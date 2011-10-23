Haas continues incredible run in Japan
Local lads outfoxed in finale
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4:08:35
|2
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:02
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:04
|9
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:09
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|12
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:30
|13
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|14
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Matrix Powertag
|17
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|18
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|22
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:47
|23
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:52
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:33
|25
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:27
|26
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:03:33
|27
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Matrix Powertag
|0:04:37
|28
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|30
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|31
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|32
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|33
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:06:43
|34
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:07:07
|35
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:07:11
|36
|Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:09:29
|37
|Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|38
|Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|39
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|40
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|Daisei Nagara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|42
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
