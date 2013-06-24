Bruni and Pugin win in Leogang
iXS European Downhill Cup visits Austria
On the weekend, the Out of Bounds Festival celebrated its 10-year-anniversary in Leogang/Austria. In addition to the FMB-Gold-Contest 26Trix, it also marked the start of the iXS European Downhill Cup.
In 2006, Leogang acted as the host for the iXS European Downhill Cup for the first time. In the following years it gained more and more attention within the mountain bike scene. After last year's world championships, there will be some more highlights in 2013. One of them is already in the books: the first race of the iXS European Cup series. With 415 starters from 29 different nations on the list of participants and even more riders on the waiting list, the perfect conditions for an exciting weekend were already prepared and the list of favorites included more than just a few big names.
This year, the timetable of the weekend was slightly changed. After an early track walk on Friday, the riders had enough time for a first official training session in the afternoon. The 2.3km course with its 480-meter-difference in altitude was well-known among the riders from previous years and presented itself as dry and therefore really fast. But - as every rider knows - conditions can change very fast. And they did change in Saturday's seeding run. Whereas it seemed to be a short shower in the beginning, it got heavier in time for the elite men's category.
Seeding
Already on Friday, the course check with Floriane Pugin (Gstaat-Scott) and Emilie Siegenthaler (Gstaad-Scott) gave a first impression of Pugin's eager ambitions. In the seeding run, she dominated elite women's category with a masterful performance and a confident 14-second lead, while the elite men's category was led by Loic Bruni (Lapierre Gravity Republic). The reigning junior world champion was followed by Aurélien Giordanengo (Topcycle by Trek) in second place. Although the seeding run result only serves as such, it proved to be more than just a prognosis.
Men finals
In the finals on Sunday, the weather was on its best behavior again and the sunshine lured numerous spectators into the bike park who were eager to witness some fast downhill action. The first rider who stayed in the hot seat for more than just a few minutes was Bryn Dickerson (John Foord valuation), who came down with a time of 3:24.820, approaching Bruni's best time of the previous day.
Later, he had to give way to Noel Niederberger (Gstaad-Scott) who finished 3 seconds faster and took the lead until Robin Wallner (Team W-Racing) set the best time of 3:19.854 for the time being. After Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker) reached the finish line, the hot seat holders changed faster: Wallner was edged out by Pekoll, until Harry Molloy (Madison Saracen DH Team) took over and was beat by Giordanengo shortly after that.
But in the end, the previous day's prognosis was confirmed and Bruni finished first with a new best time of 3:16.012. The top five was rounded out by Aurélien Giordanengo and Harry Molloy, followed by Markus Pekoll and Robin Wallner.
Women finals
In the elite women's category, Floriane Pugin was the odds-on favorite in the finals. Even if the lead was not as big as in the seeding run, she succeeded with a seven-second lead and a time of 3:39.082. Her teammate Emilie Siegenthaler finished in second and was followed by Fionn Griffith (Kenda/Alpinestars) who was the fastest British rider in her category.
Juniors
Sara Böhm (Team Green DH. Racing) was the only rider in the U17 female category but managed to edge out some of the elite women's participants. The U17 male category was dominated by Loris Revelli's (Argentina Bike) time of 3:33.968. Alex Marin (FOX Giant) and Brad Swinbank (Steve Peat Syndicate) finished in second and third.
Masters
Nino Antic started first in the Mmasters category due to a flat tire on the previous day and stayed in the hot seat for nearly the whole race. It was not until the top three that he had to give way to Štencel Rostislav (Bikeplac racing) who remained in the hot seat for the rest of the race. Paolo Alleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) came down in second and Ruben Castro Carril (Evil XMS Racing) went third.
Due to changes in the regulations in Austria concerning safety gear and equipment, some of the riders were not able to take part in the race. As these regulations apply to Germany, France, Czech Republic and Switzerland as well, every rider should know that any "failure to comply with gear regulations will result in disqualification".
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Bruni (Fra)
|0:03:16.01
|2
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|0:00:00.69
|3
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:02.07
|4
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|0:00:03.01
|5
|Robin Wallner (Swe)
|0:00:03.84
|6
|Patrick Thome (Fra)
|0:00:03.98
|7
|David Trummer (Aut)
|0:00:04.71
|8
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|0:00:04.93
|9
|Ziga Pandur (Slo)
|0:00:05.22
|10
|Wyn Masters (NZl)
|0:00:05.48
|11
|Noel Niederberger (Swi)
|0:00:05.89
|12
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|0:00:05.95
|13
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|0:00:06.39
|14
|Loris Vergier (Fra)
|0:00:06.52
|15
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|0:00:07.06
|16
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:07.17
|17
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|0:00:07.29
|18
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|0:00:07.67
|19
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|0:00:07.84
|20
|Jacques Bouvet (Ger)
|0:00:07.96
|21
|Jure Zabjek (Slo)
|0:00:07.97
|22
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|0:00:08.81
|23
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:09.06
|24
|Luke Ellison (Aus)
|0:00:09.16
|25
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:09.30
|26
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:09.41
|27
|Niklas Wallner (Swe)
|0:00:09.46
|28
|David Mcmillan (Aus)
|0:00:09.64
|29
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|0:00:10.13
|30
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)
|0:00:10.58
|31
|Felix Klee (Swi)
|0:00:10.85
|32
|Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel)
|0:00:11.03
|33
|Antti Lampen (Fin)
|0:00:11.66
|34
|Christian Textor (Ger)
|0:00:11.90
|35
|Innes Graham (GBr)
|0:00:11.91
|36
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|37
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|0:00:12.20
|38
|Joe Vejvoda (Aus)
|0:00:12.26
|39
|Attila Liszi (Hun)
|0:00:12.38
|40
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:12.62
|41
|Matthias Stonig (Aut)
|0:00:12.93
|42
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:13.14
|43
|Basil Weber (Swi)
|0:00:13.17
|44
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|0:00:13.31
|45
|Billy Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:13.62
|46
|Samuel Bull (RSA)
|0:00:14.88
|47
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
|0:00:15.50
|48
|Alexander Kurz (Aut)
|49
|Martin Lebl (Cze)
|0:00:15.72
|50
|Adi Van Der Merwe (RSA)
|0:00:15.81
|51
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|0:00:16.17
|52
|Pascal Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:16.22
|53
|Pascal Engel (Aut)
|0:00:16.48
|54
|Jan Cepelak (Cze)
|0:00:16.61
|55
|Nicolau Alemany Suau (Spa)
|0:00:16.67
|56
|Felix Heine (Ger)
|0:00:16.72
|57
|Fabian Bieli (Swi)
|0:00:16.85
|58
|Joshua Barth (Ger)
|0:00:17.11
|59
|Jerome Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:17.29
|60
|Markus Planitzer (Aut)
|0:00:17.49
|61
|Timo Pries (Ger)
|0:00:17.52
|62
|Gerd Skant (Aut)
|0:00:17.64
|63
|Lawrence Cawte (NZl)
|0:00:17.71
|64
|Simon Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:17.82
|65
|Erich Wieland (Aut)
|0:00:17.83
|66
|Fabian Heim (Ger)
|67
|Benjamin Rouiller (Swi)
|0:00:17.91
|68
|Nicolas Cherik (Swi)
|0:00:17.92
|69
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:18.02
|70
|Daniel Ludwig (Ger)
|0:00:18.06
|71
|Manuel Marty (Swi)
|0:00:18.26
|72
|Tim Kaelin (Swi)
|0:00:18.29
|73
|Mark Van Lankveld (Ned)
|0:00:18.72
|74
|Manuel Widmann (Aut)
|0:00:18.75
|75
|Maximilian Bender (Ger)
|0:00:18.88
|76
|Michael Spence (GBr)
|0:00:18.89
|77
|Herbert Brugger (Aut)
|0:00:18.94
|78
|Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa)
|0:00:19.07
|79
|Marcell Frey (Ger)
|0:00:19.38
|80
|Janick Lieberherr (Swi)
|0:00:19.40
|81
|Patrik Deuss (Swi)
|0:00:19.43
|82
|Sebastian Moser (Aut)
|0:00:19.62
|83
|Chris Barlin (Aus)
|0:00:20.03
|84
|Marcus Hansson (Swe)
|0:00:20.20
|85
|Tilen Leban (Slo)
|0:00:20.36
|86
|Leopold Köllner (Aut)
|0:00:20.41
|87
|Mike Schaer (Swi)
|0:00:20.44
|88
|Stephan Schneider (Aut)
|0:00:20.66
|89
|Mario Robmadl (Ger)
|0:00:20.77
|90
|Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl)
|0:00:20.93
|91
|Leo Combee (Ned)
|0:00:21.40
|92
|Sebastian Jensen (Den)
|0:00:21.51
|93
|Luca Biwer (Ger)
|0:00:21.66
|94
|Siegfried Zellner (Ger)
|0:00:22.45
|95
|Kevin Falko Dewinski (Ger)
|0:00:22.65
|96
|Myles Weber (Swi)
|0:00:23.33
|97
|Thomas Düber (Ger)
|0:00:23.69
|98
|Dennis Scharf (Ger)
|0:00:23.85
|99
|Lachlan Mckillop (Aus)
|0:00:23.86
|100
|Nicola Friedli (Swi)
|0:00:24.18
|101
|Tom Bersselaar (Ned)
|0:00:24.38
|102
|Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:24.44
|103
|Marius Neuffer (Ger)
|0:00:24.58
|104
|Jens Steinsberger (Ger)
|0:00:24.74
|105
|Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
|0:00:24.86
|106
|Fabio Jungen (Swi)
|107
|Juan Otero Pastor (Spa)
|0:00:25.12
|108
|Christoph Felix Schnettler (Ger)
|0:00:25.34
|109
|Jens Bayer (Ger)
|0:00:25.54
|110
|Erwin Aydin (Aut)
|0:00:25.62
|111
|Maximilian Gast (Ger)
|0:00:25.79
|112
|Christoph Reiser (Ger)
|0:00:26.39
|113
|Gino Schlifske (Ger)
|0:00:26.40
|114
|Christian Schlothauer (Ger)
|115
|Domenic Luiz (Ger)
|0:00:26.50
|116
|Willi Lutzeler (Ger)
|0:00:26.81
|117
|Philipp Podbrecnik (Aut)
|0:00:26.95
|118
|Patrik Kuster (Swi)
|0:00:27.12
|119
|Joel Andrey (Swi)
|0:00:27.53
|120
|Nils Puschendorf (Ger)
|0:00:27.56
|121
|Florian Nagele (Aut)
|0:00:28.23
|122
|Max Kruse (Ger)
|0:00:28.30
|123
|Vito Tschenett (Swi)
|0:00:28.48
|124
|Erik Zwartek (Ger)
|0:00:28.78
|125
|Martin Höller (Aut)
|0:00:28.80
|126
|Berni Bindels (Aut)
|0:00:28.87
|127
|Hardy Haenel (Ger)
|0:00:29.12
|128
|Martin Mitvalsky (Cze)
|0:00:29.20
|129
|Raffael Maltrovsky (Aut)
|0:00:29.35
|130
|Richard Lesiak (Aut)
|0:00:29.47
|131
|Moritz Stroër (Ger)
|0:00:29.60
|132
|Nicolas Simon (Bel)
|0:00:29.65
|133
|Julius Sauer (Ger)
|0:00:29.72
|134
|Florian Wilhelm (Aut)
|0:00:30.16
|135
|Stefan Mauser (Aut)
|0:00:30.27
|136
|Manuel Schatz (Ger)
|0:00:30.57
|137
|Georg Wolf (Aut)
|0:00:30.71
|138
|Luca Bolkenius (Ger)
|0:00:31.08
|139
|Bjorn Stukenkemper (Ger)
|0:00:31.09
|140
|Lukas Kuffer (Ger)
|0:00:31.11
|141
|Dominic Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:31.21
|142
|Ruben Torenbeek (Ned)
|0:00:31.38
|143
|Orlando Sarioglou (Gre)
|0:00:31.71
|144
|Heico Pfisterer (Aut)
|0:00:31.74
|145
|Nico Koelbl (Ger)
|0:00:31.90
|146
|Christian Heilwagen (Ger)
|0:00:31.99
|147
|Julien Rossé (Swi)
|0:00:32.10
|148
|Erwin De Visser (Ned)
|0:00:32.11
|149
|Ondrej Fiala (Cze)
|0:00:32.19
|150
|Fabio Gangi (Ita)
|0:00:32.60
|151
|Stephan Schelling (Swi)
|0:00:32.62
|152
|Alex Deuschl (Aut)
|0:00:32.69
|153
|Martin Kägi (Swi)
|0:00:33.14
|154
|Daniel Tulla (Aut)
|0:00:33.21
|155
|Marco Hermann (Ger)
|0:00:33.31
|156
|Florian Kulike (Ger)
|0:00:33.34
|157
|Daniel Godard (USA)
|0:00:33.89
|158
|Johannes Hagele (Ger)
|0:00:34.02
|159
|Roman Kumpers (RSA)
|0:00:34.63
|160
|Benjamin Scharfetter (Aut)
|0:00:34.68
|161
|Thomas Stemplinger (Ger)
|0:00:34.72
|162
|Mario Steiner (Ger)
|0:00:34.75
|163
|Fabian Kuster (Swi)
|0:00:34.93
|164
|Ronny Quittschalle (Ger)
|0:00:35.36
|165
|Paolo Rubino (Ita)
|0:00:35.60
|166
|Martin Baumgartel (Ger)
|0:00:35.68
|167
|Michael Pfaff (Ger)
|0:00:36.62
|168
|Philipp Tinkhauser (Ita)
|0:00:36.78
|169
|Marco Lenz (Ger)
|0:00:36.79
|170
|Joachim Krug (Ger)
|0:00:36.99
|171
|Radek Matejik (Cze)
|0:00:37.17
|172
|Pascal Stenger (Ger)
|0:00:37.41
|173
|Philipp Ostermann (Aut)
|0:00:37.42
|174
|Peter Pingitzer (Aut)
|0:00:37.47
|175
|Per Tautorat (Ger)
|0:00:37.49
|176
|Marcus Allacher (Aut)
|0:00:37.85
|177
|Michael Jolk (Ger)
|0:00:38.22
|178
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)
|0:00:38.42
|179
|Alan Turin (Swi)
|0:00:38.43
|180
|Jorge Toledo Lopez (Spa)
|0:00:38.45
|181
|Benno Froehlich (Ger)
|0:00:38.53
|182
|Maximilian Harrich (Aut)
|0:00:38.90
|183
|Sebastian Fuchs (Ger)
|0:00:39.31
|184
|Martin Barisitz (Aut)
|0:00:39.63
|185
|Yannik Thomas (Ger)
|0:00:39.71
|186
|Nils Verhoeven (Ger)
|0:00:39.93
|187
|Andrej Domiv (Bul)
|0:00:40.38
|188
|Nico Kasper (Ger)
|0:00:40.53
|189
|Roger Keller (Swi)
|0:00:40.72
|190
|Jonathan Debus (Ger)
|0:00:40.88
|191
|Tomas Thurl (Cze)
|0:00:40.94
|192
|Marco D'oro (Swi)
|0:00:41.27
|193
|Steffen Lennartz (Ger)
|0:00:41.29
|194
|Michael Grohmann (Aut)
|0:00:41.32
|195
|Patrick Heller (Ger)
|0:00:41.61
|196
|Jiri Krystof (Cze)
|0:00:41.86
|197
|Peter Marcina (Svk)
|0:00:41.99
|198
|Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:42.27
|199
|Samuel Lantschner (Ita)
|0:00:42.98
|200
|Philipp Gerlach (Bel)
|0:00:43.02
|201
|Ken Zimmermann (Swi)
|0:00:43.16
|202
|Marcel Bergelt (Ger)
|0:00:43.75
|203
|Quentin Deloye (Fra)
|0:00:44.15
|204
|Johann Brunner (Ger)
|0:00:44.54
|205
|Marco Ebner (Ger)
|0:00:44.85
|206
|Roberto Tognini (Ita)
|0:00:45.71
|207
|Tobias Gundolf (Ger)
|0:00:45.94
|208
|Ben Schram (Lux)
|0:00:46.29
|209
|Fabian Edlinger (Aut)
|0:00:47.15
|210
|Frederic Kindervater (Ger)
|0:00:47.48
|211
|Yannik Fejfar (Ger)
|0:00:47.94
|212
|Sandro Ender (Swi)
|0:00:48.79
|213
|Louis Zari (Ger)
|0:00:48.81
|214
|Bernhard Maier (Aut)
|0:00:49.21
|215
|Stefan Strohmayer (Aut)
|0:00:49.73
|216
|Gabriel Hammerschmidt (Aut)
|0:00:50.01
|217
|Sanny Louis Sudhoff (Ger)
|0:00:50.37
|218
|Lukas Mihalkovits (Aut)
|0:00:52.22
|219
|Tobias Heuschkel (Ger)
|0:00:52.23
|220
|Julian Lemme (Ger)
|0:00:52.36
|221
|Karel Sliksbir (Cze)
|0:00:53.05
|222
|Georg Aumüllner (Aut)
|0:00:53.54
|223
|Paul Mitterhauser (Aut)
|0:00:54.41
|224
|Jerremy Buesch (Ger)
|0:00:55.09
|225
|Kevin Pöhlmann (Ger)
|0:00:55.25
|226
|Stanislav Sehnal (Cze)
|0:00:55.28
|227
|Benjamin Glanzer (Aut)
|0:00:55.62
|228
|Daniel Buchta (Aut)
|0:00:57.08
|229
|Andreas Becker (Ger)
|0:00:57.26
|230
|Marco Rudolph (Ger)
|0:00:57.37
|231
|Tim Wagner (Ger)
|0:01:00.02
|232
|Harry Bowman (GBr)
|0:01:00.87
|233
|Lukas Tautscher (Aut)
|0:01:01.44
|234
|Anton Rumyantsev (Rus)
|0:01:01.77
|235
|Conor Ingham (GBr)
|0:01:02.39
|236
|Francisco Goerke (Ger)
|0:01:03.99
|237
|Björn Simon (Ger)
|0:01:08.96
|238
|Andreas Winkler (Aut)
|0:01:08.97
|239
|Max De Simone (Ger)
|0:01:10.46
|240
|Jiri Cermak (Cze)
|0:01:14.60
|241
|Florian Blumör (Ger)
|0:01:14.64
|242
|Paul Schmidt (Ger)
|0:01:15.08
|243
|Henry Weiland (Ger)
|0:01:15.99
|244
|Philipp Burger (Ger)
|0:01:19.81
|245
|Marcel Smolcic (Ger)
|0:01:19.91
|246
|Kevin Klein (Ger)
|0:01:20.81
|247
|Philipp Steiert (Ger)
|0:01:21.20
|248
|Sebastian Kanik (Ger)
|0:01:23.05
|249
|Sven Siats (Ger)
|0:01:23.47
|250
|Nicolas Mogicato (Ger)
|0:01:47.43
|251
|Dominik Dierich (Ger)
|0:01:51.02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floriane Pugin (Fra)
|0:03:39.08
|2
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)
|0:00:06.86
|3
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:11.10
|4
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)
|0:00:11.73
|5
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|0:00:13.09
|6
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|0:00:18.42
|7
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|0:00:23.46
|8
|Elke Rabeder (Aut)
|0:00:25.61
|9
|Alba Wunderlin (Swi)
|0:00:27.30
|10
|Kim Schwemmer (Ger)
|0:00:28.82
|11
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:30.87
|12
|Spela Horvat (Slo)
|0:00:33.49
|13
|Karin Pasterer (Aut)
|0:00:35.53
|14
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:36.18
|15
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|0:00:39.05
|16
|Katrin Karkhof (Ger)
|0:00:45.12
|17
|Eline Nijhuis (Ned)
|0:00:46.51
|18
|Katharina Klos (Ger)
|0:00:58.90
|19
|Yvonne Birker (Swi)
|0:01:18.55
|20
|Lisa Thierbach (Ger)
|0:01:18.63
|21
|Tatiana Shunyaeva (Rus)
|0:01:22.83
|22
|Sophie Tyas (NZl)
|0:03:49.40
