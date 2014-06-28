Vincenzo Nibali wins national road title
Formolo second, Rabottini third
Road Race: Malé - Centro
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took a much needed victory ahead of the Tour de France with win in the Italian national road race on Saturday.
Nibali beat neo-pro Davide Formolo (Cannondale) in second place with Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) finishing in third. The Astana leader attacked inside the last mile with only Formolo able to respond.
The race began with 124 riders setting out with attacks almost from the gun. A seven-man move slipped clear after 13 kilometers of racing, with the group quickly building up a lead close to four minutes. With strength in numbers in the bunch and having missed the move, Cannondale set about controlling the pace, and they made sure that the break didn’t have too much room. After 70km of racing, the gap had moved out to 5:20, but by now the leaders were starting to fade and within another 15km the gap to the bunch had dropped to 4:30.
Cannondale were given a hand when Astana joined them on the front of the peloton - a move that spelled the begging of the end for the seven up the road.
Gozzi and Cecchinel were the last remaining rider from the break as they held a plucky 40 seconds over the bunch, that had been reduced to less than 30 riders. With still 56km to go Gozzi was a spent force, leaving Cecchinel on his own and at the head of the race.
A counter attack was always on the cards and Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma) and Ricardo Pichetta (Team Idea) set off after Cecchinel was reeled in.
They were soon joined by Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni). Nibali and several others made their move and after a number of skirmishes six riders remained: Scarponi, Nibali, Pozzovivo, Formolo, Rabottini and Ivan Santaromita. With 18km to six became 17 with more riders latching on.
On the final climb of the race Nibali took the situation by the scruff of the neck, whittling down the final break to a few riders before jumping clear in the last mile with Formolo.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)
|5:40:54
|2
|Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli)
|0:00:06
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)
|0:00:07
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)
|0:00:12
|6
|Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team)
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:00:23
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
|0:00:25
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli)
|0:00:29
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Orica GreenEdge)
|0:00:41
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Astana Pro Team)
|0:02:33
|12
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giocattoli)
|0:03:31
|13
|Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo)
|0:04:52
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani CSF)
|15
|Matteo Busato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)
|19
|Antonio Santoro (Meridiana Kamen Team)
|20
|Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
|21
|Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli)
|22
|Nicola Gaffurini (Vega - Hotsand)
|23
|Luca Dodi (Lampre-Merida)
|24
|Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale)
|25
|Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli)
|26
|Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida)
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Movistar Team)
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
|0:04:59
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF)
|0:06:14
|30
|Mirko Tedeschi (Team Idea)
|31
|Alessandro Bisolti (Vini Fantini Nippo)
|32
|Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
|33
|Alessandro Bazzana (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:06:24
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Team Netapp - Endura)
|35
|Marco Tecchio (Area Zero Pro Team)
|36
|Simone Petilli (Area Zero Pro Team)
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Astana Pro Team)
|0:07:12
|38
|Marco Marcato (Cannondale)
|0:07:18
|39
|Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
|0:11:20
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)
|41
|Angelo Pagani (Bardiani CSF)
|42
|Davide Villella (Cannondale)
|43
|Alfredo Balloni (CEF)
|44
|Alessio Camilli (Vega - Hotsand)
|45
|Stefano Tonin (Area Zero Pro Team)
|46
|Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
|47
|Antonio Nibali (Marchiol Emisfero)
|0:11:25
|48
|Gianluca Mengardo (Area Zero Pro Team)
|0:16:08
|49
|Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team)
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)
|DNF
|Matteo Di Serafino (Androni Giocattoli)
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli)
|DNF
|Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli)
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
|DNF
|Nicola Testi (Androni Giocattoli)
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team)
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana Pro Team)
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Astana Pro Team)
|DNF
|Paolo Colonna (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Andrea Manfredi (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Stefano Locatelli (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Donato De Ieso (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani CSF)
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida)
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida)
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida)
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida)
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale)
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Cannondale)
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Cannondale)
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli)
|DNF
|Luigi Miletta (Neri Sottoli)
|DNF
|Mattia Pozzo (Neri Sottoli)
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli)
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli)
|DNF
|Giampaolo Caruso (Team Katusha)
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Team Katusha)
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Movistar Team)
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Vini Fantini Nippo)
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Vini Fantini Nippo)
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Vini Fantini Nippo)
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Area Zero Pro Team)
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Area Zero Pro Team)
|DNF
|Gianluca Leonardi (Area Zero Pro Team)
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Area Zero Pro Team)
|DNF
|Charly Petelin (Area Zero Pro Team)
|DNF
|Matteo Spreafico (Team Idea)
|DNF
|Ricardo Pichetta (Team Idea)
|DNF
|Matteo Collodel (Team Idea)
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Team Idea)
|DNF
|Enrico Franzoi (Marchiol Emisfero)
|DNF
|Alberto Cecchin (Marchiol Emisfero)
|DNF
|Simone Antonini (Marchiol Emisfero)
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Marchiol Emisfero)
|DNF
|Daniele Aldegheri (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Di Remigio (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
|DNF
|Nicola Dal Santo (CEF)
|DNF
|Alfonso Fiorenza (CEF)
|DNF
|Matteo Gozzi (CEF)
|DNF
|Giacomo Forconi (CEF)
|DNF
|Matteo Belli (CEF)
|DNF
|Antonio Merolese (CEF)
|DNF
|Gianni Franco D'intino (Vega - Hotsand)
|DNF
|Sante Di Nizio (Vega - Hotsand)
|DNF
|Moreno Giampaolo (Vega - Hotsand)
|DNF
|Alessandro Riccardi (Vega - Hotsand)
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing)
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)
|DNF
|Davide Mucelli (Meridiana Kamen Team)
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka)
