycling criteriums and nationals will be my first race with Budget Forklifts and I hope to do well in them," he concluded.
Ben Grenda nearly caught Ockerby on the line but he was happy with second place. Grenda has been back on the bike for a few weeks following shoulder surgery.
"It was great to be up the front and ride in front of the home crowd again. I have only been back on the bike for a few weeks and things can only get better from here," Grenda said.
Grenda praised Ockerby for his victory.
"Luke had plenty of speed at the finish there and did a great job. He is in good form at the moment and I hope he goes on with it."
Mather was pleased with third place.
"It was always the plan for to get in the break today. With these conditions, no one knows who will have the legs at the end and not everyone likes to race hard and some guys have big seasons coming up and want to race cautiously," Mather said.
Earlier in the day, Gerald Evans won the under 17’s race ahead of James Robinson and Andrew Hinkley.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Okerby (TIS/PureTas)
|0:49:11
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:00
|3
|Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
|0:00:01
|4
|Luke Fetch (Search2retain)
|0:00:01
|5
|Brernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
|0:00:01
|6
|Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:04
|7
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:07
|8
|Aaron Jones (TIS/PureTas)
|0:00:08
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:42
|10
|Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:43
|11
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|0:00:43
|12
|Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|0:00:44
|13
|Jake McMahon (TIS/PureTas)
|0:00:45
|14
|Calvin Watson (Jayco-AIS)
|0:00:45
|15
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:45
|16
|Wes Sulzberger (Francaise des Jeux)
|17
|James Mowatt (Search2retain)
|0:00:42
|18
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug Forza Cap)
|0:00:47
|19
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:44
|20
|Callum Fagg
|0:00:46
|DNF
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes)
|DNF
|Aaron Salisbury (Bikebug Forza Cap)
|DNF
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Alex Clements (TIS/PureTas)
|DNF
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNF
|Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad)
|DNF
|Tom Paton (Geelong)
|DNF
|Pat Lane (Jayco-AIS)
|DNF
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNF
|David Cripps (Lawson Homes)
|DNF
|Tom Donald (Search2retain)
|DNF
|Robbie Hucker (Fenton Green Team)
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Joel Stearnes (TIS/PureTas)
|DNF
|Sam Crome (Fenton Green Team)
|DNF
|Jack Matthews (TIS/PureTas)
|DNF
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Fenton Green Team)
|DNF
|Travers Nuttall (Bikebug Forza Cap)
|DNF
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNF
|Nick Aitken (Jayco-AIS)
|DNF
|Ben Johnson (Bikebug/Forza Capital)
|DNF
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
|DNF
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|DNF
|David Tanner (Saxo Bank-SunGard)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet
|DNF
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|DNF
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|DNF
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain)
|DNF
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes)
|DNF
|Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco-AIS)
|DNF
|Peter Loft (TIS/PureTas)
|DNF
|Sam McCallum (TIS/PureTas)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy