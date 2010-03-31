Turgot continues Bouygues Telecom success
Paolini takes over GC on miserable stage
Just over a week shy of his 26th birthday, Frenchman Sébastien Turgot took his first European win in three years, continuing the success of his Bbox Bouygues Telecom team in the Three Days of De Panne.
The day wasn't a complete coup for the French squad, as overall leader Steve Chainel succumbed to the relentless pace and harsh conditions on stage two and lost his jersey to Italian Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone).
It was the second consecutive stage victory for Bouygues Telecom at Three Days of De Panne on Wednesday after terrible weather conditions made the stage a battle of survival.
Turgot was part of a 12-rider break that went away after just 24km but with his teammate Steve Chainel in the leader's jersey, he did not do any work until late in the stage and was clearly stronger in the sprint.
Only four riders made it to the finish and Turgot beat Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) in the sprint.
Gilbert was looking to ease the pressure on his team as the Tour of Flanders looms, but there was little he could do against Turgot and gracefully accepted defeat.
A chase group containing David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) and Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) finished 41 seconds behind the four. Grivko had hoped to take the lead and sacrificed his chances of stage victory by working hard in the break, but Paolini got it despite the two being on the same time.
Millar is fourth overall at 12 seconds and so is still the favourite to seal overall victory in Thursday afternoon's final time trial stage.
All good for BBox Bouygues Telecom
"We won yesterday and today too. We're really on form as a team and Pierrick (Fédrigo) won Criterium International too, so it's all good for us," Turgot said.
Luca Paolini pulled on the leader's jersey but admitted it will be hard for him to stop Millar taking overall victory in the final 14.75km time trial on Thursday afternoon. However he promised to try a few tricks in the 112km morning stage around Koksijde. Acqua & Sapone hasn't been invited to ride this year's Tour of Flanders and so Paolini has nothing to lose.
"It was very, very hard day out there but I like this race and want to do well," he said. It's a pity we're not riding Flanders this year but I think I'm showing that I could have been up there. Oh well, all I can do is try and do well here. It'll be difficult with Millar being so close but we’ll see what we can do before the final time trial. The race isn't over yet."
A hard day in the saddle
The terrible conditions turned the stage into a battle of survival and must have brought a smile to Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen, who opted to miss the race this year and train at home instead.
The wind ands heavy rain greatly slowed the speed of the race and the organisers decided to cut two of the three finishing circuits, reducing the stage distance from 214km to 188km.
The early break of 12 riders looked like most breakaways but there were some interesting names in there, including Gilbert with young British teammate Adam Blythe, Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) who was protecting Millar's hopes overall victory and a smart thinking Turgot.
The weather conditions favoured the break and the bunch let them pull out a 10-minute lead with 100km to go. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) was also there despite his nasty crash on Tuesday but the climbs and the weather gradually saw riders fall out of both the break and the bunch. It was a terrible day to be in the saddle.
The gap fell rapidly in the strong wind near the coast with riders cracking one by one in the crosswinds. Chainel lost contact and finished more than five minutes down, while the main bunch lost even more.
On the final lap of the circuit only Turgot, Gilbert, Grivko and Mouris survived up front. Gilbert must have fancied his chances but after all the hard work in the wind and rain, there was nothing he could do against a much fresher Turgot. Gilbert's only consolation is that it was an excellent workout and will make him ready for anything come Sunday's Tour of Flanders.
|1
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4:55:07
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|7
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|10
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|11
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:44
|12
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|15
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:03:01
|16
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|17
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:03
|23
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:58
|24
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:06:56
|25
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:12
|28
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|30
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|31
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|33
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|34
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|35
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:12:04
|37
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|38
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|41
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|42
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:21
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|45
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|47
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|48
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|49
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|50
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|51
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|52
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|57
|Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|58
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|59
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|61
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|64
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|65
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|67
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|68
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|69
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|71
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|72
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|73
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
|74
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|76
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|78
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|80
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|81
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|82
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|84
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|85
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:15:33
|86
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|87
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:26:09
|88
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|91
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|92
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|93
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|94
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|95
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|96
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|98
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|99
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|101
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|102
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|103
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|104
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|105
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|107
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|108
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|109
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|110
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|111
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|112
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|113
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|114
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|116
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|117
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|118
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|119
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|120
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|121
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|122
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|123
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|124
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|125
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|126
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|127
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|129
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|130
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
|131
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|DNF
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|DNF
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|3
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|16
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|10
|7
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|9
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|7
|10
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|11
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|12
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|14
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|1
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|3
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|3
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14:49:03
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:04
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:04:39
|4
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:26
|5
|Verandas Willems
|0:15:21
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:17:43
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:42
|8
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:15
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:18
|10
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:21:36
|11
|Astana
|0:22:51
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:35
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:41
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:31:26
|16
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:35:47
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:38:12
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Quick Step
|0:42:21
|20
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:53:09
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:03:57
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|9:30:10
|2
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:09
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:12
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:30
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:15
|8
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|9
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:18
|10
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|12
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:44
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:35
|14
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:04:41
|15
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:08
|16
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:11
|17
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:08:36
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:10:33
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:10:37
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:12:18
|21
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:46
|22
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:13:44
|24
|Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:15:31
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|27
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:41
|28
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
|29
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:55
|30
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|32
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:59
|33
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:00
|34
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:17:01
|35
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|38
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|39
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|40
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|41
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:23:42
|42
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:23:43
|43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:24:01
|45
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:35
|46
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:24:51
|47
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:35
|49
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:26:19
|51
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:26:27
|53
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:27:11
|54
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:13
|58
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:27:43
|59
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:49
|60
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|62
|Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|63
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:27:52
|67
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|69
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|70
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|71
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|72
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:04
|73
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:31:06
|74
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:32:10
|75
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:33:04
|76
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35:22
|77
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:36:14
|78
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:17
|80
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:36:21
|81
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:38:40
|82
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|83
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|85
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:27
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:31
|87
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|89
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|90
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|91
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|92
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|93
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|94
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|96
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|97
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|98
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|100
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:39:41
|102
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:39:43
|103
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:47:09
|104
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:50:18
|105
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:50:19
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|107
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|108
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|110
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|111
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|112
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|113
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|115
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|116
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|117
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|118
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|120
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|121
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|123
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|124
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|125
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
|126
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|127
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|128
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|129
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|130
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|131
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|28
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|3
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|4
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|19
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|6
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|16
|8
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|14
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|11
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|14
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|15
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|8
|16
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|7
|17
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|18
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|19
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|20
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|21
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|4
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2
|24
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|-5
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|7
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|2
|8
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|10
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1
|11
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|1
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|pts
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|28
|3
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|25
|4
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|6
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|4
|8
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|9
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|3
|11
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|12
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|14
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28:36:57
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:05:18
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:52
|4
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:14
|5
|Verandas Willems
|0:17:42
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:42
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:51
|8
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:58
|9
|Astana
|0:21:15
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:28:30
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:30:49
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:32:05
|13
|Quick Step
|0:44:36
|14
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:45:01
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:49:23
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:08
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:55:52
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|1:11:25
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:11:31
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:16:24
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:39:33
|22
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:39:36
