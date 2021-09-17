Philipsen wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2021

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) emerged from a hectic, high-speed finale to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen one-day race in Belgium.

No one team was able to lead the peloton in the final kilometres, with even Deceuninck-QuickStep swamped and overtaken. Philipsen was dropped off near ther front in the final 500 metres and managed to find a way through to open up his sprint.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) tried to come-up late but could only finish second. Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third.