Elisa Longo Borghini wins Kreiz Breizh Elites Féminin 2025

Vigié, Andersen round out podium

BREST, FRANCE - JULY 27: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Brest, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) celebrated her seventh win of the 2025 season, taking out the UCI 1.1-ranked Kreiz Breizh Elite Féminin with a late solo attack.

"It was definitely a hard race to read," Longo Borghini said. "I have to be honest, we lost a little bit our patience, and we tried to be a bit aggressive because the peloton was really going slow.

Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike) chased the Italian champion to the line for second well ahead of a small peloton, led to the line by Uno-X Mobility's Susanne Andersen.

The 138.5-kilometre Kreiz Breizh Elite Féminin attracted a strong field as riders were in the region for the weekend's WorldTour round, the Classic Lorient Agglomération.

After a start under sunny skies, an early breakaway from Lucy Lee (DAS-Hutchinson) was reeled in and a second move went clear with Michaela Drummond (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Constance Valentin (Winspace Orange Seal) and Lauren Dickson (Handsling Alba).

Drummond was dropped after the race reached the local laps and the trio were joined by Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ). With six laps to go, Valentin could no longer hold on, and Dickson and Chapman gained a new partner in Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike). Chapman's teammate Eleonora Gasparrini then bridged across and Dickson lost contact.

With four of the six-kilometre laps to go, Vigié attacked to leave the two UAE Team ADQ riders behind.

Chapman continued to chase at 45 seconds heading into three laps to go. She was joined by teammate Elisa Longo Borghini just before the line, which raised their odds of reeling in Vigié. The peloton was shattered in their wake, with two riders chasing in between Chapman and Longo Borghini and a small fraction of the bunch.

Longo Borghini left her French companion behind and claimed the win, while Vigié held on for second a distant 1:10 later.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
