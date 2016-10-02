Trending

Hyde wins KMC CrossFest C1 race

Driscoll, Werner round out podium

Image 1 of 28

With Jeremy Powers not racing today, Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) is the clear favorite.

With Jeremy Powers not racing today, Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) is the clear favorite.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 28

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) choosing to run down the steepest descent

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) choosing to run down the steepest descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 28

Abe Goorskey (American Classic) was one of a dozen riders who crashed while riding the steepest descent.

Abe Goorskey (American Classic) was one of a dozen riders who crashed while riding the steepest descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 28

Ian Keough (CRCA Foundation) helping Abe Goorskey with his bike after he crashed

Ian Keough (CRCA Foundation) helping Abe Goorskey with his bike after he crashed
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 28

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading his team-mate Curtis White mid-race

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading his team-mate Curtis White mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 28

Curtis White (Cannondale) was doing his best to stay with Hyde but ultimately could not do so

Curtis White (Cannondale) was doing his best to stay with Hyde but ultimately could not do so
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 28

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) often moves up during races and he was doing so today.

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) often moves up during races and he was doing so today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 28

Robert Marion (American Classic) entering the Speedway late in the race

Robert Marion (American Classic) entering the Speedway late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 28

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) racing with a comfortable lead with one lap remaining

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) racing with a comfortable lead with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 28

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) had moved into second position during the closing laps

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) had moved into second position during the closing laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 28

Riders pass through a deserted start/finish area with one lap to go

Riders pass through a deserted start/finish area with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 28

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) takes the inaugural victory at Thompson Speedway

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) takes the inaugural victory at Thompson Speedway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 28

Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) was not pleased with his 20th place finish.

Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) was not pleased with his 20th place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 28

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) riding in third position during the opening laps

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) riding in third position during the opening laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 28

Jeremy Martin (Focus) riding a sketchy descent that was the site of many crashes

Jeremy Martin (Focus) riding a sketchy descent that was the site of many crashes
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 28

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) takes the hole-shot on the infield of the Thompson Speedway

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) takes the hole-shot on the infield of the Thompson Speedway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 28

The Mens field approaches the crossing of the Speedway

The Mens field approaches the crossing of the Speedway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 28

Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) climbing a steep set of stairs on his way to a top ten finish

Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) climbing a steep set of stairs on his way to a top ten finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 28

Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) climbing the stairs during lap one

Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) climbing the stairs during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 28

Curtis White (Cannondale) leading the race on the steepest climb

Curtis White (Cannondale) leading the race on the steepest climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 28

Kerry Werner (Kona) puts a hand down on a very steep climb

Kerry Werner (Kona) puts a hand down on a very steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 28

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) and other chasers scramble up a steep embankment

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) and other chasers scramble up a steep embankment
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 28

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) riding in the top ten during lap four

Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) riding in the top ten during lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 28

The sun was setting and the track lights came on during the men's race

The sun was setting and the track lights came on during the men's race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 28

Kerry Werner (Kona) was riding himself on to the first UCI podium of his career

Kerry Werner (Kona) was riding himself on to the first UCI podium of his career
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 28

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) leading Curtis White and Kerrry Werner during the first lap

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) leading Curtis White and Kerrry Werner during the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 28

Kerry Werner (Kona) chasing Curtis White during the opening laps

Kerry Werner (Kona) chasing Curtis White during the opening laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 28

The cyclocross announcers were positioned in the box used to call motorsports races high above the racetrack

The cyclocross announcers were positioned in the box used to call motorsports races high above the racetrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:05:25
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:19
3Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team0:00:24
4Curtis White (USA) Rally Pro Cycling
5Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:01:10
6Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite CX0:01:19
7Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:30
8Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing p/b M0:01:35
9Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:01:37
10Anthony Clark (USA) Squid0:01:41
11Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:01:53
12Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:01:57
13Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:02:02
14Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:02:03
15Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence0:02:05
16Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau0:02:17
17Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:02:22
18Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:02:35
19Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF0:02:36
20Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement0:02:47
21Andrew Juiliano (USA) ROCK LOBSTER0:03:38
22Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC0:03:44
23Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:04:46
24Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - S0:05:26
25Cole Oberman (USA) Ridebiker Alliance0:05:49
26Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing0:05:54
27Mathieu Belanger-Barrette (Can) Pivot Cycles/On The Edge
28Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:06:19
29Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers0:06:34
30Michael Owens (USA) Cyclocrossworld0:07:00
31Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - S
32Jules Goguely (USA)
33Michael Landry (USA)
34Nick Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cycl
35Niklas Podhraski (Aut) Sankt Ruprecht an Grub 47
36Adam St. Germain (USA) NEXT-BMB
37Noah Barrow (Aus) Carriberra CC
38Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
39Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) Green Line Velo
40Samuel Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
41Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance
42Andrew Mcgowan (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
43Matt Perreault (USA)
44Ian Clarke (USA) NEXT-BMB
45Ian Keough (USA) UCI CT: Astellas Cycling Team
46Abe Goorskey (USA)
47Jerod Stoner (USA)
48Arthur Moran (USA) Green Line Velo
DNFGrant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
DNFNicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa Cycling
DNFJesse Keough (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews