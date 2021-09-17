Philipsen wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2021
Belgian beats Groenewegen, Laas
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) emerged from a hectic, high-speed finale to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen one-day race in Belgium.
No one team was able to lead the peloton in the final kilometres, with even Deceuninck-QuickStep swamped and overtaken. Philipsen was dropped off near ther front in the final 500 metres and managed to find a way through to open up his sprint.
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) tried to come-up late but could only finish second. Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|8
|Martins Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
|9
|Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal WB
|10
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Philipsen wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2021Belgian beats Groenewegen, Laas
-
Lotte Kopecky sprints to stage 1 victory at Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-SemoisFloortje Mackaij second and Anouska Koster third in reduced-group sprint in Bièvre
-
Best folding bikes: Space-saving bikes and e-bikes for your urban riding needsA folding bike is perfect for zipping around town without needing to worry about locking your bike up when you get to your destination
-
Cattaneo wins Tour de Luxembourg time trialAlmeida regains race lead
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.