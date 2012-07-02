Trending

Spitz wins KitzAlpbike Festival

Hochenwarter beats Gehbauer by 18 seconds in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)1:34:45
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:00:18
3Jürg Graf (Swi)0:01:42
4Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:02:41
5Milan Spesny (Cze)0:04:16
6Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:04:32
7Marc Stutzmann (Swi)0:05:13
8Giancarlo Sax (Swi)0:06:02
9Matous Ulman (Cze)0:06:44
10Hannes Metzler (Aut)0:07:17
11Mauro Finetto (Ita)0:08:19
12Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:08:39
13Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:09:14
14Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:09:38
15Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:11:43
16Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)
17Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
18Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
19Gunther Huber (Ita)
20Christoph Mick (Aut)
21Markus Preiss (Aut)
22Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
23Sergii Symonenko (Ukr)
24Tobias Reiser (Ger)
25Davide Finetto (Ita)
26Manfred Zöger (Aut)
27Paul Remy (Fra)
28Christian Moitzi (Aut)
29Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
30Johannes Striller (Ger)
31Roland Gantner (Aut)
32Borut Rudolf (Slo)
33Urban Ferencak (Slo)
34Jiri Ostadal (Cze)
35Mykolay Shepel (Ukr)
36Julian Scherer (Aut)
37Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
38Philipp Heigl (Aut)
39Dmyrto Gunda (Ukr)
40Sergiy Petrenko (Ukr)
41Eric Polansek (Aut)
42Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
43Anton Korolev (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger)1:40:53
2Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:01:23
3Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:06:58
4Corina Gantenbein (Swi)0:07:33
5Michelle Hediger (Swi)0:08:00
6Anja Gradl (Ger)0:09:46
7Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)0:11:28
8Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:13:50
9Eva Lechner (Ita)0:15:57
10Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col)
11Lucie Vesela (Cze)
12Iryna Popova (Ukr)
13Judith Pollinger (Ita)
14Anna Konovalova (Rus)
15Nadine Rieder (Ger)
16Antri Christoforou (Cyp)
17Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
18Marta Pastore (Ita)
19Viktoria Zeller (Aut)

