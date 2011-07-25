Trending

Kreiz Breizh Elite: Past winners

Champions from 2000-2010

2010Johan Le Bon (Fra)
2009Antoine Dalibard (Fra)
2008Blel Kadri (Fra)
2007Kalle Kriit (Est)
2006Sjoerd Botter (Ned)
2005Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra)
2004Cyrille Monnerais (Fra)
2003Lloyd Mondory (Fra)
2002Alexandre Naulleau (Fra)
2001Marc Staelen (Fra)
2000Cédric Hervé (Fra)

