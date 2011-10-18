Trending

Japan Cup Cycle Road Race past winners

Champions from 1992-2010

Past winners
#
2010Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Transitions
2009Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2008Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre
2007Manuele Mori (Ita) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2006Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2005Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Caffita
2004Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Quick Step-Davitamon
2003Sergio Barbero (Ita) Lampre
2002Sergio Barbero (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
2001Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
2000Massimo Codol (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
1999Sergio Barbero (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1998Fabien De Waele (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1997Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Mapei-GB
1996Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Team Polti
1995Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
1994Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
1993Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
1992Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto-Mavic-MBK

Latest on Cyclingnews