Rupp wins in Israel
Benko fastest in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Rupp (Swi)
|1:29:47
|2
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|0:01:09
|3
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:02:05
|4
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|0:03:27
|5
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|0:04:47
|6
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:05:02
|7
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|0:07:21
|8
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|0:11:37
|9
|Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
|0:11:39
|10
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz)
|0:11:40
|11
|Tal Caller (Isr)
|0:12:08
|12
|Yossi Baruch (Isr)
|0:12:21
|13
|Anton Korolev (Rus)
|0:13:37
|14
|Daniel Eliad (Isr)
|0:13:51
|15
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|0:14:48
|16
|Dror Pekatch (Isr)
|0:16:13
|17
|Itai Birinboim (Isr)
|0:17:19
|18
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:17:56
|19
|Noam Strashnov (Isr)
|0:18:51
|20
|Benjamin Schmidt (Isr)
|0:20:41
|21
|Oded Danon (Isr)
|0:22:27
|DNF
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|DNF
|Christian Bickel (Swi)
|DNF
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|DNF
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|DNF
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|DNS
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|DNS
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|1:26:20
|2
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|0:00:41
|3
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:03:30
|4
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:09:29
|5
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|0:20:01
|DNS
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|DNS
|Gili Tamir (Isr)
