Imoto takes clear junior win

Shimizu secures second

Results

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hajime Imoto (Jpn)0:04:33.1
2Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)0:04:40.6
3Yuuki Kushima (Jpn)0:04:45.7

