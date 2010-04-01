Image 1 of 105 (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 2 of 105 David Millar (Garmin Transitions) races to the stage and overall win. David Millar made no bones about the fact that he was coming to De Panne with an eye on the overall win, and on a sunny day on the Belgian coast, the Briton lived up to his own expectations by winning the final time trial with enough time to spare to claim the general classification.

The Garmin-Transitions veteran made a surprising proclamation in his post-race comments, hinting that he will be hoping to repeat his strong performance on Sunday at the Tour of Flanders.

"I wanted to come up here and give myself a real go, and I proved to myself that I can race on the roads in Flanders," Millar said. "I'd like to be up there on Sunday."

The victory was the first stage race win for Millar since he won the Tour de Picardie in 2003. The De Panne title follows up on a win a dozen years ago in the final time trial - one of Millar's first professional wins.

"It's been a long, time, a lot has happened since then. Twelve years ago, I was here as a naive young kid, now I'm an old pro. It's good to know we can get better with age."

Coming off a win in the final time trial of the Criterium International, Millar was a strong favourite, but made his bid on the first day when he made the front split into Oudenaarde.

"I knew it would be complicated to win here. I knew I would have to be up there every day, and it was made even more complicated by the epic weather.

"But I've always done well in bad weather, it's amazing what you can do when you're motivated. I'm strong right now, and bad weather doesn't bother you as much when you're going well."

The sun shines on De Panne

After a miserable rainy previous day where strong winds demolished the peloton, the sun finally shone on the KBC Driedaagse De Panne Koksijde. Riders enjoyed bright sunshine and brisk winds for the flat but technical 14.75km course.

The resurgent former under 23 champion Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano) set the fastest early time, clocking a 19:18 to topple Eric Berthou (Carmiooro - NGC).

The time would hold until former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch went four seconds quicker. Not long after, Garmin-Transition's Svein Tuft managed to top the German, knocking him out of the hot seat before he could even get comfortable.

Tuft, perhaps buoyed by the win of teammate Tyler Farrar in the morning, rocketed to a 19:08, a time would hold through much of the day as contender after contender tried and fell short.

Tuft's lead finally fell to the Dutch rouleur Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) who became the first rider to crack the 19-minute mark with an 18:48 - a solid effort but one unlikely to make up his 2:23 deficit to overall leader Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) or Ukrainian Andrey Grivko (Astana).

The prime contenders of the day, Grivko, Millar, Frédéric Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) and Paolini were on course at the same time, chasing the seconds which would separate them at the end of the day.

Millar was the first to come through, setting an 18:44 to knock Westra out of the lead, but was it enough to make up 12 seconds on Grivko?

Amorison fell well shy of the 20-minute mark, struggling through to the line at 20:12 and tumbling down the general classification standings. That left just two men: Grivko and Paolini, to threaten Millar's shot at the overall win.

Grivko came surprisingly far from expectations as the Ukrainian time trial champion, coming in 47 seconds behind Millar. He fell down the general classification ladder to second, but did a fair bit better than Paolini, who dropped down to third overall, 1:07 down on Millar's overall time.

Full Results 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:44 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:24 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:30 5 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 6 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:35 7 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 0:00:42 8 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:47 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:49 10 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:52 11 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 12 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:53 13 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 14 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:54 15 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:55 16 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:00:56 18 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 19 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 20 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:02 22 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:01:05 23 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:06 24 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:07 25 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:13 27 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:14 28 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:16 29 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:17 31 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 32 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:01:19 33 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:21 34 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 35 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:23 36 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:25 37 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 38 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 39 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:01:27 40 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 41 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:28 42 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:29 43 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:30 44 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:33 45 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:34 46 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:36 47 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 48 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:39 49 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:44 50 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:46 51 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:48 52 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:50 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 54 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:54 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:55 56 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 0:01:59 57 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 58 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:00 59 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 60 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:02 61 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:02:05 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:06 63 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 64 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 66 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:07 67 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:08 68 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:09 69 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:11 70 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:12 71 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:02:16 72 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:20 73 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:02:21 74 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:23 75 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:02:27 76 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:28 77 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:02:29 78 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:31 79 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:40 81 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:02:41 82 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:42 83 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:43 84 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:49 85 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:51 86 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:53 87 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 88 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:54 89 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 90 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:56 91 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:03:05 92 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:03:07 93 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:03:16 94 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 95 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:24 96 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:03:36 97 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:41 98 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:04:02 99 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:03 100 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:04:23 DNS Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini DNS Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone DNS Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone DNS Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step DNS Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone DNS Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNS Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone DNS Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNS Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone DNS Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions DNS Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions DNS Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions DNS Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions DNS Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana DNS Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNS Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNS Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec DNS Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana

Points 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 8 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 5 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 6 6 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 5 7 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 4 8 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 2 10 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Teams 1 Garmin - Transitions 0:58:09 2 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:15 4 Team Katusha 0:00:47 5 Carmiooro - NGC 0:01:27 6 Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:01:29 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:51 8 Landbouwkrediet 0:01:56 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:08 10 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:02:23 11 Skil - Shimano 0:02:31 12 BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:32 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:47 14 Quick Step 0:02:59 15 BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 16 Verandas Willems 0:03:14 17 Liquigas - Doimo 0:03:38 18 An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:04:14 19 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:30 20 Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:06:10

Final general classification 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 12:20:36 2 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:35 3 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:01:07 4 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:25 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 7 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:44 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:45 9 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:58 10 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:59 11 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:03:32 12 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:05:24 13 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:06:58 14 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:07 15 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 0:09:49 16 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:02 17 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:14:53 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:15:11 19 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:15:49 20 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:16:36 21 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:48 22 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 0:17:28 23 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:50 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:17:56 25 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:18:03 26 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:18:12 27 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:18:19 28 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:18:22 29 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 30 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:18:45 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:18:56 32 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:19:17 33 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:19:31 34 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:49 35 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:25:34 36 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:26:14 37 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:26:39 38 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:15 39 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:17 40 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:27:21 41 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:27:55 42 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:28:16 43 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:59 44 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:29:01 45 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:29:26 46 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:29:34 47 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:29:43 48 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:29:46 49 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:30:04 50 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:30:33 51 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 52 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:37 53 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:38 54 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:31:55 55 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:31:59 56 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:32:37 57 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:33:02 58 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:34:51 59 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:35:17 60 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:57 61 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:37:18 62 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:21 63 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:38:59 64 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:39:55 65 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:40:01 66 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:20 67 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:21 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:33 69 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:40:34 70 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:40:36 71 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:40:40 72 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:40:58 73 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:41:09 74 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:41:15 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:41:20 76 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:41:38 77 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:12 78 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:43:33 79 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:46:30 80 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:47:38 81 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:49:15 82 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:49:57 83 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:50:23 84 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:50:41 85 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 0:51:01 86 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:51:03 87 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:51:13 88 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:51:15 89 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:51:31 90 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:51:32 91 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:51:46 92 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:51:55 93 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:52:15 94 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:52:41 95 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:53:00 96 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:53:23 97 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:53:31 98 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:53:42 99 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:56:21 100 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 1:02:14

Points classification 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 33 pts 2 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 22 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 22 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 6 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 7 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 13 9 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 12 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 8 13 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 8 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 15 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 7 16 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 17 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 7 18 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 19 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 6 20 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 21 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 22 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 6 23 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 5 24 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 4 26 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 27 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 4 28 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 3 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 30 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 2 31 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 33 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 34 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini -5

Sprint classification 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 6 pts 2 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 2 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 8 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 9 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 10 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 1 11 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 1

Mountains classification 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 pts 2 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 25 3 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 4 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 5 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 7 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 8 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1 10 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1