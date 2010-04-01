Trending

Millar wins De Panne time trial and overall

Grivko falls short of expectations in TT

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
David Millar (Garmin Transitions) races to the stage and overall win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) sneaks a check at the clock on his way to the overall win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions)

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) won the green jersey at the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final podium of the KBC Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andriy Grivko (Astana) didn't have enough gas to hold off Millar.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) after winning the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) won the overall Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Grivko (Astana)

Andrey Grivko (Astana)
Overall KBC-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde race winner David Millar (Garmin Transitions)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
David Millar (Garmin Transitions) won the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde final stage and overall.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Italian Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) would finish third overall after this time trial.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
Quick Step's Stijn Devolder does a final tune-up before Flanders.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
BMC's Alessandro Ballan

BMC's Alessandro Ballan
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Team Katusha)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Team Katusha)
Nikolaj Trusov (Katusha) would finish ninth overall after the time trial stage.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) rides to second place in the time trial.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
David Millar (Garmin Transitions) on his way to the win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
David Millar (Garmin Transitions) on the podium

David Millar (Garmin Transitions) on the podium
David Millar (Garmin Transitions) time trials to a stage and overall win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The podium

The podium
David Millar (

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage 3b and overall winner David Millar (Garmin Transitions)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Italian Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) in the time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ukranian Andrey Grivko (Astana) races to eighth in the time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin Transitions) on his way to a win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) led the race's GC before David Millar took over.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) tried to hold onto his overall lead, but his time wasn't fast enough.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ukranian Andrey Grivko (Astana) is a good time trialer.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ukranian Andrey Grivko (Astana) gives a final push toward the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin Transitions)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin Transitions) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)

David Millar made no bones about the fact that he was coming to De Panne with an eye on the overall win, and on a sunny day on the Belgian coast, the Briton lived up to his own expectations by winning the final time trial with enough time to spare to claim the general classification.

The Garmin-Transitions veteran made a surprising proclamation in his post-race comments, hinting that he will be hoping to repeat his strong performance on Sunday at the Tour of Flanders.

"I wanted to come up here and give myself a real go, and I proved to myself that I can race on the roads in Flanders," Millar said. "I'd like to be up there on Sunday."

The victory was the first stage race win for Millar since he won the Tour de Picardie in 2003. The De Panne title follows up on a win a dozen years ago in the final time trial - one of Millar's first professional wins.

"It's been a long, time, a lot has happened since then. Twelve years ago, I was here as a naive young kid, now I'm an old pro. It's good to know we can get better with age."

Coming off a win in the final time trial of the Criterium International, Millar was a strong favourite, but made his bid on the first day when he made the front split into Oudenaarde.

"I knew it would be complicated to win here. I knew I would have to be up there every day, and it was made even more complicated by the epic weather.

"But I've always done well in bad weather, it's amazing what you can do when you're motivated. I'm strong right now, and bad weather doesn't bother you as much when you're going well."

The sun shines on De Panne

After a miserable rainy previous day where strong winds demolished the peloton, the sun finally shone on the KBC Driedaagse De Panne Koksijde. Riders enjoyed bright sunshine and brisk winds for the flat but technical 14.75km course.

The resurgent former under 23 champion Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano) set the fastest early time, clocking a 19:18 to topple Eric Berthou (Carmiooro - NGC).

The time would hold until former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch went four seconds quicker. Not long after, Garmin-Transition's Svein Tuft managed to top the German, knocking him out of the hot seat before he could even get comfortable.

Tuft, perhaps buoyed by the win of teammate Tyler Farrar in the morning, rocketed to a 19:08, a time would hold through much of the day as contender after contender tried and fell short.

Tuft's lead finally fell to the Dutch rouleur Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) who became the first rider to crack the 19-minute mark with an 18:48 - a solid effort but one unlikely to make up his 2:23 deficit to overall leader Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) or Ukrainian Andrey Grivko (Astana).

The prime contenders of the day, Grivko, Millar, Frédéric Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) and Paolini were on course at the same time, chasing the seconds which would separate them at the end of the day.

Millar was the first to come through, setting an 18:44 to knock Westra out of the lead, but was it enough to make up 12 seconds on Grivko?

Amorison fell well shy of the 20-minute mark, struggling through to the line at 20:12 and tumbling down the general classification standings. That left just two men: Grivko and Paolini, to threaten Millar's shot at the overall win.

Grivko came surprisingly far from expectations as the Ukrainian time trial champion, coming in 47 seconds behind Millar. He fell down the general classification ladder to second, but did a fair bit better than Paolini, who dropped down to third overall, 1:07 down on Millar's overall time.

Full Results
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:18:44
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:24
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:30
5Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
6Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:35
7Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:42
8Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:47
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:49
10Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52
11Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
12Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:53
13Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
14Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:54
15Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:55
16Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:00:56
18Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
19Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
20Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:02
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:01:05
23Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:06
24Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:07
25Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:13
27David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:01:14
28Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:16
29Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:17
31Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
32Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:01:19
33Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:21
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
35Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:23
36Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:25
37Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
38Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
39Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:01:27
40Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
41Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:28
42Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:29
43Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:30
44Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:33
45Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:34
46Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:36
47Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
48Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:39
49Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:44
50Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:46
51Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:48
52Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:50
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
54Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:54
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:01:55
56Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC0:01:59
57Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
58James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:00
59Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
60Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:02
61Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:02:05
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:06
63Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
64Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
66Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:07
67Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:08
68Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:02:09
69Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:11
70Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:12
71Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:02:16
72Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:20
73René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:02:21
74Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:23
75Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:02:27
76Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:28
77Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:02:29
78Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:31
79Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:40
81Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:02:41
82Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:02:42
83Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:43
84Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:49
85Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:51
86Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:53
87Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
88Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:02:54
89Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
90David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:56
91Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:03:05
92Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems0:03:07
93Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:03:16
94Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
95Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:24
96Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:03:36
97Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:41
98Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:04:02
99Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:04:03
100Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:04:23
DNSLorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
DNSAlessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
DNSAlessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
DNSMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
DNSPaolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
DNSSaïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNSDario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
DNSGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNSReinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
DNSRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNSMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNSJohan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNSEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
DNSMickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNSAdam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNSJosef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
DNSMirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana

Points
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
3Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions8
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia7
5Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano6
6Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia5
7Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC4
8Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana3
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step2
10Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Teams
1Garmin - Transitions0:58:09
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
3Team HTC - Columbia0:00:15
4Team Katusha0:00:47
5Carmiooro - NGC0:01:27
6Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:01:29
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
8Landbouwkrediet0:01:56
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:08
10Lampre - Farnese Vini0:02:23
11Skil - Shimano0:02:31
12BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:32
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:47
14Quick Step0:02:59
15BMC Racing Team0:03:12
16Verandas Willems0:03:14
17Liquigas - Doimo0:03:38
18An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:04:14
19Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:30
20Vorarlberg - Corractec0:06:10

Final general classification
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions12:20:36
2Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:35
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:01:07
4Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:25
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
7Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:44
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:45
9Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:58
10Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:59
11Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:03:32
12Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:05:24
13Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:06:58
14Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:07
15Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC0:09:49
16Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:02
17Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:14:53
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:15:11
19Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:15:49
20Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:16:36
21Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:48
22Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC0:17:28
23Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:17:50
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:17:56
25David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:18:03
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:18:12
27Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:18:19
28Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:18:22
29Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
30Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:18:45
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:18:56
32Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:19:17
33Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:19:31
34Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:49
35Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:25:34
36Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:26:14
37James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:26:39
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:15
39Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:17
40Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:27:21
41Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:27:55
42Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:28:16
43Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:28:59
44Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:29:01
45Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:29:26
46Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:29:34
47Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:29:43
48Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:29:46
49Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:30:04
50David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:30:33
51Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
52Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:30:37
53Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:38
54Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:31:55
55Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:31:59
56Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:32:37
57Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:33:02
58Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:34:51
59Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:35:17
60Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:57
61Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:37:18
62Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:21
63René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:38:59
64Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:39:55
65Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:40:01
66Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:20
67Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:21
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:33
69Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:40:34
70Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:40:36
71Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:40:40
72Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:40:58
73Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems0:41:09
74Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:41:15
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:41:20
76Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:41:38
77Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:42:12
78Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:43:33
79Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems0:46:30
80Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:47:38
81Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:49:15
82Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:49:57
83Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:50:23
84Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:50:41
85Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC0:51:01
86Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:51:03
87Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:51:13
88Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:51:15
89Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:51:31
90Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:51:32
91Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:51:46
92Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:51:55
93Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:52:15
94Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:52:41
95Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:53:00
96Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:53:23
97Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:53:31
98Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:53:42
99Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:56:21
100Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec1:02:14

Points classification
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone33pts
2David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions22
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana22
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19
6Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
7Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
8Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia13
9Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
10Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha9
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
12Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team8
13Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions8
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
15Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini7
16Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
17Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha7
18Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia7
19Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha6
20James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems6
21Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems6
22Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano6
23Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo5
24Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne4
26Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4
27Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC4
28Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems3
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
30Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step2
31Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
32Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
33Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
34Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini-5

Sprint classification
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana6pts
2Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
5Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
6Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo2
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
8Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
10Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team1
11Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne1

Mountains classification
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano36pts
2Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana25
3Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20
4Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
5Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
7Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
8Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team37:09:43
2Team Katusha0:06:10
3Garmin - Transitions0:13:57
4BBox Bouygues Telecom0:16:39
5Landbouwkrediet0:20:31
6Verandas Willems0:20:49
7Lampre - Farnese Vini0:23:26
8Liquigas - Doimo0:25:05
9Team HTC - Columbia0:28:38
10Skil - Shimano0:33:13
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:28
12Carmiooro - NGC0:46:21
13Quick Step0:47:40
14Omega Pharma - Lotto0:53:09
15An Post - Sean Kelly Team1:00:11
16Euskaltel - Euskadi1:13:27
17BMC Racing Team1:14:42
18Cofidis le crédit en ligne1:17:58
19Colnago - CSF Inox1:42:37
20Vorarlberg - Corractec2:03:47

