Ramos speeds to solo stage 3 victory while Sonntag hangs on to leader's jersey

,

Women's leader Parra keeps winning streak intact

Image 1 of 64

Federico Ramirez leads the four-man front group on the climb.

Federico Ramirez leads the four-man front group on the climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 64

Volcanic ash made it look a bit like the forest had been frosted

Volcanic ash made it look a bit like the forest had been frosted
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 3 of 64

At times, the roads were long and lonely

At times, the roads were long and lonely
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 4 of 64

ismael Ventura

ismael Ventura
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 5 of 64

Eddy Perez carries his bike

Eddy Perez carries his bike
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 6 of 64

Sometimes it was better to carry the bike than push it.

Sometimes it was better to carry the bike than push it.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 7 of 64

Sam Schultz adopted a new approach to La Ruta after flatting on stage 3

Sam Schultz adopted a new approach to La Ruta after flatting on stage 3
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 8 of 64

Louise Kobin rides into the finish town

Louise Kobin rides into the finish town
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 9 of 64

Race leader Ben Sonntag

Race leader Ben Sonntag
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 10 of 64

Milton Ramos rode to a stage 3 win at La Ruta

Milton Ramos rode to a stage 3 win at La Ruta
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 11 of 64

Milton Ramos carries his bike

Milton Ramos carries his bike
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 12 of 64

Federico Ramirez had a flat on day three, but rode very strong up the climb

Federico Ramirez had a flat on day three, but rode very strong up the climb
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 13 of 64

Federico Ramirez in the hike-a-bike train

Federico Ramirez in the hike-a-bike train
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 14 of 64

A rider sucks Rebecca Rusch's wheel

A rider sucks Rebecca Rusch's wheel
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 15 of 64

Juan Carlos Marin on a hike a bike section

Juan Carlos Marin on a hike a bike section
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 16 of 64

Adam Pulford

Adam Pulford
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 17 of 64

Angela Parra has a good lock on the women's leader's jersey

Angela Parra has a good lock on the women's leader's jersey
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 18 of 64

Louise Kobin en route on stage 3.

Louise Kobin en route on stage 3.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 19 of 64

Matt Luhn

Matt Luhn
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 20 of 64

Adam Pulford is one of the Carmichael Training Systems rider

Adam Pulford is one of the Carmichael Training Systems rider
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 21 of 64

Juan Carlos Marin

Juan Carlos Marin
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 22 of 64

Dramatic scenery in Costa Rica

Dramatic scenery in Costa Rica
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 23 of 64

Ben Sonntag refuels during a tough stage 3

Ben Sonntag refuels during a tough stage 3
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 24 of 64

Luis Mejia raced stage 3 after being disqualified for stage 2 minutes before the start of stage 3

Luis Mejia raced stage 3 after being disqualified for stage 2 minutes before the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 25 of 64

Federico Ramirez leads Milton Ramos

Federico Ramirez leads Milton Ramos
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 26 of 64

The leaders

The leaders
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 27 of 64

Rebecca Rusch

Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 28 of 64

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 29 of 64

Alex Grant held onto his second place overall on stage 3 of La Ruta

Alex Grant held onto his second place overall on stage 3 of La Ruta
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 30 of 64

Women's leader Angela Parra

Women's leader Angela Parra
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 31 of 64

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 32 of 64

Beautiful mountain scenery in stage 3 of La Ruta

Beautiful mountain scenery in stage 3 of La Ruta
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 33 of 64

Costa Rican Manny Prado hikes with his bike.

Costa Rican Manny Prado hikes with his bike.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 34 of 64

Federico Ramirez bundled up for the descent off the volcano

Federico Ramirez bundled up for the descent off the volcano
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 35 of 64

Alexander Sanchez

Alexander Sanchez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 36 of 64

Manny Prado blitzed the descent off the volcano.

Manny Prado blitzed the descent off the volcano.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 37 of 64

Women's leader Angela Parra on the climb.

Women's leader Angela Parra on the climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 38 of 64

Flowers en route

Flowers en route
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 39 of 64

Louise Kobin at the top of the steep part of the climb on day 3

Louise Kobin at the top of the steep part of the climb on day 3
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 40 of 64

Rebecca Rusch going uphill

Rebecca Rusch going uphill
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 41 of 64

Yes, the roads were open to traffic and there was chaos just behind the men's field as cars drove on the opposite side of the road trying to get by.

Yes, the roads were open to traffic and there was chaos just behind the men's field as cars drove on the opposite side of the road trying to get by.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 42 of 64

The leaders were followed by a chaotic motorcade with horns blaring and cars passing other cars in the ditch

The leaders were followed by a chaotic motorcade with horns blaring and cars passing other cars in the ditch
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 43 of 64

The three leaders round a bend going uphill

The three leaders round a bend going uphill
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 44 of 64

Federico Ramirez puts on a jacket at the summit of today's big climb.

Federico Ramirez puts on a jacket at the summit of today's big climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 45 of 64

Federico Ramirez is ready to roll the tricky downhill

Federico Ramirez is ready to roll the tricky downhill
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 46 of 64

Alex Grant rolls to the summit

Alex Grant rolls to the summit
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 47 of 64

Alex Grant throws on a jacket before the major descent.

Alex Grant throws on a jacket before the major descent.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 48 of 64

Race leader Ben Sonntag dons an extra layer while at the top of the climb.

Race leader Ben Sonntag dons an extra layer while at the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 49 of 64

Angela Parra on her way to winning stage 3 of La Ruta

Angela Parra on her way to winning stage 3 of La Ruta
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 50 of 64

Adam Pulford on a climb.

Adam Pulford on a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 51 of 64

Stage 3 took racers through an agricultural area.

Stage 3 took racers through an agricultural area.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 52 of 64

The mist hung low on the mountains during stage 3

The mist hung low on the mountains during stage 3
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 53 of 64

Clouds over the mountains in Costa Rica

Clouds over the mountains in Costa Rica
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 54 of 64

It's no surprise that racers chose not to take this line and went an alternate route.

It's no surprise that racers chose not to take this line and went an alternate route.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 55 of 64

In the morning, the views were beautiful

In the morning, the views were beautiful
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 56 of 64

A moto negotiates a singletrack that is more like a trench.

A moto negotiates a singletrack that is more like a trench.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 57 of 64

Luis Mejia leads Federico Ramirez during stage three even though he was disqualified right before the start.

Luis Mejia leads Federico Ramirez during stage three even though he was disqualified right before the start.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 58 of 64

Milton Ramos had a good day and went on to win the stage.

Milton Ramos had a good day and went on to win the stage.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 59 of 64

Alex Grant pushes up a steep climb

Alex Grant pushes up a steep climb
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 60 of 64

Race leader Ben Sonntag in the jungle

Race leader Ben Sonntag in the jungle
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 61 of 64

Sam Schultz walks a steep off-road section

Sam Schultz walks a steep off-road section
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 62 of 64

Ismael Ventura on day three of La Ruta

Ismael Ventura on day three of La Ruta
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 63 of 64

The cows watched the riders go by.

The cows watched the riders go by.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 64 of 64

Eddy Perez on stage 3

Eddy Perez on stage 3
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Milton Ramos rode to a solo victory at the end of stage 3 at La Ruta on Friday. The Specialized rider finished ahead of Luis Leao Pinto and Costa Rican favorite Federico Ramirez. Overall leader Ben Sonntag lost some time, but managed to hold onto his number one ranking with one stage remaining.

In the women's race, Angela Parra won her third stage in a row and continues to lead the general classification. Louise Kobin took another second place, which meant no changes at the top of the classification.

Racers covered amazingly beautiful terrain through the mountainous central Costa Rica, including a trip up a volcano, which was strewn with fallen ashes atop the tree canopy - it looked like the trees were frosted. What followed was an extremely challenging, notoriously fast and rocky descent down to the finish.

There was controversy five minutes before the start when organizers announced the disqualification of Luis Mejia from yesterday's stage 2 for accepting outside support. A protest by many of the Spanish speaking riders ensued.

"People started getting all mad and said, 'we won't go then,'" said Alex Grant, who is currently second in the GC. "A few guys turned their bikes sideways and no one was going. They were looking at me to say something, but I didn't know what happened as I hadn't seen it, so I couldn't say anything."

However, teammate Sonntag, clad in his yellow jersey, did step up and take the microphone. "I didn't know what to do for a second. I wanted to enjoy being in this jersey some more, so I went to the microphone," he said. "At first the South Americans were saying 'yeah, yeah' because they thought I was agreeing with them, but I turned that around and said, 'I'm here to race and a lot of people are here and want to race, too. Those rules were very clear before the race and if you break those rules, you're not supposed to be in this race."

"Ramirez seemed to agree and said, 'Let's go," so we went. The race started - albeit a few minutes late, and what was most interesting was that Mejia started, too.

Climbing splits men's race early on

On the first steep climb, the race split with four leaders setting the pace together: Ramirez, Mejia, Ramos and Luis Leao Pinto. Mejia stayed in the group and seemed to do the work before dropping off on the paved climb up the volcano.  Behind the leaders, on the open road was chaos with cars in both lanes (and sometimes on the shoulder) trying to get around the racers.  Horns blared continuously and some locals on motos also seemed to follow along with the official motos, who managed to successfully somehow get all the cars around with no major incidents.

That climb, which passed Irazu and Turriabla volcanos, was the main one of the day - thought it was split into two parts by a small downhill. The first part was steep and dirt and the later part was a more gradual, paved road grade.

Behind the leaders, race leader Sonntag struggled about two to three minutes back as the road ascended up into the cold, mist. "Today was hard for me. My legs got tired after 15 minutes and I suffered from then on and didn't start to feel good until we were back down and in the sun. Maybe it was too cold? I have two things to be thankful for though - for Alex who helped me a lot and my bike which saved me on the downhill. I think we got back some time there."

Sonntag spent much of the day with teammate Alex Grant as he did yesterday. The two blazed the downhill and finished with the dropped Mejia 8:12 after winner Ramos.

"I had seen that downhill before the race, so I knew what I'd have to ride," said Ramos after his victory. "It was an advantage."

Although Ramos had reached the summit with Ramirez and Leao Pinto, he pulled away from both. Ramirez had a tire issue and fell behind while Leao Pinto's downhill skills were not as good as those of his two breakaway companions.

After the race, Ramirez reported that he saw Ramos getting outside help, which is supposed to be against the rules, and decided to concentrate on his own race. "When I saw Milton getting assistance, I thought he was not in the race any more and focused on just getting the best time today." He managed to take back nearly four minutes on Sonntag and Grant and remains in third overall.

At the time of this initial report, official results were not available to confirm whether any rules were officially broken or any stage standings were changed as a result.  Final results indicate no penalties have been given as Ramos remains atop the stage results and listed on the GC.

Luis Leao Pinto put in a remarkable ride to finish second for the stage. "I'm not a pro, I'm a lawyer," he said. "I planned my whole season around the Portuguese marathon championships, and I have four titles now. Here my goal was to stay in the top 10, especially after stomach problems on stage 1." But the rest of the race has gone so well for Leao Pinto that he is now aiming for a top five overall.

"La Ruta is one of the most prestigious races, and I had to do it one time in my life," he said. "It's my vacation. It's an honor to be here racing with these champions. The climb was very, very hard, but I climbed well. I'm not so good at the technical parts, and on Monday, I have to go to work, so I can't be injured."

American Sam Schultz flatted for the third time in the race and then changed his approach once out of contention. "I got a flat early today and wanted to get more of the La Ruta experience. I settled into a comfortable pace and stopped at aid stations to eat cookies and cakes. I had a lot of fun. I'd rather win the race, but if I can't, I'll at least have fun."

When asked about the morning's protest, Schultz said, "I just wanted to go ride," but he noted, "I witnessed a tow and everyone in my grupetto yesterday got outside feeds. I wondered if it was allowed and thought 'what's going on?', but I was pretty sure it wasn't allowed, so I didn't take any."

Familiar results in the women's race

Angela Parra, Louise Kobin and Rebecca Rusch took the top three spots in the women's race for the third consecutive day.

Parra out-climbed everyone again, making it look easy though she said it wasn't. "It was cold on the climb with the wind. Afterwards, I knew I had to go down, but carefully due to the big rocks. I took an advantage and after that, I was just taking care on the downhill."

Throughout much of the race, Kobin was about two to three minutes behind. The American past winner had a satisfactory day. "This stage was the warmest it's ever been on this volcano and the downhill was in the best shape I've ever seen it. I thought with all the rain and floods lately that it wouldn't be in such great condition."

"The volcano looked so different than any time I've ever seen it. Usually there's water running down it and it's really slick and I have to get off my bike a few times, but this time I never did. It was fun."

Race note

The disqualified rider Mejia is the partner of women's leader Parra. After the race, she commented on the morning's surprise news. "They disqualified my husband because sometimes you drop bottles and you are in the race and don't have anything. Maybe he took a bottle or something like that."

Full stage results (Note: * indicates disqualified just before the start of stage 3)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milton Ramos (CRc)3:38:03
2Luis Leao  Pinto (Por)0:01:14
3Federico Ramirez  Mendez (CRc)0:04:23
4Alex Grant (USA)0:08:12
5Luis Mejia  Sanchez (Col)*
6Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
7Alexander Sanchez  Calderon (CRc)0:15:05
8Leonard  Jason Tullous (USA)0:17:26
9Eddy Perez (CRc)0:22:46
10Alfredo  Cesar Acosta  Gonzalez (CRc)
11Manuel Prado (CRc)0:26:49
12Samuel  Tyler Schultz (USA)0:30:11
13Ismael Ventura  sanchez (Spa)0:30:36
14Thomas Turner (USA)0:33:16
15Blake Harlan (USA)0:43:39
16Luis  Diego Chaverri  Madden (CRc)0:55:16
17Santos Corea  Gutierrez (CRc)
18Juan  carlos Fallas  Rodriguez (CRc)
19Juan  Carlos Marin  Valenciano (CRc)1:02:06
20James Andrew  Lehman (USA)1:02:54
21Adam Pulford (USA)1:04:12
22Matt Luhn (USA)1:08:22
23Mario  Alfredo Meneses  Bonilla (CRc)
24Corey Scobie (USA)1:16:48
25Javier Lanzuela  Sanchez (Spa)1:16:53
26Fernando Salazar (CRc)1:19:21
27Alvaro  José Lanuza  Viquez (CRc)
28Stephanus Francois  Millard (RSA)1:20:34
29Felix Arratzoa  Arrechea (Spa)
30Marco Amador  Jimenez (CRc)1:24:31
31Jose  Santos Blandon  Miranda (CRc)1:24:35
32Javier Badilla  Badilla (CRc)1:32:31
33Eric Kollai (USA)1:35:27
34Victor  Alonso Araya  Pereira (CRc)1:37:08
35Anthony  Steve Fonseca  Sanchez (CRc)1:38:12
36Heiner Mora  Quiros (CRc)
37Daniel Perez (USA)1:40:47
38Luis  fernando Mora  Hidalgo (CRc)1:41:02
39Rodrigo Herrera  Solorzano (CRc)1:42:00
40Arnoldo Loaiza  Duran (CRc)1:44:13
41Felipe Castro  Barquero (CRc)
42Iñigo Labat  Yanguas (Spa)1:45:10
43Allan Padilla  U. (CRc)1:47:06
44Pablo Castrillo (CRc)1:49:04
45Iker Maíz (Mex)1:51:20
46Carlos Calvo  Ramazzini (CRc)1:51:33
47Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)
48Roberto Monge  Brenes (CRc)1:51:39
49Leonel Gomez  Navarro (CRc)1:52:21
50Walter Blanco (CRc)1:53:58
51Andrew Slayton (USA)1:53:59
52Monte Hewett (USA)1:55:39
53Van Dupree  Council (USA)1:56:28
54Mario  Albertry Rodriguez  Sequeira (CRc)1:57:48
55Matthew Ohran (USA)2:00:27
56Carlos Robles  Cordero (CRc)2:05:37
57Juan  Pablo Venegas  Herrera (CRc)2:05:47
58Max Araya  Orozco (CRc)2:06:13
59Rolando Flores  Guerrero (Mex)
60Fernando  José Hernandez  Brenes (CRc)2:07:02
61Carlos Arce  Estrada (CRc)2:07:46
62Seraphin John  Millon (USA)2:10:45
63Leonel Chacon  Chan (CRc)2:11:24
64Ron Rel (USA)2:13:52
65Mauricio Richmond  Padilla (CRc)2:15:14
66Jon  Christian Carmichael (USA)2:15:42
67Luis Arias  Muñoz (CRc)2:16:26
68Julio Mena  monge (CRc)2:20:04
69Luis Rubi  Quant (CRc)2:21:56
70Bruno Carvalho (PRc)2:22:19
71Christopher Music (CRc)2:24:12
72Dirk Luttekes (Ned)2:24:16
73Gigi Giyora  Stahi (CRc)2:25:17
74Mauricio Alvarado  Rivera (CRc)2:28:19
75Danny  A. corrales  Zecca (CRc)2:33:09
76Rafael Mesen  Solis (CRc)
77Scott Kuppersmith (USA)2:33:11
78Joe Czempoyesh (Can)2:39:41
79Ben Morris (USA)2:40:17
80David John  Burke (Can)
81John  Paul Matzigkeit (USA)2:40:50
82Javier  Jose Gurdian  Astua (CRc)2:45:00
83Martin Lorenzo  y  Lozada (Uru)2:45:05
84Peter Ackerman (Swi)2:47:26
85Gabriel  Dario Montero  Ramos (Ecu)
86Jonathan Chaves  Calvo (CRc)2:55:57
87Thomas F  Smith (USA)2:56:11
88Esteban Roman (CRc)2:56:48
89Mark  Christopher Rago (USA)2:58:04
90Ronan Garnier (Fra)2:59:55
91Modesto Jimenez  Vargas (CRc)2:59:57
92Alejandro Arias  Victory (CRc)3:01:06
93Rob Bilich (Cro)3:01:10
94Jorge Salazar (CRc)3:02:48
95Francisco Sanchez  Castillo (CRc)3:03:14
96Robert Quinn (USA)3:04:13
97Braulio  Esteban Leiva  Perez (CRc)3:04:22
98David Leal  Cruz (CRc)3:05:16
99Gustavo Padilla  Umaña (CRc)3:06:30
100Mario  Alberto Sanchez  Hernandez (CRc)
101Juan  Simon Ocaña  Ortiz (Mex)3:09:01
102Erick Diaz  Vivian (Mex)3:12:55
103Manuel Marco (Mex)3:14:21
104Geovanny Gomez  Navarro (CRc)3:15:28
105Rodolfo Mata  Lobo (CRc)3:22:05
106Alejandro Cruz  Arroyo (CRc)3:23:00
107Wilbert Solis  Azofeifa (CRc)3:23:12
108Rafael  A. Salazar  Castro (CRc)3:27:17
109Edgar Gomez  Castaño (Mex)3:28:00
110Andres Fernandez (CRc)3:30:47
111Johann Kroll (Aut)
112Silvia  E. Cespedes  Quesada (CRc)3:32:30
113Odd Mjaland (Nor)3:34:39
114David Johnston (Can)3:38:42
115Marcel Bachmann (Swi)3:41:58
116Carlos  José Achan  Sanchez (CRc)3:44:04
117John  Christopher Sagebiel (USA)3:46:58
118Anthony Damico  Jr (USA)
119Andrew Merrick (Can)3:50:19
120Alan Arguello  Diaz (CRc)3:50:22
121Martin Fuentes  Ruiz (CRc)3:52:20
122Julio Molina  Arias (CRc)3:55:03
123Donald Godinez  Godinez (CRc)3:58:11
124Ignacio  S. Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)4:04:50
125Olman Nuñez  Varela (CRc)4:07:22
126Thomas Sandi  campos (CRc)4:09:52
127Chris Waldron (Can)4:11:09
128Mauricio  J. Ortiz  Odio (CRc)4:15:02
129Henry Wong  Castro (CRc)4:15:11
130Lawson Willard (USA)4:19:20
131Jerry  José Zamora  Rojas (CRc)4:25:18
132Alberto  José Gamboa  Pacheco (CRc)4:25:40
133Heart Akerson (USA)4:27:02
134Robert Gehlen (USA)4:27:06
135Jorge  Miranda Gutierrez (Mex)4:30:55
136Jorge  Ricardo Schiller (Mex)4:33:06
137Fernando Salazar  Martinez (Mex)4:34:59
138Manuel Ulloa  Gil (CRc)4:39:57
139Diego Gil  Jimenez (CRc)4:40:28
140Luis  Eduardo Peralta  Orozco (Mex)4:40:32
141Javier Sanchez  Carranza (CRc)4:41:11
142Marco  Antonio Leal  Gomez (Mex)4:46:23
143Fidel Garza  Chapa (Mex)4:47:26
144Alvaro  José Salazar  Kruse (CRc)4:47:45
145Patrick Haines (CRc)4:52:32
146Gilbert Castro  Chavarria (CRc)5:02:45
147Giancarlo Loria  Fonseca (CRc)5:10:43
148Thomas Harvey (GBr)5:12:35
149Rolf Blancke (CRc)5:18:23
150Richard Arden (GBr)5:27:05
151Rodrigo  H. Gonzalez  Gonzalez (Mex)
152Mario  Eduardo Hurtado  Perez (Mex)5:34:25
153Rogelio Barragan  Sanchez (Mex)
154Hesiquio Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)
155Diego Rapetti (Uru)5:48:30
156Carlos Loria  Loria (CRc)6:10:37
157Reuven Sztejfman (Isr)6:29:25
158Christopher Hoe (USA)
DNFAlfredo Peralta  Collado (CRc)
DNFJason Sager (USA)
DNFDax Jaikel (CRc)
DNFBrent Sparkman (USA)
DNFRoger Herrera (CRc)
DNFPablo Gamez (CRc)
DNFJuan  Carlos Contreras  Rave (CRc)
DNFFederico Amador  Leon (CRc)
DNFRicardo  E. Aguirre (Mex)
DNFWilliam Blanco (CRc)
DNFSteven  R. Long (USA)
DNFGreg Thompson (USA)
DNFWalter Fernandez  Vargas (CRc)
DNFGem Pham (USA)
DNFJuan  Manuel Bordallo  Murillo (CRc)
DNFRon Castia (USA)
DNFFrancisco Alfaro  Morales (CRc)
DNFPavel Popiolek (Cze)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Parra  Sierra (Col)4:53:26
2Louise Kobin (USA)0:01:36
3Rebecca Rusch (USA)0:12:37
4Brenda  María Muñoz  Arce (CRc)0:40:31
5Jane Rynbrandt (USA)0:41:13
6Ligia Madrigal (CRc)0:47:18
7Dianna Ineman (USA)1:32:03
8Kristin Kopec (Can)1:44:32
9Sandra Pereira  M.O.  Garnier (PRc)2:07:00
10April Sky  Herring (USA)2:21:56
11Cassandra Lean  Stamm (USA)2:42:48
12Kathy Salisbury (USA)3:20:11
13Dawn Fidler (USA)
14Lena Yarbrough (USA)4:21:02

General classification after stage 3

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)13:47:56
2Alex Grant (USA)0:02:29
3Federico Ramirez  Mendez (CRc)0:04:00
4Milton Ramos (CRc)0:09:54
5Luis Leao  Pinto (Por)0:18:08
6Eddy Perez (CRc)0:45:08
7Alexander Sanchez  Calderon (CRc)0:45:35
8Manuel Prado (CRc)0:52:14
9Ismael Ventura  sanchez (Spa)1:05:01
10Samuel  Tyler Schultz (USA)1:06:35
11Thomas Turner (USA)1:30:05
12Alfredo  Cesar Acosta  Gonzalez (CRc)1:35:20
13Santos Corea  Gutierrez (CRc)1:42:37
14Leonard  Jason Tullous (USA)1:55:32
15Juan  carlos Fallas  Rodriguez (CRc)2:20:46
16Juan  Carlos Marin  Valenciano (CRc)2:54:19
17Blake Harlan (USA)2:59:50
18James Andrew  Lehman (USA)3:18:48
19Luis  Diego Chaverri  Madden (CRc)3:31:48
20Javier Lanzuela  Sanchez (Spa)4:00:55
21Mario  Alfredo Meneses  Bonilla (CRc)4:13:55
22Adam Pulford (USA)4:20:41
23Daniel Perez (USA)4:45:53
24Corey Scobie (USA)4:47:18
25Felix Arratzoa  Arrechea (Spa)4:50:13
26Alvaro  José Lanuza  Viquez (CRc)4:51:44
27Fernando Salazar (CRc)4:58:21
28Javier Badilla  Badilla (CRc)5:25:05
29Marco Amador  Jimenez (CRc)5:35:21
30Jose  Santos Blandon  Miranda (CRc)5:45:10
31Rodrigo Herrera  Solorzano (CRc)5:47:05
32Victor  Alonso Araya  Pereira (CRc)5:52:10
33Heiner Mora  Quiros (CRc)5:52:37
34Eric Kollai (USA)6:03:10
35Felipe Castro  Barquero (CRc)6:05:47
36Iñigo Labat  Yanguas (Spa)6:08:31
37Allan Padilla  U. (CRc)6:08:41
38Arnoldo Loaiza  Duran (CRc)6:12:01
39Anthony  Steve Fonseca  Sanchez (CRc)6:13:05
40Pablo Castrillo (CRc)6:13:18
41Stephanus Francois  Millard (RSA)6:16:51
42Luis  fernando Mora  Hidalgo (CRc)6:17:06
43Juan  Pablo Venegas  Herrera (CRc)6:19:33
44Leonel Gomez  Navarro (CRc)6:31:41
45Max Araya  Orozco (CRc)6:44:15
46Walter Blanco (CRc)6:50:53
47Monte Hewett (USA)6:53:38
48Iker Maíz (Mex)7:00:50
49Carlos Arce  Estrada (CRc)7:13:50
50Van Dupree  Council (USA)7:16:16
51Matthew Ohran (USA)7:19:18
52Andrew Slayton (USA)7:31:46
53Mauricio Alvarado  Rivera (CRc)7:50:16
54Roberto Monge  Brenes (CRc)7:55:29
55Luis Arias  Muñoz (CRc)7:58:13
56Rolando Flores  Guerrero (Mex)8:00:08
57Leonel Chacon  Chan (CRc)8:00:53
58Fernando  José Hernandez  Brenes (CRc)8:01:10
59Luis Rubi  Quant (CRc)8:16:16
60Julio Mena  monge (CRc)8:16:57
61Dirk Luttekes (Ned)8:17:46
62Ben Morris (USA)8:18:40
63Mario  Albertry Rodriguez  Sequeira (CRc)8:20:38
64Seraphin John  Millon (USA)8:23:35
65Christopher Music (CRc)8:24:33
66Gigi Giyora  Stahi (CRc)8:35:13
67Scott Kuppersmith (USA)8:39:02
68Mauricio Richmond  Padilla (CRc)8:42:25
69Carlos Robles  Cordero (CRc)8:52:13
70Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)8:54:14
71Joe Czempoyesh (Can)8:59:33
72Jon  Christian Carmichael (USA)9:01:39
73Mario  Alberto Sanchez  Hernandez (CRc)9:16:48
74John  Paul Matzigkeit (USA)9:18:03
75Gabriel  Dario Montero  Ramos (Ecu)9:34:02
76David John  Burke (Can)9:42:31
77Peter Ackerman (Swi)9:44:49
78Rafael Mesen  Solis (CRc)9:54:03
79Geovanny Gomez  Navarro (CRc)9:56:27
80Andres Fernandez (CRc)9:57:58
81Wilbert Solis  Azofeifa (CRc)10:09:11
82Modesto Jimenez  Vargas (CRc)10:12:19
83Rob Bilich (Cro)10:16:05
84Danny  A. corrales  Zecca (CRc)10:18:22
85Alejandro Arias  Victory (CRc)10:24:29
86Jonathan Chaves  Calvo (CRc)10:26:46
87Carlos Calvo  Ramazzini (CRc)10:27:57
88John  Christopher Sagebiel (USA)10:29:53
89Martin Lorenzo  y  Lozada (Uru)10:32:58
90Thomas F  Smith (USA)10:38:33
91Braulio  Esteban Leiva  Perez (CRc)10:38:44
92Mark  Christopher Rago (USA)10:40:31
93Andrew Merrick (Can)10:41:32
94Bruno Carvalho (PRc)11:06:41
95Carlos  José Achan  Sanchez (CRc)11:10:08
96Erick Diaz  Vivian (Mex)11:12:41
97David Leal  Cruz (CRc)11:13:26
98Juan  Simon Ocaña  Ortiz (Mex)11:21:52
99Jerry  José Zamora  Rojas (CRc)11:45:37
100Francisco Sanchez  Castillo (CRc)11:52:31
101Jorge Salazar (CRc)11:53:41
102Robert Quinn (USA)11:57:02
103Ronan Garnier (Fra)11:57:45
104Johann Kroll (Aut)12:02:24
105Anthony Damico  Jr (USA)12:07:42
106Chris Waldron (Can)12:22:52
107Silvia  E. Cespedes  Quesada (CRc)12:25:08
108David Johnston (Can)12:29:04
109Martin Fuentes  Ruiz (CRc)12:48:55
110Thomas Sandi  campos (CRc)12:58:50
111Rafael  A. Salazar  Castro (CRc)13:00:59
112Marcel Bachmann (Swi)13:09:37
113Julio Molina  Arias (CRc)13:20:06
114Alan Arguello  Diaz (CRc)13:22:03
115Henry Wong  Castro (CRc)13:25:49
116Olman Nuñez  Varela (CRc)13:26:30
117Fernando Salazar  Martinez (Mex)13:30:38
118Alberto  José Gamboa  Pacheco (CRc)13:34:04
119Diego Rapetti (Uru)13:36:23
120Lawson Willard (USA)13:37:28
121Ignacio  S. Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)14:04:11
122Rodolfo Mata  Lobo (CRc)14:08:52
123Manuel Marco (Mex)14:09:41
124Fidel Garza  Chapa (Mex)14:21:49
125Esteban Roman (CRc)14:31:48
126Luis  Eduardo Peralta  Orozco (Mex)14:34:14
127Robert Gehlen (USA)14:35:24
128Mauricio  J. Ortiz  Odio (CRc)14:54:20
129Heart Akerson (USA)15:00:05
130Patrick Haines (CRc)15:08:39
131Manuel Ulloa  Gil (CRc)15:08:53
132Jorge  Ricardo Schiller (Mex)15:27:36
133Diego Gil  Jimenez (CRc)15:38:39
134Alvaro  José Salazar  Kruse (CRc)15:48:19
135Javier Sanchez  Carranza (CRc)16:25:08
136Rolf Blancke (CRc)16:38:40
137Thomas Harvey (GBr)17:28:19

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Parra  Sierra (Col)17:30:42
2Louise Kobin (USA)0:28:31
3Rebecca Rusch (USA)0:58:19
4Brenda  María Muñoz  Arce (CRc)2:55:46
5Jane Rynbrandt (USA)3:26:46
6Ligia Madrigal (CRc)3:57:15
7Dianna Ineman (USA)6:01:03
8Kristin Kopec (Can)6:55:07
9Sandra Pereira  M.O.  Garnier (PRc)8:24:28
10April Sky  Herring (USA)8:38:11
11Cassandra Lean  Stamm (USA)9:57:25
12Dawn Fidler (USA)11:45:09
13Kathy Salisbury (USA)11:49:37
14Lena Yarbrough (USA)13:40:29

