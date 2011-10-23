Trending

Haas continues incredible run in Japan

Local lads outfoxed in finale

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4:08:35
2Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:02
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:04
9Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
12Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:30
13Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
14Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
15Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
16Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Matrix Powertag
17Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
18Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
19Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
21Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
22Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:47
23Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:52
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:33
25Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:27
26Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:03:33
27Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Matrix Powertag0:04:37
28Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
29Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
30Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
31Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
32Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
33Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:06:43
34Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:07:07
35Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:07:11
36Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:09:29
37Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
38Kazuyuki Manabe (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
39Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
40Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
41Daisei Nagara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
42Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

