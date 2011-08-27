Trending

Skarnitzl winsin Czech

Spesny, Jobanek round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)1:15:24
2Milan Spesny (Cze)0:01:07
3Jan Jobanek (Cze)0:01:11
4Ivan Rybarik (Cze)0:05:25
5Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:07:16
6Filip Eberl (Cze)0:07:58
7Michael Stieglbauer (Ger)0:08:00
8Jan Svorada (Cze)0:08:02
9Vaclav Aska (Cze)0:08:55
10Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:09:42
11Milan Damek (Cze)0:10:41
12Michal Velíšek (Cze)0:12:23
13Martin Fucík (Cze)0:17:32
DNFVolodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
DNSMarkus Loisl (Aut)
DNSJaroslav Musil (Cze)
DNSMatej Nepustil (Cze)
DNSRoman Rametsteiner (Aut)
DNSJan Nesvadba (Cze)

