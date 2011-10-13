Image 1 of 16 The Kermiscross podium: Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 16 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) finished just shy of the podium in Ardooie (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 16 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) dejected after losing the sprint to Stybar (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 16 Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) took the win in Ardooie (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 16 Sven Nys found that Stybar's sprint was unbeatable (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 16 Stybar celebrates another win for 2011-2012 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 16 Sven Nys was out-paced by the World Champion in Ardooie (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 16 Jens Vandekinderen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 16 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 16 Rob Peeters leads Joeri Adams (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 16 Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) leads Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 16 Bart Wellens puts in a dig with Philip Walsleben on his wheel (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 16 Sven Nys leads Zdenek Stybar through a turn (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 16 Niels Albert, after showing strong form in previous races, had an off day in Ardooie (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 16 Bart Wellens digs deep (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 16 Joeri Adams (Telenet Fidea) comes in ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The annual Kermiscross in Ardooie came down to a sprint between Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), and as is usual in this case, Stybar emerged victorious for his third win of the year.

The reigning world champion showed he is back on form for the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in his home country. The Czech rider has been nursing a sore knee since his home-town race in Stribro, but seems to be back to full strength after hammering the field into submission in Ardooie.

"I felt good today and went into the race to get the win," Stybar said. He wasn't able to dislodge Nys on the final laps, but handily defeated him in the sprint. "It was a very long sprint. I started the sprint from the front and never relented."

For Nys, the outcome was expected, although he gave it his best try. "When I go Stybar to the finish, I know it will be difficult," Nys said. After having technical problems with his bike in Ruddervoorde, he seemed to believe the issues had been solved. "Everything was fine today. They have done some tinkering with the bike, I had no more problems. Hopefully it remains that way."

The pre-World Cup warm-up was quick from the gun with a strong field of racers> In the second lap, a selection had already been made with Stybar, Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept), Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea).

Peeters' teammate Bart Wellens bridged across halfway through the race with Nys, Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Joeri Adams (Telent-Fidea).

With four laps to go, Nys and Stybar shook up the race and no one could follow except Vanthourenhout, but even he had to let go after a time. Vanthourenhout held on for third behind the two 'cross stars, while Wellens jumped away from the chase group to take fourth over Walsleben.

