Meisen wins Jingle Cross Day 1
White second and Summerhill third
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona
|1:02:49
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:15
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:00:59
|4
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:02:37
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:38
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:02:45
|7
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista S
|0:03:33
|8
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:03:38
|9
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC aix en provence
|0:03:56
|10
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin
|0:06:21
|11
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:06:41
|12
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:07:56
|13
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
|0:08:37
|14
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista S
|0:09:07
|15
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|- 2 Laps
|16
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart
|17
|Eric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax
|-3 Laps
|18
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX pb RK Black
|19
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|20
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
|21
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX Team
|22
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|23
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
|24
|Brian Baumhover usa University of Iowa Heart and Va
|25
|Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
|26
|David Reyes (USA) Ten Speed Hero
|-4 Laps
|27
|Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
|28
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs
|29
|Andrew Turner (USA) Synergy
|30
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|31
|Caleb Thompson (USA) CRC-SCOTT-2ND AVE SPORTS
|32
|Christian Sundquist (USA) The Hub Cycling Team
|33
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling
|34
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|35
|Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team
|-5 Laps
|36
|Elwood Glass (USA) ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE CO
|37
|Cade Bickmore (USA) MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING TEAM
|38
|Jason Walker (USA) Peet's Coffee Racing
|DNF
|Stu Louder (USA) ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE C
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Focus Attaquer CX
|DNF
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) Real Deal D'Ornellas p/b Garnea
|DNS
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-H.Essers-Nnof cycling tea
|DNS
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|DNS
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling x Garneau
|DNS
|Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
|DNS
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
|DNS
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy