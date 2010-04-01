Millar wins De Panne time trial and overall
Grivko falls short of expectations in TT
David Millar made no bones about the fact that he was coming to De Panne with an eye on the overall win, and on a sunny day on the Belgian coast, the Briton lived up to his own expectations by winning the final time trial with enough time to spare to claim the general classification.
The Garmin-Transitions veteran made a surprising proclamation in his post-race comments, hinting that he will be hoping to repeat his strong performance on Sunday at the Tour of Flanders.
"I wanted to come up here and give myself a real go, and I proved to myself that I can race on the roads in Flanders," Millar said. "I'd like to be up there on Sunday."
The victory was the first stage race win for Millar since he won the Tour de Picardie in 2003. The De Panne title follows up on a win a dozen years ago in the final time trial - one of Millar's first professional wins.
"It's been a long, time, a lot has happened since then. Twelve years ago, I was here as a naive young kid, now I'm an old pro. It's good to know we can get better with age."
Coming off a win in the final time trial of the Criterium International, Millar was a strong favourite, but made his bid on the first day when he made the front split into Oudenaarde.
"I knew it would be complicated to win here. I knew I would have to be up there every day, and it was made even more complicated by the epic weather.
"But I've always done well in bad weather, it's amazing what you can do when you're motivated. I'm strong right now, and bad weather doesn't bother you as much when you're going well."
The sun shines on De Panne
After a miserable rainy previous day where strong winds demolished the peloton, the sun finally shone on the KBC Driedaagse De Panne Koksijde. Riders enjoyed bright sunshine and brisk winds for the flat but technical 14.75km course.
The resurgent former under 23 champion Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano) set the fastest early time, clocking a 19:18 to topple Eric Berthou (Carmiooro - NGC).
The time would hold until former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch went four seconds quicker. Not long after, Garmin-Transition's Svein Tuft managed to top the German, knocking him out of the hot seat before he could even get comfortable.
Tuft, perhaps buoyed by the win of teammate Tyler Farrar in the morning, rocketed to a 19:08, a time would hold through much of the day as contender after contender tried and fell short.
Tuft's lead finally fell to the Dutch rouleur Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) who became the first rider to crack the 19-minute mark with an 18:48 - a solid effort but one unlikely to make up his 2:23 deficit to overall leader Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) or Ukrainian Andrey Grivko (Astana).
The prime contenders of the day, Grivko, Millar, Frédéric Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) and Paolini were on course at the same time, chasing the seconds which would separate them at the end of the day.
Millar was the first to come through, setting an 18:44 to knock Westra out of the lead, but was it enough to make up 12 seconds on Grivko?
Amorison fell well shy of the 20-minute mark, struggling through to the line at 20:12 and tumbling down the general classification standings. That left just two men: Grivko and Paolini, to threaten Millar's shot at the overall win.
Grivko came surprisingly far from expectations as the Ukrainian time trial champion, coming in 47 seconds behind Millar. He fell down the general classification ladder to second, but did a fair bit better than Paolini, who dropped down to third overall, 1:07 down on Millar's overall time.
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:44
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:24
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:30
|5
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|6
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:35
|7
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:42
|8
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:47
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:49
|10
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52
|11
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|12
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|13
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|14
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:54
|15
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:55
|16
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:00:56
|18
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|19
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|20
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:02
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:01:05
|23
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:06
|24
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:07
|25
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:13
|27
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:14
|28
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:16
|29
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:17
|31
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|32
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:01:19
|33
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:21
|34
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|35
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:23
|36
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:25
|37
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|38
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|39
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:01:27
|40
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|41
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:28
|42
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:29
|43
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:30
|44
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:33
|45
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:34
|46
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:36
|47
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|48
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:39
|49
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:44
|50
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:46
|51
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:48
|52
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:50
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|54
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:54
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:55
|56
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:59
|57
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|58
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:00
|59
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|60
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:02
|61
|Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:02:05
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:06
|63
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|64
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|66
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:07
|67
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:08
|68
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:09
|69
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:11
|70
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:12
|71
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:02:16
|72
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:20
|73
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:02:21
|74
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:23
|75
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:02:27
|76
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:28
|77
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:02:29
|78
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:31
|79
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:40
|81
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:02:41
|82
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:42
|83
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:43
|84
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:49
|85
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:51
|86
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:53
|87
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|88
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:54
|89
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|90
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:56
|91
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:03:05
|92
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:03:07
|93
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:03:16
|94
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|95
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:24
|96
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:03:36
|97
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:41
|98
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:04:02
|99
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:03
|100
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:04:23
|DNS
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|DNS
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|DNS
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|DNS
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|DNS
|Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|DNS
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNS
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|DNS
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
|DNS
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|DNS
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNS
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNS
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNS
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|DNS
|Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|5
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|6
|6
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|7
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|4
|8
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|10
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:58:09
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|5
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:27
|6
|Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:01:29
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|8
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:56
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:08
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:02:23
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:31
|12
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:32
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:47
|14
|Quick Step
|0:02:59
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|16
|Verandas Willems
|0:03:14
|17
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:03:38
|18
|An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:04:14
|19
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:30
|20
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:06:10
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|12:20:36
|2
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:35
|3
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:01:07
|4
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:25
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|7
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:44
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:45
|9
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:58
|10
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:59
|11
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:03:32
|12
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:05:24
|13
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:06:58
|14
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:07
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:09:49
|16
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:02
|17
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:14:53
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:15:11
|19
|Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:15:49
|20
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:16:36
|21
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:48
|22
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:17:28
|23
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:50
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:17:56
|25
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:03
|26
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:12
|27
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:18:19
|28
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:18:22
|29
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|30
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:45
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:18:56
|32
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:19:17
|33
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:19:31
|34
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:49
|35
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|36
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:26:14
|37
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:26:39
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:15
|39
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:17
|40
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:27:21
|41
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:27:55
|42
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:28:16
|43
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:59
|44
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:01
|45
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:29:26
|46
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:34
|47
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:43
|48
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:29:46
|49
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:04
|50
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:33
|51
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|52
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:37
|53
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:38
|54
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:31:55
|55
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:31:59
|56
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:37
|57
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:33:02
|58
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:34:51
|59
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:35:17
|60
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:57
|61
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:37:18
|62
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:38:21
|63
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:38:59
|64
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:39:55
|65
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:40:01
|66
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:20
|67
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:21
|68
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:33
|69
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:40:34
|70
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:40:36
|71
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:40:40
|72
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:40:58
|73
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:41:09
|74
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:41:15
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:20
|76
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:41:38
|77
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:12
|78
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:43:33
|79
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:46:30
|80
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:47:38
|81
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:49:15
|82
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:49:57
|83
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:50:23
|84
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:50:41
|85
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:51:01
|86
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:51:03
|87
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:51:13
|88
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:51:15
|89
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:51:31
|90
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:51:32
|91
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:51:46
|92
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:51:55
|93
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:52:15
|94
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:41
|95
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:53:00
|96
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:53:23
|97
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:53:31
|98
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:42
|99
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:56:21
|100
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|1:02:14
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|33
|pts
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|3
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|22
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|7
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|9
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|12
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|8
|13
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|15
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|7
|16
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|17
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|7
|18
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|19
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|20
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|21
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|22
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|6
|23
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|24
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|4
|26
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|27
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|4
|28
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|3
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2
|30
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|31
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|33
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|34
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|-5
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|6
|pts
|2
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|2
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|8
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|10
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|1
|11
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|1
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|pts
|2
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|25
|3
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|4
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|5
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|7
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|8
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|37:09:43
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:06:10
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:57
|4
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:39
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:31
|6
|Verandas Willems
|0:20:49
|7
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:23:26
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:25:05
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:28:38
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:33:13
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:28
|12
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:46:21
|13
|Quick Step
|0:47:40
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:53:09
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|1:00:11
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:13:27
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|1:14:42
|18
|Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|1:17:58
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:42:37
|20
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|2:03:47
