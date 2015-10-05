Hyde, Nash win in Providence
Petrov claims Junior men's race
Image 1 of 59
Image 2 of 59
Image 3 of 59
Image 4 of 59
Image 5 of 59
Image 6 of 59
Image 7 of 59
Image 8 of 59
Image 9 of 59
Image 10 of 59
Image 11 of 59
Image 12 of 59
Image 13 of 59
Image 14 of 59
Image 15 of 59
Image 16 of 59
Image 17 of 59
Image 18 of 59
Image 19 of 59
Image 20 of 59
Image 21 of 59
Image 22 of 59
Image 23 of 59
Image 24 of 59
Image 25 of 59
Image 26 of 59
Image 27 of 59
Image 28 of 59
Image 29 of 59
Image 30 of 59
Image 31 of 59
Image 32 of 59
Image 33 of 59
Image 34 of 59
Image 35 of 59
Image 36 of 59
Image 37 of 59
Image 38 of 59
Image 39 of 59
Image 40 of 59
Image 41 of 59
Image 42 of 59
Image 43 of 59
Image 44 of 59
Image 45 of 59
Image 46 of 59
Image 47 of 59
Image 48 of 59
Image 49 of 59
Image 50 of 59
Image 51 of 59
Image 52 of 59
Image 53 of 59
Image 54 of 59
Image 55 of 59
Image 56 of 59
Image 57 of 59
Image 58 of 59
Image 59 of 59
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:58:53
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:17
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:26
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:00:28
|5
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement
|6
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:00:30
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup Stoemper TRP
|0:00:46
|8
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|9
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
|0:00:53
|11
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team P
|0:01:14
|12
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross T
|0:01:20
|13
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|14
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b M
|0:01:30
|15
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Red Truck – Garneau p/b Easton
|0:01:33
|16
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Red Truck -- Garneau p/b Easton
|0:01:34
|17
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:01:44
|18
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:01:55
|19
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo
|0:01:59
|20
|Ben Frederick (USA) BeyondCX
|0:02:03
|21
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rarediseasecycling.org
|0:02:05
|22
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:02:11
|23
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling Club
|0:02:12
|24
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
|0:02:47
|25
|Walton Brush (USA) Mash SF
|0:03:16
|26
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:03:22
|27
|William Elliott (Can) Team Ncch p/b Dec Express
|28
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System
|0:03:34
|29
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|30
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:59
|31
|Eric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products
|0:04:07
|32
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports
|33
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|0:04:08
|34
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru
|0:04:47
|35
|Andy Brooks (USA) Nuts About Granola/Hoffman Die
|0:05:20
|36
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:05:32
|37
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Next-BMB
|0:05:37
|38
|Merwin Davis (USA) Pathfinder Of WV
|0:05:43
|39
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:05:46
|40
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|0:05:48
|41
|Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team
|0:05:58
|42
|Luke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:06:01
|43
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino
|0:06:23
|44
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|45
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:06:38
|46
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|47
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|48
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|49
|Tim Ratta (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
|50
|Ian Keough (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development
|51
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|52
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Independent Fabrication
|53
|Gregory Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
|54
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|55
|Jesse Keough (USA) Foundation Cycling NYC
|56
|Trever Kingsbury (USA) Boo Bicycles
|57
|Ian Schon (USA) Team Cuppow
|58
|Brian Hughes (USA) Fast Splits Multisport
|59
|Samuel Lear (USA) C3 – Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|60
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|DNF
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Marc Andre Daigle (Can)
|DNF
|Sam O'keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA)
|DNF
|Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles
|DNF
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race CF
|DNF
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|DNF
|Case Butler (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria
|DNF
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challe
|DNF
|Devin Wagner (USA) Nycross p/b Craft
|DNS
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|DNS
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|DNS
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau
|DNS
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|DNS
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|DNS
|Chris Niesen (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria
|DNS
|Mark D'avino (USA) Toasted Head Racing
|DNS
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:43:22
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:23
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:00:37
|5
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team
|0:01:00
|6
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:01:24
|8
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:01:27
|9
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:31
|10
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challenge
|0:01:44
|12
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing
|0:02:14
|13
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:02:17
|14
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:02:26
|15
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|0:02:41
|16
|Ally Stacher (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|0:03:10
|17
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:11
|18
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:03:12
|19
|Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave
|0:03:26
|20
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:03:31
|21
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:03:39
|22
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:03:50
|23
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:03:52
|24
|Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM/Focus
|0:04:05
|25
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:04:18
|26
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:04:24
|27
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:04:28
|28
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:04:33
|29
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:36
|30
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-BMB
|0:05:19
|31
|Elizabeth White (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:05:33
|32
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:05:41
|33
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca
|34
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanridge CX
|0:05:43
|35
|Ingrid Lovitt (USA) Hellgate Cyclery
|0:05:47
|36
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:05:58
|37
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis
|0:06:18
|38
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:06:45
|39
|Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes
|0:07:09
|40
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle company
|0:07:15
|41
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:07:18
|42
|Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop
|0:07:20
|43
|Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:07:28
|44
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:07:29
|45
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle company Vista Sub
|0:07:41
|46
|Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) Seavs/Haymarket
|0:07:44
|47
|Michele Smith (USA) Hup United
|0:08:19
|48
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) Team Elite Endurance
|0:08:22
|49
|Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:08:42
|50
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Team Errace p/b DSO Manufacturing
|51
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovation
|52
|Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica
|53
|Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|DNF
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|DNF
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|DNS
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Josie Simpson (Aus) Flanders Nemisis Race Tean
|DNS
|Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team Rare Disease Cycling
|DNS
|Melody Gray (USA) Colonial Bicycle
|DNS
|Anna Jo Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles
|DNS
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b Medical Remarketing Group
|0:39:30
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru
|0:00:59
|3
|Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|0:01:24
|4
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocross World.com Devo Team
|5
|Michael Owens (USA) Cyclocross World.com Devo Team
|0:01:25
|6
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Centurion Next Wave
|0:01:39
|7
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:40
|8
|Kevin Goguen (USA) Race CF
|0:01:41
|9
|Evan Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:01:52
|10
|Graydon Staples (Can) Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|11
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:39
|12
|Scott Mcgill (USA)
|0:02:48
|13
|Matthew Staples (Can) Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|14
|Noah Barrow (Aus) KMS Cycling
|0:03:16
|15
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:41
|16
|Noah Simms (Can) CSAJCC p/b LG Norco
|0:03:42
|17
|Nicholas Jenkins (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:03:47
|18
|Henry Coppolillo (USA) Rad Racing
|0:03:58
|19
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling/ Papa Johns
|0:04:09
|20
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Racing
|0:05:15
|21
|Donnie Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes
|0:05:19
|22
|Ryan Aittaniemi (USA) Bayhill Capital p/b Corner Cycle
|0:05:27
|23
|Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:06:35
|24
|Leon Desgagnes (Can) Velo Club Metropolitain
|0:06:52
|25
|Alexander Christian (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:07:20
|26
|Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle Smart Elite Team
|0:07:25
|27
|Jack Crump (USA) Papa Johns
|0:07:59
|28
|Zachary Ross (USA) Team Handmade
|29
|Gavin Kerr (Can) Centurion Nextwave/ Angry Johnn
|DNF
|Joshua Anderson (USA) Riverside Racing
|DNF
|Zachary Young (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|DNF
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Swi) KMS Cycling
|DNS
|Jake Allaire (Can) Independent
|DNS
|Thomas Carey (USA) Rogue Velo Racing
|DNS
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Next Wave
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy