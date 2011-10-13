Trending

Stybar back on top in Ardooie

Nys out-sprinted by world champion

Image 1 of 16

The Kermiscross podium: Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Dieter Vanthourenhout

The Kermiscross podium: Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Dieter Vanthourenhout
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 16

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) finished just shy of the podium in Ardooie

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) finished just shy of the podium in Ardooie
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 16

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) dejected after losing the sprint to Stybar

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) dejected after losing the sprint to Stybar
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 16

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) took the win in Ardooie

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) took the win in Ardooie
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 16

Sven Nys found that Stybar's sprint was unbeatable

Sven Nys found that Stybar's sprint was unbeatable
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 16

Stybar celebrates another win for 2011-2012

Stybar celebrates another win for 2011-2012
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 16

Sven Nys was out-paced by the World Champion in Ardooie

Sven Nys was out-paced by the World Champion in Ardooie
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 16

Jens Vandekinderen (Telenet Fidea)

Jens Vandekinderen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 16

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea)

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 16

Rob Peeters leads Joeri Adams

Rob Peeters leads Joeri Adams
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 16

Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) leads Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)

Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) leads Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 16

Bart Wellens puts in a dig with Philip Walsleben on his wheel

Bart Wellens puts in a dig with Philip Walsleben on his wheel
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 16

Sven Nys leads Zdenek Stybar through a turn

Sven Nys leads Zdenek Stybar through a turn
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 16

Niels Albert, after showing strong form in previous races, had an off day in Ardooie

Niels Albert, after showing strong form in previous races, had an off day in Ardooie
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 16

Bart Wellens digs deep

Bart Wellens digs deep
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 16

Joeri Adams (Telenet Fidea) comes in ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)

Joeri Adams (Telenet Fidea) comes in ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The annual Kermiscross in Ardooie came down to a sprint between Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), and as is usual in this case, Stybar emerged victorious for his third win of the year.

The reigning world champion showed he is back on form for the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in his home country. The Czech rider has been nursing a sore knee since his home-town race in Stribro, but seems to be back to full strength after hammering the field into submission in Ardooie.

"I felt good today and went into the race to get the win," Stybar said. He wasn't able to dislodge Nys on the final laps, but handily defeated him in the sprint. "It was a very long sprint. I started the sprint from the front and never relented."

For Nys, the outcome was expected, although he gave it his best try. "When I go Stybar to the finish, I know it will be difficult," Nys said. After having technical problems with his bike in Ruddervoorde, he seemed to believe the issues had been solved. "Everything was fine today. They have done some tinkering with the bike, I had no more problems. Hopefully it remains that way."

The pre-World Cup warm-up was quick from the gun with a strong field of racers> In the second lap, a selection had already been made with Stybar, Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept), Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea).

Peeters' teammate Bart Wellens bridged across halfway through the race with Nys, Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Joeri Adams (Telent-Fidea).

With four laps to go, Nys and Stybar shook up the race and no one could follow except Vanthourenhout, but even he had to let go after a time. Vanthourenhout held on for third behind the two 'cross stars, while Wellens jumped away from the chase group to take fourth over Walsleben.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea1:01:00
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:25
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:28
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:30
6Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
7Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
8Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:55
10Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:01:22
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:26
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
13Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike/Blue0:01:30
14Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Cycling Team0:01:50
15Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) CyclingChamps0:01:59
16Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
17Romain Lejeune (Fra) Uv Aube
18Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:02:30
19Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:40
21Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
22Gianni Denolf (Bel) CyclingChamps
23Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team
24Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
25Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
26Kristof Cop (Bel) Cycling Team Kessel0:02:56
27Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers VZW0:03:10
28Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Nsp
29Robby Cobbaert (Bel) A.S.B. Parein-Rogelli Cycling Team0:04:50
30Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk0:05:00
31Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps0:05:10
32Pieter Dewitte (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
33Adrien Pascal (Fra) AC Bazancourt
34Steven De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
35Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor Team
36Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor
37Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cyclingchamps

Latest on Cyclingnews