Anna Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Demi Vollering complete podium
Four days after soloing to her second Road World Championship title, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) has won the women's Flèche Wallonne for the sixth consecutive time. On the steep Mur de Huy, Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) accelerated with 350 metres to go, but Van der Breggen easily got on her wheel. On the final metres, Vollering faltered, and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who had until then stuck to Van der Breggen's wheel, had no match for the world champion's sprint.
More to follow ...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)
|2
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
|3
|Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
|4
|Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo Women)
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo Women )
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv)
|7
|Mikayla Harvey (Equipe Paule Ka)
|8
|Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb Women)
|9
|Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram Racing)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Anna Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne FeminineCecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Demi Vollering complete podium
-
La Flèche Wallonne - Live coverageWho will win on the Mur de Huy finish?
-
Geraint Thomas and Rohan Dennis headline Ineos Grenadiers at the Giro d’ItaliaBritish team target maglia rosa with former Tour de France winner
-
How to watch the Spring Classics – La Flèche Wallonne TV, live streamNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.