Stephenson wins KMC CrossFest Junior race
Boulder rider tops Holmgren, Clark
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:42:45
|2
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau Easton
|0:00:07
|3
|Tyler Clark (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|0:00:08
|4
|Lane Maher (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b GIANT
|0:00:22
|5
|Kevin Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|6
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:31
|7
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave
|0:00:43
|8
|Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:02
|9
|Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:31
|10
|Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA)
|0:02:00
|11
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:27
|12
|Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:02:47
|13
|Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development
|0:02:53
|14
|Clyde Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:02:54
|15
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development p/b Corne
|0:03:36
|16
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|0:03:44
|17
|George Schulz (USA) VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM
|0:03:49
|18
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling/ Papa Johns
|0:03:52
|19
|Ryan Aittaniemi (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club/AP Ju
|0:04:55
|20
|Gentry Jefferson (USA) Antietam Velo Club
|0:05:05
|21
|Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:05:10
|22
|Alex Mccormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling T
|0:05:15
|23
|Alexander Chrystall (USA) Cannondale Sports Lingo Jingo
|0:05:16
|24
|Zachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong
|0:05:59
|25
|Donald Seib (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:06:01
|26
|Alexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade
|0:06:58
|27
|Scott Leonard (Can) Angry Johnny's Cycling
|0:07:07
|28
|Philippe St.Laurent (Can) Pivot Cycles-OTE
|0:07:13
|29
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Competitive Edge Ski & Bike
|0:08:25
|30
|Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionheart Junior Racing
|0:09:20
|31
|Owen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|32
|Thomas Hulton (Can) AWI Racing
|0:10:04
|33
|Matthew Johnson (USA) Ladies First Racing
|34
|Leo Kirkpatrick Baird (USA) KMS: Killington Mountain School
|35
|Matthew Jogodnik (USA) Montclair Bikery Development Te
