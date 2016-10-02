Trending

Compton dominates in KMC CrossFest

US champion tops Noble, Fahringer

Image 1 of 28

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) takes time out of her warmup to sign autographs for kids at the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) takes time out of her warmup to sign autographs for kids at the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 28

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) trying to hold off Emma White in the battle for third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) trying to hold off Emma White in the battle for third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 28

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) made the steepest run-up look easy
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) made the steepest run-up look easy
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 28

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) looking for traction on a loose run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) looking for traction on a loose run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 28

Jenna Greaser (Women's Project Pedal) riding through one of the many muddy sections of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jenna Greaser (Women's Project Pedal) riding through one of the many muddy sections of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 28

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing alone on the steepest run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing alone on the steepest run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 28

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing with a gap during the closing laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing with a gap during the closing laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 28

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) powering through the mud

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) powering through the mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 28

Libby White (House Industries-Richard Sachs) choosing to run the steepest descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Libby White (House Industries-Richard Sachs) choosing to run the steepest descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 28

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) was having a good outing and would finish fourth
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) was having a good outing and would finish fourth
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 28

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) descending the ridge above the racecourse
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) descending the ridge above the racecourse
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 28

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) takes the C1 victory at Thompson Speedway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) takes the C1 victory at Thompson Speedway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 28

U-23 Podium (L to R) Emma White (Cannondale) 2nd, Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) 1st, Ruby West (Cannondale) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

U-23 Podium (L to R) Emma White (Cannondale) 2nd, Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) 1st, Ruby West (Cannondale) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 28

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) would have to settle for 8th place today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) would have to settle for 8th place today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 28

Rebecca Gross (KHS Bikes) leaning into a steep run-up

Rebecca Gross (KHS Bikes) leaning into a steep run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 28

Cannondale team-mates Ruby West and Emma White

Cannondale team-mates Ruby West and Emma White
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 28

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) is not a podium threat every weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) is not a podium threat every weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 28

Emma White (Cannondale) takes the hole-shot followed by Ellen Noble and Katie Compton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Emma White (Cannondale) takes the hole-shot followed by Ellen Noble and Katie Compton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 28

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was leading Katie Compton (Trek Panache) during the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was leading Katie Compton (Trek Panache) during the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 28

Arley Kemmerer lifting her bike over a steep set of stairs during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Arley Kemmerer lifting her bike over a steep set of stairs during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 28

The Thompson Speedway infield had a bit of back and forth before the finish of each lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Thompson Speedway infield had a bit of back and forth before the finish of each lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 28

Crystal Anthony ( Maxxis Shiman) racing in sixth position is still looking for a breakout ride this season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Crystal Anthony ( Maxxis Shiman) racing in sixth position is still looking for a breakout ride this season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 28

Jenna Greaser (Women's Project Pedal) racing just outside the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jenna Greaser (Women's Project Pedal) racing just outside the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 28

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) leading Ellen Noble up what appeared to be an impossible run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) leading Ellen Noble up what appeared to be an impossible run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 28

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) descending the steepest pitch on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) descending the steepest pitch on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 28

Emma White (Cannondale) trying to stay upright on a steep sandy descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Emma White (Cannondale) trying to stay upright on a steep sandy descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 28

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) trying to control her machine near the bottom of a steep drop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) trying to control her machine near the bottom of a steep drop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 28

Women's Podium (L to R)Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) 2nd, Katie Compton (Trek Panache) 1st, Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) 3rd.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Women's Podium (L to R)Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) 2nd, Katie Compton (Trek Panache) 1st, Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) 3rd.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache0:44:45
2Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:44
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:12
4Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:01:28
5Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:38
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross0:02:22
7Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:02:35
8Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:02:44
9Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:48
10Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:52
11Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) DNA Cycling - Cotton Sox0:04:00
12Jena Greaser (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO20:04:11
13Julie Wright (USA)0:04:46
14Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM0:04:57
15Katherine Northcott (USA)0:05:03
16Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg0:05:22
17Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:05:47
18Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:05:56
19Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling0:06:17
20Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles0:06:43
21Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:06:49
22Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain0:07:06
23Erica Leonard (Can) Centurion Nextwave0:07:50
24Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:08:17
25Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita Midatlantic Women's Te0:08:30
26Clio Dinan (USA)0:08:39
27Erin Faccone (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club0:08:59
28Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)0:09:26
29Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - S
30Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing
31Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont
32Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
33Sara Melikian (USA) Pedal Power Team-MA

