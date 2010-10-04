Image 1 of 16 Danny Summerhill takes the win on day two in San Dimas (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 2 of 16 Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) was runner-up again (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 3 of 16 Joachim Parbo pops a wheelie as he comes across the line. (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 4 of 16 Molly Cameron finishes in 14th place. (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 5 of 16 Danny Summerhill leads Chris Jones over the barriers (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 6 of 16 Summerhill and Jones opened up a big gap on the field. (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 7 of 16 Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) gets air on the barriers (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 8 of 16 The lead group crests the hill (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 9 of 16 Molly Cameron in action on the second day of racing at Krosstober-fest. (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 10 of 16 Chris Jones and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 11 of 16 Summerhill chases Parbo over the planks (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 12 of 16 The elite men start their second day of racing at Krosstober-fest. (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 13 of 16 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry-Specialized) wins the second race in San Dimas (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 14 of 16 Amanda Schaper (The Team) en route to a 14th place finish. (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 15 of 16 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry-Specialized) went two for two on the weekend (Image credit: Mark Colton) Image 16 of 16 The women's field gets underway (Image credit: Mark Colton)

On the second day of racing at the Krosstober-fest Weekend Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant/Specialized) made it two-for-two with her solo victory in the women's event while U23 national cyclo-cross champion Danny Summerhill (Garmin/Holowesko Partners) won a tight race with Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) in the elite men's event.

Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant/Specialized) looked powerful and confident from the start, coming off her first-ever elite win from the previous day, as she led the women from the start on the newly routed course for the second day of racing. Devon Haskel (Bike Station Aptos) followed with Katrina Baumsteiger (Rambuski Law) and Barb Howe (Ibis) in fourth.

Stetson-Lee was momentarily sidelined by a crash, but she re-mounted and powered back into the lead group. And, it did not take long for Stetson-Lee and Haskel to dominate the front of the race again. Sarah Maile (Ibis and the Danger Twins) and Howe were on the chase but in the end it was Teal Stetson-Lee again for the win to dominate the weekend.

Haskel took a comfortable second and Howe found herself alone with a small gap as she broke away from the chase to solo in for third. In fourth it was Carolyn Popovich (PAValleys.com) who moved up in the field to grab fourth from Maile who rounded out the top five.

With Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) still hungry from his previous day's mishap with rolled tires and Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) who dominated the end of the race for the win on day one, it was no coincidence that we saw those two on the front at the beginning of the elite men's race. It was Parbo who took the lead after the fast road start and through the first lap but he slipped back on lap two as Jones and Danny Summerhill took to the front. Parbo said later, "I knew the way I felt that I would not break anybody up front so I allowed myself to drop back." It was true that the course favored road racers as it played out in the final results.

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) then took the lead from Jones and set the fastest pace of the race for a lap. Jones, however, was strong and he went back up front and put down several road-style attacks one after another. As a result, with about 30 minutes to go in the race, Jones and Summerhill formed a two-man lead group that ultimately stayed away to the end of the race with Summerhill besting Jones for the victory.

Close behind it was another strong road racer Jonathan Baker of the Hudz-Subaru team who also had tire troubles the first day. Baker, too, wanted the win but later explained he was very happy with third for the day.

After Baker it was a pair of talented U23 riders, Jeremy Ferguson (California Giant/Specialized) and Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus), finishing fourth and fifth as they separated from their group on the final lap.

Elite women 1 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized 0:37:59 2 Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos 0:00:58 3 Barbara Howe (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 0:01:15 4 Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com 0:01:20 5 Sarah Maile (USA) Ibis and the Danger Twins 0:01:22 6 Emily R Thurston (USA) Missing Link 0:02:12 7 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos 0:02:18 8 Allison Mann (USA) Team Rambuski Law 0:02:36 9 Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Rock N' Road 0:02:46 10 Kendall G Ryan (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster 0:02:55 11 Sarah Jordan (USA) SDG Factory Team 0:04:00 12 Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse 0:04:09 13 Alexis M Ryan (USA) Pablove Racing 0:04:45 14 Amanda Schaper (USA) The Team 0:05:14 15 Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team 0:06:17 16 Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific -1lap 17 Ivie Crawford (USA) The Team -1lap