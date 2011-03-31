Image 1 of 21 An ecstatic Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) takes the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Federico Canuti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the attack. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3a of the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) also leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) takes over the race lead entering the final stage time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 Stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Greg Henderson (Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) duel for the stage win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 James Vanlandschoot (Veranda's Willems - Accent) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) sprints to victory in the morning stage at De Panne. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 Irish champion Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) was passed by Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), but only after he had crossed the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) was relieved to get his first win of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) couldn't afford to celebrate until he had crossed the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets the win ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) were almost inseparable at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) holds off Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in De Panne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) lit up a grey morning in De Panne with a wonderful sprint victory ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun). In the battle for overall honours, Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) moved into the Three Days of De Panne’s white jersey ahead of the concluding afternoon time trial.

Guarnieri won the sprint from a group of 50 riders that gathered at the front midway through the stage after the wind fractured the peloton and scattered it into various echelons in the opening half of the short stage. A late bid for solo glory from Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF) was shut down on the finishing circuit, setting the scene for the keenly-contested sprint finish.

In spite of the headwind in the finishing straight, Guarnieri took the brave decision to go early and he had enough in the tank to hold off the in-form Galimzyanov and the experienced Casper, while Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had to be satisfied with 4th.

“The wind was very strong and against us,” Guarnieri told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I was riding in fourth or fifth position and then I went from quite early, with around 350m to go. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to hold it until the finish but I had really good legs.”

Guarnieri’s Liquigas stablemate Peter Sagan was one of a number of riders who opted not to start the final day in De Panne, but Guarnieri explained that the young Slovak’s absence did not affect the team’s tactics.

“[Elia] Viviani and I are two good sprinters, so today Peter would have worked for us,” he explained, before expressing his delight at taking his first win of the season.

“At Tirreno-Adriatico and Gent-Wevelgem I suffered a lot, but today I felt really good and I knew I could do a good sprint, so I’m really happy,” Guarnieri said.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished safely in the lead group but surrendered his white jersey to Bert De Backer after the Skil-Shimano rider picked up two bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint. De Backer now leads Westra by those two seconds ahead of the afternoon time trial, with Arnoud Van Groen (Verandas Willems-Accent) in 3rd place. A number of time triallists and strongmen, including Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), lie with intent 10 seconds behind the Belgian.





With slate grey skies and steady rain falling over De Panne, it was no surprise that a number of riders opted not to start the final day of the race with one eye already on Sunday’s Tour of Flanders. As well as Peter Sagan, Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) were also among those who felt that their Ronde preparations could do without a morning being buffeted by the wind and rain along the North Sea coast.

That wind contributed heavily to a frenetic first hour of racing that saw the remainder of the bunch cover over 48km as echelon after echelon formed on the way inland through the flatlands of west Flanders. By the time the riders reached the mid point of the short stage, it had fragmented into no fewer than seven separate groups, which riders scattered all over the road.

As the race headed back towards the coast with 57km to go, the strong men’s pressing began to tell, and a rather elite first echelon of around 20 riders formed, including race leader Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Bert De Backer, Denis Galimzyanov and Tomas Vaitkus (Astana).

For a while, they threatened to ride away with the race, but a big effort from a second echelon that included sprinters André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) saw the lead group swell to 45 or so riders 10km later, with Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) particularly prominent in the service of Renshaw.

Brammeier’s sterling stint at the front ensured the group’s unity at least as far as the day’s sole intermediate sprint, where Bert De Backer took second behind Feillu, snatching two bonus seconds to wrest the white jersey from Westra ahead of the afternoon time trial.

In the final 20km, however, the attacking began again, with Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) the first to make a bid for glory. Chris Sutton (Sky) and Denis Van Windern (Rabobank) managed to bridge across 3km later, but Vacansoleil-DCM were keeping close tabs on the quartet and they were pegged back.

Federico Canuti was the next to try his luck, but the Italian was caught in the closing stages, and it was left to the fast men to fight it out for victory in De Panne. While Greipel and Renshaw failed to make the anticipated impact, Jacopo Guarnieri was present and correct to record a fine sprint win.

Full Results 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:32:11 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 8 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 13 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 14 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 16 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 17 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 22 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 23 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 25 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 26 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 32 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 36 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 38 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 42 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:09 46 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:11 49 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:18 50 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:20 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:21 52 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 53 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:43 54 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:05 55 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:01:31 56 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:18 HD Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad HD Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent HD Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team HD Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team HD Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet HD Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD HD Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent HD Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox HD Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano HD Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana HD Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana HD Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD HD Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ HD Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp HD Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar HD Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team HD Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp HD Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp HD Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team HD Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team HD Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team HD David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar HD Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent HD Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent HD Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad HD Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team HD Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad HD Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD HD Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet HD Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ HD Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ HD Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team HD Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad HD Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet HD Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team HD Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar HD Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack HD Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling HD Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana HD Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling HD Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox HD Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack HD Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD HD Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet HD Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun HD Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ HD Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp DNF Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD DNF Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNS Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNS Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNS Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale DNS Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team DNS Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team DNS Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet DNS Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Points - Finish 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 4 8 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 9 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Teams 1 Skil - Shimano 7:36:33 2 Quickstep Cycling Team 3 Pro Team Astana 4 Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 Team RadioShack 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 9 Sky Procycling 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 HTC-Highroad 0:00:43

General classification after stage 3a 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 12:02:52 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:04 4 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:00:06 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:10 7 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 17 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 19 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 21 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 22 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 27 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:22 29 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 30 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:30 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:31 32 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:09 34 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:08 35 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 36 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:19 37 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 38 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:28 39 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:45 40 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:06:36 41 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:07:10 42 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:07:28 43 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:08:26 44 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:16 45 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:15 46 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 47 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:39 48 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:50 49 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:14 50 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:16 51 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:32 52 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:12 53 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:20:10 54 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:47 55 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 56 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:07

Points classification 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 23 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 6 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 16 7 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 8 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 14 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 11 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 10 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 10 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 16 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 17 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 18 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 19 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 21 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 22 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 23 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 24 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint classification 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 10 pts 2 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 7 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 7 4 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 5 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2