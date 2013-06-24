Image 1 of 4 Markus Pekoll racing in Leogang (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 4 Loic Bruni on his way to winning in Leogang (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 4 Floriane Pugin on her way to winning in Leogang (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 4 of 4 Elite men's iXS downhill podium in Leogang (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

On the weekend, the Out of Bounds Festival celebrated its 10-year-anniversary in Leogang/Austria. In addition to the FMB-Gold-Contest 26Trix, it also marked the start of the iXS European Downhill Cup.

In 2006, Leogang acted as the host for the iXS European Downhill Cup for the first time. In the following years it gained more and more attention within the mountain bike scene. After last year's world championships, there will be some more highlights in 2013. One of them is already in the books: the first race of the iXS European Cup series. With 415 starters from 29 different nations on the list of participants and even more riders on the waiting list, the perfect conditions for an exciting weekend were already prepared and the list of favorites included more than just a few big names.

This year, the timetable of the weekend was slightly changed. After an early track walk on Friday, the riders had enough time for a first official training session in the afternoon. The 2.3km course with its 480-meter-difference in altitude was well-known among the riders from previous years and presented itself as dry and therefore really fast. But - as every rider knows - conditions can change very fast. And they did change in Saturday's seeding run. Whereas it seemed to be a short shower in the beginning, it got heavier in time for the elite men's category.

Seeding

Already on Friday, the course check with Floriane Pugin (Gstaat-Scott) and Emilie Siegenthaler (Gstaad-Scott) gave a first impression of Pugin's eager ambitions. In the seeding run, she dominated elite women's category with a masterful performance and a confident 14-second lead, while the elite men's category was led by Loic Bruni (Lapierre Gravity Republic). The reigning junior world champion was followed by Aurélien Giordanengo (Topcycle by Trek) in second place. Although the seeding run result only serves as such, it proved to be more than just a prognosis.

Men finals

In the finals on Sunday, the weather was on its best behavior again and the sunshine lured numerous spectators into the bike park who were eager to witness some fast downhill action. The first rider who stayed in the hot seat for more than just a few minutes was Bryn Dickerson (John Foord valuation), who came down with a time of 3:24.820, approaching Bruni's best time of the previous day.

Later, he had to give way to Noel Niederberger (Gstaad-Scott) who finished 3 seconds faster and took the lead until Robin Wallner (Team W-Racing) set the best time of 3:19.854 for the time being. After Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker) reached the finish line, the hot seat holders changed faster: Wallner was edged out by Pekoll, until Harry Molloy (Madison Saracen DH Team) took over and was beat by Giordanengo shortly after that.

But in the end, the previous day's prognosis was confirmed and Bruni finished first with a new best time of 3:16.012. The top five was rounded out by Aurélien Giordanengo and Harry Molloy, followed by Markus Pekoll and Robin Wallner.

Women finals

In the elite women's category, Floriane Pugin was the odds-on favorite in the finals. Even if the lead was not as big as in the seeding run, she succeeded with a seven-second lead and a time of 3:39.082. Her teammate Emilie Siegenthaler finished in second and was followed by Fionn Griffith (Kenda/Alpinestars) who was the fastest British rider in her category.

Juniors

Sara Böhm (Team Green DH. Racing) was the only rider in the U17 female category but managed to edge out some of the elite women's participants. The U17 male category was dominated by Loris Revelli's (Argentina Bike) time of 3:33.968. Alex Marin (FOX Giant) and Brad Swinbank (Steve Peat Syndicate) finished in second and third.

Masters

Nino Antic started first in the Mmasters category due to a flat tire on the previous day and stayed in the hot seat for nearly the whole race. It was not until the top three that he had to give way to Štencel Rostislav (Bikeplac racing) who remained in the hot seat for the rest of the race. Paolo Alleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) came down in second and Ruben Castro Carril (Evil XMS Racing) went third.

Due to changes in the regulations in Austria concerning safety gear and equipment, some of the riders were not able to take part in the race. As these regulations apply to Germany, France, Czech Republic and Switzerland as well, every rider should know that any "failure to comply with gear regulations will result in disqualification".

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Bruni (Fra) 0:03:16.01 2 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) 0:00:00.69 3 Harry Molloy (GBr) 0:00:02.07 4 Markus Pekoll (Aut) 0:00:03.01 5 Robin Wallner (Swe) 0:00:03.84 6 Patrick Thome (Fra) 0:00:03.98 7 David Trummer (Aut) 0:00:04.71 8 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 0:00:04.93 9 Ziga Pandur (Slo) 0:00:05.22 10 Wyn Masters (NZl) 0:00:05.48 11 Noel Niederberger (Swi) 0:00:05.89 12 Lutz Weber (Swi) 0:00:05.95 13 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 0:00:06.39 14 Loris Vergier (Fra) 0:00:06.52 15 Miran Vauh (Slo) 0:00:07.06 16 Joe Connell (GBr) 0:00:07.17 17 Faustin Figaret (Fra) 0:00:07.29 18 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) 0:00:07.67 19 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:07.84 20 Jacques Bouvet (Ger) 0:00:07.96 21 Jure Zabjek (Slo) 0:00:07.97 22 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 0:00:08.81 23 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:09.06 24 Luke Ellison (Aus) 0:00:09.16 25 George Gannicott (GBr) 0:00:09.30 26 Matej Charvat (Cze) 0:00:09.41 27 Niklas Wallner (Swe) 0:00:09.46 28 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:09.64 29 Lars Peyer (Swi) 0:00:10.13 30 Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) 0:00:10.58 31 Felix Klee (Swi) 0:00:10.85 32 Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel) 0:00:11.03 33 Antti Lampen (Fin) 0:00:11.66 34 Christian Textor (Ger) 0:00:11.90 35 Innes Graham (GBr) 0:00:11.91 36 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 37 Josh Lowe (GBr) 0:00:12.20 38 Joe Vejvoda (Aus) 0:00:12.26 39 Attila Liszi (Hun) 0:00:12.38 40 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:12.62 41 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 0:00:12.93 42 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) 0:00:13.14 43 Basil Weber (Swi) 0:00:13.17 44 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 0:00:13.31 45 Billy Caroli (Swi) 0:00:13.62 46 Samuel Bull (RSA) 0:00:14.88 47 Daniel Prijkel (Ned) 0:00:15.50 48 Alexander Kurz (Aut) 49 Martin Lebl (Cze) 0:00:15.72 50 Adi Van Der Merwe (RSA) 0:00:15.81 51 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:16.17 52 Pascal Tinner (Swi) 0:00:16.22 53 Pascal Engel (Aut) 0:00:16.48 54 Jan Cepelak (Cze) 0:00:16.61 55 Nicolau Alemany Suau (Spa) 0:00:16.67 56 Felix Heine (Ger) 0:00:16.72 57 Fabian Bieli (Swi) 0:00:16.85 58 Joshua Barth (Ger) 0:00:17.11 59 Jerome Caroli (Swi) 0:00:17.29 60 Markus Planitzer (Aut) 0:00:17.49 61 Timo Pries (Ger) 0:00:17.52 62 Gerd Skant (Aut) 0:00:17.64 63 Lawrence Cawte (NZl) 0:00:17.71 64 Simon Charvat (Cze) 0:00:17.82 65 Erich Wieland (Aut) 0:00:17.83 66 Fabian Heim (Ger) 67 Benjamin Rouiller (Swi) 0:00:17.91 68 Nicolas Cherik (Swi) 0:00:17.92 69 Nicolas Walser (Swi) 0:00:18.02 70 Daniel Ludwig (Ger) 0:00:18.06 71 Manuel Marty (Swi) 0:00:18.26 72 Tim Kaelin (Swi) 0:00:18.29 73 Mark Van Lankveld (Ned) 0:00:18.72 74 Manuel Widmann (Aut) 0:00:18.75 75 Maximilian Bender (Ger) 0:00:18.88 76 Michael Spence (GBr) 0:00:18.89 77 Herbert Brugger (Aut) 0:00:18.94 78 Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) 0:00:19.07 79 Marcell Frey (Ger) 0:00:19.38 80 Janick Lieberherr (Swi) 0:00:19.40 81 Patrik Deuss (Swi) 0:00:19.43 82 Sebastian Moser (Aut) 0:00:19.62 83 Chris Barlin (Aus) 0:00:20.03 84 Marcus Hansson (Swe) 0:00:20.20 85 Tilen Leban (Slo) 0:00:20.36 86 Leopold Köllner (Aut) 0:00:20.41 87 Mike Schaer (Swi) 0:00:20.44 88 Stephan Schneider (Aut) 0:00:20.66 89 Mario Robmadl (Ger) 0:00:20.77 90 Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) 0:00:20.93 91 Leo Combee (Ned) 0:00:21.40 92 Sebastian Jensen (Den) 0:00:21.51 93 Luca Biwer (Ger) 0:00:21.66 94 Siegfried Zellner (Ger) 0:00:22.45 95 Kevin Falko Dewinski (Ger) 0:00:22.65 96 Myles Weber (Swi) 0:00:23.33 97 Thomas Düber (Ger) 0:00:23.69 98 Dennis Scharf (Ger) 0:00:23.85 99 Lachlan Mckillop (Aus) 0:00:23.86 100 Nicola Friedli (Swi) 0:00:24.18 101 Tom Bersselaar (Ned) 0:00:24.38 102 Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:24.44 103 Marius Neuffer (Ger) 0:00:24.58 104 Jens Steinsberger (Ger) 0:00:24.74 105 Fabian Kuttel (Swi) 0:00:24.86 106 Fabio Jungen (Swi) 107 Juan Otero Pastor (Spa) 0:00:25.12 108 Christoph Felix Schnettler (Ger) 0:00:25.34 109 Jens Bayer (Ger) 0:00:25.54 110 Erwin Aydin (Aut) 0:00:25.62 111 Maximilian Gast (Ger) 0:00:25.79 112 Christoph Reiser (Ger) 0:00:26.39 113 Gino Schlifske (Ger) 0:00:26.40 114 Christian Schlothauer (Ger) 115 Domenic Luiz (Ger) 0:00:26.50 116 Willi Lutzeler (Ger) 0:00:26.81 117 Philipp Podbrecnik (Aut) 0:00:26.95 118 Patrik Kuster (Swi) 0:00:27.12 119 Joel Andrey (Swi) 0:00:27.53 120 Nils Puschendorf (Ger) 0:00:27.56 121 Florian Nagele (Aut) 0:00:28.23 122 Max Kruse (Ger) 0:00:28.30 123 Vito Tschenett (Swi) 0:00:28.48 124 Erik Zwartek (Ger) 0:00:28.78 125 Martin Höller (Aut) 0:00:28.80 126 Berni Bindels (Aut) 0:00:28.87 127 Hardy Haenel (Ger) 0:00:29.12 128 Martin Mitvalsky (Cze) 0:00:29.20 129 Raffael Maltrovsky (Aut) 0:00:29.35 130 Richard Lesiak (Aut) 0:00:29.47 131 Moritz Stroër (Ger) 0:00:29.60 132 Nicolas Simon (Bel) 0:00:29.65 133 Julius Sauer (Ger) 0:00:29.72 134 Florian Wilhelm (Aut) 0:00:30.16 135 Stefan Mauser (Aut) 0:00:30.27 136 Manuel Schatz (Ger) 0:00:30.57 137 Georg Wolf (Aut) 0:00:30.71 138 Luca Bolkenius (Ger) 0:00:31.08 139 Bjorn Stukenkemper (Ger) 0:00:31.09 140 Lukas Kuffer (Ger) 0:00:31.11 141 Dominic Tinner (Swi) 0:00:31.21 142 Ruben Torenbeek (Ned) 0:00:31.38 143 Orlando Sarioglou (Gre) 0:00:31.71 144 Heico Pfisterer (Aut) 0:00:31.74 145 Nico Koelbl (Ger) 0:00:31.90 146 Christian Heilwagen (Ger) 0:00:31.99 147 Julien Rossé (Swi) 0:00:32.10 148 Erwin De Visser (Ned) 0:00:32.11 149 Ondrej Fiala (Cze) 0:00:32.19 150 Fabio Gangi (Ita) 0:00:32.60 151 Stephan Schelling (Swi) 0:00:32.62 152 Alex Deuschl (Aut) 0:00:32.69 153 Martin Kägi (Swi) 0:00:33.14 154 Daniel Tulla (Aut) 0:00:33.21 155 Marco Hermann (Ger) 0:00:33.31 156 Florian Kulike (Ger) 0:00:33.34 157 Daniel Godard (USA) 0:00:33.89 158 Johannes Hagele (Ger) 0:00:34.02 159 Roman Kumpers (RSA) 0:00:34.63 160 Benjamin Scharfetter (Aut) 0:00:34.68 161 Thomas Stemplinger (Ger) 0:00:34.72 162 Mario Steiner (Ger) 0:00:34.75 163 Fabian Kuster (Swi) 0:00:34.93 164 Ronny Quittschalle (Ger) 0:00:35.36 165 Paolo Rubino (Ita) 0:00:35.60 166 Martin Baumgartel (Ger) 0:00:35.68 167 Michael Pfaff (Ger) 0:00:36.62 168 Philipp Tinkhauser (Ita) 0:00:36.78 169 Marco Lenz (Ger) 0:00:36.79 170 Joachim Krug (Ger) 0:00:36.99 171 Radek Matejik (Cze) 0:00:37.17 172 Pascal Stenger (Ger) 0:00:37.41 173 Philipp Ostermann (Aut) 0:00:37.42 174 Peter Pingitzer (Aut) 0:00:37.47 175 Per Tautorat (Ger) 0:00:37.49 176 Marcus Allacher (Aut) 0:00:37.85 177 Michael Jolk (Ger) 0:00:38.22 178 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) 0:00:38.42 179 Alan Turin (Swi) 0:00:38.43 180 Jorge Toledo Lopez (Spa) 0:00:38.45 181 Benno Froehlich (Ger) 0:00:38.53 182 Maximilian Harrich (Aut) 0:00:38.90 183 Sebastian Fuchs (Ger) 0:00:39.31 184 Martin Barisitz (Aut) 0:00:39.63 185 Yannik Thomas (Ger) 0:00:39.71 186 Nils Verhoeven (Ger) 0:00:39.93 187 Andrej Domiv (Bul) 0:00:40.38 188 Nico Kasper (Ger) 0:00:40.53 189 Roger Keller (Swi) 0:00:40.72 190 Jonathan Debus (Ger) 0:00:40.88 191 Tomas Thurl (Cze) 0:00:40.94 192 Marco D'oro (Swi) 0:00:41.27 193 Steffen Lennartz (Ger) 0:00:41.29 194 Michael Grohmann (Aut) 0:00:41.32 195 Patrick Heller (Ger) 0:00:41.61 196 Jiri Krystof (Cze) 0:00:41.86 197 Peter Marcina (Svk) 0:00:41.99 198 Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi) 0:00:42.27 199 Samuel Lantschner (Ita) 0:00:42.98 200 Philipp Gerlach (Bel) 0:00:43.02 201 Ken Zimmermann (Swi) 0:00:43.16 202 Marcel Bergelt (Ger) 0:00:43.75 203 Quentin Deloye (Fra) 0:00:44.15 204 Johann Brunner (Ger) 0:00:44.54 205 Marco Ebner (Ger) 0:00:44.85 206 Roberto Tognini (Ita) 0:00:45.71 207 Tobias Gundolf (Ger) 0:00:45.94 208 Ben Schram (Lux) 0:00:46.29 209 Fabian Edlinger (Aut) 0:00:47.15 210 Frederic Kindervater (Ger) 0:00:47.48 211 Yannik Fejfar (Ger) 0:00:47.94 212 Sandro Ender (Swi) 0:00:48.79 213 Louis Zari (Ger) 0:00:48.81 214 Bernhard Maier (Aut) 0:00:49.21 215 Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) 0:00:49.73 216 Gabriel Hammerschmidt (Aut) 0:00:50.01 217 Sanny Louis Sudhoff (Ger) 0:00:50.37 218 Lukas Mihalkovits (Aut) 0:00:52.22 219 Tobias Heuschkel (Ger) 0:00:52.23 220 Julian Lemme (Ger) 0:00:52.36 221 Karel Sliksbir (Cze) 0:00:53.05 222 Georg Aumüllner (Aut) 0:00:53.54 223 Paul Mitterhauser (Aut) 0:00:54.41 224 Jerremy Buesch (Ger) 0:00:55.09 225 Kevin Pöhlmann (Ger) 0:00:55.25 226 Stanislav Sehnal (Cze) 0:00:55.28 227 Benjamin Glanzer (Aut) 0:00:55.62 228 Daniel Buchta (Aut) 0:00:57.08 229 Andreas Becker (Ger) 0:00:57.26 230 Marco Rudolph (Ger) 0:00:57.37 231 Tim Wagner (Ger) 0:01:00.02 232 Harry Bowman (GBr) 0:01:00.87 233 Lukas Tautscher (Aut) 0:01:01.44 234 Anton Rumyantsev (Rus) 0:01:01.77 235 Conor Ingham (GBr) 0:01:02.39 236 Francisco Goerke (Ger) 0:01:03.99 237 Björn Simon (Ger) 0:01:08.96 238 Andreas Winkler (Aut) 0:01:08.97 239 Max De Simone (Ger) 0:01:10.46 240 Jiri Cermak (Cze) 0:01:14.60 241 Florian Blumör (Ger) 0:01:14.64 242 Paul Schmidt (Ger) 0:01:15.08 243 Henry Weiland (Ger) 0:01:15.99 244 Philipp Burger (Ger) 0:01:19.81 245 Marcel Smolcic (Ger) 0:01:19.91 246 Kevin Klein (Ger) 0:01:20.81 247 Philipp Steiert (Ger) 0:01:21.20 248 Sebastian Kanik (Ger) 0:01:23.05 249 Sven Siats (Ger) 0:01:23.47 250 Nicolas Mogicato (Ger) 0:01:47.43 251 Dominik Dierich (Ger) 0:01:51.02