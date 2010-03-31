Trending

Turgot continues Bouygues Telecom success

Paolini takes over GC on miserable stage

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) took the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins stage two from a four-man break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) overtook Grivko for the GC lead on stage placings.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Sebastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) won stage 2 of the KBC Driedaagse De Panne Koksijde

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) lost a few seconds en route to the finish

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) saw his persistence pay off on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The chase group comes to the line

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took second to Turgot.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Sebastien Turgot wins Bbox Bouygues Telecom's second stage of the race.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Half of the peloton came in 15 minutes down.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Former race leader Steve Chainel struggled in six minutes behind.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Groups of riders finished for more than 20 minutes after the stage winner.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia) finished in the main chase group.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The first chase group split up at the finish.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Piet Rooijakkers (Skil-Shimano) let go of the break on a rough day.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The lead group got smaller and smaller until there were only four.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Andrey Grivko (Astana) pushes the pace in hopes of gaining the race lead.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Riders made frequent trips to the team cars

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The rain pounds the peloton on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Robbie McEwen would not get a chance to sprint.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The jackets came on and the misery descended upon the peloton

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Bbox Bouygues Telecom waited for Garmin to pitch in with the chasing

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The peloton bunched on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) made the breakaway early on.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The break started out as 12.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Before the rain, the breakaway worked well together.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The An Post Sean Kelly team in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Stijn Devolder sporting a rain vest in preparation for bad weather.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The bunch waits before chasing

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Astana comes to the front

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Danny Pate radios to the Garmin team car

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The break lined out on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Andrey Grivko had the most to gain and did the most work

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Cofidis at the start line

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Andrey Grivko didn't get the overall lead, but took the sprint jersey.

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) assumed the overall lead in the 3 days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) tackles the Kemmelberg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) climbs the Kemmelberg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Overnight race leader Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) in action on the Kemmelberg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha) seeks relief from the cobbles.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The breaks ascends the Kemmelberg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) loses contact with the break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) after taking the lead in the KBC Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Grivko leads Turgot in the break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sebastien Turgot sat on the break as it threatened his teammate's overall lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets a taste of the Belgian rain.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana's Andrey Grivko put in a big effort to try and take the overall lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The breakaway on stage two of the KBC Driedaagse De Panne Koksijde.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luca Paolini also claimed the points classification lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sebastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes his team's second straight win in the KBC Driedaagse De Panne Koksijde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vacansoleil rider Jens Mouris made the final selection on stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) climbs the Kemmelberg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) awaits the start of stage two.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Sébastien Turgot (BBox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Klaas Lodewyck (Topsport Vlaanderen) was part of the original breakaway on stage 2.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) helps close the gap to the breakaway to claim the GC lead.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Leif Hoste (Lotto-Omega Pharma) in the move.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Klaas Lodewyck leads the breakaway

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) couldn't win from the break of four.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The lead group on stage two

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) is the new leader at Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his stage 2 win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Stage two winner Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) is the new overall leader.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) finishes sixth on the stage and takes over the race lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) won stage two in miserable, rainy conditions.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Belgian Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rides to second

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his victory in Sint Idesbald.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Just over a week shy of his 26th birthday, Frenchman Sébastien Turgot took his first European win in three years, continuing the success of his Bbox Bouygues Telecom team in the Three Days of De Panne.

The day wasn't a complete coup for the French squad, as overall leader Steve Chainel succumbed to the relentless pace and harsh conditions on stage two and lost his jersey to Italian Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone).

It was the second consecutive stage victory for Bouygues Telecom at Three Days of De Panne on Wednesday after terrible weather conditions made the stage a battle of survival.

Turgot was part of a 12-rider break that went away after just 24km but with his teammate Steve Chainel in the leader's jersey, he did not do any work until late in the stage and was clearly stronger in the sprint.

Only four riders made it to the finish and Turgot beat Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) in the sprint.

Gilbert was looking to ease the pressure on his team as the Tour of Flanders looms, but there was little he could do against Turgot and gracefully accepted defeat.

A chase group containing David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) and Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) finished 41 seconds behind the four. Grivko had hoped to take the lead and sacrificed his chances of stage victory by working hard in the break, but Paolini got it despite the two being on the same time.

Millar is fourth overall at 12 seconds and so is still the favourite to seal overall victory in Thursday afternoon's final time trial stage.

All good for BBox Bouygues Telecom

"We won yesterday and today too. We're really on form as a team and Pierrick (Fédrigo) won Criterium International too, so it's all good for us," Turgot said.

Luca Paolini pulled on the leader's jersey but admitted it will be hard for him to stop Millar taking overall victory in the final 14.75km time trial on Thursday afternoon. However he promised to try a few tricks in the 112km morning stage around Koksijde. Acqua & Sapone hasn't been invited to ride this year's Tour of Flanders and so Paolini has nothing to lose.

"It was very, very hard day out there but I like this race and want to do well," he said. It's a pity we're not riding Flanders this year but I think I'm showing that I could have been up there. Oh well, all I can do is try and do well here. It'll be difficult with Millar being so close but we’ll see what we can do before the final time trial. The race isn't over yet."

A hard day in the saddle

The terrible conditions turned the stage into a battle of survival and must have brought a smile to Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen, who opted to miss the race this year and train at home instead.

The wind ands heavy rain greatly slowed the speed of the race and the organisers decided to cut two of the three finishing circuits, reducing the stage distance from 214km to 188km.

The early break of 12 riders looked like most breakaways but there were some interesting names in there, including Gilbert with young British teammate Adam Blythe, Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) who was protecting Millar's hopes overall victory and a smart thinking Turgot.

The weather conditions favoured the break and the bunch let them pull out a 10-minute lead with 100km to go. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) was also there despite his nasty crash on Tuesday but the climbs and the weather gradually saw riders fall out of both the break and the bunch. It was a terrible day to be in the saddle.

The gap fell rapidly in the strong wind near the coast with riders cracking one by one in the crosswinds. Chainel lost contact and finished more than five minutes down, while the main bunch lost even more.

On the final lap of the circuit only Turgot, Gilbert, Grivko and Mouris survived up front. Gilbert must have fancied his chances but after all the hard work in the wind and rain, there was nothing he could do against a much fresher Turgot. Gilbert's only consolation is that it was an excellent workout and will make him ready for anything come Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

Full Results
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom4:55:07
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
7Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
9Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
10James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
11Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:44
12Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
14Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
15Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:03:01
16Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
17Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
19Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:03
23Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:58
24Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:06:56
25Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
26Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:12
28Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
30Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
33Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
34Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
35Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:12:04
37Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
38Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
39Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
41Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
42Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:21
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
45David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
46Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
47Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
48Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
49Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
50Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
51Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
52Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
53Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
56Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
57Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
58Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
59Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
60Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
61Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
63Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
64Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
65Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
66Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
67Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
68Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
71Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
72Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
73Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
74Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
78Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
79Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
80Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
81René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
82Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
84Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
85Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:15:33
86Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
87Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:26:09
88David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
91Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
92Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
93Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
94Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
95Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
96Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
97Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
99Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
100Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
101Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
102Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
103Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
104Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
105Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
107Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
108Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
109Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
110Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
112Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
113Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
114Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
116William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
117Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
118Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
119Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
120Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
121Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
122Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
123Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
124Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
125Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
126Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
127Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
128Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
129Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
130Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
131Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
DNFGrégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFSébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFSven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
DNFLars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
DNFValeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
DNFAitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFKarsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFGiuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana

Sprint 1
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana3pts
2Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto1

Sprint 2
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Points
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto18
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana16
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
5Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone10
7Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha9
8Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia8
9Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini7
10James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems6
11Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo5
12Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
14Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha2
15Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems1

KOM 1 - Tiegemberg
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana5pts
2Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

KOM 2 - Mesenberg
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana5pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
3Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

KOM 3 - Montberg
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana5pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
3Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

KOM 4 - Kemmelberg
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto5pts
2Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana3
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14:49:03
2Garmin - Transitions0:03:04
3Team Katusha0:04:39
4BBox Bouygues Telecom0:14:26
5Verandas Willems0:15:21
6Skil - Shimano0:17:43
7Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:42
8Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:15
9Landbouwkrediet0:20:18
10Carmiooro NGC0:21:36
11Astana0:22:51
12Liquigas-Doimo0:23:35
13Acqua & Sapone0:27:41
14Team HTC - Columbia
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:31:26
16An Post - Sean Kelly0:35:47
17BMC Racing Team0:38:12
18Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Quick Step0:42:21
20Vorarlberg - Corratec0:53:09
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Colnago - CSF Inox1:03:57

General classification after stage 2
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone9:30:10
2Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
3Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:09
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:12
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:30
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
7Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:15
8Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
9Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:18
10Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
12Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:44
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:35
14Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:04:41
15Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:08
16Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:06:11
17Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC0:08:36
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:10:33
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:10:37
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:12:18
21Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:12:46
22Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:13:44
24Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:15:31
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
27Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:41
28Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
29Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:55
30Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
32Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:59
33Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:00
34Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:17:01
35Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
37Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
38Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
39Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
40Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
41Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:23:42
42Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:23:43
43Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:24:01
45Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:24:35
46James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:24:51
47Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:35
49Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:26:19
51Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:26:27
53Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:27:11
54Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
55Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
56Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:13
58William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:27:43
59David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:27:49
60Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
62Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
63Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
64Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:27:52
67Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
68Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
69Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
70René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
71Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
72Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:28:04
73Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:31:06
74Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:32:10
75Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:33:04
76Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:22
77Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:36:14
78Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:17
80Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:36:21
81Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:38:40
82Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
83Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
85Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:27
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:39:31
87Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
88Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
89Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
90Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
91Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
92Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
93Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
94Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
96Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
97Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
98Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
100Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
101Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:39:41
102Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:39:43
103Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:47:09
104Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:50:18
105Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:50:19
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
107Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
108Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
109Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
110Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
111Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
112Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
113Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
115Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
116Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
117Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
118Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
119Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
120Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
121Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
122Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
123Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
124Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
125Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
126Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
127Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
128Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
129Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
130Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
131Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne

Points classification
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone28pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20
3Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20
4Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana19
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto18
6Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana16
8Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo14
10David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions12
11Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
12Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
13Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha9
14Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia8
15Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team8
16Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini7
17Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
18Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha6
19James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems6
20Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo5
21Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne4
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
24Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini-5

Sprint classification
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
7Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo2
8Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
10Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1
11Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne1

Mountains classification
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano36pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom28
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana25
4Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
6Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana4
8Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
9Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo3
11Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
12Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1
14Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
15Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team28:36:57
2Team Katusha0:05:18
3Garmin - Transitions0:13:52
4BBox Bouygues Telecom0:14:14
5Verandas Willems0:17:42
6Landbouwkrediet0:18:42
7Liquigas-Doimo0:20:51
8Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:58
9Astana0:21:15
10Team HTC - Columbia0:28:30
11Skil - Shimano0:30:49
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:32:05
13Quick Step0:44:36
14Carmiooro NGC0:45:01
15Acqua & Sapone0:49:23
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:08
17An Post - Sean Kelly0:55:52
18BMC Racing Team1:11:25
19Euskaltel - Euskadi1:11:31
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:16:24
21Colnago - CSF Inox1:39:33
22Vorarlberg - Corratec1:39:36

