Spitz wins KitzAlpbike Festival
Hochenwarter beats Gehbauer by 18 seconds in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|1:34:45
|2
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:00:18
|3
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|0:01:42
|4
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:02:41
|5
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:04:16
|6
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:04:32
|7
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|0:05:13
|8
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|0:06:02
|9
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:06:44
|10
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|0:07:17
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|0:08:19
|12
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:08:39
|13
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:09:14
|14
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:09:38
|15
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|0:11:43
|16
|Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)
|17
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|18
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|19
|Gunther Huber (Ita)
|20
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|21
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|22
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|23
|Sergii Symonenko (Ukr)
|24
|Tobias Reiser (Ger)
|25
|Davide Finetto (Ita)
|26
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|27
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|28
|Christian Moitzi (Aut)
|29
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|30
|Johannes Striller (Ger)
|31
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|32
|Borut Rudolf (Slo)
|33
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|34
|Jiri Ostadal (Cze)
|35
|Mykolay Shepel (Ukr)
|36
|Julian Scherer (Aut)
|37
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|38
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|39
|Dmyrto Gunda (Ukr)
|40
|Sergiy Petrenko (Ukr)
|41
|Eric Polansek (Aut)
|42
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|43
|Anton Korolev (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|1:40:53
|2
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|0:01:23
|3
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:06:58
|4
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|0:07:33
|5
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|0:08:00
|6
|Anja Gradl (Ger)
|0:09:46
|7
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|0:11:28
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|0:13:50
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:15:57
|10
|Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col)
|11
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|12
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|13
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|14
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|15
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|16
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp)
|17
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|18
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|19
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy