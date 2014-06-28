Image 1 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 37 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 Enrico Franzoi (Marchiol Emisfero) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Michele Scarponi (Astana) worked hard for Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 Matteo Busato (MG KVIS - Wilier - Trevigiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 37 2014 Italian national road champion Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 37 2014 Italian national road champion Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 Thumbs for if you're national champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 37 The national podium with Formolo, Nibali and Rabottini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 37 A new jersey for Nibal to show off to infront of his family (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian national road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will wear his national championship jersey at the Tour de France in July (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 37 Salvatore Puccio (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 37 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 37 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 37 Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 37 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 37 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Alessio Taliani (Androni Giocattoli) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 37 Danilo Vigano' (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took a much needed victory ahead of the Tour de France with win in the Italian national road race on Saturday.

Nibali beat neo-pro Davide Formolo (Cannondale) in second place with Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) finishing in third. The Astana leader attacked inside the last mile with only Formolo able to respond.

The race began with 124 riders setting out with attacks almost from the gun. A seven-man move slipped clear after 13 kilometers of racing, with the group quickly building up a lead close to four minutes. With strength in numbers in the bunch and having missed the move, Cannondale set about controlling the pace, and they made sure that the break didn’t have too much room. After 70km of racing, the gap had moved out to 5:20, but by now the leaders were starting to fade and within another 15km the gap to the bunch had dropped to 4:30.

Cannondale were given a hand when Astana joined them on the front of the peloton - a move that spelled the begging of the end for the seven up the road.

Gozzi and Cecchinel were the last remaining rider from the break as they held a plucky 40 seconds over the bunch, that had been reduced to less than 30 riders. With still 56km to go Gozzi was a spent force, leaving Cecchinel on his own and at the head of the race.

A counter attack was always on the cards and Elia Viviani (Cannondale), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma) and Ricardo Pichetta (Team Idea) set off after Cecchinel was reeled in.

They were soon joined by Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni). Nibali and several others made their move and after a number of skirmishes six riders remained: Scarponi, Nibali, Pozzovivo, Formolo, Rabottini and Ivan Santaromita. With 18km to six became 17 with more riders latching on.

On the final climb of the race Nibali took the situation by the scruff of the neck, whittling down the final break to a few riders before jumping clear in the last mile with Formolo.

