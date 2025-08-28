Elisa Longo Borghini wins Kreiz Breizh Elites Féminin 2025

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) celebrated her seventh win of the 2025 season, taking out the UCI 1.1-ranked Kreiz Breizh Elite Féminin with a late solo attack.

"It was definitely a hard race to read," Longo Borghini said. "I have to be honest, we lost a little bit our patience, and we tried to be a bit aggressive because the peloton was really going slow.

"Brodie jumped across to the break and we tried to ride offensively with Gasparrini and Persico. We managed ot have Gaspa made it to Brodie's break but Gaspa was a bit blocked. I got the orders to jump across - it was really hard."

Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike) chased the Italian champion to the line for second well ahead of a small peloton, led to the line by Uno-X Mobility's Susanne Andersen.

The 138.5-kilometre Kreiz Breizh Elite Féminin attracted a strong field as riders were in the region for the weekend's WorldTour round, the Classic Lorient Agglomération.

After a start under sunny skies, an early breakaway from Lucy Lee (DAS-Hutchinson) was reeled in and a second move went clear with Michaela Drummond (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Constance Valentin (Winspace Orange Seal) and Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba).

Drummond was dropped after the race reached the local laps and the trio were joined by Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ). With six laps to go, Valentin could no longer hold on, and Dickson and Chapman gained a new partner in Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike). Chapman's teammate Eleonora Gasparrini then bridged across and Dickson lost contact.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With four of the six-kilometre laps to go, Vigié attacked to leave the two UAE Team ADQ riders behind.

Chapman continued to chase at 45 seconds heading into three laps to go. She was joined by teammate Elisa Longo Borghini just before the line, which raised their odds of reeling in Vigié. The peloton was shattered in their wake, with two riders chasing in between Chapman and Longo Borghini and a small fraction of the bunch.

Chapman couldn't hold onto the Italian champion's wheel for very long, leaving Longo Borghini to pursue the solo leader. The pair came together before two laps to go, when then had approximately 1:20 on the first peloton.

Longo Borghini left her French companion behind and claimed the win, while Vigié held on for second a distant 1:10 later.