Boonen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider celebrates third career victory at the race
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) closed out a dominant performance in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne to hold off Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in a tight sprint in Belgium on Sunday. The Omega Pharma leader made it three wins in the one-day race - a new record - after superb work from his team.
Belkin and Omega Pharma split the race to pieces with over 70 kilometres remaining, positioning strong contingents of their squads in a 10-man move. Despite chase efforts from Sky, Lotto Belisol and Katusha, the break stayed clear.
Boonen was joined by teammates, Stijn Vandenbergh, Matteo Trentin, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Sep Vanmarcke, Moreno Hofland, Maarten Wynants (Belkin), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and the 10-man break quickly established a lead of over a minute.
"This first small record is hopefully the start of more records later this season," Boonen said.
"Our plans were completely different to what we did. Once we were up the road I thought the peloton was playing around with us. I figured we should drop back. Then it got serious. Trentin was supposed to lead out the sprint but he reacted on the first attack. Maes took over but he had cramps. It was chaos."
The race started under bright skies and with an electric pace. A group of four eventually sailed clear and animated the first hours of the race, featuring Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) and Michaël Vingerling (Team 3M).
The four had a maximal lead of four minutes, but with Omega and Lotto keen to make up for mediocre showings in Omloop, the break was given little leeway.
After climbing the Cöte de Trieux, the Belkin team increased the speed in the peloton, creating splits. Shortly after that acceleration, the Oude Kwaremont was climbed with Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) setting the pace. On the descent to Berchem, the peloton split further with both Belkin and Omega looking to put Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) under pressure.
The aggression immediately paid of with a select group quickly forming under the guidance of Boonen and Vanmarcke. The rampaging Belkin-Omega axis quickly caught the four leaders after 120km of racing and just as quickly, left them behind. When reaching the Tiegemberg at 65km from the finish, the lead group had a gap of nearly a minute on the first peloton. At Nokereberg the gap was 1:10 on the peloton.
In a scene similar to that from last year's stage 13 of the Tour de France from Tours to Saint-Amand-Montrond, in which Belkin, [Saxo] and Omega Pharma-Quick-Step formed a coalition, the two leading squads pitted their strength against the might of Sky and Lotto.
Slowly, the gap started to come down and after passing through Waregem, the Katusha team added some numbers in front of the peloton. With the gap hovering around a minute, the leaders began the local circuit with two laps of 16km around Kuurne.
Team Sky quickly gave up on the chase. Nevertheless the gap remained at about a minute during the first local lap. Luca Paolini (Katusha) did a lot of work in the peloton but without much more support, the race was lost for the peloton. The gap was still just over a minute when the peloton hit the final lap.
And with that the chances of Greipel and the remaining sprinters winning the race were gone.
Up ahead, the work rate and commitment remained in place. Wynants attempted a solo move in a bid to shake up Omega, but the status quo was reinstated by the Belgian team's might.
Into the final corner, Boonen appeared to pick the wrong line but with a quick adjustment he regained the right wheel and even though Hofland threatened to come around, the Belgian king of Kuurne had enough to hold on.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:28:50
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|10
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|12
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|13
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|23
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|27
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|39
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|46
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|49
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|50
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:31
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:45
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:04:15
|57
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:44
|58
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:13
|60
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|61
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|63
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr
|64
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|65
|David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr
|66
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Team 3M
|68
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|72
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|76
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|78
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|79
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|80
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|81
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|89
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|92
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|93
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|98
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|103
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|104
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|105
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|106
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|108
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|109
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|110
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|111
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|112
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|115
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|116
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|119
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|120
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|122
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|124
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|125
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|126
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|128
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|DNF
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
