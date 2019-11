Michal Golas attacks on his own during stage 14. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Etixx-Quickstep's Michal Golas won a rainy edition of the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen in Koolskamp on Friday, being declared victor after coming second to Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal), who was then relegated to last out of the nine-man breakaway following a run-in with Dylan Groenewegen (Team Roompot).

Groenewegen suffered a fractured patella in the crash.

The race jury decided that Debusschere had veered from his line, and awarded the win to the Polish rider, who was thrilled to give his Belgian team a win on home soil.

“I'm happy about this victory. It wasn't an easy final with the rain. It makes me proud to wear this jersey. I am a Polish guy, but I am riding for a Belgian team. I like this country and the people who really love cycling. This victory also shows that I'm on the right way for the Worlds. I have worked hard to do well. Tomorrow I will ride the Primus Classic Impanis - Van Petegem and then will focus on the Worlds to contribute to my national team," Golas said.

