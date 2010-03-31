Image 1 of 70 Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) took the points jersey (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 2 of 70 Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins stage two from a four-man break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 70 Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) overtook Grivko for the GC lead on stage placings. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 4 of 70 Sebastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) won stage 2 of the KBC Driedaagse De Panne Koksijde (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 5 of 70 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) lost a few seconds en route to the finish (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 6 of 70 Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) saw his persistence pay off on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 7 of 70 The chase group comes to the line (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 8 of 70 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took second to Turgot. Just over a week shy of his 26th birthday, Frenchman Sébastien Turgot took his first European win in three years, continuing the success of his Bbox Bouygues Telecom team in the Three Days of De Panne.

The day wasn't a complete coup for the French squad, as overall leader Steve Chainel succumbed to the relentless pace and harsh conditions on stage two and lost his jersey to Italian Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone).

It was the second consecutive stage victory for Bouygues Telecom at Three Days of De Panne on Wednesday after terrible weather conditions made the stage a battle of survival.

Turgot was part of a 12-rider break that went away after just 24km but with his teammate Steve Chainel in the leader's jersey, he did not do any work until late in the stage and was clearly stronger in the sprint.

Only four riders made it to the finish and Turgot beat Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) in the sprint.

Gilbert was looking to ease the pressure on his team as the Tour of Flanders looms, but there was little he could do against Turgot and gracefully accepted defeat.

A chase group containing David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) and Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) finished 41 seconds behind the four. Grivko had hoped to take the lead and sacrificed his chances of stage victory by working hard in the break, but Paolini got it despite the two being on the same time.

Millar is fourth overall at 12 seconds and so is still the favourite to seal overall victory in Thursday afternoon's final time trial stage.

All good for BBox Bouygues Telecom

"We won yesterday and today too. We're really on form as a team and Pierrick (Fédrigo) won Criterium International too, so it's all good for us," Turgot said.





Luca Paolini pulled on the leader's jersey but admitted it will be hard for him to stop Millar taking overall victory in the final 14.75km time trial on Thursday afternoon. However he promised to try a few tricks in the 112km morning stage around Koksijde. Acqua & Sapone hasn't been invited to ride this year's Tour of Flanders and so Paolini has nothing to lose.

"It was very, very hard day out there but I like this race and want to do well," he said. It's a pity we're not riding Flanders this year but I think I'm showing that I could have been up there. Oh well, all I can do is try and do well here. It'll be difficult with Millar being so close but we’ll see what we can do before the final time trial. The race isn't over yet."



A hard day in the saddle

The terrible conditions turned the stage into a battle of survival and must have brought a smile to Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen, who opted to miss the race this year and train at home instead.

The wind ands heavy rain greatly slowed the speed of the race and the organisers decided to cut two of the three finishing circuits, reducing the stage distance from 214km to 188km.

The early break of 12 riders looked like most breakaways but there were some interesting names in there, including Gilbert with young British teammate Adam Blythe, Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) who was protecting Millar's hopes overall victory and a smart thinking Turgot.

The weather conditions favoured the break and the bunch let them pull out a 10-minute lead with 100km to go. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) was also there despite his nasty crash on Tuesday but the climbs and the weather gradually saw riders fall out of both the break and the bunch. It was a terrible day to be in the saddle.

The gap fell rapidly in the strong wind near the coast with riders cracking one by one in the crosswinds. Chainel lost contact and finished more than five minutes down, while the main bunch lost even more.

On the final lap of the circuit only Turgot, Gilbert, Grivko and Mouris survived up front. Gilbert must have fancied his chances but after all the hard work in the wind and rain, there was nothing he could do against a much fresher Turgot. Gilbert's only consolation is that it was an excellent workout and will make him ready for anything come Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

Full Results 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4:55:07 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 7 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 10 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 11 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:44 12 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 14 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 15 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:03:01 16 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 17 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 19 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:03 23 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:58 24 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:06:56 25 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 26 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:12 28 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 30 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 33 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 34 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto 35 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:12:04 37 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 38 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 39 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 41 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 42 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:21 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 45 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 46 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 47 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 48 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 49 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 50 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 51 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 52 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 53 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 54 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 56 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 57 Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 58 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 59 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 60 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 61 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 62 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 64 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 65 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 66 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 67 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 68 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 69 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 71 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 72 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 73 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 74 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 75 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 78 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 79 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 80 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 81 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 82 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 83 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 84 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 85 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:15:33 86 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 87 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:26:09 88 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 91 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 92 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 93 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 94 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 95 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 96 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 97 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 99 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 101 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 102 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 103 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 104 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 105 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 106 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 107 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 108 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 109 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 110 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 111 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 112 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 113 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 114 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 116 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 117 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 118 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 119 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 120 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 121 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 122 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 123 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 124 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 125 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 126 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 127 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 128 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 129 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 130 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone 131 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano DNF Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team DNF Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo DNF Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step DNF Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo DNF Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana DNF Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne DNF Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team DNF Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC DNF Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone DNF Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana

Sprint 1 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 pts 2 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1

Sprint 2 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Points 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 16 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 10 7 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 8 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 8 9 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 7 10 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 11 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 5 12 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 14 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 2 15 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 1

KOM 1 - Tiegemberg 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 5 pts 2 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

KOM 2 - Mesenberg 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 5 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

KOM 3 - Montberg 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 5 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 3 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

KOM 4 - Kemmelberg 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 pts 2 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14:49:03 2 Garmin - Transitions 0:03:04 3 Team Katusha 0:04:39 4 BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:26 5 Verandas Willems 0:15:21 6 Skil - Shimano 0:17:43 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:42 8 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:15 9 Landbouwkrediet 0:20:18 10 Carmiooro NGC 0:21:36 11 Astana 0:22:51 12 Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:35 13 Acqua & Sapone 0:27:41 14 Team HTC - Columbia 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:31:26 16 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:35:47 17 BMC Racing Team 0:38:12 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Quick Step 0:42:21 20 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:53:09 21 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 1:03:57

General classification after stage 2 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 9:30:10 2 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:09 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:12 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:30 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 7 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:15 8 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 9 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:18 10 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 12 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:44 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:35 14 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:04:41 15 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:08 16 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:11 17 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 0:08:36 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:10:33 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:10:37 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:12:18 21 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:46 22 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:13:44 24 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:15:31 26 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 27 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:41 28 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 29 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:55 30 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 32 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:59 33 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:00 34 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:17:01 35 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 36 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 37 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 38 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 39 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 40 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 41 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:23:42 42 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:23:43 43 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:24:01 45 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:35 46 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:24:51 47 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:35 49 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:26:19 51 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 52 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:26:27 53 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:27:11 54 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 55 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 56 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:13 58 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:27:43 59 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:27:49 60 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 62 Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 63 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 64 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:27:52 67 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 68 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 69 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 70 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 71 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 72 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:04 73 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:31:06 74 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:32:10 75 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:33:04 76 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:22 77 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:36:14 78 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:17 80 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:36:21 81 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:38:40 82 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 83 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 85 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:27 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:39:31 87 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 88 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 89 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 90 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 91 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 92 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 93 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 94 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 96 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 97 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 98 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 99 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 100 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 101 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:39:41 102 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:39:43 103 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:47:09 104 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:50:18 105 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:50:19 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 107 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 108 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 109 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 110 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 111 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 112 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 113 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 115 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 116 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 117 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 118 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 119 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 120 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 121 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 122 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 123 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 124 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 125 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone 126 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 127 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 128 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 129 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 130 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 131 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne

Points classification 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 28 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 3 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 4 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 19 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 6 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 16 8 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 14 10 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 12 11 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 14 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 8 15 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 8 16 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 7 17 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 18 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 6 19 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 20 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 5 21 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 22 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 4 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 24 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini -5

Sprint classification 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 7 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 2 8 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 9 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 10 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1 11 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 1

Mountains classification 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 28 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 25 4 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 6 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 4 8 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 9 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 3 11 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 12 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1 14 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1