Hyde, Nash win in Providence

Petrov claims Junior men's race

The podium ceremony at majestic Roger Williams Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) approaching the big run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Arley Kemmerer (Level Up Racing) riding in ninth position followed by Meredith Miller at the end of the start loop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Cement) leading the women through the woods at the end of the start loop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading at the start with Kaitie Antonneau by her side

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leads the Elite Women out onto the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Everyone was expecting another classic battle between (L) USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) and (R) Czech Champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) having a good time as usual

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rachel Rubino (L) and Arley Kemmerer (R) warming up before the race (Level Eleven Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) flexing her muscles before the event

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) was hoping for a better result than on Saturday when she lost time due to a crash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Laurel Rathbun (Shimano-Maxxis) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) taking the win at the KMC Cyclocross Festival

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Everyone seemed to take a different line up the run-up today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company) making her first trip up the run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading Katerina Nash and Caroline Mani at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) finishing in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeping the weekend at the KMC Cyclocross Festival

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) having another good outing on the Providence course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) riding about eight seconds behind Nash on the final lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding to a fifth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) streaking through the woods on her final lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Libby White (House Industries) running the barriers with two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the double flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) is always perfectly color coordinated with her bikes and wheels

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Aly Stacher (Stans NoTubes) coming through the Factory Expo area with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding to a top ten finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stacy Barbossa (Midlantic Colavita) taking a different line than some of the other women on the run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) winning for the second year at Providence

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) did not appear to be having a good day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
â€œThe Beard) Robert Marion (American Classic) riding the double flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) and Curtis White (Cannondale) worked together to wipe out any chance of the peloton catching them

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) getting ready to bunny-hop the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders including mountain Bikers Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) and Todd Wells (Specialized) tackle what appears to be the steepest part of the hill

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders struggle to ride what many others were running

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Many of the Elite Men were able to ride the steepest run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) following his teammate Curtis White up a very steep climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) riding the steepest run-up of the day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Robert Marion (American Classic) leading a group out of the woods

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) leading through the woods at the end of the starting loop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) taking the hole-shot and heading onto the starting loop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (WCup Stoemper) on the front row as always

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) has been on fire the last couple weeks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (Raleigh Clement) riding to an impressive fifth place finish followed by Ben Berden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) burying himself on the pavement to stretch out their lead over the chasers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) flying over the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd Wells (Specialized) riding to a sixth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) on the double flyover with Andrew Dillman behind him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jake Wells (Stans NoTubes) riding his last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) was not having the day he had hoped for

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mountain biker Kerry Werner (Raleigh Clement) appearing to make contact with the barrier

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge riding past the Factory Expo with less than two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) racing well with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Cannondale duo of Curtis White and Stephen Hyde with less than two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jean-Phillippe Thibault-Roberge running the barriers late in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) riding an off-camber section of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) before he was forced to drop out of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) with teammate Curtis White (Cannnondale) off the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:58:53
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:17
3James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:26
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:00:28
5Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement
6Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:30
7Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup Stoemper TRP0:00:46
8Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
9Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:00:47
10Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes0:00:53
11Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team P0:01:14
12Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross T0:01:20
13Cameron Dodge (USA)
14Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b M0:01:30
15Raphael Gagne (Can) Red Truck – Garneau p/b Easton0:01:33
16Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Red Truck -- Garneau p/b Easton0:01:34
17Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:01:44
18Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:01:55
19Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo0:01:59
20Ben Frederick (USA) BeyondCX0:02:03
21Cole Oberman (USA) Rarediseasecycling.org0:02:05
22Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:02:11
23Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling Club0:02:12
24Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria0:02:47
25Walton Brush (USA) Mash SF0:03:16
26Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:03:22
27William Elliott (Can) Team Ncch p/b Dec Express
28Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System0:03:34
29Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
30Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:03:59
31Eric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products0:04:07
32Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports
33Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX0:04:08
34Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru0:04:47
35Andy Brooks (USA) Nuts About Granola/Hoffman Die0:05:20
36Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:05:32
37Adam St. Germain (USA) Next-BMB0:05:37
38Merwin Davis (USA) Pathfinder Of WV0:05:43
39Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster0:05:46
40Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing0:05:48
41Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team0:05:58
42Luke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team0:06:01
43Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino0:06:23
44Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
45Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/RBM0:06:38
46Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
47Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
48Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
49Tim Ratta (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
50Ian Keough (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development
51Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
52Trent Blackburn (USA) Independent Fabrication
53Gregory Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
54Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
55Jesse Keough (USA) Foundation Cycling NYC
56Trever Kingsbury (USA) Boo Bicycles
57Ian Schon (USA) Team Cuppow
58Brian Hughes (USA) Fast Splits Multisport
59Samuel Lear (USA) C3 – Twenty20 Cycling Co.
60Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNFDan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
DNFMike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour
DNFTroy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNFMarc Andre Daigle (Can)
DNFSam O'keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
DNFSpencer Downing (USA)
DNFNicholas Keough (USA)
DNFChristian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles
DNFPeter Goguen (USA) Race CF
DNFAndrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
DNFCase Butler (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria
DNFAdam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challe
DNFDevin Wagner (USA) Nycross p/b Craft
DNSJeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
DNSJesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
DNSJeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau
DNSBenjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar Cycling
DNSAlex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
DNSChris Niesen (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria
DNSMark D'avino (USA) Toasted Head Racing
DNSBraden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:43:22
2Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:23
4Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:00:37
5Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team0:01:00
6Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:01:20
7Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:01:24
8Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:01:27
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:31
10Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:35
11Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challenge0:01:44
12Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing0:02:14
13Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:02:17
14Jena Greaser (USA)0:02:26
15Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing0:02:41
16Ally Stacher (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX0:03:10
17Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:03:11
18Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement0:03:12
19Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave0:03:26
20Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team0:03:31
21Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:03:39
22Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:03:50
23Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:03:52
24Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM/Focus0:04:05
25Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team0:04:18
26Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:04:24
27Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:04:28
28Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:04:33
29Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:04:36
30Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-BMB0:05:19
31Elizabeth White (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:05:33
32Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:05:41
33Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca
34Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanridge CX0:05:43
35Ingrid Lovitt (USA) Hellgate Cyclery0:05:47
36Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:05:58
37Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis0:06:18
38Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:06:45
39Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes0:07:09
40Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle company0:07:15
41Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:07:18
42Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop0:07:20
43Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing0:07:28
44Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:07:29
45Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle company Vista Sub0:07:41
46Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) Seavs/Haymarket0:07:44
47Michele Smith (USA) Hup United0:08:19
48Lauren Dagostino (USA) Team Elite Endurance0:08:22
49Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:08:42
50Vickie Monahan (USA) Team Errace p/b DSO Manufacturing
51Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovation
52Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica
53Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
DNFErin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
DNFCari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
DNSGabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Pro Cycling
DNSJosie Simpson (Aus) Flanders Nemisis Race Tean
DNSCheryl Sornson (USA) Team Rare Disease Cycling
DNSMelody Gray (USA) Colonial Bicycle
DNSAnna Jo Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles
DNSFrances Morrison (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling

Junior 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b Medical Remarketing Group0:39:30
2Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru0:00:59
3Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC0:01:24
4Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocross World.com Devo Team
5Michael Owens (USA) Cyclocross World.com Devo Team0:01:25
6Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Centurion Next Wave0:01:39
7Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:01:40
8Kevin Goguen (USA) Race CF0:01:41
9Evan Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:01:52
10Graydon Staples (Can) Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team0:02:32
11Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:02:39
12Scott Mcgill (USA)0:02:48
13Matthew Staples (Can) Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team0:02:51
14Noah Barrow (Aus) KMS Cycling0:03:16
15Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:41
16Noah Simms (Can) CSAJCC p/b LG Norco0:03:42
17Nicholas Jenkins (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:03:47
18Henry Coppolillo (USA) Rad Racing0:03:58
19Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling/ Papa Johns0:04:09
20George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Racing0:05:15
21Donnie Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes0:05:19
22Ryan Aittaniemi (USA) Bayhill Capital p/b Corner Cycle0:05:27
23Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:06:35
24Leon Desgagnes (Can) Velo Club Metropolitain0:06:52
25Alexander Christian (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:07:20
26Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle Smart Elite Team0:07:25
27Jack Crump (USA) Papa Johns0:07:59
28Zachary Ross (USA) Team Handmade
29Gavin Kerr (Can) Centurion Nextwave/ Angry Johnn
DNFJoshua Anderson (USA) Riverside Racing
DNFZachary Young (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
DNFVivien Rindisbacher (Swi) KMS Cycling
DNSJake Allaire (Can) Independent
DNSThomas Carey (USA) Rogue Velo Racing
DNSBrody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Next Wave

