Stetson-Lee sweeps Krosstober-fest

Summerhill outsprints Jones in men's event

Danny Summerhill takes the win on day two in San Dimas

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) was runner-up again

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Joachim Parbo pops a wheelie as he comes across the line.

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Molly Cameron finishes in 14th place.

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Danny Summerhill leads Chris Jones over the barriers

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Summerhill and Jones opened up a big gap on the field.

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) gets air on the barriers

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
The lead group crests the hill

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Molly Cameron in action on the second day of racing at Krosstober-fest.

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Chris Jones and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Summerhill chases Parbo over the planks

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
The elite men start their second day of racing at Krosstober-fest.

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry-Specialized) wins the second race in San Dimas

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Amanda Schaper (The Team) en route to a 14th place finish.

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry-Specialized) went two for two on the weekend

(Image credit: Mark Colton)
The women's field gets underway

(Image credit: Mark Colton)

On the second day of racing at the Krosstober-fest Weekend Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant/Specialized) made it two-for-two with her solo victory in the women's event while U23 national cyclo-cross champion Danny Summerhill (Garmin/Holowesko Partners) won a tight race with Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) in the elite men's event.

Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant/Specialized) looked powerful and confident from the start, coming off her first-ever elite win from the previous day, as she led the women from the start on the newly routed course for the second day of racing. Devon Haskel (Bike Station Aptos) followed with Katrina Baumsteiger (Rambuski Law) and Barb Howe (Ibis) in fourth.

Stetson-Lee was momentarily sidelined by a crash, but she re-mounted and powered back into the lead group. And, it did not take long for Stetson-Lee and Haskel to dominate the front of the race again. Sarah Maile (Ibis and the Danger Twins) and Howe were on the chase but in the end it was Teal Stetson-Lee again for the win to dominate the weekend.

Haskel took a comfortable second and Howe found herself alone with a small gap as she broke away from the chase to solo in for third. In fourth it was Carolyn Popovich (PAValleys.com) who moved up in the field to grab fourth from Maile who rounded out the top five.

With Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) still hungry from his previous day's mishap with rolled tires and Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) who dominated the end of the race for the win on day one, it was no coincidence that we saw those two on the front at the beginning of the elite men's race. It was Parbo who took the lead after the fast road start and through the first lap but he slipped back on lap two as Jones and Danny Summerhill took to the front. Parbo said later, "I knew the way I felt that I would not break anybody up front so I allowed myself to drop back." It was true that the course favored road racers as it played out in the final results.

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) then took the lead from Jones and set the fastest pace of the race for a lap. Jones, however, was strong and he went back up front and put down several road-style attacks one after another. As a result, with about 30 minutes to go in the race, Jones and Summerhill formed a two-man lead group that ultimately stayed away to the end of the race with Summerhill besting Jones for the victory.

Close behind it was another strong road racer Jonathan Baker of the Hudz-Subaru team who also had tire troubles the first day. Baker, too, wanted the win but later explained he was very happy with third for the day.

After Baker it was a pair of talented U23 riders, Jeremy Ferguson (California Giant/Specialized) and Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus), finishing fourth and fifth as they separated from their group on the final lap.

Elite women
1Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized0:37:59
2Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:00:58
3Barbara Howe (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes0:01:15
4Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com0:01:20
5Sarah Maile (USA) Ibis and the Danger Twins0:01:22
6Emily R Thurston (USA) Missing Link0:02:12
7Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:02:18
8Allison Mann (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:02:36
9Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Rock N' Road0:02:46
10Kendall G Ryan (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster0:02:55
11Sarah Jordan (USA) SDG Factory Team0:04:00
12Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse0:04:09
13Alexis M Ryan (USA) Pablove Racing0:04:45
14Amanda Schaper (USA) The Team0:05:14
15Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team0:06:17
16Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific-1lap
17Ivie Crawford (USA) The Team-1lap

Elite men
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Holowesko Partners0:54:10
2Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:00:03
3Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:00:24
4Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:27
5Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus0:00:32
6Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block0:00:33
7Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles0:00:44
8Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue
9Adam McGrath (USA) Feedback Sports/Van Dessel Cyclocross0:00:45
10Josh C Snead (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster0:00:54
11Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster0:00:59
12Scott Chapin (USA) HRS/Rocklobster0:01:24
13Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:37
14Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:01:53
15Joachim Parbo (Den) KCH Leopard Cycles0:02:12
16Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:02:21
17Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N Road Cyclery0:02:40
18Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro0:02:41
19John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes0:02:57
20Anton A Petrov (USA) SDG Factory Team0:03:06
21Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion0:03:19
22Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific/B+L Bikes0:03:24
23John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes0:03:48
24Mark Noble (USA) Franco Factory Team0:04:05
25Ted W Willard (USA) The Team0:04:28
26Brue Syvertsen (USA) De La Paz0:04:33
27Eric J Christenson (USA) SDG Factory Team0:04:37
28Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-Air/Specialized0:04:39
29Morgan Ryan (USA) The Team0:04:52
30Joseph D Schmalz (USA) Kccx/Verge Presented By Challenge0:05:09
31Anastasiom Flores Jr (USA)0:05:27
32Benjamin L Dodge (USA) Bay 101/Hrs/Rock Lobster0:05:45
33Eric Colton (USA) The Team0:06:02
34Gary Douville (USA) Platinum Performance-1lap
35Derek Yarra (USA) Box Dog Bikes-2laps
36Adam R Mills (USA) Kccx/Verge Presented By Challenge-2laps
37David Sheek (USA) Sdg Factory Team-2laps
38Dean Poshard (USA) Rock Lobster-3laps
39Frederick Bottger (USA) Sdg Factory Team-3laps
40Tyler Wertenbruch (USA) Slo Nexus-Gym One-3laps
41Daniel R Kaukola (USA)-5laps
DNFAlex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies

