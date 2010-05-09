Cantwell claims a win, Vzesniauskaite a second
Amaran, Powers continue to lead GC after third stage
Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) captured the stage three victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race by outpacing Daniel Holloway (Bissell) and Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) in the bunch sprint to the finish line. It was the second win in two days for the Fly V Australia team after Bernard Sulzberger won the stage two sprint finale on Friday.
"One of our priorities going into the day was to try and go for the stage win and the guys did a fantastic job," Cantwell said. "We feel great about winning two stages. Ben [Day] got second on the time trial and even though we don’t have the yellow jersey, it would have been nice to win three stages, but two out of three is not bad. Our morale on the team is really high right now going into tomorrow’s stage."
There were no changes to the overall classification and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) continues to lead the race ahead of two Bissell teammates, second placed Ben Jacques-Maynes and third placed Jeremy Vennell.
"The team rode very, very well and I am happy about how they rode," Amaran said. "My experience over the last few years on this stage was that there were always teams that help at the end, sprinter teams, so I was never in panic or thought that I would lose the jersey today."
The Pro men raced around three large circuits totalling 150 kilometres and 6,000 feet of climbing. An early breakaway of ten riders fled the peloton, with Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) the highest placed on general classification, 11 seconds behind Amaran at the start of the day.
"It was a good day for us all around because we had one of our riders in the break who was the virtual leader on the road for most of the day," Cantwell said. "We were hoping that break would stay away because having Bernie up there forced the other teams to work, as a high placed rider on GC."
The remaining riders in the breakaway included Corey Collier and Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation), Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare), Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com), Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Orbea), Taylor Sheldon (Holowesko Partners) and stage one winner Andrew Talanksy (California Giant Berry Farms) with his teammate Sidney Taberlay.
The breakaway gained a maximum of two minutes ahead of a field controlled by the fast-paced tempo of Jamis-Sutter Home. Amaran’s teammates kept the breakaway from gaining more than two minutes and picked up the speed on the final circuit to reduce the gap.
During the last 30-kilometres, Jamis-Sutter Home received help from Team Type 1, Bissell and Mountain Khakis, who were all interested in bringing the field back together for a bunch sprint. The breakaway was caught on the downhill return to the finish line, after being off the front for nearly 100 kilometres.
"It was a really fast decent and with about 15 kilometres-to-go no team actually took control for a leadout because it was so fast and the roads are narrow," Cantwell said. "We were committed to the train as soon as we picked up the breakaway. The boys did a fantastic job leading me out."
Vzesniauskaite takes two in Joe Martin, Powers still in the lead
Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won her second consecutive bunch sprint at the Joe Martin Stage Race when she captured stage three ahead of Laura van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT) and Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation).
"We are very proud of the team for sure," said Rachel Heal, directeur sportif of the Colavita-Baci team. "We had success in Tour of Gila and the USCrits so it is fantastic to be able to carry it on here. We’ve seen Modesta’s form gradually picking up and we know what class of a rider she is so we knew her form would come out."
Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) continues to lead the overall classification ahead of Katheryn Curi-Mattis (Webcor-Builders) and Alison Starnes (Tibco). "My team did an amazing job," Powers said. "They were on the front covering everything and it was in our interest for it to be a bunch sprint. We have a good sprinter in Erica and it allowed us to hold the jersey for one more day."
The Pro-Elite women’s field rolled out to the large circuits prepared to take on two loops before making their way back down to the finish line. The 110-kilometre circuit race incorporated 3,800 feet of climbing and according to Laura van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT) there were several factors that stopped a breakaway from forming during the stage.
"It was windy, hilly and the GC is pretty tight so I think those things combined sort of negated the opportunity that we’ve had for a breakaway on some of these courses in the past," Van Gilder said. "There were no successful breakaways or solo attempts. Everyone kept everything pretty close. Some teams were very active to try to set things up and fortunately we always had a rider represented but nothing gained more than a few seconds up the road."
Team Vera Bradley Foundation did much of the work to hold the field together, allowing only a few seconds of leeway before closing in on all attempted breakaways before the descent back down to the finish line.
Van Gilder paid close attention to which teams would try to set up a leadout in the closing kilometres. She eyed off of teams like Vera Bradley Foundation, who were likely protecting their race leader Alison Powers and setting up sprinter Erica Allar. Other teams in the mix were Webcor-Builders, protecting second placed on GC Katheryn Curi-Mattis and Team Tibco, who had a strong presences at the front looking to capture the finishing time bonuses to move into the overall GC top three.
"It is a sketchy finish so rather than do a leadout we just asked the team to get Modesta into good position," Heal said. "She’s got really good bike handling skills and the girls left her in good position to do the final sprint. She was surprised to pull off another win but she knew after yesterday that she could do it."
|1
|Jonathon Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|3:22:03
|2
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL
|3
|Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|5
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|6
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|7
|Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|8
|Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|9
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|10
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|11
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|12
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|13
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|14
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL
|15
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|16
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|17
|Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|18
|Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|19
|Travis McCabe (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|20
|John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|21
|Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|22
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|23
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|24
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|25
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|26
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|27
|Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|28
|Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|29
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|30
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|31
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|32
|Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|33
|Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|34
|Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|35
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|36
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|37
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|38
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|39
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|40
|Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
|41
|Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|42
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|43
|Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|44
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|45
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|46
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|47
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|48
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|49
|Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|50
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL
|51
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|52
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|53
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|55
|Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|56
|Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|57
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|58
|Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|59
|Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|60
|Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|61
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|62
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|63
|Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|64
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|65
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|66
|Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|67
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|68
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|69
|Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|70
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|71
|Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|72
|Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|73
|Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com
|74
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|75
|James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|76
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|77
|Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|78
|Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|79
|Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|80
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|81
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|82
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|83
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|84
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|85
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|86
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|87
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL
|88
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|89
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL
|90
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL
|91
|Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|92
|Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|93
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|94
|Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|95
|David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|96
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|97
|Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1
|98
|Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|99
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|100
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|101
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|103
|Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|104
|Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|105
|Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|106
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|107
|Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|108
|Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|109
|Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|110
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|111
|Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|112
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|113
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|114
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|115
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|116
|Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|117
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|118
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:00:20
|119
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|120
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|121
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:00:43
|122
|Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|123
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|124
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|125
|Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:04:09
|126
|Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|127
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|0:18:10
|128
|Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:22:46
|129
|Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:24:17
|130
|Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com
|DNF
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|DNF
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|DNF
|Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|DNF
|Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tiago Depaula (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|DNF
|Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|DNF
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|DNF
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|DNF
|Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|DNF
|Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|DNF
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|DNF
|Ryan Good (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|DNF
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|1
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|3:09:21
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|3
|Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|5
|Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|6
|Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|7
|Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|9
|Lauren Robertson (USA)
|10
|Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing
|11
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|12
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda
|14
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|15
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|16
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh
|17
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|18
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|19
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|20
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|21
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|22
|Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|23
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|24
|Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda
|26
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|27
|Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|28
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|29
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|30
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|31
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda
|32
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|34
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|35
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|36
|Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|37
|Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|38
|Patricia Schwager (USA)
|39
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|40
|Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|41
|Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|42
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|43
|Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|44
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
|45
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|46
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|47
|Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|49
|Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|50
|Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|51
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|52
|Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|53
|Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|54
|Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda
|0:08:38
|55
|Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|56
|Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough
|57
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|58
|Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:09:22
|59
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo
|0:18:23
|60
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|61
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|OTL
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Flatlandia Cycling Team
|0:33:05
|DNF
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|7:44:11
|2
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|0:00:03
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL
|0:00:11
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:26
|5
|Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|6
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:00:31
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:37
|8
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:00:39
|9
|Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|10
|Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:44
|11
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL
|0:00:45
|12
|Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|13
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:00:48
|14
|James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:00:49
|15
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL
|16
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:00:52
|17
|Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:53
|18
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|0:00:54
|19
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|20
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL
|0:00:56
|21
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:00:59
|22
|Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|23
|Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|24
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|25
|Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:01
|26
|Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|27
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:04
|28
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|29
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:07
|30
|Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|31
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|32
|Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|33
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:10
|34
|Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|35
|Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|36
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|37
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|38
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:01:16
|39
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|41
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|42
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:20
|43
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|0:01:21
|45
|Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:23
|46
|Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|47
|Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|48
|Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|49
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|50
|Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:01:25
|51
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|52
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|0:01:26
|53
|Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:01:27
|54
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|55
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|56
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|57
|Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|58
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:01:28
|59
|Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:01:30
|60
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:01:31
|61
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|62
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|63
|John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:01:32
|64
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:33
|65
|Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|66
|Travis McCabe (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|0:01:34
|67
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:01:35
|68
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:36
|69
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:37
|70
|Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|71
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|72
|Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:41
|73
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|74
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|75
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|76
|Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|0:01:47
|77
|Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:48
|78
|Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|0:01:49
|79
|Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|80
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|81
|Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com
|0:01:56
|82
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:59
|83
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:00
|84
|Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:02:01
|85
|Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:03
|86
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:02:04
|87
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|88
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|89
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:02:09
|90
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:02:10
|91
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:02:12
|92
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|93
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|94
|Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:02:14
|95
|Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:02:16
|96
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL
|0:02:17
|97
|Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:02:20
|98
|Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|99
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:02:28
|100
|Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:02:33
|101
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:02:36
|102
|Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:42
|103
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:02:44
|104
|Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|0:02:47
|105
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:51
|106
|David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|0:03:06
|107
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL
|108
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|109
|Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:03:13
|110
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:03:18
|111
|Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|112
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:03:36
|113
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:03:46
|114
|Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:03:48
|115
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:58
|116
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:04:38
|117
|Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|0:05:11
|118
|Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|0:05:27
|119
|Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:05:41
|120
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:05:57
|121
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:11:35
|122
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:11:57
|123
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|0:19:56
|124
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:24:30
|125
|Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|126
|Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:25:23
|127
|Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:25:54
|128
|Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com
|0:52:33
|129
|Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:57:57
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|6:14:20
|2
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:15
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:30
|5
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:00:31
|6
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:33
|7
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|8
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|9
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:37
|10
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
|0:00:39
|11
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:44
|12
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:45
|13
|Lauren Robertson (USA)
|0:00:47
|14
|Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:48
|15
|Patricia Schwager (USA)
|0:00:51
|16
|Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:00:52
|17
|Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|18
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:01:01
|19
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:01:02
|20
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|21
|Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:07
|22
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:01:15
|23
|Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|24
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh
|0:01:20
|25
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|26
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:24
|27
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|28
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|0:01:26
|29
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|30
|Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:01:29
|31
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:30
|32
|Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|33
|Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:01:34
|34
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:01:45
|35
|Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|36
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:51
|37
|Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|0:01:53
|38
|Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|39
|Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|40
|Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:11
|41
|Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|42
|Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:18
|43
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|44
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:02:23
|45
|Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:27
|46
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:02:34
|47
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:36
|48
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:02:44
|49
|Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|0:02:47
|50
|Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:02:51
|51
|Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|52
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:54
|53
|Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:04:11
|54
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:10:20
|55
|Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda
|0:10:44
|56
|Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:11:04
|57
|Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough
|0:12:22
|58
|Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|0:12:54
|59
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:21:19
|60
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo
|0:22:04
|61
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|0:35:32
