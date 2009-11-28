Trending

Miller motors to Night Rock victory

Planet Bike trio left to fight for scraps

Full results
1Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry/Specialized0:43:21
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Planet Bike0:00:37
3Kristin Wentworth (USA) Planet Bike
4Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
5Kari Studley (USA) Velo Bella0:00:45
6Rebecca Much (USA)0:00:57
7Marne Smiley (USA)0:01:09
8Corey Coogan (USA)0:01:18
9Lisa Curry (USA)0:01:24
10Holly Klug (USA)0:01:29
11Robin Williams (USA)0:01:36
12Kris Walker (USA)
13Elizabeth Welliver (USA)
14Kathryn Steudel (USA)
15Patti Kaufmann (USA)

