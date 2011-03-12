Trending

Rupp wins in Israel

Benko fastest in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Rupp (Swi)1:29:47
2Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:01:09
3Robby De Bock (Bel)0:02:05
4Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:03:27
5Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:04:47
6Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:05:02
7Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:07:21
8Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)0:11:37
9Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)0:11:39
10Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz)0:11:40
11Tal Caller (Isr)0:12:08
12Yossi Baruch (Isr)0:12:21
13Anton Korolev (Rus)0:13:37
14Daniel Eliad (Isr)0:13:51
15Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)0:14:48
16Dror Pekatch (Isr)0:16:13
17Itai Birinboim (Isr)0:17:19
18David Simon (Ger)0:17:56
19Noam Strashnov (Isr)0:18:51
20Benjamin Schmidt (Isr)0:20:41
21Oded Danon (Isr)0:22:27
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut)
DNFChristian Bickel (Swi)
DNFIdan Shapira (Isr)
DNFBengareth Roff (GBr)
DNFPaul Beales (GBr)
DNSMarco Schätzing (Ger)
DNSSebastian Szraucner (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benko (Hun)1:26:20
2Noga Korem (Isr)0:00:41
3Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:03:30
4Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:09:29
5Anna Konovalova (Rus)0:20:01
DNSPaz Bash (Isr)
DNSGili Tamir (Isr)

