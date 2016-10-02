Compton dominates in KMC CrossFest
US champion tops Noble, Fahringer
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 28
Image 2 of 28
Image 3 of 28
Image 4 of 28
Image 5 of 28
Image 6 of 28
Image 7 of 28
Image 8 of 28
Image 9 of 28
Image 10 of 28
Image 11 of 28
Image 12 of 28
Image 13 of 28
Image 14 of 28
Image 15 of 28
Image 16 of 28
Image 17 of 28
Image 18 of 28
Image 19 of 28
Image 20 of 28
Image 21 of 28
Image 22 of 28
Image 23 of 28
Image 24 of 28
Image 25 of 28
Image 26 of 28
Image 27 of 28
Image 28 of 28
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:44:45
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:44
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:12
|4
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:01:28
|5
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:38
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross
|0:02:22
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:35
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:02:44
|9
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:48
|10
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:52
|11
|Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) DNA Cycling - Cotton Sox
|0:04:00
|12
|Jena Greaser (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2
|0:04:11
|13
|Julie Wright (USA)
|0:04:46
|14
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|0:04:57
|15
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
|0:05:03
|16
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
|0:05:22
|17
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:05:47
|18
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:05:56
|19
|Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling
|0:06:17
|20
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:06:43
|21
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:06:49
|22
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain
|0:07:06
|23
|Erica Leonard (Can) Centurion Nextwave
|0:07:50
|24
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:08:17
|25
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita Midatlantic Women's Te
|0:08:30
|26
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:08:39
|27
|Erin Faccone (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club
|0:08:59
|28
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
|0:09:26
|29
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - S
|30
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing
|31
|Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont
|32
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|33
|Sara Melikian (USA) Pedal Power Team-MA
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy