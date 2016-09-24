Trending

Meisen wins Jingle Cross Day 1

White second and Summerhill third

Image 1 of 7

Marcel Meisen (Steylaarts-Verona) edges ahead as White signals to his pits

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 7

Jingle Cross Day 1

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 7

Marcel Meisen (Steylaarts-Verona) found himself chasing as the approached the first big climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 7

Curtis White (Cannondale) leading during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 7

Spectators were out in large numbers for tonight’s Jingle Cross C2 events

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 7

Germany’s Marcel Meisen (Steylaarts-Verona) was one of the pre-race favorites

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 7

The Jingle Cross World Cup Venue certainly has an American feel to it

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona1:02:49
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.0:00:15
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:00:59
4Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:02:37
5Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:02:38
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:02:45
7Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista S0:03:33
8Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:03:38
9Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC aix en provence0:03:56
10Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin0:06:21
11Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:06:41
12Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:07:56
13Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black0:08:37
14Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista S0:09:07
15Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized- 2 Laps
16Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart
17Eric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax-3 Laps
18Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
19Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
20Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
21Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team
22Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
23Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
24Brian Baumhover usa University of Iowa Heart and Va
25Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
26David Reyes (USA) Ten Speed Hero-4 Laps
27Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
28Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs
29Andrew Turner (USA) Synergy
30Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
31Caleb Thompson (USA) CRC-SCOTT-2ND AVE SPORTS
32Christian Sundquist (USA) The Hub Cycling Team
33Connor Dilger (USA) Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling
34Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
35Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team-5 Laps
36Elwood Glass (USA) ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE CO
37Cade Bickmore (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING TEAM
38Jason Walker (USA) Peet's Coffee Racing
DNFStu Louder (USA) ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE C
DNFTom Chapman (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX
DNFTrevor O'donnell (Can) Real Deal D'Ornellas p/b Garnea
DNSJens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-H.Essers-Nnof cycling tea
DNSChristian Helmig (Lux)
DNSMark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling x Garneau
DNSDominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
DNSJeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
DNSAndrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling

