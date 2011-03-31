Guarnieri takes sprint win in De Panne
De Backer moves into overall lead ahead of afternoon time trial
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) lit up a grey morning in De Panne with a wonderful sprint victory ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun). In the battle for overall honours, Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) moved into the Three Days of De Panne’s white jersey ahead of the concluding afternoon time trial.
Guarnieri won the sprint from a group of 50 riders that gathered at the front midway through the stage after the wind fractured the peloton and scattered it into various echelons in the opening half of the short stage. A late bid for solo glory from Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF) was shut down on the finishing circuit, setting the scene for the keenly-contested sprint finish.
In spite of the headwind in the finishing straight, Guarnieri took the brave decision to go early and he had enough in the tank to hold off the in-form Galimzyanov and the experienced Casper, while Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had to be satisfied with 4th.
“The wind was very strong and against us,” Guarnieri told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I was riding in fourth or fifth position and then I went from quite early, with around 350m to go. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to hold it until the finish but I had really good legs.”
Guarnieri’s Liquigas stablemate Peter Sagan was one of a number of riders who opted not to start the final day in De Panne, but Guarnieri explained that the young Slovak’s absence did not affect the team’s tactics.
“[Elia] Viviani and I are two good sprinters, so today Peter would have worked for us,” he explained, before expressing his delight at taking his first win of the season.
“At Tirreno-Adriatico and Gent-Wevelgem I suffered a lot, but today I felt really good and I knew I could do a good sprint, so I’m really happy,” Guarnieri said.
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished safely in the lead group but surrendered his white jersey to Bert De Backer after the Skil-Shimano rider picked up two bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint. De Backer now leads Westra by those two seconds ahead of the afternoon time trial, with Arnoud Van Groen (Verandas Willems-Accent) in 3rd place. A number of time triallists and strongmen, including Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), lie with intent 10 seconds behind the Belgian.
With slate grey skies and steady rain falling over De Panne, it was no surprise that a number of riders opted not to start the final day of the race with one eye already on Sunday’s Tour of Flanders. As well as Peter Sagan, Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) were also among those who felt that their Ronde preparations could do without a morning being buffeted by the wind and rain along the North Sea coast.
That wind contributed heavily to a frenetic first hour of racing that saw the remainder of the bunch cover over 48km as echelon after echelon formed on the way inland through the flatlands of west Flanders. By the time the riders reached the mid point of the short stage, it had fragmented into no fewer than seven separate groups, which riders scattered all over the road.
As the race headed back towards the coast with 57km to go, the strong men’s pressing began to tell, and a rather elite first echelon of around 20 riders formed, including race leader Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Bert De Backer, Denis Galimzyanov and Tomas Vaitkus (Astana).
For a while, they threatened to ride away with the race, but a big effort from a second echelon that included sprinters André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) saw the lead group swell to 45 or so riders 10km later, with Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) particularly prominent in the service of Renshaw.
Brammeier’s sterling stint at the front ensured the group’s unity at least as far as the day’s sole intermediate sprint, where Bert De Backer took second behind Feillu, snatching two bonus seconds to wrest the white jersey from Westra ahead of the afternoon time trial.
In the final 20km, however, the attacking began again, with Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) the first to make a bid for glory. Chris Sutton (Sky) and Denis Van Windern (Rabobank) managed to bridge across 3km later, but Vacansoleil-DCM were keeping close tabs on the quartet and they were pegged back.
Federico Canuti was the next to try his luck, but the Italian was caught in the closing stages, and it was left to the fast men to fight it out for victory in De Panne. While Greipel and Renshaw failed to make the anticipated impact, Jacopo Guarnieri was present and correct to record a fine sprint win.
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:32:11
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|8
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|13
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|26
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|36
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|38
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|42
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|45
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:09
|46
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:11
|49
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:18
|50
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:21
|52
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|53
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:43
|54
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:05
|55
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:31
|56
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|HD
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|HD
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|HD
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|HD
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|HD
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|HD
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|HD
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|HD
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|HD
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|HD
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|HD
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|HD
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|HD
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|HD
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|HD
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|HD
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|HD
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|HD
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|HD
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|HD
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|HD
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|HD
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|HD
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|HD
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|HD
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNS
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|DNS
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|4
|8
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|9
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|7:36:33
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|4
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|Team RadioShack
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:43
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|12:02:52
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:04
|4
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:00:06
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:10
|7
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|17
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|27
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|29
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|30
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:30
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:31
|32
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:09
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:08
|35
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|37
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|38
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:28
|39
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:45
|40
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:36
|41
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:10
|42
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:28
|43
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:08:26
|44
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|45
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:15
|46
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|47
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:39
|48
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|49
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:14
|50
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:16
|51
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:32
|52
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:12
|53
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:10
|54
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:47
|55
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:07
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|23
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|16
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|8
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|14
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|11
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|10
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|16
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|18
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|19
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|21
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|23
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|7
|4
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|36:09:06
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|3
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4
|Team RadioShack
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:43
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy