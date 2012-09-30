Trending

Van der Poel wins junior race

Hermans and Cleppe finish in top three

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:38:34
2Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:00:22
3Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:01:06
4Martijn Budding (Ned)0:01:35
5Ben Boets (Bel)0:01:50
6Kobe Goossens (Bel)
7Stijn Caluwe (Bel)0:01:58
8Jonas De Groote (Bel)0:02:01
9Stan Wijkel (Ned)0:02:11
10Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)
11Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)0:02:13
12Thijs Aerts (Bel)
13Alexander Ameel (Bel)
14Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:02:21
15Gianni Van Donink (Bel)0:02:30
16Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
17Jens Teirlinck (Bel)0:02:32
18Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:02:53
19Jochen De Vocht (Bel)0:03:06
20Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)0:03:13
21Brend De Brauwer (Bel)0:03:22
22Din Van den Driessche (Bel)0:03:30
23Lenny Mortier (Bel)0:03:38
24Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)0:03:42
25Magnus Skjoth (Den)0:03:59
26Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)0:04:19
27Brecht Vandenheede (Bel)0:04:27
28Jordi Andries (Bel)0:04:48
29Arno Verberckmoes (Bel)
30Glenn De Visscher (Bel)0:05:36
31Gianni Vermeiren (Bel)0:06:14
32Jordy Bouts (Bel)0:07:05
-1lapDennis Celen (Bel)
-1lapSenne De Meyer (Bel)
-1lapDiego Bomere (Bel)
-2lapsLawrence Tibackx (Bel)
-2lapsGilles De Jaeger (Bel)
-3lapsBrent Peeters (Bel)
-3lapsPieter Cools (Bel)

