Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) brought the curtain down on his 2015 season in style on Sunday by taking victory at the Japan Cup road race.

The Dutchman outpaced Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Yukiya Arashiro (Japan National Team) at the end of a selective 144.2-kilometre route, which was based on the 1990 World Championships course.

There were 14 laps of a 10.3-kilometre circuit, which featured the Kogashi Forest climb, and by the final lap there were less than 10 riders in the front group. On the final climb of Kogashi Forest, Mollema and Ulissi broke free along with Team Sky's Sebastian Henao, with Arashiro bridging across on the descent. The road began to ramp up again, though, to the finish line, and Mollema emerged strongest.





"The race was hard, but the team did such a great job; the guys pulled hard all race to bring back the breakaway. I am happy that I could pay them back with a win, and also for all the fans. This is my first time in Japan, and I have to say that the fans are just unbelievable, just crazy for cycling, it was really nice to see. I have enjoyed being here a lot, and now with this win, and also yesterday with Fumy's [Beppu] win, it has been just a really great experience."

The result marks a nice end to Mollema's first season with Trek, in which he finished seventh at the Tour de France and won the Tour of Alberta.

