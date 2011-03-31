Trending

Guarnieri takes sprint win in De Panne

De Backer moves into overall lead ahead of afternoon time trial

Image 1 of 21

An ecstatic Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) takes the win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 21

Federico Canuti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the attack.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3a of the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) also leads the sprint classification.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 21

Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) takes over the race lead entering the final stage time trial.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 21

Stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 21

Greg Henderson (Sky)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) duel for the stage win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

James Vanlandschoot (Veranda's Willems - Accent)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) sprints to victory in the morning stage at De Panne.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

Irish champion Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) was passed by Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), but only after he had crossed the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) was relieved to get his first win of the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) couldn't afford to celebrate until he had crossed the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets the win ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) were almost inseparable at the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) holds off Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in De Panne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Cannondale) lit up a grey morning in De Panne with a wonderful sprint victory ahead of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun). In the battle for overall honours, Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) moved into the Three Days of De Panne’s white jersey ahead of the concluding afternoon time trial.

Guarnieri won the sprint from a group of 50 riders that gathered at the front midway through the stage after the wind fractured the peloton and scattered it into various echelons in the opening half of the short stage. A late bid for solo glory from Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF) was shut down on the finishing circuit, setting the scene for the keenly-contested sprint finish.

In spite of the headwind in the finishing straight, Guarnieri took the brave decision to go early and he had enough in the tank to hold off the in-form Galimzyanov and the experienced Casper, while Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) had to be satisfied with 4th.

“The wind was very strong and against us,” Guarnieri told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I was riding in fourth or fifth position and then I went from quite early, with around 350m to go. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to hold it until the finish but I had really good legs.”

Guarnieri’s Liquigas stablemate Peter Sagan was one of a number of riders who opted not to start the final day in De Panne, but Guarnieri explained that the young Slovak’s absence did not affect the team’s tactics.

“[Elia] Viviani and I are two good sprinters, so today Peter would have worked for us,” he explained, before expressing his delight at taking his first win of the season.

“At Tirreno-Adriatico and Gent-Wevelgem I suffered a lot, but today I felt really good and I knew I could do a good sprint, so I’m really happy,” Guarnieri said.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished safely in the lead group but surrendered his white jersey to Bert De Backer after the Skil-Shimano rider picked up two bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint. De Backer now leads Westra by those two seconds ahead of the afternoon time trial, with Arnoud Van Groen (Verandas Willems-Accent) in 3rd place. A number of time triallists and strongmen, including Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), lie with intent 10 seconds behind the Belgian.

With slate grey skies and steady rain falling over De Panne, it was no surprise that a number of riders opted not to start the final day of the race with one eye already on Sunday’s Tour of Flanders. As well as Peter Sagan, Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) were also among those who felt that their Ronde preparations could do without a morning being buffeted by the wind and rain along the North Sea coast.

That wind contributed heavily to a frenetic first hour of racing that saw the remainder of the bunch cover over 48km as echelon after echelon formed on the way inland through the flatlands of west Flanders. By the time the riders reached the mid point of the short stage, it had fragmented into no fewer than seven separate groups, which riders scattered all over the road.

As the race headed back towards the coast with 57km to go, the strong men’s pressing began to tell, and a rather elite first echelon of around 20 riders formed, including race leader Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Bert De Backer, Denis Galimzyanov and Tomas Vaitkus (Astana).

For a while, they threatened to ride away with the race, but a big effort from a second echelon that included sprinters André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) saw the lead group swell to 45 or so riders 10km later, with Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) particularly prominent in the service of Renshaw.

Brammeier’s sterling stint at the front ensured the group’s unity at least as far as the day’s sole intermediate sprint, where Bert De Backer took second behind Feillu, snatching two bonus seconds to wrest the white jersey from Westra ahead of the afternoon time trial.

In the final 20km, however, the attacking began again, with Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) the first to make a bid for glory. Chris Sutton (Sky) and Denis Van Windern (Rabobank) managed to bridge across 3km later, but Vacansoleil-DCM were keeping close tabs on the quartet and they were pegged back.

Federico Canuti was the next to try his luck, but the Italian was caught in the closing stages, and it was left to the fast men to fight it out for victory in De Panne. While Greipel and Renshaw failed to make the anticipated impact, Jacopo Guarnieri was present and correct to record a fine sprint win.

Full Results
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:32:11
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
8Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
9Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
13Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
14Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
22Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
23Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
25Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
26Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
32Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
33Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
36Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
38David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
42Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
46Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:11
49Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:18
50Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:20
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:21
52Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
53Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:43
54John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:05
55Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:01:31
56Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:18
HDAlex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
HDStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
HDSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDRussell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
HDDirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
HDDmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
HDBram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDBradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDMarco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
HDMartin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
HDMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDMaxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
HDValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
HDVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
HDYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
HDEdward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDEric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
HDKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
HDChris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
HDCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
HDRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
HDScott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDNikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
HDPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDSimon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
HDDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDIljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
HDDavid Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
HDJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDAdam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDMaarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDGrégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDJan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
HDMichael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDLeigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
HDHilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDBalint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
HDKoen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
HDMartijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDMickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
HDDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
HDDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
HDDanny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
HDBobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
HDPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
HDElia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDMathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
HDNelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
HDBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDAllan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
HDDavide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
HDManuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
HDGrégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
HDDanilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
HDJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDAndrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDKarl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
HDRomain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
HDNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
DNFBert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSaïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFJesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFFrédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNSStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNSAlessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNSTiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
DNSFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
DNSMatti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
DNSStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano2
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Points - Finish
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team9
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team5
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack4
8Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
9Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Teams
1Skil - Shimano7:36:33
2Quickstep Cycling Team
3Pro Team Astana
4Veranda's Willems - Accent
5Team RadioShack
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
9Sky Procycling
10Omega Pharma-Lotto
11HTC-Highroad0:00:43

General classification after stage 3a
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano12:02:52
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:04
4Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:00:06
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:10
7James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
8Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
17Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
19Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
21Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
22Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
27Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:22
29Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
30Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:30
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:31
32Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
33John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:09
34André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:08
35Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
36Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:19
37Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
38Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:28
39Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:45
40Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:36
41Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:07:10
42Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:07:28
43Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:08:26
44Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:16
45Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:15
46Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
47Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:39
48Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:50
49David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:14
50Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:16
51Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:32
52Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:12
53Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:20:10
54Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:47
55Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
56Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:07

Points classification
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team29pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad23
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
6Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack16
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
8Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana14
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
11Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet10
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack10
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
16Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team5
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
18James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
19Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
20Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
21Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
22Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
23Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint classification
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano10pts
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack7
4Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team4
5Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano3
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Teams classification
1Skil - Shimano36:09:06
2Pro Team Astana
3Veranda's Willems - Accent
4Team RadioShack
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
8Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
10HTC-Highroad0:00:43
11Sky Procycling0:05:18

