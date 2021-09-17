Trending

Philipsen wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2021

Belgian beats Groenewegen, Laas

Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 2nd stage Caleruega - Burgos 166,7 km - 15/08/2021 - Jasper Philipsen (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Miwa Iijima/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) emerged from a hectic, high-speed finale to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen one-day race in Belgium.

No one team was able to lead the peloton in the final kilometres, with even Deceuninck-QuickStep swamped and overtaken. Philipsen was dropped off near ther front in the final 500 metres and managed to find a way through to open up his sprint.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) tried to come-up late but could only finish second. Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
3Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
8Martins Pluto (Lat) Abloc CT
9Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal WB
10Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB

