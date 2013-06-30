Trending

Wallner and Cernilogar win in Spicák

Czech Republic hosts second round of European Downhill Cup

Image 1 of 4

Zarja Cernilogar

Zarja Cernilogar
(Image credit: Patrick Gutsche)
Image 2 of 4

Robin Wallner

Robin Wallner
(Image credit: Patrick Gutsche)
Image 3 of 4

Elite women's podium at Spicak European Downhill Cup

Elite women's podium at Spicak European Downhill Cup
(Image credit: Patrick Gutsche)
Image 4 of 4

Elite men's podium at Spicak European Downhill Cup

Elite men's podium at Spicak European Downhill Cup
(Image credit: Patrick Gutsche)

Only one week after the opening of the iXS European Downhill Cup, the results of the second race were delivered in Spicák. This weekend, the 330 starters from 25 different nations had to face various conditions and many difficulties.

The bike park in the Böhmerwald hosted the European downhill series for several times over the last years and again managed to deliver perfect conditions for the competition. The riders were provided with a 1.7km track in perfect shape including many rocks and different technical challenges within its 320 vertical meters. Already in the seeding run on Friday - due to the constantly changing weather conditions - the first challenging and highly discussed topic was the right choice of tires.

On Saturday morning, the weather presented itself as mild but dry. As always, after the obligatory training, the second race of the European Cup continued with a special training for the top riders. During this time, only the top 80 of the elite men's category, the top 10 of the elite women's category and the top five of both juniors and masters were allowed to be on track to prepare for the seeding run in the afternoon.

Whereas the weather had been steady during the training sessions, it started raining exactly in time for the elite women's category and left the riders with a track that was far from easy. But that's racing. As every rider was eager to collect some points in the world rankings, they used their skills to push the pace even harder and the first podium ambitions were made clear. Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn GT) was the fastest rider by far of the day, when she beat out her competitors by 18 seconds. The results in the elite men's category were not that clear, but strongly reminded of last year's podium with Johann Potgieter (RRP Ghost) as first-place finisher, followed by Johannes Fischbach (RRP Ghost) and Robin Wallner (W-racing).

At Sunday's finals, the weather was on its best behavior again, resembling the overall weather conditions in Leogang last week. The sun was shining in a perfectly blue sky, providing the riders with better conditions for the final run and luring numerous visitors to the bike park.

This time, the masters category was dominated by the seeding run fastest Vlastimil Hyncica (Specialized CZ), who was followed by Stencel Rostislav (Bikeplac racing) in second place and Marcel Waldmann (iXS Gravity Union) in third.

In the U17 Male category Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro) proved his talent again, after he already had won last year's iXS German Downhill Cup in Bad Wildbad. He finished four seconds faster than Rafal Szczotka (FroPro), while Dave Neuenschwander (Power Bike DH Team) completed the podium.

The only participant in the U17 Female category Sara Böhm (Team Green DH Racing) managed to improve her seeding run results as she was 20 seconds faster than on the previous day.

Finals

As the track presented itself as much faster than in the seeding run the outcome of the finals was not clear at all in the elite women's category. The odds-on favorite Sandra Rübesam (Propain Bikes) was 24 seconds faster than the day before and set a time of 3:59.182. She dominated her category for some riders, until the reigning Czech champion Jana Bártová (Bikeplac Racing) edged her out by 10 seconds.

After that, there was only one last woman left at the start: Zarja Cernilogar who was place 10 in the world rankings. And in fact, she collected some more points as she went fastest with a time of 3:39.551, now sitting atop the women's standings.

David Trummer (RRP Ghost) had already demonstrated his skills in 2011 when he finished second in the German championships. Last Sunday, he started first in the elite men's category after a DNF in the seeding run and therefore remained in the hot seat for a huge part of the race. More than 1.5 hours later, Bryn Dickerson took Trummer’s seat, but had to give way to Matt Walker after a few minutes. After that, the hot seat remained in possession of New Zealand when Wyn Masters (Team Bulls) took over with a 4.5-second lead.

After 23 more riders, his brother Edward Masters (Taranaki Hardcore) was 1.5 seconds faster and took his rightful place in the hot seat, when the race reached the top ten riders.

Whereas Marcus Klausmann (Ghost Factory Racing), Noel Niederberger (Gstaad-Scott) and Matej Charvat (Banshee Bikes) couldn't, Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker) finally put an end to New Zealand's reign.

In the end, Robin Wallner was able to set the best time of 3:04.196, which was not beat by either Johannes Fischbach or last year's winner Johann Potgieter. Wallner succeeded, while Fischbach went second. The podium was completed by Pekoll, followed by Edward Masters in fourth place, Wyn Masters in fifth and Noel Niederberger in sixth.

Full Results

