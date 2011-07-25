Trending

Holfland wins difficult morning stage

Avery loses precious seconds as Pichon takes lead

General Classification results attached to afternoon stage.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank2:18:21
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be
3Thomas Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR4
4Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller0:00:04
6Freddy Bichot (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
7Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester 57
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank0:00:07
9César Bihel (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme0:00:10
10Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank
11Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
12Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Geusam Ginseng Asia
13Kévin Denis (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
14Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
15Jiri Polnicky (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be0:00:13
16Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
17Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
18Johan Mombaerts (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 97
19Maurits Lammertink (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
20Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
21Carmelo Panto (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
22Romain Le Roux (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2004
23Rasmus Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
24Camille Chancrin (Fra) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
25Mark Schreurs (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
26Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 78
27Jarno Gmelich (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
28Klaas Sys (Bel) Véloce Club Rouen 77
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
31Gregory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
32Marino Palandri (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
33Piotr Zielinsky (Pol) VCP Lorient
34Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
35Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
36Nicolas Loustaunou (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
37Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
38Clément Mahe (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2001
39Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
40Bryan Koowenberg (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
41Marco Cardinali (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
42Jonathan Thire (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 95
43Lorents Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
44Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
45Mickaël Szkolnik (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
46Antoine Loreau (Fra) VCP Lorient
47Benjamin Le Montagne (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
48Daniel Fooder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR3
49Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
50Raymond Werst (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
51Yann Botrel (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
52Simon Gouedard (Fra) VCP Lorient
53Silver Schultz (Est) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
54Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
55Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
56Yann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester 59
57Christopher Desouza (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 81
58Mathieu Pleven (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
59Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
60Giovani Petroni (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
61Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
62Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR2
63Niklas Akvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
64Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
65Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
66Stake Laengen Oystein (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
67Thibault Huche (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 80
68Brian Megens (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
69Stevan Masse (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
70Ronan Racault (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 98
71Clinton Avery (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
72Sebastian Kvalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
73Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
74Vincent Rouxel (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
75Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester 56
76Grégoire Le Calve (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
77Arnaud Molmy (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 96
78Vincent Guego (Fra) AC Lanester 60
79Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
80Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) AC Lanester 58
81Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
82Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
83Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
84Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2002
85Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
86Wilfried Jaffrelot (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
87Yoann David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
88Sander Maasing (Est) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
89Jon Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
90Stephan Ravaleu (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
91Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
92Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
93Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
94Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
95Ronan Poulizac (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
96Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
97Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
98F.Taruia Kraner (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne0:00:32
99Rémi Lafitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:00:34
100Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:00:45
101Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:46
102Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be
103Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be
104Florian Auberger (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
105Edward Theuns (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
106Ji Hoon Kim (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
107Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
108Kasper Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR1
109Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
110Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:59
111Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC0:01:02
112Romain Bacon (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 930:01:19
113Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:34
114Xavier Brun (Fra) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
115Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:54
116Emiliano Betti (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club0:01:57
117Gaëtan Rocher (Fra) VCP Lorient0:00:13
118Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia0:02:54
119Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team0:04:38
120Florenz Knauer (Ger) Seven Stones
121Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
122Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
123Jasper Hamelink (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
124Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 940:06:31
125Sam Allen (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
126Michele Binelli (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
127Korantin Peron (Fra) VCP Lorient
128Erwan Guianvarc'h (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
129Alban Piquet (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
130Oliver Johr (Ger) Seven Stones
131Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
132Anthony Avril (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
133Loïc Tallot (Fra) VCP Lorient
134Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
135Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR50:07:38
136Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:08
137David Boutville (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 790:11:19
138Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 760:14:35
139Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
140Joon Yeong Park (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia

