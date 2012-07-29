Trending

Tony Hurel of Europcar sealed the first victory of his pro career as he claimed the Polynormande. In an impressive bunch gallop, the 24-year-old Frenchman outsprinted Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), who took the lead of the French Cup, while Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) rounded out the top three.

The most aggressive rider of the day was definitely Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale). The sprinter who withdrew from the Tour de France only 48 hours prior to the start was cruelly reined in with 300 metres to go.

Mondory was part of the main breakaway that took shape after only 29 kilometres of racing. The break also included Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun), Arnaud Gérard and Arnaud Courteille (FDJ-BigMat), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jérôme Cousin and Vincent Jérôme (Europcar), Sébastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen), Pierre-Luc Périchon, Toms Skujins and Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille), Fabien Schmidt (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Steven Tronet (Auber 93), Freddy Bichot and Tomasz Olejnik (Véranda Rideau-U), as well as Etienne Briard (French national team). Their maximum lead was 1:40.

Later on, the group split up with Mondory attacking to ride alone in the last 25 kilometres. "Every year this race goes to someone who uses his physique to win out of the bunch," said the Frenchman who lives just a few miles away from Saint-Martin-de-Landelles, the village of Tour de France speaker Daniel Mangeas who organizes the Polynormande. "This is a local race for me but here or in Beijing, my motivation for winning is the same. The expectations of the crowd are higher here.

"People have probably enjoyed my show but when they come back in ten years' time and look at the record book, Tony Hurel will still be the winner. Only the result counts and I feel an enormous frustration but my reaction after my withdrawal from the Tour de France is very positive, I think. I've been scared to see to my old knee problems bouncing back but it was just a tendinitis at the worst time of the year. Now I hope for a beautiful Vuelta. I always want to repay my team that gives me the privilege to be a pro cyclist."

The other frustrated sprinter was Dumoulin. "[Saur-Sojasun] Julien Simon and I had the same idea to increase our lead in the French Cup over Arnaud Démare and the other absent riders," the Cofidis road captain said. "But Julien crashed and my derailleur was destroyed in that accident. I changed bikes and it was a bit chaotic at the end with the rain. I didn't have the necessary final jump to beat Hurel. It's frustrating because I had the win in the legs. I earned a big advantage in the French Cup but it's not over yet. I'll do all the remaining races."

Hurel had something in common with Mondory: he, too, is a local rider. "I live in Lisieux, Normandy," the Europcar rider said. "I came and watched this race when I was a kid, I raced here as an under 17. It's incredible that my first pro win happens here, in front of my family and friends. I hope this is a first milestone of my career and it'll take me to the top. I heard that the most difficult thing is to win for the first time. I want more, starting with Paris-Corrèze this week."

Full Results
1Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:39:29
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
8Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Cyrille Patoux (Fra) France
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
12Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) France
18Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
19Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
20Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
21Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
22Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
23Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
25Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
29Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jules Pijourlet (Fra) France
32Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
33Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) France
35Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France
37Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
40Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
42Romain Combaud (Fra) France
43Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
44Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:10
45Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
46Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:20
47Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
48William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
50Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:37
51Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:45
52Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
55Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
56Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:59
57Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:12
60Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
61Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:26
63Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:28
64Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:53
66Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
67Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
68Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
69Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
70Etienne Briard (Fra) France
71Tomasz Olejnick (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:02:45
72Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:49
73Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:56
74Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
77Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:18
78Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:51
80Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
81Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:55
82Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
83Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:57
84Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
85Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
86Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
87César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:10:58

