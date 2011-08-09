Trending

Lakata wins over Uber and Platt in Austria

Dicht victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut)4:00:33
2Urs Huber (Swi)0:02:22
3Karl Platt (Ger)0:03:33
4Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:04:22
5Mike Felderer (Ita)0:09:02
6Robert Mennen (Ger)0:12:44
7Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:14:30
8Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:20:21
9Christian Schneidawind (Ger)0:22:57
10Georg Koch (Aut)0:23:07
11Mauro Bettin (Ita)0:23:48
12Tim Bohme (Ger)0:24:18
13David Schöggi (Aut)0:25:04
14Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:25:24
15Georg Piazza (Ita)0:29:21
16Heinz Zörweg (Aut)
17Alex Speisekorn (Ger)0:30:58
18Niels Boon (Ned)0:32:48
19Mattia Longa (Ita)0:34:17
20Hans Becking (Ned)0:39:33
21Daniel Gathof (Ger)0:40:00
22Andreas Kirchberger (Aut)0:42:52
23Rainer Rettner (Ger)0:44:12
24Matthias Gärtner (Ger)0:46:09
25Johannes Thumm (Ger)0:52:30
26Diego Perathoner (Ita)0:53:37
27Hans Planckaert (Bel)0:58:31
28Robert Wittmann (Ger)0:59:13
29Timo Häfner (Ger)1:06:36
30Christoph Gross (Ger)1:13:16
31Rob Bertels (Bel)1:17:49
32Christian Süss (Ger)1:18:54
33Dominik Heinstein (Ger)1:20:24
34Christian Kux (Ger)1:27:11
35Victor Nissle (Ger)1:33:34
36Onno Reijnhout (Ned)1:34:49
37Veit Susallek (Ger)1:34:55
38Philipp Scheläsehus (Ger)1:41:14
39Björn Wolf (Ger)1:43:23
40Jens Butschan (Ger)
41Clemens Sietas (Ger)1:45:50
42Tom Ettlich (Ger)1:49:00
43Fabrizio Marchi (Ita)1:55:26
44Frederik Vandendriessche (Bel)2:15:04
45Eltjo Biemold (Ned)2:26:09
46Heiko Fenzl (Ger)2:48:18
47Johannes De Wit (Ned)3:07:59
48Uwe Koch (Ger)3:40:32

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Dicht (Swi)4:44:48
2Sally Bigham (GBr)0:11:21
3Bianca Purath (Ger)0:25:54
4Ann Katrin Hellstern (Ger)0:40:31
5Barbara Kaltenhauser (Ger)0:45:44
6Verena Krenslehner (Aut)0:49:45
7Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:53:27
8Bettina Uhlig (Ger)1:08:49
9Katharina Alberti (Ger)1:15:50
10Gisela Makowski (Ger)1:28:13

