La Flèche Wallonne - Live coverage

-189km It's been a typically brisk start to proceedings, with Bingoal WB active, but as yet, no breakaway has gained any traction.

Michael Woods (Israel Premier Tech), third in 2020, would be highly fancied in the event of a traditional slugging match up the Mur de Huy, but the Canadian, like everybody else, is mindful of the Pogacar factor. "I do think this could be the year that we don’t finish as a group on the Mur," he said. "With Pogacar riding so well, I can see it going earlier. So I think the key is to be vigilant and not get caught out."

-194km The peloton has rolled out of Herve and the 2023 Flèche Wallonne is underway. For years, this race has essentially played out as a high-speed procession towards the foot of the Mur de Huy, where Alejandro Valverde and/or Julian Alaphilippe dutifully repeated their lines from the previous year. With so many absentees - Marc Hirschi is the only past winner in the field - and with Pogacar on the prowl, there is a sense that this year's race might - might - play out a little differently.

The riders have just finished signing on in Herve, and there are two notable absentees from the start list. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) have both been ruled out through illness. Read more here.

The peloton rolls out of Herve at 11.45 CET, and the race is scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 11.50 after a short neutralised section.

The route of Flèche Wallonne follows the familiar format. After setting out from Herve, the peloton tackles the Côte de Trasenster and Côte de Forges before heading for the beating heart of the race, namely the three laps over the Côte d’Ereffe (2.1km at 5%), the Côte de la Cherave (1.3km at 8.1%) and the Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%). The famous climb has served as the finish of Flèche Wallonne since 1985. The change in configuration, at least per popular lore, was with local favourite Claude Criquielion in mind, and the then world champion duly became the first Flèche winner atop the infamous wall. The late Claude Criquielion in the rainbow jersey of world champion. (Image credit: Getty)