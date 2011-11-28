Image 1 of 12 Luke Ockerby (TIS/PureTas) takes the win in Launceston (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 2 of 12 Three-time winner of the Launceston Criterium, Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) gets down to the finer points of, ah something or other... (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 3 of 12 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) talks to the media post-race (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 4 of 12 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) is interviewed post-race (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 5 of 12 SBS' Mike Tomalaris talks to Ben Grenda (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 6 of 12 Winner Luke Ockerby is interviewed by Mike Tomalaris (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 7 of 12 Luke Ockerby collected the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 8 of 12 Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) leans into a corner (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 9 of 12 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leads the break (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 10 of 12 Local, and very successful outfit, Genesys Wealth Advisers line up for the start (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 11 of 12 The men's podium: Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Luke Ockerby (TIS/PureTas) and Ben Mather (Lawson Homes). (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 12 of 12 Local Richie Porte (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was all smiles at the start despite the dreary conditions (Image credit: Ben Rae)

Tasmanian Luke Ockerby (TIS/PureTas) sprinted to victory in the Stan Siejka Men's Cycling Classic this evening. The 19-year-old was too fast for National criterium champion Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and mountain bike rider Ben Mather (Lawson Homes).

"This is the biggest win of my road career," Ockerby said at the end of the race. "I have ridden the National Road Series with Pure-Tas this year and haven't had the luck, but to get the win over some strong riders is a very good feeling," he added.

Much like the women's race, the men raced in rain and strong winds which made the 1km course slippery. Early on in the race, Ockerby was a main instigator and was joined by Ben Mather, Luke Fetch (Search2Retain), Aaron Jones (TIS/PureTas), Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) and Genesys Wealth Advisers trio Nathan Haas, Pat Shaw and Ben Grenda.

The group enjoyed a maximum advantage of 45 seconds advantage over the rest of the field and battled for the win with Ockerby proving too fast.

Ockerby has been riding for seven years and is more known for his track prowess holding the current Madison title with Peter Loft.

"In the next few weeks I am targeting the Omnium and Madison titles," Ockerby explained.

Ockerby is joining Budget Forklifts next year in what he hopes will be the start of a successful road career.

“The Jayco Bay cycling criteriums and nationals will be my first race with Budget Forklifts and I hope to do well in them," he concluded.

Ben Grenda nearly caught Ockerby on the line but he was happy with second place. Grenda has been back on the bike for a few weeks following shoulder surgery.

"It was great to be up the front and ride in front of the home crowd again. I have only been back on the bike for a few weeks and things can only get better from here," Grenda said.

Grenda praised Ockerby for his victory.

"Luke had plenty of speed at the finish there and did a great job. He is in good form at the moment and I hope he goes on with it."

Mather was pleased with third place.

"It was always the plan for to get in the break today. With these conditions, no one knows who will have the legs at the end and not everyone likes to race hard and some guys have big seasons coming up and want to race cautiously," Mather said.

Earlier in the day, Gerald Evans won the under 17’s race ahead of James Robinson and Andrew Hinkley.

