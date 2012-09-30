Van der Poel wins junior race
Hermans and Cleppe finish in top three
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:38:34
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:00:22
|3
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:01:06
|4
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|0:01:35
|5
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|0:01:50
|6
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|7
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
|0:01:58
|8
|Jonas De Groote (Bel)
|0:02:01
|9
|Stan Wijkel (Ned)
|0:02:11
|10
|Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)
|11
|Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:02:13
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|13
|Alexander Ameel (Bel)
|14
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:02:21
|15
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel)
|0:02:30
|16
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|17
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel)
|0:02:32
|18
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:02:53
|19
|Jochen De Vocht (Bel)
|0:03:06
|20
|Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)
|0:03:13
|21
|Brend De Brauwer (Bel)
|0:03:22
|22
|Din Van den Driessche (Bel)
|0:03:30
|23
|Lenny Mortier (Bel)
|0:03:38
|24
|Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)
|0:03:42
|25
|Magnus Skjoth (Den)
|0:03:59
|26
|Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)
|0:04:19
|27
|Brecht Vandenheede (Bel)
|0:04:27
|28
|Jordi Andries (Bel)
|0:04:48
|29
|Arno Verberckmoes (Bel)
|30
|Glenn De Visscher (Bel)
|0:05:36
|31
|Gianni Vermeiren (Bel)
|0:06:14
|32
|Jordy Bouts (Bel)
|0:07:05
|-1lap
|Dennis Celen (Bel)
|-1lap
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|-1lap
|Diego Bomere (Bel)
|-2laps
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
|-2laps
|Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
|-3laps
|Brent Peeters (Bel)
|-3laps
|Pieter Cools (Bel)
