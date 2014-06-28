Trending

Vincenzo Nibali wins national road title

Formolo second, Rabottini third

Image 1 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 37

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

Enrico Franzoi (Marchiol Emisfero) sets the pace

Enrico Franzoi (Marchiol Emisfero) sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Michele Scarponi (Astana) worked hard for Vincenzo Nibali

Michele Scarponi (Astana) worked hard for Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Matteo Busato (MG KVIS - Wilier - Trevigiani)

Matteo Busato (MG KVIS - Wilier - Trevigiani)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37

2014 Italian national road champion Vincenzo Nibali

2014 Italian national road champion Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

2014 Italian national road champion Vincenzo Nibali

2014 Italian national road champion Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Thumbs for if you're national champion

Thumbs for if you're national champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

The national podium with Formolo, Nibali and Rabottini

The national podium with Formolo, Nibali and Rabottini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 37

A new jersey for Nibal to show off to infront of his family

A new jersey for Nibal to show off to infront of his family
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian national road race

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian national road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will wear his national championship jersey at the Tour de France in July

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will wear his national championship jersey at the Tour de France in July
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)

Alessandro Vanotti (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 37

Salvatore Puccio (Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 37

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 37

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka)

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 37

Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli)

Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 37

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 37

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) at the start

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 37

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 37

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37

Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli) leads the break

Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37

Danilo Vigano' (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Danilo Vigano' (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale)

Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took a much needed victory ahead of the Tour de France with win in the Italian national road race on Saturday.

Nibali beat neo-pro Davide Formolo (Cannondale) in second place with Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) finishing in third. The Astana leader attacked inside the last mile with only Formolo able to respond.

The race began with 124 riders setting out with attacks almost from the gun. A seven-man move slipped clear after 13 kilometers of racing, with the group quickly building up a lead close to four minutes. With strength in numbers in the bunch and having missed the move, Cannondale set about controlling the pace, and they made sure that the break didn’t have too much room. After 70km of racing, the gap had moved out to 5:20, but by now the leaders were starting to fade and within another 15km the gap to the bunch had dropped to 4:30.

Cannondale were given a hand when Astana joined them on the front of the peloton - a move that spelled the begging of the end for the seven up the road.

Gozzi and Cecchinel were the last remaining rider from the break as they held a plucky 40 seconds over the bunch, that had been reduced to less than 30 riders. With still 56km to go Gozzi was a spent force, leaving Cecchinel on his own and at the head of the race.

A counter attack was always on the cards and Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma) and Ricardo Pichetta (Team Idea) set off after Cecchinel was reeled in.

They were soon joined by Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni). Nibali and several others made their move and after a number of skirmishes six riders remained: Scarponi, Nibali, Pozzovivo, Formolo, Rabottini and Ivan Santaromita. With 18km to six became 17 with more riders latching on.

On the final climb of the race Nibali took the situation by the scruff of the neck, whittling down the final break to a few riders before jumping clear in the last mile with Formolo.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)5:40:54
2Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
3Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli)0:00:06
4Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)0:00:07
5Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)0:00:12
6Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team)
7Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:23
8Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)0:00:25
9Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli)0:00:29
10Ivan Santaromita (Orica GreenEdge)0:00:41
11Michele Scarponi (Astana Pro Team)0:02:33
12Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giocattoli)0:03:31
13Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo)0:04:52
14Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani CSF)
15Matteo Busato (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
16Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)
17Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)
18Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)
19Antonio Santoro (Meridiana Kamen Team)
20Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
21Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli)
22Nicola Gaffurini (Vega - Hotsand)
23Luca Dodi (Lampre-Merida)
24Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale)
25Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli)
26Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida)
27Eros Capecchi (Movistar Team)
28Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)0:04:59
29Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF)0:06:14
30Mirko Tedeschi (Team Idea)
31Alessandro Bisolti (Vini Fantini Nippo)
32Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
33Alessandro Bazzana (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:06:24
34Cesare Benedetti (Team Netapp - Endura)
35Marco Tecchio (Area Zero Pro Team)
36Simone Petilli (Area Zero Pro Team)
37Francesco Gavazzi (Astana Pro Team)0:07:12
38Marco Marcato (Cannondale)0:07:18
39Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)0:11:20
40Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)
41Angelo Pagani (Bardiani CSF)
42Davide Villella (Cannondale)
43Alfredo Balloni (CEF)
44Alessio Camilli (Vega - Hotsand)
45Stefano Tonin (Area Zero Pro Team)
46Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
47Antonio Nibali (Marchiol Emisfero)0:11:25
48Gianluca Mengardo (Area Zero Pro Team)0:16:08
49Silvio Giorni (Area Zero Pro Team)
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)
DNFMatteo Di Serafino (Androni Giocattoli)
DNFMarco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli)
DNFAntonio Parrinello (Androni Giocattoli)
DNFEmanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
DNFNicola Testi (Androni Giocattoli)
DNFValerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team)
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Astana Pro Team)
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Astana Pro Team)
DNFPaolo Colonna (Bardiani CSF)
DNFMarco Canola (Bardiani CSF)
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)
DNFAndrea Manfredi (Bardiani CSF)
DNFStefano Locatelli (Bardiani CSF)
DNFAndrea Piechele (Bardiani CSF)
DNFDonato De Ieso (Bardiani CSF)
DNFEnrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF)
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani CSF)
DNFMatteo Bono (Lampre-Merida)
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida)
DNFValerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)
DNFAndrea Palini (Lampre-Merida)
DNFLuca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida)
DNFIvan Basso (Cannondale)
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Cannondale)
DNFOscar Gatto (Cannondale)
DNFAlan Marangoni (Cannondale)
DNFFabio Sabatini (Cannondale)
DNFElia Viviani (Cannondale)
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli)
DNFLuigi Miletta (Neri Sottoli)
DNFMattia Pozzo (Neri Sottoli)
DNFFabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli)
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Neri Sottoli)
DNFGiampaolo Caruso (Team Katusha)
DNFLuca Paolini (Team Katusha)
DNFDavide Appollonio (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFAdriano Malori (Movistar Team)
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Vini Fantini Nippo)
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Vini Fantini Nippo)
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Vini Fantini Nippo)
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Area Zero Pro Team)
DNFFabio Chinello (Area Zero Pro Team)
DNFGianluca Leonardi (Area Zero Pro Team)
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Area Zero Pro Team)
DNFCharly Petelin (Area Zero Pro Team)
DNFMatteo Spreafico (Team Idea)
DNFRicardo Pichetta (Team Idea)
DNFMatteo Collodel (Team Idea)
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Team Idea)
DNFEnrico Franzoi (Marchiol Emisfero)
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Marchiol Emisfero)
DNFSimone Antonini (Marchiol Emisfero)
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Marchiol Emisfero)
DNFDaniele Aldegheri (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
DNFLorenzo Di Remigio (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
DNFMattia Frapporti (MG Kvis - Trevigiani)
DNFNicola Dal Santo (CEF)
DNFAlfonso Fiorenza (CEF)
DNFMatteo Gozzi (CEF)
DNFGiacomo Forconi (CEF)
DNFMatteo Belli (CEF)
DNFAntonio Merolese (CEF)
DNFGianni Franco D'intino (Vega - Hotsand)
DNFSante Di Nizio (Vega - Hotsand)
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Vega - Hotsand)
DNFAlessandro Riccardi (Vega - Hotsand)
DNFSimone Stortoni (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
DNFDavide Vigano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing)
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)
DNFDavide Mucelli (Meridiana Kamen Team)
DNFKristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka)

Latest on Cyclingnews