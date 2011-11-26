Trending

Cal Giant/Specialized goes one-two with Stetson-Lee and Miller

Butler takes third spot

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:36:20
2Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:00:38
3Susan Butler (USA) Hudz Subaru0:00:52
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Pb Seven Cycles0:00:59
5Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Felt0:01:15
6Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus0:01:33
7Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:01:44
8Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge0:02:23
9Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewelry Gallery P/B S0:02:36
10Rebecca Blatt (USA) Rebecca Blatt0:03:14
11Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders0:03:16
12Sunny Gilbert (USA) Big Shark/ Michelob Ultra0:03:34
13Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University0:04:19
14Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C P/B Stevens0:04:25
15Amber Rydholm (USA) New Hope 360/Trek/Gs Boulder0:04:57
16Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com0:05:00
17Corrie Osborne (USA) Iscorp0:05:12
18Elizabeth So (USA) Team Tati0:05:14
19Marne Smiley (USA) Bobs Red Mill0:05:28
20Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Duluth-Twin Ports Cyclery0:05:31
21Brittany Mcconnell (USA) Mercy Specialized
22Kelly Paterson (USA) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com0:07:36
23Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:08:33
DNFCatherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda P/B Geargrinder
DNSKaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com
DNSArley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
DNSSarah Huang (USA) Nova Is Corp

