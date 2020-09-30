Anna Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

Four days after soloing to her second Road World Championship title, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) has won the women's Flèche Wallonne for the sixth consecutive time. On the steep Mur de Huy, Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) accelerated with 350 metres to go, but Van der Breggen easily got on her wheel. On the final metres, Vollering faltered, and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who had until then stuck to Van der Breggen's wheel, had no match for the world champion's sprint.



More to follow ...



Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam) 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) 3 Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) 4 Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo Women) 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo Women ) 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) 7 Mikayla Harvey (Equipe Paule Ka) 8 Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb Women) 9 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram Racing)