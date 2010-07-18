Trending

Suding wins Italian downhill title

Canepa victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:03:42.66
2Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:00:03.50
3Claudio Cozzi (Ita)0:00:04.28
4Carlo Gambirasio (Ita)0:00:05.08
5Davide Sottocornola (Ita)0:00:08.32
6Emanuele Vincenzi (Ita)0:00:09.44
7Bruno Zanchi (Ita)0:00:10.12
8Francesco Petrucci (Ita)0:00:13.24
9Justyn Norek (Ita)0:00:13.54
10Davide Michelis (Ita)0:00:13.71
11Mattia Arduino (Ita)0:00:14.07
12Manuel Ducci (Ita)0:00:14.85
13Andréa Gamenara (Ita)0:00:15.48
14Francesco Locatelli (Ita)0:00:15.66
15Vittorio Gambirasio (Ita)0:00:16.10
16Belli Walter (Ita)0:00:16.52
17Edoardo Franco (Ita)0:00:16.77
18Cristian Mazzolini (Ita)0:00:17.13
19Luca Fusani (Ita)0:00:21.69
20Valentin Von Klebelsberg (Ita)0:00:22.65
21Davide Don (Ita)0:00:23.33
22Michel Angelini (Ita)0:00:23.78
23Leoluca Scurria (Ita)0:00:24.60
24Niccolo Maggiorani (Ita)0:00:26.58
25Simone Gilli (Ita)0:00:27.11
26Dario Zampieri (Ita)0:00:27.69
27Samuele Aicardi (Ita)0:00:28.12
28Luigi Cannavacciuolo (Ita)0:00:28.77
29Leonardo Piccini (Ita)0:00:29.56
30Daniele Cosseta (Ita)0:00:30.27
31Davide Dolfin (Ita)0:00:30.57
32Davide Bionaz (Ita)0:00:30.89
33Andrea Delugas (Ita)0:00:31.73
DNFMichele Azzola (Ita)
DNFMatteo Bertelli (Ita)
DNFMassimo Cappanera (Ita)
DNFMichele Scheriau (Ita)
DNFCaldini Guatta (Ita)
DNFGabriele Boganini (Ita)
DNFAndrea Spadoni (Ita)
DNFEdoardo Sanna (Ita)
DNFMauro Vinci (Ita)
DNFMichael Margesin (Ita)
DNFGabriele Destro (Ita)
DNFGabriele Bagatti (Ita)
DNFMirko Cuccu (Ita)
DNFAlex Barbera (Ita)
DNFStefano Balestracci (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Canepa (Ita)0:04:39.27
2Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:00:03.74
3Sara Mologni (Ita)0:00:27.67
4Silvia Ferracin (Ita)0:01:19.80

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pietro Caire (Ita)0:03:57.46
2Mario Milani (Ita)0:00:01.75
3Fabian Geiser (Ita)0:00:08.48

