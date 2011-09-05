Trending

Elite men
1Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:56
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:04
3Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
4Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:09
5Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:00:10
6Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)0:00:12
7Philip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:14
8Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:15
9Winston David (Globalbike p/b Catoma)0:00:16
10Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:17
11Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:19
12Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:00:21
13Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:24
14Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)0:00:26
15Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)0:00:29
16Patrick Barnett (Carolina Velo-Cycle Center)
17Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)0:00:31
18Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)0:00:32
19Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:33
20Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:34
21David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
22Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:36
23Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:37
24Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:42
25Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
26Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:44
27Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:45
28Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)0:00:49
29AJ Meyer (Hincapie-Green Creation)0:00:53
30Giancarlo Bianchi (WS United)0:00:54
31Sebastian Cancio (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:00:56
32Mark Brown (Audi)
33Andrew Raab0:00:57
34Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
35Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)0:01:04
36Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)0:01:05
37Dylan Degan (Depaula Racing)0:01:09
38Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
39Austin Hilliard (The Hub-Terrapin Beer Co.)0:01:12
40Peter Kay (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
41Andrea Ciacchinni (Team Type 1 Development)0:01:13
42Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:01:14
43Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:01:17
44Mark Warno (AVC-Team Hagerstown)0:01:35
45William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)0:01:41
46Andy Scarano (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:01:42
47Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:02:36
48Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:06:52
DNSBrian Arne (Audi)
DNSChristian Parret (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
DNSBrooks Bostick (Audi)
DNSDavid Lee (Metro Reprographics)
DNSTravis Turner (Depaula Racing)
DNSEmile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
DNSBrendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)

Elite women
1Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)0:10:31
2Shannon Greenhill (Peachtree Bikes)0:00:06
3Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:00:16
4Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)0:00:23
5Sarah Fader0:00:37
6Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)0:00:39
7Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)0:00:48
8Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:50
9Abigail Aldridge0:00:54
10Lauren De Crescenzo (Peachtree Bikes)0:06:05

