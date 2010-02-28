Trending

Moerland wins junior race

Frison, Caspers capture remaining podium spots

Junior men full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Moerland (Ned)3:02:00
2Frederik Frison (Bel)0:00:05
3Didier Caspers (Ned)
4Ludwig Verstraete (Bel)
5Hannes Vanhee (Bel)0:00:10
6Jasper Baert (Bel)0:01:45
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel)0:01:52
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)0:02:20
9Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel)
10Niels De Rooze (Bel)0:02:40
11Adrik Elzing (Ned)0:04:59
12Evert Vandromme (Bel)0:05:50
13Florian Senechal (Fra)
14Valentin Gouel (Fra)0:06:03
15Brecht Craeymeersch (Bel)0:06:30
16Jens Wallays (Bel)0:06:50
17David Desmecht (Bel)0:07:03
18Bob van den Hengel (Ned)0:07:10
19Conner Dunn (GBr)
20Mathias Janssens (Bel)
21Andres Saelens (Bel)0:07:40
22Gilles Derycke (Bel)0:08:15
23Dilan van der Aar (Ned)0:08:55
24Simon Van Paemel (Bel)
25Fausto Hofland (Ned)0:10:30

