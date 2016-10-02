Trending

Stephenson wins KMC CrossFest Junior race

Boulder rider tops Holmgren, Clark

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:42:45
2Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau Easton0:00:07
3Tyler Clark (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta0:00:08
4Lane Maher (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b GIANT0:00:22
5Kevin Goguen (USA) RACE CF
6Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:31
7Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave0:00:43
8Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:02
9Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:31
10Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA)0:02:00
11Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:27
12Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW0:02:47
13Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development0:02:53
14Clyde Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:02:54
15Gregory Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corne0:03:36
16Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta0:03:44
17George Schulz (USA) VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM0:03:49
18Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling/ Papa Johns0:03:52
19Ryan Aittaniemi (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club/AP Ju0:04:55
20Gentry Jefferson (USA) Antietam Velo Club0:05:05
21Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:05:10
22Alex Mccormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling T0:05:15
23Alexander Chrystall (USA) Cannondale Sports Lingo Jingo0:05:16
24Zachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong0:05:59
25Donald Seib (USA) NEXT-BMB0:06:01
26Alexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade0:06:58
27Scott Leonard (Can) Angry Johnny's Cycling0:07:07
28Philippe St.Laurent (Can) Pivot Cycles-OTE0:07:13
29Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Competitive Edge Ski & Bike0:08:25
30Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionheart Junior Racing0:09:20
31Owen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
32Thomas Hulton (Can) AWI Racing0:10:04
33Matthew Johnson (USA) Ladies First Racing
34Leo Kirkpatrick Baird (USA) KMS: Killington Mountain School
35Matthew Jogodnik (USA) Montclair Bikery Development Te

