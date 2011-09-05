Baker blasts opening time trial
Albershardt aces women's TT
|1
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:08:56
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|3
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:00:09
|5
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:10
|6
|Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)
|0:00:12
|7
|Philip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:14
|8
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:15
|9
|Winston David (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|0:00:16
|10
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|11
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:19
|12
|Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:21
|13
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:24
|14
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|0:00:26
|15
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)
|0:00:29
|16
|Patrick Barnett (Carolina Velo-Cycle Center)
|17
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|0:00:31
|18
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|0:00:32
|19
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:33
|20
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:34
|21
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|22
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:36
|23
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:37
|24
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:42
|25
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|26
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:44
|27
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:45
|28
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|0:00:49
|29
|AJ Meyer (Hincapie-Green Creation)
|0:00:53
|30
|Giancarlo Bianchi (WS United)
|0:00:54
|31
|Sebastian Cancio (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|32
|Mark Brown (Audi)
|33
|Andrew Raab
|0:00:57
|34
|Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
|35
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|0:01:04
|36
|Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)
|0:01:05
|37
|Dylan Degan (Depaula Racing)
|0:01:09
|38
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|39
|Austin Hilliard (The Hub-Terrapin Beer Co.)
|0:01:12
|40
|Peter Kay (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|41
|Andrea Ciacchinni (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:01:13
|42
|Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:01:14
|43
|Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:01:17
|44
|Mark Warno (AVC-Team Hagerstown)
|0:01:35
|45
|William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)
|0:01:41
|46
|Andy Scarano (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:42
|47
|Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:02:36
|48
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:06:52
|DNS
|Brian Arne (Audi)
|DNS
|Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|DNS
|Brooks Bostick (Audi)
|DNS
|David Lee (Metro Reprographics)
|DNS
|Travis Turner (Depaula Racing)
|DNS
|Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|1
|Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)
|0:10:31
|2
|Shannon Greenhill (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:00:06
|3
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|0:00:16
|4
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|0:00:23
|5
|Sarah Fader
|0:00:37
|6
|Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)
|0:00:39
|7
|Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)
|0:00:48
|8
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:50
|9
|Abigail Aldridge
|0:00:54
|10
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:06:05
