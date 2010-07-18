Suding wins Italian downhill title
Canepa victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|0:03:42.66
|2
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|0:00:03.50
|3
|Claudio Cozzi (Ita)
|0:00:04.28
|4
|Carlo Gambirasio (Ita)
|0:00:05.08
|5
|Davide Sottocornola (Ita)
|0:00:08.32
|6
|Emanuele Vincenzi (Ita)
|0:00:09.44
|7
|Bruno Zanchi (Ita)
|0:00:10.12
|8
|Francesco Petrucci (Ita)
|0:00:13.24
|9
|Justyn Norek (Ita)
|0:00:13.54
|10
|Davide Michelis (Ita)
|0:00:13.71
|11
|Mattia Arduino (Ita)
|0:00:14.07
|12
|Manuel Ducci (Ita)
|0:00:14.85
|13
|Andréa Gamenara (Ita)
|0:00:15.48
|14
|Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
|0:00:15.66
|15
|Vittorio Gambirasio (Ita)
|0:00:16.10
|16
|Belli Walter (Ita)
|0:00:16.52
|17
|Edoardo Franco (Ita)
|0:00:16.77
|18
|Cristian Mazzolini (Ita)
|0:00:17.13
|19
|Luca Fusani (Ita)
|0:00:21.69
|20
|Valentin Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
|0:00:22.65
|21
|Davide Don (Ita)
|0:00:23.33
|22
|Michel Angelini (Ita)
|0:00:23.78
|23
|Leoluca Scurria (Ita)
|0:00:24.60
|24
|Niccolo Maggiorani (Ita)
|0:00:26.58
|25
|Simone Gilli (Ita)
|0:00:27.11
|26
|Dario Zampieri (Ita)
|0:00:27.69
|27
|Samuele Aicardi (Ita)
|0:00:28.12
|28
|Luigi Cannavacciuolo (Ita)
|0:00:28.77
|29
|Leonardo Piccini (Ita)
|0:00:29.56
|30
|Daniele Cosseta (Ita)
|0:00:30.27
|31
|Davide Dolfin (Ita)
|0:00:30.57
|32
|Davide Bionaz (Ita)
|0:00:30.89
|33
|Andrea Delugas (Ita)
|0:00:31.73
|DNF
|Michele Azzola (Ita)
|DNF
|Matteo Bertelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Massimo Cappanera (Ita)
|DNF
|Michele Scheriau (Ita)
|DNF
|Caldini Guatta (Ita)
|DNF
|Gabriele Boganini (Ita)
|DNF
|Andrea Spadoni (Ita)
|DNF
|Edoardo Sanna (Ita)
|DNF
|Mauro Vinci (Ita)
|DNF
|Michael Margesin (Ita)
|DNF
|Gabriele Destro (Ita)
|DNF
|Gabriele Bagatti (Ita)
|DNF
|Mirko Cuccu (Ita)
|DNF
|Alex Barbera (Ita)
|DNF
|Stefano Balestracci (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Canepa (Ita)
|0:04:39.27
|2
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|0:00:03.74
|3
|Sara Mologni (Ita)
|0:00:27.67
|4
|Silvia Ferracin (Ita)
|0:01:19.80
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pietro Caire (Ita)
|0:03:57.46
|2
|Mario Milani (Ita)
|0:00:01.75
|3
|Fabian Geiser (Ita)
|0:00:08.48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy