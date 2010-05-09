Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) captured the stage three victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race by outpacing Daniel Holloway (Bissell) and Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) in the bunch sprint to the finish line. It was the second win in two days for the Fly V Australia team after Bernard Sulzberger won the stage two sprint finale on Friday.

"One of our priorities going into the day was to try and go for the stage win and the guys did a fantastic job," Cantwell said. "We feel great about winning two stages. Ben [Day] got second on the time trial and even though we don’t have the yellow jersey, it would have been nice to win three stages, but two out of three is not bad. Our morale on the team is really high right now going into tomorrow’s stage."

There were no changes to the overall classification and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) continues to lead the race ahead of two Bissell teammates, second placed Ben Jacques-Maynes and third placed Jeremy Vennell.

"The team rode very, very well and I am happy about how they rode," Amaran said. "My experience over the last few years on this stage was that there were always teams that help at the end, sprinter teams, so I was never in panic or thought that I would lose the jersey today."

The Pro men raced around three large circuits totalling 150 kilometres and 6,000 feet of climbing. An early breakaway of ten riders fled the peloton, with Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) the highest placed on general classification, 11 seconds behind Amaran at the start of the day.

"It was a good day for us all around because we had one of our riders in the break who was the virtual leader on the road for most of the day," Cantwell said. "We were hoping that break would stay away because having Bernie up there forced the other teams to work, as a high placed rider on GC."

The remaining riders in the breakaway included Corey Collier and Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation), Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare), Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com), Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Orbea), Taylor Sheldon (Holowesko Partners) and stage one winner Andrew Talanksy (California Giant Berry Farms) with his teammate Sidney Taberlay.

The breakaway gained a maximum of two minutes ahead of a field controlled by the fast-paced tempo of Jamis-Sutter Home. Amaran’s teammates kept the breakaway from gaining more than two minutes and picked up the speed on the final circuit to reduce the gap.

During the last 30-kilometres, Jamis-Sutter Home received help from Team Type 1, Bissell and Mountain Khakis, who were all interested in bringing the field back together for a bunch sprint. The breakaway was caught on the downhill return to the finish line, after being off the front for nearly 100 kilometres.

"It was a really fast decent and with about 15 kilometres-to-go no team actually took control for a leadout because it was so fast and the roads are narrow," Cantwell said. "We were committed to the train as soon as we picked up the breakaway. The boys did a fantastic job leading me out."

Vzesniauskaite takes two in Joe Martin, Powers still in the lead

Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won her second consecutive bunch sprint at the Joe Martin Stage Race when she captured stage three ahead of Laura van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT) and Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation).

"We are very proud of the team for sure," said Rachel Heal, directeur sportif of the Colavita-Baci team. "We had success in Tour of Gila and the USCrits so it is fantastic to be able to carry it on here. We’ve seen Modesta’s form gradually picking up and we know what class of a rider she is so we knew her form would come out."

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) continues to lead the overall classification ahead of Katheryn Curi-Mattis (Webcor-Builders) and Alison Starnes (Tibco). "My team did an amazing job," Powers said. "They were on the front covering everything and it was in our interest for it to be a bunch sprint. We have a good sprinter in Erica and it allowed us to hold the jersey for one more day."

The Pro-Elite women’s field rolled out to the large circuits prepared to take on two loops before making their way back down to the finish line. The 110-kilometre circuit race incorporated 3,800 feet of climbing and according to Laura van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT) there were several factors that stopped a breakaway from forming during the stage.

"It was windy, hilly and the GC is pretty tight so I think those things combined sort of negated the opportunity that we’ve had for a breakaway on some of these courses in the past," Van Gilder said. "There were no successful breakaways or solo attempts. Everyone kept everything pretty close. Some teams were very active to try to set things up and fortunately we always had a rider represented but nothing gained more than a few seconds up the road."

Team Vera Bradley Foundation did much of the work to hold the field together, allowing only a few seconds of leeway before closing in on all attempted breakaways before the descent back down to the finish line.

Van Gilder paid close attention to which teams would try to set up a leadout in the closing kilometres. She eyed off of teams like Vera Bradley Foundation, who were likely protecting their race leader Alison Powers and setting up sprinter Erica Allar. Other teams in the mix were Webcor-Builders, protecting second placed on GC Katheryn Curi-Mattis and Team Tibco, who had a strong presences at the front looking to capture the finishing time bonuses to move into the overall GC top three.

"It is a sketchy finish so rather than do a leadout we just asked the team to get Modesta into good position," Heal said. "She’s got really good bike handling skills and the girls left her in good position to do the final sprint. She was surprised to pull off another win but she knew after yesterday that she could do it."

Men's Full Results 1 Jonathon Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 3:22:03 2 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL 3 Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1 4 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 5 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 6 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 7 Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 8 Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 9 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 10 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 11 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 12 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 13 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 14 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL 15 Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 16 Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 17 Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 18 Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 19 Travis McCabe (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 20 John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 21 Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 22 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 23 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 24 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 25 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 26 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 27 Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 28 Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 29 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 30 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 31 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 32 Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 33 Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 34 Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 35 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 36 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 37 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 38 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 39 Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 40 Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team 41 Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 42 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 43 Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 44 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 45 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 46 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 47 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 48 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 49 Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 50 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL 51 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 52 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 53 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 55 Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 56 Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 57 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 58 Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 59 Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 60 Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 61 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 62 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 63 Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 64 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 65 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 66 Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 67 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 68 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 69 Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 70 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 71 Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 72 Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 73 Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com 74 Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks 75 James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 76 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 77 Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 78 Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 79 Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 80 Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 81 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 82 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 83 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 84 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 85 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 86 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 87 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL 88 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 89 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL 90 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL 91 Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 92 Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 93 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 94 Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1 95 David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 96 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 97 Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1 98 Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 99 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 100 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 101 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 103 Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 104 Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 105 Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 106 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 107 Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 108 Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 109 Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 110 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 111 Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 112 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 113 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 114 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 115 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 116 Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 117 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 118 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:20 119 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 120 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 121 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:43 122 Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 123 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 124 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 125 Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms 0:04:09 126 Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 127 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 0:18:10 128 Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:22:46 129 Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:24:17 130 Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com DNF Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia DNF Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder DNF Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder DNF Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist DNF Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist DNF Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team DNF Tiago Depaula (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team DNF Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale DNF Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks DNF Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks DNF Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF DNF Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF DNF Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships DNF Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships DNF Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong DNF Ryan Good (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt DNF Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores

Women's Full Results 1 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 3:09:21 2 Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 3 Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 4 Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 5 Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 6 Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia 7 Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 8 Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 9 Lauren Robertson (USA) 10 Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing 11 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 13 Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda 14 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 15 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 16 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh 17 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 18 Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle 19 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 20 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 21 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 22 Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 23 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 24 Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 25 Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda 26 Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 27 Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen 28 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen 29 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 30 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 31 Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda 32 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 33 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 34 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 35 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 36 Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 37 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 38 Patricia Schwager (USA) 39 Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 40 Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 41 Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 42 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 43 Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 44 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12 45 Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 46 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 47 Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 48 Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia 49 Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 50 Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 51 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 52 Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 53 Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 54 Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda 0:08:38 55 Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen 56 Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough 57 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 58 Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 0:09:22 59 Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo 0:18:23 60 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 61 Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa OTL Kristen Meshberg (USA) Flatlandia Cycling Team 0:33:05 DNF Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team

Men's General Classification after stage 3 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 7:44:11 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 0:00:03 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL 0:00:11 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:26 5 Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 0:00:27 6 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:31 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:37 8 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:00:39 9 Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 10 Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:44 11 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL 0:00:45 12 Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 13 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:48 14 James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:00:49 15 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL 16 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:00:52 17 Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:53 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 0:00:54 19 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 20 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL 0:00:56 21 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:00:59 22 Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 0:01:00 23 Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 24 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 25 Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:01 26 Floyd Landis (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 27 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:04 28 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 29 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:07 30 Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:09 31 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 32 Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 33 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:10 34 Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 0:01:12 35 Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 36 Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 37 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:01:15 38 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:01:16 39 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:01:18 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 41 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 42 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:20 43 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 0:01:21 45 Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:23 46 Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 47 Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 48 Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 0:01:24 49 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 50 Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:01:25 51 Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 52 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 0:01:26 53 Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:01:27 54 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 55 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 56 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 57 Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 58 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:01:28 59 Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:01:30 60 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:01:31 61 Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks 62 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 63 John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:01:32 64 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:33 65 Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 66 Travis McCabe (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 0:01:34 67 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:01:35 68 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:36 69 Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:37 70 Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 71 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:39 72 Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:41 73 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:42 74 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:01:43 75 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:01:46 76 Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:01:47 77 Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:48 78 Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 0:01:49 79 Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:51 80 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 81 Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com 0:01:56 82 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:59 83 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:00 84 Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:02:01 85 Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:03 86 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:02:04 87 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:02:06 88 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 89 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:02:09 90 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:10 91 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:02:12 92 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 93 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 94 Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:02:14 95 Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:02:16 96 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL 0:02:17 97 Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:02:20 98 Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 99 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:02:28 100 Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:02:33 101 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:02:36 102 Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:42 103 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:02:44 104 Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 0:02:47 105 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:51 106 David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 0:03:06 107 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL 108 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:03:12 109 Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:03:13 110 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 0:03:18 111 Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 112 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:03:36 113 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:03:46 114 Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:03:48 115 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:58 116 Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:04:38 117 Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 0:05:11 118 Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 0:05:27 119 Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms 0:05:41 120 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:05:57 121 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:11:35 122 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:11:57 123 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 0:19:56 124 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:24:30 125 Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:25:18 126 Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:25:23 127 Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:25:54 128 Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com 0:52:33 129 Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:57:57