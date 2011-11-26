Wells wins second day's race at Jingle Cross
Jones and Schouten round out top three
Elite men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|1:02:56
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|0:00:23
|3
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue B
|0:00:31
|4
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:54
|5
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Clement-Stoemper
|0:02:22
|6
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:02:27
|7
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|0:02:51
|8
|Matt Shriver (USA) Bontrager/Trek
|0:03:52
|9
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|0:04:46
|10
|Sven Baumann (Ger) Wolverine/Acfstores.Com
|0:05:07
|11
|Steve Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles
|0:05:08
|12
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:45
|13
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Usa
|0:07:12
|14
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Blue Pro Team
|0:07:18
|15
|Scott Mclaughlin (USA) Sram Factory Team
|0:07:50
|16
|Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:09:48
|17
|Michael Hemme (USA) Chicago.Cx
|0:11:58
|18
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:13:12
|-1lap
|Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
|-1lap
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
|-1lap
|Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars/ Little Guy Racing
|-1lap
|Bill Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy
|-1lap
|Daniel Miller (USA) Team Seagal
|-2laps
|Bill Street (USA) Kuhl Midwest Regional Mtb-Cx Te
|DNF
|Weston Luzadder (USA) Marian University
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Kccx/Fuji Presented By Challenge
|DNF
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|DNF
|Kevin Fish (USA) Kccx/Fuji Presented By Challenge
|DNS
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|DNS
|James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|DNS
|Aaron Schooler (Can) H&R Block
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNS
|John Meehan (USA) Bissell
|DNS
|Jeremiah Gantzer (USA)
