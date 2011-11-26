Cal Giant/Specialized goes one-two with Stetson-Lee and Miller
Butler takes third spot
Elite women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:36:20
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:00:38
|3
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz Subaru
|0:00:52
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Pb Seven Cycles
|0:00:59
|5
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:01:15
|6
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|0:01:33
|7
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:01:44
|8
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge
|0:02:23
|9
|Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewelry Gallery P/B S
|0:02:36
|10
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Rebecca Blatt
|0:03:14
|11
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|0:03:16
|12
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Big Shark/ Michelob Ultra
|0:03:34
|13
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|0:04:19
|14
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C P/B Stevens
|0:04:25
|15
|Amber Rydholm (USA) New Hope 360/Trek/Gs Boulder
|0:04:57
|16
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|0:05:00
|17
|Corrie Osborne (USA) Iscorp
|0:05:12
|18
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team Tati
|0:05:14
|19
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bobs Red Mill
|0:05:28
|20
|Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Duluth-Twin Ports Cyclery
|0:05:31
|21
|Brittany Mcconnell (USA) Mercy Specialized
|22
|Kelly Paterson (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com
|0:07:36
|23
|Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:08:33
|DNF
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder
|DNS
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com
|DNS
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Sarah Huang (USA) Nova Is Corp
