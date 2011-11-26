Trending

Wells wins second day's race at Jingle Cross

Jones and Schouten round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized1:02:56
2Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus0:00:23
3Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue B0:00:31
4Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:54
5Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Clement-Stoemper0:02:22
6Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:02:27
7Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:02:51
8Matt Shriver (USA) Bontrager/Trek0:03:52
9Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes0:04:46
10Sven Baumann (Ger) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com0:05:07
11Steve Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles0:05:08
12Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:45
13Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Usa0:07:12
14Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Blue Pro Team0:07:18
15Scott Mclaughlin (USA) Sram Factory Team0:07:50
16Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing0:09:48
17Michael Hemme (USA) Chicago.Cx0:11:58
18Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:13:12
-1lapTom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
-1lapDallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
-1lapMatthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars/ Little Guy Racing
-1lapBill Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy
-1lapDaniel Miller (USA) Team Seagal
-2lapsBill Street (USA) Kuhl Midwest Regional Mtb-Cx Te
DNFWeston Luzadder (USA) Marian University
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) Kccx/Fuji Presented By Challenge
DNFIsaac Neff (USA)
DNFKevin Fish (USA) Kccx/Fuji Presented By Challenge
DNSTimothy Johnson (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
DNSJames Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
DNSAaron Schooler (Can) H&R Block
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNSJohn Meehan (USA) Bissell
DNSJeremiah Gantzer (USA)

