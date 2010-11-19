Ramos speeds to solo stage 3 victory while Sonntag hangs on to leader's jersey
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Women's leader Parra keeps winning streak intact
Milton Ramos rode to a solo victory at the end of stage 3 at La Ruta on Friday. The Specialized rider finished ahead of Luis Leao Pinto and Costa Rican favorite Federico Ramirez. Overall leader Ben Sonntag lost some time, but managed to hold onto his number one ranking with one stage remaining.
In the women's race, Angela Parra won her third stage in a row and continues to lead the general classification. Louise Kobin took another second place, which meant no changes at the top of the classification.
Racers covered amazingly beautiful terrain through the mountainous central Costa Rica, including a trip up a volcano, which was strewn with fallen ashes atop the tree canopy - it looked like the trees were frosted. What followed was an extremely challenging, notoriously fast and rocky descent down to the finish.
There was controversy five minutes before the start when organizers announced the disqualification of Luis Mejia from yesterday's stage 2 for accepting outside support. A protest by many of the Spanish speaking riders ensued.
"People started getting all mad and said, 'we won't go then,'" said Alex Grant, who is currently second in the GC. "A few guys turned their bikes sideways and no one was going. They were looking at me to say something, but I didn't know what happened as I hadn't seen it, so I couldn't say anything."
However, teammate Sonntag, clad in his yellow jersey, did step up and take the microphone. "I didn't know what to do for a second. I wanted to enjoy being in this jersey some more, so I went to the microphone," he said. "At first the South Americans were saying 'yeah, yeah' because they thought I was agreeing with them, but I turned that around and said, 'I'm here to race and a lot of people are here and want to race, too. Those rules were very clear before the race and if you break those rules, you're not supposed to be in this race."
"Ramirez seemed to agree and said, 'Let's go," so we went. The race started - albeit a few minutes late, and what was most interesting was that Mejia started, too.
Climbing splits men's race early on
On the first steep climb, the race split with four leaders setting the pace together: Ramirez, Mejia, Ramos and Luis Leao Pinto. Mejia stayed in the group and seemed to do the work before dropping off on the paved climb up the volcano. Behind the leaders, on the open road was chaos with cars in both lanes (and sometimes on the shoulder) trying to get around the racers. Horns blared continuously and some locals on motos also seemed to follow along with the official motos, who managed to successfully somehow get all the cars around with no major incidents.
That climb, which passed Irazu and Turriabla volcanos, was the main one of the day - thought it was split into two parts by a small downhill. The first part was steep and dirt and the later part was a more gradual, paved road grade.
Behind the leaders, race leader Sonntag struggled about two to three minutes back as the road ascended up into the cold, mist. "Today was hard for me. My legs got tired after 15 minutes and I suffered from then on and didn't start to feel good until we were back down and in the sun. Maybe it was too cold? I have two things to be thankful for though - for Alex who helped me a lot and my bike which saved me on the downhill. I think we got back some time there."
Sonntag spent much of the day with teammate Alex Grant as he did yesterday. The two blazed the downhill and finished with the dropped Mejia 8:12 after winner Ramos.
"I had seen that downhill before the race, so I knew what I'd have to ride," said Ramos after his victory. "It was an advantage."
Although Ramos had reached the summit with Ramirez and Leao Pinto, he pulled away from both. Ramirez had a tire issue and fell behind while Leao Pinto's downhill skills were not as good as those of his two breakaway companions.
After the race, Ramirez reported that he saw Ramos getting outside help, which is supposed to be against the rules, and decided to concentrate on his own race. "When I saw Milton getting assistance, I thought he was not in the race any more and focused on just getting the best time today." He managed to take back nearly four minutes on Sonntag and Grant and remains in third overall.
At the time of this initial report, official results were not available to confirm whether any rules were officially broken or any stage standings were changed as a result. Final results indicate no penalties have been given as Ramos remains atop the stage results and listed on the GC.
Luis Leao Pinto put in a remarkable ride to finish second for the stage. "I'm not a pro, I'm a lawyer," he said. "I planned my whole season around the Portuguese marathon championships, and I have four titles now. Here my goal was to stay in the top 10, especially after stomach problems on stage 1." But the rest of the race has gone so well for Leao Pinto that he is now aiming for a top five overall.
"La Ruta is one of the most prestigious races, and I had to do it one time in my life," he said. "It's my vacation. It's an honor to be here racing with these champions. The climb was very, very hard, but I climbed well. I'm not so good at the technical parts, and on Monday, I have to go to work, so I can't be injured."
American Sam Schultz flatted for the third time in the race and then changed his approach once out of contention. "I got a flat early today and wanted to get more of the La Ruta experience. I settled into a comfortable pace and stopped at aid stations to eat cookies and cakes. I had a lot of fun. I'd rather win the race, but if I can't, I'll at least have fun."
When asked about the morning's protest, Schultz said, "I just wanted to go ride," but he noted, "I witnessed a tow and everyone in my grupetto yesterday got outside feeds. I wondered if it was allowed and thought 'what's going on?', but I was pretty sure it wasn't allowed, so I didn't take any."
Familiar results in the women's race
Angela Parra, Louise Kobin and Rebecca Rusch took the top three spots in the women's race for the third consecutive day.
Parra out-climbed everyone again, making it look easy though she said it wasn't. "It was cold on the climb with the wind. Afterwards, I knew I had to go down, but carefully due to the big rocks. I took an advantage and after that, I was just taking care on the downhill."
Throughout much of the race, Kobin was about two to three minutes behind. The American past winner had a satisfactory day. "This stage was the warmest it's ever been on this volcano and the downhill was in the best shape I've ever seen it. I thought with all the rain and floods lately that it wouldn't be in such great condition."
"The volcano looked so different than any time I've ever seen it. Usually there's water running down it and it's really slick and I have to get off my bike a few times, but this time I never did. It was fun."
Race note
The disqualified rider Mejia is the partner of women's leader Parra. After the race, she commented on the morning's surprise news. "They disqualified my husband because sometimes you drop bottles and you are in the race and don't have anything. Maybe he took a bottle or something like that."
Full stage results (Note: * indicates disqualified just before the start of stage 3)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milton Ramos (CRc)
|3:38:03
|2
|Luis Leao Pinto (Por)
|0:01:14
|3
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:04:23
|4
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:08:12
|5
|Luis Mejia Sanchez (Col)*
|6
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|7
|Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)
|0:15:05
|8
|Leonard Jason Tullous (USA)
|0:17:26
|9
|Eddy Perez (CRc)
|0:22:46
|10
|Alfredo Cesar Acosta Gonzalez (CRc)
|11
|Manuel Prado (CRc)
|0:26:49
|12
|Samuel Tyler Schultz (USA)
|0:30:11
|13
|Ismael Ventura sanchez (Spa)
|0:30:36
|14
|Thomas Turner (USA)
|0:33:16
|15
|Blake Harlan (USA)
|0:43:39
|16
|Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc)
|0:55:16
|17
|Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc)
|18
|Juan carlos Fallas Rodriguez (CRc)
|19
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano (CRc)
|1:02:06
|20
|James Andrew Lehman (USA)
|1:02:54
|21
|Adam Pulford (USA)
|1:04:12
|22
|Matt Luhn (USA)
|1:08:22
|23
|Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc)
|24
|Corey Scobie (USA)
|1:16:48
|25
|Javier Lanzuela Sanchez (Spa)
|1:16:53
|26
|Fernando Salazar (CRc)
|1:19:21
|27
|Alvaro José Lanuza Viquez (CRc)
|28
|Stephanus Francois Millard (RSA)
|1:20:34
|29
|Felix Arratzoa Arrechea (Spa)
|30
|Marco Amador Jimenez (CRc)
|1:24:31
|31
|Jose Santos Blandon Miranda (CRc)
|1:24:35
|32
|Javier Badilla Badilla (CRc)
|1:32:31
|33
|Eric Kollai (USA)
|1:35:27
|34
|Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)
|1:37:08
|35
|Anthony Steve Fonseca Sanchez (CRc)
|1:38:12
|36
|Heiner Mora Quiros (CRc)
|37
|Daniel Perez (USA)
|1:40:47
|38
|Luis fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc)
|1:41:02
|39
|Rodrigo Herrera Solorzano (CRc)
|1:42:00
|40
|Arnoldo Loaiza Duran (CRc)
|1:44:13
|41
|Felipe Castro Barquero (CRc)
|42
|Iñigo Labat Yanguas (Spa)
|1:45:10
|43
|Allan Padilla U. (CRc)
|1:47:06
|44
|Pablo Castrillo (CRc)
|1:49:04
|45
|Iker Maíz (Mex)
|1:51:20
|46
|Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)
|1:51:33
|47
|Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)
|48
|Roberto Monge Brenes (CRc)
|1:51:39
|49
|Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc)
|1:52:21
|50
|Walter Blanco (CRc)
|1:53:58
|51
|Andrew Slayton (USA)
|1:53:59
|52
|Monte Hewett (USA)
|1:55:39
|53
|Van Dupree Council (USA)
|1:56:28
|54
|Mario Albertry Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)
|1:57:48
|55
|Matthew Ohran (USA)
|2:00:27
|56
|Carlos Robles Cordero (CRc)
|2:05:37
|57
|Juan Pablo Venegas Herrera (CRc)
|2:05:47
|58
|Max Araya Orozco (CRc)
|2:06:13
|59
|Rolando Flores Guerrero (Mex)
|60
|Fernando José Hernandez Brenes (CRc)
|2:07:02
|61
|Carlos Arce Estrada (CRc)
|2:07:46
|62
|Seraphin John Millon (USA)
|2:10:45
|63
|Leonel Chacon Chan (CRc)
|2:11:24
|64
|Ron Rel (USA)
|2:13:52
|65
|Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)
|2:15:14
|66
|Jon Christian Carmichael (USA)
|2:15:42
|67
|Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)
|2:16:26
|68
|Julio Mena monge (CRc)
|2:20:04
|69
|Luis Rubi Quant (CRc)
|2:21:56
|70
|Bruno Carvalho (PRc)
|2:22:19
|71
|Christopher Music (CRc)
|2:24:12
|72
|Dirk Luttekes (Ned)
|2:24:16
|73
|Gigi Giyora Stahi (CRc)
|2:25:17
|74
|Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)
|2:28:19
|75
|Danny A. corrales Zecca (CRc)
|2:33:09
|76
|Rafael Mesen Solis (CRc)
|77
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|2:33:11
|78
|Joe Czempoyesh (Can)
|2:39:41
|79
|Ben Morris (USA)
|2:40:17
|80
|David John Burke (Can)
|81
|John Paul Matzigkeit (USA)
|2:40:50
|82
|Javier Jose Gurdian Astua (CRc)
|2:45:00
|83
|Martin Lorenzo y Lozada (Uru)
|2:45:05
|84
|Peter Ackerman (Swi)
|2:47:26
|85
|Gabriel Dario Montero Ramos (Ecu)
|86
|Jonathan Chaves Calvo (CRc)
|2:55:57
|87
|Thomas F Smith (USA)
|2:56:11
|88
|Esteban Roman (CRc)
|2:56:48
|89
|Mark Christopher Rago (USA)
|2:58:04
|90
|Ronan Garnier (Fra)
|2:59:55
|91
|Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)
|2:59:57
|92
|Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)
|3:01:06
|93
|Rob Bilich (Cro)
|3:01:10
|94
|Jorge Salazar (CRc)
|3:02:48
|95
|Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)
|3:03:14
|96
|Robert Quinn (USA)
|3:04:13
|97
|Braulio Esteban Leiva Perez (CRc)
|3:04:22
|98
|David Leal Cruz (CRc)
|3:05:16
|99
|Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc)
|3:06:30
|100
|Mario Alberto Sanchez Hernandez (CRc)
|101
|Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)
|3:09:01
|102
|Erick Diaz Vivian (Mex)
|3:12:55
|103
|Manuel Marco (Mex)
|3:14:21
|104
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc)
|3:15:28
|105
|Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)
|3:22:05
|106
|Alejandro Cruz Arroyo (CRc)
|3:23:00
|107
|Wilbert Solis Azofeifa (CRc)
|3:23:12
|108
|Rafael A. Salazar Castro (CRc)
|3:27:17
|109
|Edgar Gomez Castaño (Mex)
|3:28:00
|110
|Andres Fernandez (CRc)
|3:30:47
|111
|Johann Kroll (Aut)
|112
|Silvia E. Cespedes Quesada (CRc)
|3:32:30
|113
|Odd Mjaland (Nor)
|3:34:39
|114
|David Johnston (Can)
|3:38:42
|115
|Marcel Bachmann (Swi)
|3:41:58
|116
|Carlos José Achan Sanchez (CRc)
|3:44:04
|117
|John Christopher Sagebiel (USA)
|3:46:58
|118
|Anthony Damico Jr (USA)
|119
|Andrew Merrick (Can)
|3:50:19
|120
|Alan Arguello Diaz (CRc)
|3:50:22
|121
|Martin Fuentes Ruiz (CRc)
|3:52:20
|122
|Julio Molina Arias (CRc)
|3:55:03
|123
|Donald Godinez Godinez (CRc)
|3:58:11
|124
|Ignacio S. Merino Lanzilotti (Mex)
|4:04:50
|125
|Olman Nuñez Varela (CRc)
|4:07:22
|126
|Thomas Sandi campos (CRc)
|4:09:52
|127
|Chris Waldron (Can)
|4:11:09
|128
|Mauricio J. Ortiz Odio (CRc)
|4:15:02
|129
|Henry Wong Castro (CRc)
|4:15:11
|130
|Lawson Willard (USA)
|4:19:20
|131
|Jerry José Zamora Rojas (CRc)
|4:25:18
|132
|Alberto José Gamboa Pacheco (CRc)
|4:25:40
|133
|Heart Akerson (USA)
|4:27:02
|134
|Robert Gehlen (USA)
|4:27:06
|135
|Jorge Miranda Gutierrez (Mex)
|4:30:55
|136
|Jorge Ricardo Schiller (Mex)
|4:33:06
|137
|Fernando Salazar Martinez (Mex)
|4:34:59
|138
|Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)
|4:39:57
|139
|Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)
|4:40:28
|140
|Luis Eduardo Peralta Orozco (Mex)
|4:40:32
|141
|Javier Sanchez Carranza (CRc)
|4:41:11
|142
|Marco Antonio Leal Gomez (Mex)
|4:46:23
|143
|Fidel Garza Chapa (Mex)
|4:47:26
|144
|Alvaro José Salazar Kruse (CRc)
|4:47:45
|145
|Patrick Haines (CRc)
|4:52:32
|146
|Gilbert Castro Chavarria (CRc)
|5:02:45
|147
|Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc)
|5:10:43
|148
|Thomas Harvey (GBr)
|5:12:35
|149
|Rolf Blancke (CRc)
|5:18:23
|150
|Richard Arden (GBr)
|5:27:05
|151
|Rodrigo H. Gonzalez Gonzalez (Mex)
|152
|Mario Eduardo Hurtado Perez (Mex)
|5:34:25
|153
|Rogelio Barragan Sanchez (Mex)
|154
|Hesiquio Merino Lanzilotti (Mex)
|155
|Diego Rapetti (Uru)
|5:48:30
|156
|Carlos Loria Loria (CRc)
|6:10:37
|157
|Reuven Sztejfman (Isr)
|6:29:25
|158
|Christopher Hoe (USA)
|DNF
|Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc)
|DNF
|Jason Sager (USA)
|DNF
|Dax Jaikel (CRc)
|DNF
|Brent Sparkman (USA)
|DNF
|Roger Herrera (CRc)
|DNF
|Pablo Gamez (CRc)
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc)
|DNF
|Federico Amador Leon (CRc)
|DNF
|Ricardo E. Aguirre (Mex)
|DNF
|William Blanco (CRc)
|DNF
|Steven R. Long (USA)
|DNF
|Greg Thompson (USA)
|DNF
|Walter Fernandez Vargas (CRc)
|DNF
|Gem Pham (USA)
|DNF
|Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc)
|DNF
|Ron Castia (USA)
|DNF
|Francisco Alfaro Morales (CRc)
|DNF
|Pavel Popiolek (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angela Parra Sierra (Col)
|4:53:26
|2
|Louise Kobin (USA)
|0:01:36
|3
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|0:12:37
|4
|Brenda María Muñoz Arce (CRc)
|0:40:31
|5
|Jane Rynbrandt (USA)
|0:41:13
|6
|Ligia Madrigal (CRc)
|0:47:18
|7
|Dianna Ineman (USA)
|1:32:03
|8
|Kristin Kopec (Can)
|1:44:32
|9
|Sandra Pereira M.O. Garnier (PRc)
|2:07:00
|10
|April Sky Herring (USA)
|2:21:56
|11
|Cassandra Lean Stamm (USA)
|2:42:48
|12
|Kathy Salisbury (USA)
|3:20:11
|13
|Dawn Fidler (USA)
|14
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|4:21:02
General classification after stage 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|13:47:56
|2
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:02:29
|3
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:04:00
|4
|Milton Ramos (CRc)
|0:09:54
|5
|Luis Leao Pinto (Por)
|0:18:08
|6
|Eddy Perez (CRc)
|0:45:08
|7
|Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)
|0:45:35
|8
|Manuel Prado (CRc)
|0:52:14
|9
|Ismael Ventura sanchez (Spa)
|1:05:01
|10
|Samuel Tyler Schultz (USA)
|1:06:35
|11
|Thomas Turner (USA)
|1:30:05
|12
|Alfredo Cesar Acosta Gonzalez (CRc)
|1:35:20
|13
|Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc)
|1:42:37
|14
|Leonard Jason Tullous (USA)
|1:55:32
|15
|Juan carlos Fallas Rodriguez (CRc)
|2:20:46
|16
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano (CRc)
|2:54:19
|17
|Blake Harlan (USA)
|2:59:50
|18
|James Andrew Lehman (USA)
|3:18:48
|19
|Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc)
|3:31:48
|20
|Javier Lanzuela Sanchez (Spa)
|4:00:55
|21
|Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc)
|4:13:55
|22
|Adam Pulford (USA)
|4:20:41
|23
|Daniel Perez (USA)
|4:45:53
|24
|Corey Scobie (USA)
|4:47:18
|25
|Felix Arratzoa Arrechea (Spa)
|4:50:13
|26
|Alvaro José Lanuza Viquez (CRc)
|4:51:44
|27
|Fernando Salazar (CRc)
|4:58:21
|28
|Javier Badilla Badilla (CRc)
|5:25:05
|29
|Marco Amador Jimenez (CRc)
|5:35:21
|30
|Jose Santos Blandon Miranda (CRc)
|5:45:10
|31
|Rodrigo Herrera Solorzano (CRc)
|5:47:05
|32
|Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)
|5:52:10
|33
|Heiner Mora Quiros (CRc)
|5:52:37
|34
|Eric Kollai (USA)
|6:03:10
|35
|Felipe Castro Barquero (CRc)
|6:05:47
|36
|Iñigo Labat Yanguas (Spa)
|6:08:31
|37
|Allan Padilla U. (CRc)
|6:08:41
|38
|Arnoldo Loaiza Duran (CRc)
|6:12:01
|39
|Anthony Steve Fonseca Sanchez (CRc)
|6:13:05
|40
|Pablo Castrillo (CRc)
|6:13:18
|41
|Stephanus Francois Millard (RSA)
|6:16:51
|42
|Luis fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc)
|6:17:06
|43
|Juan Pablo Venegas Herrera (CRc)
|6:19:33
|44
|Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc)
|6:31:41
|45
|Max Araya Orozco (CRc)
|6:44:15
|46
|Walter Blanco (CRc)
|6:50:53
|47
|Monte Hewett (USA)
|6:53:38
|48
|Iker Maíz (Mex)
|7:00:50
|49
|Carlos Arce Estrada (CRc)
|7:13:50
|50
|Van Dupree Council (USA)
|7:16:16
|51
|Matthew Ohran (USA)
|7:19:18
|52
|Andrew Slayton (USA)
|7:31:46
|53
|Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)
|7:50:16
|54
|Roberto Monge Brenes (CRc)
|7:55:29
|55
|Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)
|7:58:13
|56
|Rolando Flores Guerrero (Mex)
|8:00:08
|57
|Leonel Chacon Chan (CRc)
|8:00:53
|58
|Fernando José Hernandez Brenes (CRc)
|8:01:10
|59
|Luis Rubi Quant (CRc)
|8:16:16
|60
|Julio Mena monge (CRc)
|8:16:57
|61
|Dirk Luttekes (Ned)
|8:17:46
|62
|Ben Morris (USA)
|8:18:40
|63
|Mario Albertry Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)
|8:20:38
|64
|Seraphin John Millon (USA)
|8:23:35
|65
|Christopher Music (CRc)
|8:24:33
|66
|Gigi Giyora Stahi (CRc)
|8:35:13
|67
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|8:39:02
|68
|Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)
|8:42:25
|69
|Carlos Robles Cordero (CRc)
|8:52:13
|70
|Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)
|8:54:14
|71
|Joe Czempoyesh (Can)
|8:59:33
|72
|Jon Christian Carmichael (USA)
|9:01:39
|73
|Mario Alberto Sanchez Hernandez (CRc)
|9:16:48
|74
|John Paul Matzigkeit (USA)
|9:18:03
|75
|Gabriel Dario Montero Ramos (Ecu)
|9:34:02
|76
|David John Burke (Can)
|9:42:31
|77
|Peter Ackerman (Swi)
|9:44:49
|78
|Rafael Mesen Solis (CRc)
|9:54:03
|79
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc)
|9:56:27
|80
|Andres Fernandez (CRc)
|9:57:58
|81
|Wilbert Solis Azofeifa (CRc)
|10:09:11
|82
|Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)
|10:12:19
|83
|Rob Bilich (Cro)
|10:16:05
|84
|Danny A. corrales Zecca (CRc)
|10:18:22
|85
|Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)
|10:24:29
|86
|Jonathan Chaves Calvo (CRc)
|10:26:46
|87
|Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)
|10:27:57
|88
|John Christopher Sagebiel (USA)
|10:29:53
|89
|Martin Lorenzo y Lozada (Uru)
|10:32:58
|90
|Thomas F Smith (USA)
|10:38:33
|91
|Braulio Esteban Leiva Perez (CRc)
|10:38:44
|92
|Mark Christopher Rago (USA)
|10:40:31
|93
|Andrew Merrick (Can)
|10:41:32
|94
|Bruno Carvalho (PRc)
|11:06:41
|95
|Carlos José Achan Sanchez (CRc)
|11:10:08
|96
|Erick Diaz Vivian (Mex)
|11:12:41
|97
|David Leal Cruz (CRc)
|11:13:26
|98
|Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)
|11:21:52
|99
|Jerry José Zamora Rojas (CRc)
|11:45:37
|100
|Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)
|11:52:31
|101
|Jorge Salazar (CRc)
|11:53:41
|102
|Robert Quinn (USA)
|11:57:02
|103
|Ronan Garnier (Fra)
|11:57:45
|104
|Johann Kroll (Aut)
|12:02:24
|105
|Anthony Damico Jr (USA)
|12:07:42
|106
|Chris Waldron (Can)
|12:22:52
|107
|Silvia E. Cespedes Quesada (CRc)
|12:25:08
|108
|David Johnston (Can)
|12:29:04
|109
|Martin Fuentes Ruiz (CRc)
|12:48:55
|110
|Thomas Sandi campos (CRc)
|12:58:50
|111
|Rafael A. Salazar Castro (CRc)
|13:00:59
|112
|Marcel Bachmann (Swi)
|13:09:37
|113
|Julio Molina Arias (CRc)
|13:20:06
|114
|Alan Arguello Diaz (CRc)
|13:22:03
|115
|Henry Wong Castro (CRc)
|13:25:49
|116
|Olman Nuñez Varela (CRc)
|13:26:30
|117
|Fernando Salazar Martinez (Mex)
|13:30:38
|118
|Alberto José Gamboa Pacheco (CRc)
|13:34:04
|119
|Diego Rapetti (Uru)
|13:36:23
|120
|Lawson Willard (USA)
|13:37:28
|121
|Ignacio S. Merino Lanzilotti (Mex)
|14:04:11
|122
|Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)
|14:08:52
|123
|Manuel Marco (Mex)
|14:09:41
|124
|Fidel Garza Chapa (Mex)
|14:21:49
|125
|Esteban Roman (CRc)
|14:31:48
|126
|Luis Eduardo Peralta Orozco (Mex)
|14:34:14
|127
|Robert Gehlen (USA)
|14:35:24
|128
|Mauricio J. Ortiz Odio (CRc)
|14:54:20
|129
|Heart Akerson (USA)
|15:00:05
|130
|Patrick Haines (CRc)
|15:08:39
|131
|Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)
|15:08:53
|132
|Jorge Ricardo Schiller (Mex)
|15:27:36
|133
|Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)
|15:38:39
|134
|Alvaro José Salazar Kruse (CRc)
|15:48:19
|135
|Javier Sanchez Carranza (CRc)
|16:25:08
|136
|Rolf Blancke (CRc)
|16:38:40
|137
|Thomas Harvey (GBr)
|17:28:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angela Parra Sierra (Col)
|17:30:42
|2
|Louise Kobin (USA)
|0:28:31
|3
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|0:58:19
|4
|Brenda María Muñoz Arce (CRc)
|2:55:46
|5
|Jane Rynbrandt (USA)
|3:26:46
|6
|Ligia Madrigal (CRc)
|3:57:15
|7
|Dianna Ineman (USA)
|6:01:03
|8
|Kristin Kopec (Can)
|6:55:07
|9
|Sandra Pereira M.O. Garnier (PRc)
|8:24:28
|10
|April Sky Herring (USA)
|8:38:11
|11
|Cassandra Lean Stamm (USA)
|9:57:25
|12
|Dawn Fidler (USA)
|11:45:09
|13
|Kathy Salisbury (USA)
|11:49:37
|14
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|13:40:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy