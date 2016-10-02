Hyde wins KMC CrossFest C1 race
Driscoll, Werner round out podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:05:25
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:19
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Pro Cycling
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:10
|6
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite CX
|0:01:19
|7
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:30
|8
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b M
|0:01:35
|9
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:01:37
|10
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid
|0:01:41
|11
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:01:53
|12
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:01:57
|13
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:02:02
|14
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:02:03
|15
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|0:02:05
|16
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau
|0:02:17
|17
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:22
|18
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|19
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|0:02:36
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:47
|21
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) ROCK LOBSTER
|0:03:38
|22
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|0:03:44
|23
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:04:46
|24
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - S
|0:05:26
|25
|Cole Oberman (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|0:05:49
|26
|Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing
|0:05:54
|27
|Mathieu Belanger-Barrette (Can) Pivot Cycles/On The Edge
|28
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:06:19
|29
|Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
|0:06:34
|30
|Michael Owens (USA) Cyclocrossworld
|0:07:00
|31
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - S
|32
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|33
|Michael Landry (USA)
|34
|Nick Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cycl
|35
|Niklas Podhraski (Aut) Sankt Ruprecht an Grub 47
|36
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NEXT-BMB
|37
|Noah Barrow (Aus) Carriberra CC
|38
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
|39
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) Green Line Velo
|40
|Samuel Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
|41
|Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance
|42
|Andrew Mcgowan (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|43
|Matt Perreault (USA)
|44
|Ian Clarke (USA) NEXT-BMB
|45
|Ian Keough (USA) UCI CT: Astellas Cycling Team
|46
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|47
|Jerod Stoner (USA)
|48
|Arthur Moran (USA) Green Line Velo
|DNF
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|DNF
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa Cycling
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA)
