Wells triples in Iowa

Iddings, Lalonde runners up on final day

Full Results
1Todd Wells (USA)0:57:41
2Ryan Iddings (USA)0:01:28
3Marko Lalonde (USA)0:01:42
4Tristan Schouten (USA)0:01:45
5Brian Matter (USA)0:01:53
6Jake Wells (USA)0:01:57
7David Hackworth (USA)0:02:09
8Jack Hinkens (USA)0:02:35
9Alex Howes (USA)0:03:18
10Edmund Overend (USA)0:03:33
11Duane Dickey (USA)0:04:01
12Mitch Hoke (USA)0:04:41
13Brian Jensen (Den)0:05:13
14John Curry (USA)0:05:23
15Scott Mclaughlin (USA)0:05:30
16James Lalonde (USA)0:05:35
17Joseph Schmalz (USA)0:06:05
18Ben Popper (USA)0:06:27
19Ryan Knapp (USA)0:06:40
20Kevin Klug (USA)0:06:49
21Kevin Mcconnell (USA)0:07:18
22Brady Kappius (USA)0:07:43
23Jesse Rients (USA)0:07:58
24Michael Hemme (USA)0:09:23
25Shadd Smith (USA)
26David Block (USA)
27Jacob Helmbrecht (USA)
28Adam Mills (USA)
29Teodoro Ramos (USA)
30Mathew Allen (USA)
31David Sachs (USA)
32Bill Street (USA)
33John Meehan (USA)

