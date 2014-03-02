Trending

Boonen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider celebrates third career victory at the race

Image 1 of 45

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 45

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) struggled after yesterday's efforts

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) struggled after yesterday's efforts
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

Tom Boonen beat Moreno Hofland to the line

Tom Boonen beat Moreno Hofland to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Tom Boonen wins his third Kuurne title

Tom Boonen wins his third Kuurne title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

Johan Vansummeren flies the flag for Garmin-Sharp

Johan Vansummeren flies the flag for Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Jens Debusschere (Team Lotto Belisol) and Kris Boeckmans (Team Lotto Belisol)

Jens Debusschere (Team Lotto Belisol) and Kris Boeckmans (Team Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Bert De Backer (Team - GIANT - Shimano) and Marycz Jaroslav (CCC)

Bert De Backer (Team - GIANT - Shimano) and Marycz Jaroslav (CCC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Bram Tankink (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)

Bram Tankink (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) sets the pace in the lead group

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) sets the pace in the lead group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Tom Veelers (GIANT - Shimano)

Tom Veelers (GIANT - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2014

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) leads the chase for Team Sky

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) leads the chase for Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Tom Boonen and his team drive the winning break

Tom Boonen and his team drive the winning break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) and Michaël Vingerling (Team 3M).

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) and Michaël Vingerling (Team 3M).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Maarten Wynants (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) on the attack

Maarten Wynants (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Omega Pharma and Belkin are about to split the race

Omega Pharma and Belkin are about to split the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Team Sky are caught out as up ahead Omega and Belkin attack

Team Sky are caught out as up ahead Omega and Belkin attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

The break chose to keep away from the cobbles in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The break chose to keep away from the cobbles in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

The winning break take to the pavement

The winning break take to the pavement
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

The peloton at the 2014 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The peloton at the 2014 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

The field line out at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The field line out at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

The first group is caught by the Boonen group

The first group is caught by the Boonen group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Moreno Hofland (Team Belkin) hits the front

Moreno Hofland (Team Belkin) hits the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Belkin had the numbers, along with Omega, and put two riders on the final podium

Belkin had the numbers, along with Omega, and put two riders on the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) and Michaël Vingerling (Team 3M).

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) and Michaël Vingerling (Team 3M).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Katusha step up the chase after Boonen has attacked

Katusha step up the chase after Boonen has attacked
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Tom Boonen on the podium

Tom Boonen on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

2014 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winner Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

2014 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winner Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

The podium in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The podium in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beat Moreno Hofland to the line

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beat Moreno Hofland to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Boonen and Hofland go head-to-head

Boonen and Hofland go head-to-head
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Hofland pushes for the line but can't catch Boonen

Hofland pushes for the line but can't catch Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Boonen and Hofland open up for the sprint

Boonen and Hofland open up for the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Taylor Phinney (BMC) crashes out of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Taylor Phinney (BMC) crashes out of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 45 of 45

The peloton in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The peloton in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: AFP)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) closed out a dominant performance in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne to hold off Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in a tight sprint in Belgium on Sunday. The Omega Pharma leader made it three wins in the one-day race - a new record - after superb work from his team.

Belkin and Omega Pharma split the race to pieces with over 70 kilometres remaining, positioning strong contingents of their squads in a 10-man move. Despite chase efforts from Sky, Lotto Belisol and Katusha, the break stayed clear.

Boonen was joined by teammates, Stijn Vandenbergh, Matteo Trentin, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Sep Vanmarcke, Moreno Hofland, Maarten Wynants (Belkin), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and the 10-man break quickly established a lead of over a minute.

"This first small record is hopefully the start of more records later this season," Boonen said.

"Our plans were completely different to what we did. Once we were up the road I thought the peloton was playing around with us. I figured we should drop back. Then it got serious. Trentin was supposed to lead out the sprint but he reacted on the first attack. Maes took over but he had cramps. It was chaos."

The race started under bright skies and with an electric pace. A group of four eventually sailed clear and animated the first hours of the race, featuring Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) and Michaël Vingerling (Team 3M).

The four had a maximal lead of four minutes, but with Omega and Lotto keen to make up for mediocre showings in Omloop, the break was given little leeway.

After climbing the Cöte de Trieux, the Belkin team increased the speed in the peloton, creating splits. Shortly after that acceleration, the Oude Kwaremont was climbed with Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) setting the pace. On the descent to Berchem, the peloton split further with both Belkin and Omega looking to put Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) under pressure.

The aggression immediately paid of with a select group quickly forming under the guidance of Boonen and Vanmarcke. The rampaging Belkin-Omega axis quickly caught the four leaders after 120km of racing and just as quickly, left them behind. When reaching the Tiegemberg at 65km from the finish, the lead group had a gap of nearly a minute on the first peloton. At Nokereberg the gap was 1:10 on the peloton.

In a scene similar to that from last year's stage 13 of the Tour de France from Tours to Saint-Amand-Montrond, in which Belkin, [Saxo] and Omega Pharma-Quick-Step formed a coalition, the two leading squads pitted their strength against the might of Sky and Lotto.

Slowly, the gap started to come down and after passing through Waregem, the Katusha team added some numbers in front of the peloton. With the gap hovering around a minute, the leaders began the local circuit with two laps of 16km around Kuurne.

Team Sky quickly gave up on the chase. Nevertheless the gap remained at about a minute during the first local lap. Luca Paolini (Katusha) did a lot of work in the peloton but without much more support, the race was lost for the peloton. The gap was still just over a minute when the peloton hit the final lap.

And with that the chances of Greipel and the remaining sprinters winning the race were gone.

Up ahead, the work rate and commitment remained in place. Wynants attempted a solo move in a bid to shake up Omega, but the status quo was reinstated by the Belgian team's might.

Into the final corner, Boonen appeared to pick the wrong line but with a quick adjustment he regained the right wheel and even though Hofland threatened to come around, the Belgian king of Kuurne had enough to hold on.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:28:50
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:02
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
10Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:24
12Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
13Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
15Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
16Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
18Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
23Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
27Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
30Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
39Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
44Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
45Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
46Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
48Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
49Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
50Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:31
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
52Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
53Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:45
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
55Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:04:15
57Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:44
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:13
60Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
61Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
63Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.fr
64Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
65David Boucher (Fra) Fdj.fr
66Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Team 3M
68Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
69Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
72Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
76Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
78Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
79Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
80Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
81Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
82Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
84Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
89Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
92Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
93Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
95Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
97Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
98Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
100Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
101Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
102Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
103Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
104Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
105Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
106Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
108Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
109Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
110Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
111Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
112Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
113Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
114Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
115Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
116Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
118Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
119Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
120Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
121Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
122Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
123Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
124Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
125Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
126Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
127Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
128Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
DNFVegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
DNFAlexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFPiotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAntonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFKurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFNick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFGiorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFTom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFMarcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFWout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFRobert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJoren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M

