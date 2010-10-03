Medvedev wins in Italy
Klemencic fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|1:56:01
|2
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:00:36
|3
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:00:41
|4
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:01:19
|5
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|6
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|0:01:24
|7
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:01:51
|8
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:02:27
|9
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|0:02:46
|10
|Mike Felderer (Ita)
|0:03:11
|11
|Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)
|0:04:43
|12
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:04:58
|13
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|0:04:59
|14
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:06:36
|15
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:07:01
|16
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:07:31
|17
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita)
|0:08:07
|18
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|0:09:19
|19
|Daniele Pollone (Ita)
|0:09:47
|20
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|0:10:04
|21
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:10:27
|22
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|0:10:28
|23
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|0:10:47
|24
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:11:02
|25
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:12:09
|26
|Davide Ciocca (Ita)
|0:12:49
|27
|Alberto Riva (Ita)
|0:12:57
|28
|Alessio Zamuner (Ita)
|29
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|0:15:02
|30
|Adrian Jackson (Aus)
|0:15:27
|31
|Andrea Cina (Ita)
|0:16:47
|32
|Filippo Blanc (Ita)
|0:16:53
|33
|Renato Reinaudo (Ita)
|0:17:22
|34
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:17:56
|35
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:17:57
|36
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:18:07
|37
|Maurizio Erca (Ita)
|0:22:49
|38
|Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)
|0:23:45
|39
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|0:23:59
|40
|Enrico Borettaz (Ita)
|0:33:33
|41
|Paolo Mencacci (Ita)
|0:33:34
|42
|Carlo Barbero (Ita)
|0:34:59
|43
|Vittorio Oliva (Ita)
|0:36:48
|44
|Davide Detomatis (Ita)
|0:37:19
|45
|Davide Vangelista (Ita)
|0:40:33
|46
|Filippo Barazzuol (Ita)
|0:42:03
|47
|Stefano Loiacono (Ita)
|0:42:28
|48
|Richard Berguerand (Ita)
|0:46:28
|49
|Daniele Compitore (Ita)
|0:50:05
|50
|Alessio Tornaghi (Ita)
|0:55:07
|51
|Lorenzo Bernasconi (Ita)
|1:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo)
|2:25:16
|2
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|0:03:12
|3
|Sandra Klomp (Ita)
|0:11:00
|4
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:21:16
|5
|Francesca Bugnone (Ita)
|0:32:30
|6
|Chiara Pastore (Ita)
|0:37:00
