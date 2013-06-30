Wallner and Cernilogar win in Spicák
Czech Republic hosts second round of European Downhill Cup
Only one week after the opening of the iXS European Downhill Cup, the results of the second race were delivered in Spicák. This weekend, the 330 starters from 25 different nations had to face various conditions and many difficulties.
The bike park in the Böhmerwald hosted the European downhill series for several times over the last years and again managed to deliver perfect conditions for the competition. The riders were provided with a 1.7km track in perfect shape including many rocks and different technical challenges within its 320 vertical meters. Already in the seeding run on Friday - due to the constantly changing weather conditions - the first challenging and highly discussed topic was the right choice of tires.
On Saturday morning, the weather presented itself as mild but dry. As always, after the obligatory training, the second race of the European Cup continued with a special training for the top riders. During this time, only the top 80 of the elite men's category, the top 10 of the elite women's category and the top five of both juniors and masters were allowed to be on track to prepare for the seeding run in the afternoon.
Whereas the weather had been steady during the training sessions, it started raining exactly in time for the elite women's category and left the riders with a track that was far from easy. But that's racing. As every rider was eager to collect some points in the world rankings, they used their skills to push the pace even harder and the first podium ambitions were made clear. Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn GT) was the fastest rider by far of the day, when she beat out her competitors by 18 seconds. The results in the elite men's category were not that clear, but strongly reminded of last year's podium with Johann Potgieter (RRP Ghost) as first-place finisher, followed by Johannes Fischbach (RRP Ghost) and Robin Wallner (W-racing).
At Sunday's finals, the weather was on its best behavior again, resembling the overall weather conditions in Leogang last week. The sun was shining in a perfectly blue sky, providing the riders with better conditions for the final run and luring numerous visitors to the bike park.
This time, the masters category was dominated by the seeding run fastest Vlastimil Hyncica (Specialized CZ), who was followed by Stencel Rostislav (Bikeplac racing) in second place and Marcel Waldmann (iXS Gravity Union) in third.
In the U17 Male category Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro) proved his talent again, after he already had won last year's iXS German Downhill Cup in Bad Wildbad. He finished four seconds faster than Rafal Szczotka (FroPro), while Dave Neuenschwander (Power Bike DH Team) completed the podium.
The only participant in the U17 Female category Sara Böhm (Team Green DH Racing) managed to improve her seeding run results as she was 20 seconds faster than on the previous day.
Finals
As the track presented itself as much faster than in the seeding run the outcome of the finals was not clear at all in the elite women's category. The odds-on favorite Sandra Rübesam (Propain Bikes) was 24 seconds faster than the day before and set a time of 3:59.182. She dominated her category for some riders, until the reigning Czech champion Jana Bártová (Bikeplac Racing) edged her out by 10 seconds.
After that, there was only one last woman left at the start: Zarja Cernilogar who was place 10 in the world rankings. And in fact, she collected some more points as she went fastest with a time of 3:39.551, now sitting atop the women's standings.
David Trummer (RRP Ghost) had already demonstrated his skills in 2011 when he finished second in the German championships. Last Sunday, he started first in the elite men's category after a DNF in the seeding run and therefore remained in the hot seat for a huge part of the race. More than 1.5 hours later, Bryn Dickerson took Trummer’s seat, but had to give way to Matt Walker after a few minutes. After that, the hot seat remained in possession of New Zealand when Wyn Masters (Team Bulls) took over with a 4.5-second lead.
After 23 more riders, his brother Edward Masters (Taranaki Hardcore) was 1.5 seconds faster and took his rightful place in the hot seat, when the race reached the top ten riders.
Whereas Marcus Klausmann (Ghost Factory Racing), Noel Niederberger (Gstaad-Scott) and Matej Charvat (Banshee Bikes) couldn't, Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker) finally put an end to New Zealand's reign.
In the end, Robin Wallner was able to set the best time of 3:04.196, which was not beat by either Johannes Fischbach or last year's winner Johann Potgieter. Wallner succeeded, while Fischbach went second. The podium was completed by Pekoll, followed by Edward Masters in fourth place, Wyn Masters in fifth and Noel Niederberger in sixth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Wallner (Swe)
|0:03:04.19
|2
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|0:00:04.25
|3
|Markus Pekoll (Aut)
|0:00:04.51
|4
|Edward Masters (NZl)
|0:00:04.91
|5
|Wyn Masters (NZl)
|0:00:05.06
|6
|Noel Niederberger (Swi)
|0:00:05.96
|7
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|0:00:06.56
|8
|Jan Cepelak (Cze)
|0:00:08.00
|9
|Ziga Pandur (Slo)
|0:00:08.34
|10
|Luke Ellison (Aus)
|0:00:08.94
|11
|Jure Zabjek (Slo)
|0:00:09.12
|12
|Niklas Wallner (Swe)
|0:00:09.53
|13
|Matthew Walker (NZl)
|0:00:09.64
|14
|Petr Tresnak (Cze)
|0:00:09.69
|15
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|0:00:09.73
|16
|David Trummer (Aut)
|0:00:09.79
|17
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:09.99
|18
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:10.10
|19
|Christian Textor (Ger)
|0:00:10.47
|20
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|0:00:10.51
|21
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:10.76
|22
|Reece Potter (NZl)
|0:00:10.95
|23
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:11.08
|24
|Adam Vagner (Cze)
|0:00:11.74
|25
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|0:00:11.76
|26
|Jan Uruba (Cze)
|0:00:11.80
|27
|Felix Klee (Swi)
|0:00:12.28
|28
|Fabian Heim (Ger)
|0:00:12.29
|29
|Lukas Splichal (Cze)
|0:00:13.27
|30
|Martin Lebl (Cze)
|0:00:13.29
|31
|Antti Lampen (Fin)
|0:00:13.38
|32
|Ferdinand Brunold (Ger)
|0:00:13.44
|33
|Martin Knapec (Svk)
|0:00:14.17
|34
|Mads Weidemann (Den)
|0:00:14.26
|35
|Martin Mitvalsky (Cze)
|0:00:14.43
|36
|Tom Matthews (NZl)
|0:00:14.78
|37
|Joe Vejvoda (Aus)
|0:00:14.83
|38
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)
|0:00:15.68
|39
|Stanislav Sehnal (Cze)
|0:00:15.82
|40
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|0:00:15.83
|41
|Marcus Hansson (Swe)
|0:00:16.06
|42
|Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel)
|0:00:16.28
|43
|Joshua Barth (Ger)
|0:00:16.50
|44
|Josua Hein (Ger)
|0:00:16.99
|45
|Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)
|0:00:17.05
|46
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|0:00:17.34
|47
|Nicolo Hofer (Swi)
|0:00:18.25
|48
|Billy Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:18.39
|49
|Rastislav Baranek (Svk)
|0:00:18.40
|50
|Dominik Mai (Ger)
|0:00:18.55
|51
|Fabian Fader (Ger)
|0:00:18.67
|52
|Ondrej Stepanek (Cze)
|53
|Matej Laktis (Svk)
|0:00:18.73
|54
|Markus Planitzer (Aut)
|0:00:18.93
|55
|Simon Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:19.05
|56
|Benjamin Oluoch (Ger)
|0:00:19.14
|57
|Dominik Kvapil (Cze)
|0:00:19.17
|58
|Rick Balbierer (Ger)
|0:00:19.38
|59
|Nicolas Cherik (Swi)
|0:00:19.45
|60
|Sebastian Jensen (Den)
|0:00:19.51
|61
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:20.13
|62
|Basil Weber (Swi)
|0:00:20.14
|63
|Lukas Ucen (Svk)
|0:00:20.18
|64
|Luca Biwer (Ger)
|0:00:20.26
|65
|Leopold Köllner (Aut)
|0:00:20.28
|66
|Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:20.55
|67
|Mike Schaer (Swi)
|0:00:20.80
|68
|Tilen Leban (Slo)
|0:00:20.85
|69
|Tom Bersselaar (Ned)
|0:00:21.29
|70
|Max Fischer (Ger)
|0:00:21.55
|71
|Marek Petelik (Cze)
|0:00:21.75
|72
|Samuel Bull (RSA)
|0:00:21.96
|73
|Christoph Felix Schnettler (Ger)
|0:00:22.33
|74
|Alexander Kurz (Aut)
|0:00:22.53
|75
|Andreas Krieger (Ger)
|0:00:22.57
|76
|Michael Bischoff (Swi)
|0:00:22.73
|77
|Matej Mackovic (Svk)
|0:00:22.77
|78
|Kevin Falko Dewinski (Ger)
|0:00:23.16
|79
|Tim Hedman (Swe)
|0:00:23.20
|80
|Vit Kucian (Cze)
|0:00:23.21
|81
|Christian Schlothauer (Ger)
|0:00:23.22
|82
|Marek Taisl (Cze)
|0:00:23.25
|83
|Mark Van Lankveld (Ned)
|0:00:23.54
|84
|Jerome Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:23.88
|85
|Patrick Friese (Ger)
|0:00:24.11
|86
|Ivan Nikolaienko (Ukr)
|0:00:24.16
|87
|Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:24.51
|88
|Manuel Marty (Swi)
|0:00:24.94
|89
|Miha Ivancic (Slo)
|0:00:25.07
|90
|Julien Rossé (Swi)
|0:00:25.20
|91
|Malte Stoehr (Ger)
|0:00:25.46
|92
|Lukas Kuffer (Ger)
|0:00:25.48
|93
|Tim Kaelin (Swi)
|0:00:25.62
|94
|Orlando Sarioglou (Gre)
|0:00:25.79
|95
|Pascal Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:26.12
|96
|Stefan Mauser (Aut)
|0:00:26.34
|97
|Manuel Widmann (Aut)
|0:00:26.70
|98
|Patrik Kuster (Swi)
|0:00:27.23
|99
|Ian Schaad (Swi)
|0:00:27.26
|100
|Janick Lieberherr (Swi)
|0:00:27.35
|101
|Thomas Stemplinger (Ger)
|0:00:27.44
|102
|Martin Kägi (Swi)
|0:00:27.49
|103
|Myles Weber (Swi)
|0:00:27.67
|104
|Florian Wilhelm (Aut)
|0:00:27.79
|105
|Michael Pfaff (Ger)
|0:00:27.96
|106
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:28.00
|107
|Willi Lutzeler (Ger)
|0:00:28.11
|108
|Petr Cech (Cze)
|0:00:28.12
|109
|Chris Barlin (Aus)
|0:00:28.16
|110
|Martin Slovak (Cze)
|0:00:28.37
|111
|Daniel Mikel (Cze)
|0:00:28.71
|112
|Stephan Schelling (Swi)
|0:00:28.76
|113
|Alojz Kaššák (Svk)
|0:00:28.89
|114
|Pascal Stenger (Ger)
|0:00:29.40
|115
|Joel Andrey (Swi)
|0:00:29.60
|116
|Andre Lezuo (Aut)
|0:00:29.88
|117
|Tim Drexler (Ger)
|0:00:29.93
|118
|Jan Berkenkopf (Ger)
|0:00:30.04
|119
|Max Kruse (Ger)
|0:00:30.11
|120
|Stephan Schneider (Aut)
|0:00:30.24
|121
|Sebastian Moser (Aut)
|0:00:30.25
|122
|Georg Wolf (Aut)
|0:00:30.47
|123
|Peter Forster (Swi)
|0:00:30.71
|124
|Johannes Hänle (Ger)
|0:00:31.10
|125
|Jan Malinek (Cze)
|0:00:31.81
|126
|Máté Ettinghausen (Hun)
|0:00:32.41
|127
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|0:00:32.51
|128
|Mykyta Silipchenko (Ukr)
|0:00:32.68
|129
|Ronny Quittschalle (Ger)
|0:00:33.13
|130
|Steffen Lennartz (Ger)
|0:00:33.19
|131
|Niko Kindle (Lie)
|132
|Joël Reusser (Swi)
|0:00:33.25
|133
|Mauricio Baumann (Ger)
|0:00:33.51
|134
|Martin Cermak (Cze)
|0:00:33.65
|135
|Mario Steiner (Ger)
|0:00:34.14
|136
|Ken Zimmermann (Swi)
|0:00:34.58
|137
|Erich Wieland (Aut)
|138
|Luca Bolkenius (Ger)
|0:00:34.61
|139
|Martin Muller (Cze)
|0:00:34.84
|140
|Benjamin Scharfetter (Aut)
|0:00:35.30
|141
|Beda Berchtold (Swi)
|0:00:35.68
|142
|Nicolas Simon (Bel)
|0:00:35.74
|143
|Fabio Jungen (Swi)
|0:00:35.99
|144
|Christoph Mutlitz (Ger)
|0:00:36.72
|145
|Dominik Zavel (Cze)
|0:00:37.15
|146
|Yannik Thomas (Ger)
|0:00:37.29
|147
|Daniil Semenov (Rus)
|0:00:37.34
|148
|Joachim Krug (Ger)
|0:00:37.39
|149
|Alan Turin (Swi)
|0:00:37.44
|150
|Tomas Brozik (Cze)
|0:00:37.48
|151
|Patrick Kleinert (Ger)
|0:00:37.54
|152
|Lachlan Mckillop (Aus)
|0:00:37.96
|153
|Peter Marcina (Svk)
|0:00:38.39
|154
|Amin El Boubsi (Ger)
|0:00:38.82
|155
|Bjorn Stukenkemper (Ger)
|0:00:38.88
|156
|Radek Matejik (Cze)
|0:00:38.96
|157
|Pascal Engel (Aut)
|0:00:39.04
|158
|Karel Sliksbir (Cze)
|0:00:39.35
|159
|Markus Bucher (Swi)
|0:00:40.21
|160
|Gustaf Schröder (Swe)
|0:00:40.46
|161
|Dominic Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:40.52
|162
|Philippe Frey (Swi)
|0:00:41.48
|163
|Kristian Hodne (Nor)
|0:00:42.26
|164
|Andrey Rusanov (Rus)
|0:00:42.62
|165
|Nils Verhoeven (Ger)
|0:00:42.73
|166
|Per Henrik Opsal Thorp (Nor)
|0:00:43.15
|167
|Yannik Fejfar (Ger)
|0:00:44.07
|168
|Jan Krejsa (Cze)
|0:00:44.61
|169
|Jan-Phillip Strehl (Ger)
|0:00:45.02
|170
|Peter Pingitzer (Aut)
|0:00:45.24
|171
|Samuel Lantschner (Ita)
|0:00:45.52
|172
|Sandro Wolf (Ger)
|0:00:45.93
|173
|Harry Bowman (GBr)
|0:00:46.48
|174
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|0:00:48.45
|175
|Paul Geibler (Ger)
|0:00:48.48
|176
|Patrick Reuter (Ger)
|0:00:49.10
|177
|James Fröhlich (Ger)
|0:00:49.28
|178
|Marco Ebner (Ger)
|0:00:49.54
|179
|Tomas Thurl (Cze)
|0:00:49.56
|180
|Michael Grohmann (Aut)
|0:00:50.74
|181
|Erwin Aydin (Aut)
|0:00:50.95
|182
|Jiri Cermak (Cze)
|0:00:51.66
|183
|Miguel Zink (Ger)
|0:00:51.77
|184
|David Rubin (Swi)
|0:00:51.81
|185
|Christopher Munch (Ger)
|0:00:52.71
|186
|Rainer Sendlinger (Ger)
|0:00:52.92
|187
|Kenneth Hromadka (Ger)
|0:00:54.25
|188
|Alexey Babkin (Rus)
|0:00:54.77
|189
|Nico Kasper (Ger)
|0:00:55.61
|190
|Florian Höler (Ger)
|0:00:59.20
|191
|Stefan Strohmayer (Aut)
|0:00:59.55
|192
|Roger Keller (Swi)
|0:00:59.62
|193
|Rene Wirnsberger (Aut)
|0:01:00.44
|194
|Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)
|0:01:00.57
|195
|Alexander Unger (Ger)
|0:01:02.75
|196
|Sebastian Sternemann (Ger)
|0:01:03.52
|197
|Louis Zari (Ger)
|0:01:04.78
|198
|Mario Wiestal (Ger)
|0:01:06.32
|199
|Stefan Mutlitz (Ger)
|0:01:09.91
|200
|Sergey Zvyagin (Rus)
|0:01:12.61
|201
|Florian Blumör (Ger)
|0:01:17.87
|202
|Sebastian Kanik (Ger)
|0:01:22.79
|203
|Ondrej Sembera (Cze)
|0:01:27.08
|204
|Roman Jirousch (Ger)
|0:01:31.87
|205
|David Korn (Ger)
|0:01:41.32
|206
|Petr Maly (Cze)
|0:01:48.97
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)
|0:03:39.55
|2
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|0:00:09.13
|3
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:19.63
|4
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:20.68
|5
|Spela Horvat (Slo)
|0:00:20.75
|6
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|0:00:22.81
|7
|Sophie Tyas (NZl)
|0:00:25.63
|8
|Elke Rabeder (Aut)
|0:00:33.52
|9
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut)
|0:00:34.77
|10
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|0:00:44.36
|11
|Alexandra Zhirnova (Rus)
|0:00:50.35
|12
|Yvonne Birker (Swi)
|0:01:20.66
