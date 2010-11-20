Image 1 of 95 Stage 3 winner Milton Ramos (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 2 of 95 Thomas Turner took a tumble on stage 4 (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 95 Stage 4 winner Luis Leao Pinto (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 4 of 95 Manny Prado after the finish (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 5 of 95 Cannondale was the team to beat in this La Ruta (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 6 of 95 Rebecca Rusch shows off her finisher's medal (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 7 of 95 Luis Leao Pinto after winning the final stage (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 8 of 95 Federico Ramirez crosses a railroad bridge (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 9 of 95 Eddy Perez (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 10 of 95 The bridges were especially challenging on day 4 (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 11 of 95 Riders has their own sort of train crossing the tracks. German Ben Sonntag rode a solid final stage 4 victory at La Ruta de los Conquistadores on Saturday to finish fifth and secure his first-ever overall mountain bike stage race win. After steadily improving each day, Luis Leao Pinto of Portugal took his first stage victory ahead of his breakaway companion Milton Ramos. Multi-time past winner and local favorite Federico Ramirez finished third in the stage and in the GC. with Sonntag's Cannondale teammate Alex Grant successfully defending his second overall.

Among the women, Angela Parra of Colombia made it a perfect race by securing her fourth and final stage victory as well as the overall title. In contrast to the other stages, Parra didn't ride this one solo, but instead spent most of the stage with past winner Louise Kobin, who was second just two seconds back. Rebecca Rusch took third. The general classification remained unchanged, with Parra ahead of Kobin and Rusch.

The final day started under soaking rains, and riders headed out for a mostly road stage that would take them to the Carribean Sea. Stage 4 finished on a beautiful sandy beach under sunny skies and high humidity. Most riders headed directly for the ocean to clean up and chill out after four gruelling days.

En route today, racers tackled the race's famous railroad track section, including many treacherous railroad bridges. Gaps between the railroad ties give racers a clear view down to the raging waters below. Locals climbed out onto the bridges, parking themselves alongside the tracks, to cheer passing racers, whose full concentration was on where and when to place their feet as they walked across.

Cannondale goes one-two

Yellow jersey Ben Sonntag successfully defended his race lead on the final day. "I think that the only foreigners to have won this race are Leonardo Paez, Thomas Frischknecht and now me," said the jubilant winner.

"I won La Ruta and that is absolutely crazy - I haven't realized yet what this victory means to me," said the 30-year-old German, who lives in Durango, Colorado.

Sonntag said that the final stage wasn't as hard as he was expecting and he felt good enough to be able to help his Cannondale teammate Alex Grant hang on for second. "I had one tough day yesterday, but in the end what I had was enough."

"The stage wasn't physically as hard today, but mentally it was super tough. There were attacks and we had to fend the others guys off. Federico kept trying to follow them."

The race started fast after rolling out of Turriabla. Manny Prado tried a few attacks as did Luis Mejia, the disqualified rider who was still racing two stages later. At one point, Sam Schultz joined him off the front, but the two were later caught on a long, rough downhill road section.

Leonard Jason Tullous, Alexander Sanchez Calderon, Sonntag, Grant, Eddy Perez, Santos Corea Gutierrez, Juan Carlos Fallas Rodriguez, Federico Ramirez and Thomas Turner were all part of the main lead group, which was whittled down throughout the rest of the race as riders took turns coming off on the punchy climbs.

The first half of the race was like a road race and team tactics came in handy. One rider without a teammate was amateur racer Leao Pinto, a lawyer from Portugal, who proved strong enough to get off the front with Milton Ramos on the final railroad tracks section. Leao Pinto took the stage ahead of yesterday's stage winner Ramos.

"I knew I had to be on Federico's or Milton's wheel to make it here today," said Leao Pinto. "Everything worked out. We were the first ones to go onto the tracks (from an adjacent road), and we tried to gain time, which we did."

Ramos said he could only follow Leao Pinto and that the two were not working together.

The pair would not be seen again by anyone else in the race and finished over two minutes ahead of the chasers, which was were the GC battle was being fought.

"It was a very hard day, and I didn't feel so good," said Ramirez. "Uphill, I tried many times to attack the leader, but he was too strong. Riders started attacking in the final, flat 15km on the tracks near the coast, and we split."

"This one looks like it's easy because of so much flat, but it's the hardest for me," said Grant. "My biggest weakness is power in the flats. This is the bumpiest possible flat you can ride. It kills me to have to put out that much power. Last year, I got dropped and lost 2.5 minutes to Ben in the last 10 minutes. This year, the same thing was happening. I made it to the back of Federico, and Ben sat at the front so they wouldn't attack. He paid me back for yesterday when I helped him out."

"It was like a bunch of sprints to each section of tracks. It was like a cross race for two hours after all the rest of the racing we'd done," said Grant.

"When we hit the tracks today, it was all together. We hit a long road with huge puddles. Pinto Ramos and Mejia all jumped on the tracks when we stayed in the puddles. I just followed Federico and Ben. I didn't worry about the leaders. If Federico got off the tracks, I did. If he got on, I did. I think he was a little frustrated he couldn't get away."

Parra dominates women's race

Although the placings of the top three women in the fourth stage were the same as the other stages, this last one was slightly different in that Angela Parra and Louise Kobin rode much of the race together and finished just two seconds apart on the stage.

Going into the day, the GC seemed set, barring any misfortunes, and both Parra and Kobin knew that.

"I wanted to finish today so I took care of my bike and had a good experience, arriving with Louise. She's a good rider and has a lot of courage," said the 28-year-old winner Parra.

Kobin was smiles as usual after the finish line. "I'm not as tired as I have been in the past because we rode together for most of the day and I don't think either of us was killing ourselves."

Reflecting on her seventh La Ruta, she said, "It's just another notch in the belt I guess." Of all the finishers polled about doing the race again, Kobin seemed the most willing to say it was likely. "I'm sure there will be another, but I'll decide in a few weeks."

Rebecca Rusch didn't ride with any other women, but she did hook up with Chris Carmichael and a bunch of other Americans. "Today was super fun. It was Gringo Day. We had a little riding party and it was nice to not be alone for one of the days. A group really helped along on the road sections. It was good to be part of a well-oiled machine with experienced roadies."

Race notes

- Rider #315, Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano, was disqualified prior to the start of stage 4 for accepting outside assistance during stage 3. While the news was again announced on the start line, this time, there were no protests and the rider agreed with the ruling.

- Past winner Ramirez commented on the controversy that followed the disqualification of riders who accepted outside support - a rule now being enforced by organizers when evidence was available to prove the cheating. "I've raced all over the planet, and I think the rules should be followed." He also commented on the elevated level of racing. "This year was harder. In previous years, there were about three people fighting for the win, and this year, there were about 10 contenders. I do think it's possible for me to win it again."

- Alex Grant was second overall for the second time. "That's two second places in a row," he said. "I have to win sometime."

- Lance Armstrong's coach Chris Carmichael participated in La Ruta to celebrate his 50th birthday a few weeks ago. He finished 70th overall in the GC.

- Sam Schultz might have won an award for most flats. Racing his first La Ruta, he suffered five total in four stages.

Stage 4 Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leao Pinto (Por) 4:27:11 2 Milton Ramos (Hon) 0:00:01 3 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) 0:02:09 4 Ismael Ventura sanchez (Spa) 0:02:18 5 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 0:02:20 6 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) 7 Alex Grant (USA) 0:02:21 8 Manuel Prado (CRc) 0:24:42 9 Thomas Turner (USA) 10 Juan carlos Fallas Rodriguez (CRc) 0:24:44 11 Eddy Perez (CRc) 0:27:01 12 Corey Scobie (USA) 0:35:06 13 Alfredo Cesar Acosta Gonzalez (CRc) 0:35:10 14 Samuel Tyler Schultz (USA) 0:36:38 15 Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc) 0:38:07 16 James Andrew Lehman (USA) 0:42:28 17 Adam Pulford (USA) 18 Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc) 0:43:05 19 Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc) 0:46:34 20 Felix Arratzoa Arrechea (Spa) 0:50:46 21 Pavel Popiolek (Cze) 0:50:48 22 Fernando Salazar (CRc) 0:52:08 23 Alvaro José Lanuza Viquez (CRc) 0:52:09 24 Blake Harlan (USA) 0:53:18 25 Daniel Perez (USA) 0:53:19 26 Matt Luhn (USA) 0:57:25 27 Matthew Ohran (USA) 1:00:03 28 Javier Lanzuela Sanchez (Spa) 1:02:28 29 Marco Amador Jimenez (CRc) 1:02:57 30 Rodrigo Herrera Solorzano (CRc) 1:03:49 31 Stephanus Francois Millard (RSA) 1:03:53 32 Dirk Luttekes (Ned) 1:04:18 33 Javier Badilla Badilla (CRc) 1:08:07 34 Arnoldo Loaiza Duran (CRc) 1:10:28 35 Leonard Jason Tullous (USA) 1:14:10 36 Roberto Monge Brenes (CRc) 1:15:28 37 Danny A. corrales Zecca (CRc) 1:16:57 38 Luis fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc) 1:18:11 39 Eric Kollai (USA) 1:18:13 40 Jon Christian Carmichael (USA) 1:21:20 41 Juan Pablo Venegas Herrera (CRc) 1:23:47 42 Max Araya Orozco (CRc) 1:24:12 43 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 1:26:04 44 Ron Rel (USA) 1:26:50 45 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 1:26:51 46 Monte Hewett (USA) 1:27:59 47 Andrew Slayton (USA) 1:28:00 48 Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc) 1:28:02 49 Anthony Steve Fonseca Sanchez (CRc) 1:30:12 50 Pablo Castrillo (CRc) 51 Walter Blanco (CRc) 52 Van Dupree Council (USA) 1:33:12 53 Felipe Castro Barquero (CRc) 1:33:40 54 Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc) 1:34:01 55 Allan Padilla U. (CRc) 1:36:33 56 David John Burke (Can) 57 Fernando José Hernandez Brenes (CRc) 1:37:17 58 Carlos Arce Estrada (CRc) 1:37:36 59 Carlos Robles Cordero (CRc) 1:38:36 60 Heiner Mora Quiros (CRc) 1:39:01 61 Julio Mena monge (CRc) 1:39:07 62 Ben Morris (USA) 1:40:13 63 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 1:40:14 64 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 1:44:31 65 Leonel Chacon Chan (CRc) 1:44:48 66 Seraphin John Millon (USA) 1:44:50 67 Peter Ackerman (Swi) 1:44:52 68 Luis Rubi Quant (CRc) 1:45:01 69 Iker Maíz (Mex) 1:45:30 70 Kenneth Sanabria (CRc) 1:47:42 71 Rafael Mesen Solis (CRc) 72 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 1:48:35 73 Gigi Giyora Stahi (CRc) 1:48:48 74 Rolando Flores Guerrero (Mex) 1:49:59 75 John Paul Matzigkeit (USA) 1:53:09 76 Christopher Music (CRc) 1:55:10 77 Carlos José Achan Sanchez (CRc) 78 Erick Diaz Vivian (Mex) 1:55:33 79 Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc) 1:58:53 80 Thomas F Smith (USA) 1:58:54 81 Andres Fernandez (CRc) 1:58:55 82 Robert Quinn (USA) 1:59:30 83 Martin Lorenzo y Lozada (Uru) 2:06:48 84 Andrew Merrick (Can) 2:07:28 85 Javier Jose Gurdian Astua (CRc) 2:08:34 86 Gabriel Dario Montero Ramos (Ecu) 2:12:05 87 Wilbert Solis Azofeifa (CRc) 2:12:27 88 David Leal Cruz (CRc) 89 Chris Waldron (Can) 90 Mario Albertry Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc) 2:14:31 91 Martin Fuentes Ruiz (CRc) 2:15:39 92 Francisco Alfaro Morales (CRc) 2:18:55 93 Johann Kroll (Aut) 2:24:41 94 Braulio Esteban Leiva Perez (CRc) 2:24:43 95 David Johnston (Can) 2:24:49 96 Jonathan Chaves Calvo (CRc) 2:25:51 97 Rob Bilich (Cro) 2:27:42 98 Rafael A. Salazar Castro (CRc) 2:29:26 99 Fidel Garza Chapa (Mex) 2:31:28 100 Edgar Gomez Castaño (Mex) 2:31:40 101 Diego Rapetti (Uru) 2:32:57 102 Jorge Salazar (CRc) 2:33:00 103 Iñigo Labat Yanguas (Spa) 2:33:11 104 Joe Czempoyesh (Can) 2:34:15 105 Fernando Salazar Martinez (Mex) 2:34:34 106 Ronan Garnier (Fra) 2:36:42 107 Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc) 2:36:50 108 Odd Mjaland (Nor) 2:38:00 109 Manuel Marco (Mex) 2:38:19 110 Patrick Haines (CRc) 2:39:13 111 Silvia E. Cespedes Quesada (CRc) 2:39:15 112 Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc) 2:45:07 113 Jerry José Zamora Rojas (CRc) 2:45:09 114 Bruno Carvalho (PRc) 2:46:02 115 Marcel Bachmann (Swi) 116 Heart Akerson (USA) 2:46:04 117 Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc) 2:46:07 118 Ricardo E. Aguirre (Mex) 2:51:05 119 John Christopher Sagebiel (USA) 2:51:48 120 Mark Christopher Rago (USA) 121 Anthony Damico Jr (USA) 122 Alan Arguello Diaz (CRc) 2:53:35 123 Julio Molina Arias (CRc) 2:54:47 124 Pablo Gamez (CRc) 125 Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex) 2:58:26 126 Ignacio S. Merino Lanzilotti (Mex) 127 Lawson Willard (USA) 3:02:21 128 Jorge Ricardo Schiller (Mex) 3:11:06 129 William Blanco (CRc) 3:14:47 130 Alberto José Gamboa Pacheco (CRc) 3:17:38 131 Richard Arden (GBr) 3:23:26 132 Alvaro José Salazar Kruse (CRc) 3:30:30 133 Mauricio J. Ortiz Odio (CRc) 3:31:45 134 Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc) 3:31:46 135 Henry Wong Castro (CRc) 3:32:19 136 Thomas Sandi campos (CRc) 3:37:03 137 Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc) 138 Rodrigo H. Gonzalez Gonzalez (Mex) 3:37:06 139 Esteban Roman (CRc) 3:43:37 140 Olman Nuñez Varela (CRc) 3:46:00 141 Robert Gehlen (USA) 3:46:28 142 Thomas Harvey (GBr) 3:54:15 143 Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc) 4:05:03 144 Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc) 4:05:06 145 Jorge Miranda Gutierrez (Mex) 4:12:26 146 Marco Antonio Leal Gomez (Mex) 4:20:00 147 Rolf Blancke (CRc) 4:20:03 148 Hesiquio Merino Lanzilotti (Mex) 4:20:13 149 Carlos Loria Loria (CRc) 4:43:24 150 Reuven Sztejfman (Isr) 4:44:53 151 Christopher Hoe (USA)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angela Parra Sierra (Col) 5:30:58 2 Louise Kobin (USA) 0:00:02 3 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 0:01:19 4 Brenda María Muñoz Arce (CRc) 0:29:55 5 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) 0:41:09 6 Ligia Madrigal (CRc) 1:01:57 7 Dianna Ineman (USA) 0:41:05 8 Kristin Kopec (Can) 0:55:09 9 Sandra Pereira M.O. Garnier (PRc) 1:32:55 10 April Sky Herring (USA) 1:48:01 11 Cassandra Lean Stamm (USA) 1:49:53 12 Dawn Fidler (USA) 2:41:40 13 Kathy Salisbury (USA) 14 Lena Yarbrough (USA) 2:50:13

Final general classification

Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 18:17:27 2 Alex Grant (USA) 0:02:30 3 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) 0:03:49 4 Milton Ramos (Hon) 0:07:35 5 Luis Leao Pinto (Por) 0:15:48 6 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) 0:45:35 7 Ismael Ventura sanchez (Spa) 1:04:59 8 Eddy Perez (CRc) 1:09:49 9 Manuel Prado (CRc) 1:14:36 10 Samuel Tyler Schultz (USA) 1:40:53 11 Thomas Turner (USA) 1:52:27 12 Alfredo Cesar Acosta Gonzalez (CRc) 2:08:10 13 Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc) 2:26:51 14 Juan carlos Fallas Rodriguez (CRc) 2:43:10 15 Leonard Jason Tullous (USA) 3:07:22 16 Blake Harlan (USA) 3:50:48 17 James Andrew Lehman (USA) 3:58:56 18 Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc) 4:07:35 20 Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc) 4:54:40 21 Adam Pulford (USA) 5:00:49 22 Javier Lanzuela Sanchez (Spa) 5:01:03 24 Corey Scobie (USA) 5:20:04 25 Daniel Perez (USA) 5:36:52 26 Felix Arratzoa Arrechea (Spa) 5:38:39 27 Alvaro José Lanuza Viquez (CRc) 5:41:33 29 Fernando Salazar (CRc) 5:48:09 30 Javier Badilla Badilla (CRc) 6:30:52 31 Marco Amador Jimenez (CRc) 6:35:58 32 Rodrigo Herrera Solorzano (CRc) 6:48:34 33 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 7:15:54 34 Stephanus Francois Millard (RSA) 7:18:24 35 Eric Kollai (USA) 7:19:03 36 Arnoldo Loaiza Duran (CRc) 7:20:09 37 Heiner Mora Quiros (CRc) 7:29:18 38 Luis fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc) 7:32:57 39 Felipe Castro Barquero (CRc) 7:37:07 40 Anthony Steve Fonseca Sanchez (CRc) 7:40:57 41 Juan Pablo Venegas Herrera (CRc) 7:41:00 42 Pablo Castrillo (CRc) 7:41:10 43 Allan Padilla U. (CRc) 7:42:54 44 Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc) 7:57:23 45 Max Araya Orozco (CRc) 8:06:07 47 Matthew Ohran (USA) 8:17:01 48 Walter Blanco (CRc) 8:18:45 49 Monte Hewett (USA) 8:19:17 50 Iñigo Labat Yanguas (Spa) 8:39:22 51 Iker Maíz (Mex) 8:44:00 52 Van Dupree Council (USA) 8:47:08 53 Carlos Arce Estrada (CRc) 8:49:06 55 Andrew Slayton (USA) 8:57:26 56 Roberto Monge Brenes (CRc) 9:08:37 57 Dirk Luttekes (Ned) 9:19:44 58 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 9:28:10 59 Fernando José Hernandez Brenes (CRc) 9:36:07 60 Leonel Chacon Chan (CRc) 9:43:21 62 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 9:44:28 63 Rolando Flores Guerrero (Mex) 9:47:47 64 Julio Mena monge (CRc) 9:53:44 65 Ben Morris (USA) 9:56:33 66 Luis Rubi Quant (CRc) 9:58:57 67 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 10:03:33 68 Seraphin John Millon (USA) 10:06:05 69 Christopher Music (CRc) 10:17:23 70 Jon Christian Carmichael (USA) 10:20:39 71 Gigi Giyora Stahi (CRc) 10:21:41 72 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 10:24:36 73 Carlos Robles Cordero (CRc) 10:28:29 74 Mario Albertry Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc) 10:32:49 75 Kenneth Sanabria (CRc) 10:39:36 76 John Paul Matzigkeit (USA) 11:08:52 77 David John Burke (Can) 11:16:44 79 Peter Ackerman (Swi) 11:27:21 80 Joe Czempoyesh (Can) 11:31:28 81 Danny A. corrales Zecca (CRc) 11:32:59 82 Rafael Mesen Solis (CRc) 11:39:25 83 Gabriel Dario Montero Ramos (Ecu) 11:43:47 84 Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc) 11:44:00 85 Andres Fernandez (CRc) 11:54:33 86 Wilbert Solis Azofeifa (CRc) 12:19:18 87 Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc) 12:24:30 89 Thomas F Smith (USA) 12:35:07 90 Martin Lorenzo y Lozada (Uru) 12:37:26 91 Rob Bilich (Cro) 12:41:27 92 Andrew Merrick (Can) 12:46:40 93 Jonathan Chaves Calvo (CRc) 12:50:17 94 Braulio Esteban Leiva Perez (CRc) 13:01:07 95 Carlos José Achan Sanchez (CRc) 13:02:58 96 Erick Diaz Vivian (Mex) 13:05:54 97 Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc) 13:07:16 98 John Christopher Sagebiel (USA) 13:19:21 99 David Leal Cruz (CRc) 13:23:33 100 Mark Christopher Rago (USA) 13:29:59 101 Bruno Carvalho (PRc) 13:50:23 102 Robert Quinn (USA) 13:54:12 103 Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex) 14:17:58 104 Jorge Salazar (CRc) 14:24:21 105 Johann Kroll (Aut) 14:24:45 106 Jerry José Zamora Rojas (CRc) 14:28:26 107 Ronan Garnier (Fra) 14:32:07 108 Chris Waldron (Can) 14:32:59 109 Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc) 14:36:18 111 David Johnston (Can) 14:51:33 112 Anthony Damico Jr (USA) 14:57:10 113 Silvia E. Cespedes Quesada (CRc) 15:02:03 114 Martin Fuentes Ruiz (CRc) 15:02:14 116 Rafael A. Salazar Castro (CRc) 15:28:05 117 Marcel Bachmann (Swi) 15:53:19 118 Fernando Salazar Martinez (Mex) 16:02:52 119 Diego Rapetti (Uru) 16:07:00 120 Julio Molina Arias (CRc) 16:12:33 121 Alan Arguello Diaz (CRc) 16:13:18 123 Thomas Sandi campos (CRc) 16:33:33 124 Lawson Willard (USA) 16:37:29 125 Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc) 16:43:22 126 Manuel Marco (Mex) 16:45:40 127 Alberto José Gamboa Pacheco (CRc) 16:49:22 128 Fidel Garza Chapa (Mex) 16:50:57 129 Henry Wong Castro (CRc) 16:55:48 130 Ignacio S. Merino Lanzilotti (Mex) 17:00:17 131 Olman Nuñez Varela (CRc) 17:10:10 132 Heart Akerson (USA) 17:43:49 133 Patrick Haines (CRc) 17:45:32 134 Esteban Roman (CRc) 18:13:05 135 Robert Gehlen (USA) 18:19:32 136 Mauricio J. Ortiz Odio (CRc) 18:23:45 137 Jorge Ricardo Schiller (Mex) 18:36:22 139 Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc) 19:11:39 141 Alvaro José Salazar Kruse (CRc) 19:16:29 142 Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc) 19:41:22 143 Rolf Blancke (CRc) 20:56:23 145 Thomas Harvey (GBr) 21:20:14