Trending

Anna Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

By

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Demi Vollering complete podium

Road World Championships Imola 2020 Women Elite Time Trial Imola Imola 317 km 24092020 Anna Van Der Breggen Netherlands photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020
(Image credit: Bettini Image)

Four days after soloing to her second Road World Championship title, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) has won the women's Flèche Wallonne for the sixth consecutive time. On the steep Mur de Huy, Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) accelerated with 350 metres to go, but Van der Breggen easily got on her wheel. On the final metres, Vollering faltered, and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who had until then stuck to Van der Breggen's wheel, had no match for the world champion's sprint.

More to follow ...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam)
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
3Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
4Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo Women)
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo Women )
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv)
7Mikayla Harvey (Equipe Paule Ka)
8Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb Women)
9Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews