Stybar back on top in Ardooie
Nys out-sprinted by world champion
The annual Kermiscross in Ardooie came down to a sprint between Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), and as is usual in this case, Stybar emerged victorious for his third win of the year.
The reigning world champion showed he is back on form for the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in his home country. The Czech rider has been nursing a sore knee since his home-town race in Stribro, but seems to be back to full strength after hammering the field into submission in Ardooie.
"I felt good today and went into the race to get the win," Stybar said. He wasn't able to dislodge Nys on the final laps, but handily defeated him in the sprint. "It was a very long sprint. I started the sprint from the front and never relented."
For Nys, the outcome was expected, although he gave it his best try. "When I go Stybar to the finish, I know it will be difficult," Nys said. After having technical problems with his bike in Ruddervoorde, he seemed to believe the issues had been solved. "Everything was fine today. They have done some tinkering with the bike, I had no more problems. Hopefully it remains that way."
The pre-World Cup warm-up was quick from the gun with a strong field of racers> In the second lap, a selection had already been made with Stybar, Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept), Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea).
Peeters' teammate Bart Wellens bridged across halfway through the race with Nys, Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Joeri Adams (Telent-Fidea).
With four laps to go, Nys and Stybar shook up the race and no one could follow except Vanthourenhout, but even he had to let go after a time. Vanthourenhout held on for third behind the two 'cross stars, while Wellens jumped away from the chase group to take fourth over Walsleben.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|1:01:00
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:25
|4
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:30
|6
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|7
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|9
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:55
|10
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:01:22
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:26
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|13
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike/Blue
|0:01:30
|14
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|15
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) CyclingChamps
|0:01:59
|16
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|17
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) Uv Aube
|18
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|19
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:40
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|22
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) CyclingChamps
|23
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team
|24
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|25
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|26
|Kristof Cop (Bel) Cycling Team Kessel
|0:02:56
|27
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers VZW
|0:03:10
|28
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Nsp
|29
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|30
|Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk
|0:05:00
|31
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
|0:05:10
|32
|Pieter Dewitte (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|33
|Adrien Pascal (Fra) AC Bazancourt
|34
|Steven De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|35
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor Team
|36
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
|37
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cyclingchamps
