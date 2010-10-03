Trending

Medvedev wins in Italy

Klemencic fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus)1:56:01
2Martino Fruet (Ita)0:00:36
3Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:00:41
4Yader Zoli (Ita)0:01:19
5Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
6Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:01:24
7Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:01:51
8Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:02:27
9Marek Galinski (Pol)0:02:46
10Mike Felderer (Ita)0:03:11
11Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)0:04:43
12Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:04:58
13Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:04:59
14Franz Hofer (Ita)0:06:36
15Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:07:01
16Martin Loo (Est)0:07:31
17Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:08:07
18Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)0:09:19
19Daniele Pollone (Ita)0:09:47
20Roberto Crisi (Ita)0:10:04
21Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:10:27
22Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:10:28
23Michael Pesse (Ita)0:10:47
24Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:11:02
25Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:12:09
26Davide Ciocca (Ita)0:12:49
27Alberto Riva (Ita)0:12:57
28Alessio Zamuner (Ita)
29Urban Ferencak (Slo)0:15:02
30Adrian Jackson (Aus)0:15:27
31Andrea Cina (Ita)0:16:47
32Filippo Blanc (Ita)0:16:53
33Renato Reinaudo (Ita)0:17:22
34Denny Lupato (Ita)0:17:56
35Tony Longo (Ita)0:17:57
36Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:18:07
37Maurizio Erca (Ita)0:22:49
38Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)0:23:45
39Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)0:23:59
40Enrico Borettaz (Ita)0:33:33
41Paolo Mencacci (Ita)0:33:34
42Carlo Barbero (Ita)0:34:59
43Vittorio Oliva (Ita)0:36:48
44Davide Detomatis (Ita)0:37:19
45Davide Vangelista (Ita)0:40:33
46Filippo Barazzuol (Ita)0:42:03
47Stefano Loiacono (Ita)0:42:28
48Richard Berguerand (Ita)0:46:28
49Daniele Compitore (Ita)0:50:05
50Alessio Tornaghi (Ita)0:55:07
51Lorenzo Bernasconi (Ita)1:01:39

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blaza Klemencic (Slo)2:25:16
2Michela Benzoni (Ita)0:03:12
3Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:11:00
4Marta Pastore (Ita)0:21:16
5Francesca Bugnone (Ita)0:32:30
6Chiara Pastore (Ita)0:37:00

