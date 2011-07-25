Holfland wins difficult morning stage
Avery loses precious seconds as Pichon takes lead
Stage 2: Cleden Poher - Carhaix
General Classification results attached to afternoon stage.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|2:18:21
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be
|3
|Thomas Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR4
|4
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|0:00:04
|6
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester 57
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|9
|César Bihel (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:00:10
|10
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank
|11
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|12
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Geusam Ginseng Asia
|13
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
|14
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|15
|Jiri Polnicky (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be
|0:00:13
|16
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
|17
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
|18
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 97
|19
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
|20
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|21
|Carmelo Panto (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|22
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2004
|23
|Rasmus Quaade (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
|24
|Camille Chancrin (Fra) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
|25
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|26
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 78
|27
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
|28
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Véloce Club Rouen 77
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|32
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|33
|Piotr Zielinsky (Pol) VCP Lorient
|34
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|35
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|36
|Nicolas Loustaunou (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|37
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Clément Mahe (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2001
|39
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
|40
|Bryan Koowenberg (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|41
|Marco Cardinali (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|42
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 95
|43
|Lorents Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
|44
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|45
|Mickaël Szkolnik (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|46
|Antoine Loreau (Fra) VCP Lorient
|47
|Benjamin Le Montagne (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|48
|Daniel Fooder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR3
|49
|Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|50
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|51
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|52
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) VCP Lorient
|53
|Silver Schultz (Est) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
|54
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
|55
|Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|56
|Yann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester 59
|57
|Christopher Desouza (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 81
|58
|Mathieu Pleven (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|59
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|60
|Giovani Petroni (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|61
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|62
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR2
|63
|Niklas Akvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
|64
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|65
|Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
|66
|Stake Laengen Oystein (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
|67
|Thibault Huche (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 80
|68
|Brian Megens (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
|69
|Stevan Masse (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
|70
|Ronan Racault (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 98
|71
|Clinton Avery (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
|72
|Sebastian Kvalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
|73
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|74
|Vincent Rouxel (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
|75
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester 56
|76
|Grégoire Le Calve (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|77
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 96
|78
|Vincent Guego (Fra) AC Lanester 60
|79
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|80
|Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) AC Lanester 58
|81
|Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
|82
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
|83
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|84
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2002
|85
|Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|86
|Wilfried Jaffrelot (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
|87
|Yoann David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|88
|Sander Maasing (Est) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
|89
|Jon Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervélo
|90
|Stephan Ravaleu (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
|91
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland
|92
|Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|93
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
|94
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|95
|Ronan Poulizac (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|96
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|97
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
|98
|F.Taruia Kraner (Fra) Equipe de Bretagne
|0:00:32
|99
|Rémi Lafitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:00:34
|100
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:00:45
|101
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:46
|102
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be
|103
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor.be
|104
|Florian Auberger (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|105
|Edward Theuns (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|106
|Ji Hoon Kim (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
|107
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
|108
|Kasper Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR1
|109
|Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|110
|Sam Spokes (Aus) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|111
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoir ACNC
|0:01:02
|112
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 93
|0:01:19
|113
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|114
|Xavier Brun (Fra) Espoir Cycliste St-Etienne Loire
|115
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:54
|116
|Emiliano Betti (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|0:01:57
|117
|Gaëtan Rocher (Fra) VCP Lorient
|0:00:13
|118
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
|0:02:54
|119
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|120
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Seven Stones
|121
|Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|122
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|123
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) UCI Continental Jo Piels
|124
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BIGMAT-AUBER 94
|0:06:31
|125
|Sam Allen (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
|126
|Michele Binelli (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|127
|Korantin Peron (Fra) VCP Lorient
|128
|Erwan Guianvarc'h (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|129
|Alban Piquet (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
|130
|Oliver Johr (Ger) Seven Stones
|131
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
|132
|Anthony Avril (Fra) Team Véranda Rideau Sarthe
|133
|Loïc Tallot (Fra) VCP Lorient
|134
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|135
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LR5
|0:07:38
|136
|Tomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:08
|137
|David Boutville (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 79
|0:11:19
|138
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Véloce Club Rouen 76
|0:14:35
|139
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
|140
|Joon Yeong Park (Kor) Geusam Ginseng Asia
