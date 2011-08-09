Lakata wins over Uber and Platt in Austria
Dicht victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|4:00:33
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|0:02:22
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger)
|0:03:33
|4
|Lukas Buchli (Swi)
|0:04:22
|5
|Mike Felderer (Ita)
|0:09:02
|6
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:12:44
|7
|Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
|0:14:30
|8
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|0:20:21
|9
|Christian Schneidawind (Ger)
|0:22:57
|10
|Georg Koch (Aut)
|0:23:07
|11
|Mauro Bettin (Ita)
|0:23:48
|12
|Tim Bohme (Ger)
|0:24:18
|13
|David Schöggi (Aut)
|0:25:04
|14
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:25:24
|15
|Georg Piazza (Ita)
|0:29:21
|16
|Heinz Zörweg (Aut)
|17
|Alex Speisekorn (Ger)
|0:30:58
|18
|Niels Boon (Ned)
|0:32:48
|19
|Mattia Longa (Ita)
|0:34:17
|20
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:39:33
|21
|Daniel Gathof (Ger)
|0:40:00
|22
|Andreas Kirchberger (Aut)
|0:42:52
|23
|Rainer Rettner (Ger)
|0:44:12
|24
|Matthias Gärtner (Ger)
|0:46:09
|25
|Johannes Thumm (Ger)
|0:52:30
|26
|Diego Perathoner (Ita)
|0:53:37
|27
|Hans Planckaert (Bel)
|0:58:31
|28
|Robert Wittmann (Ger)
|0:59:13
|29
|Timo Häfner (Ger)
|1:06:36
|30
|Christoph Gross (Ger)
|1:13:16
|31
|Rob Bertels (Bel)
|1:17:49
|32
|Christian Süss (Ger)
|1:18:54
|33
|Dominik Heinstein (Ger)
|1:20:24
|34
|Christian Kux (Ger)
|1:27:11
|35
|Victor Nissle (Ger)
|1:33:34
|36
|Onno Reijnhout (Ned)
|1:34:49
|37
|Veit Susallek (Ger)
|1:34:55
|38
|Philipp Scheläsehus (Ger)
|1:41:14
|39
|Björn Wolf (Ger)
|1:43:23
|40
|Jens Butschan (Ger)
|41
|Clemens Sietas (Ger)
|1:45:50
|42
|Tom Ettlich (Ger)
|1:49:00
|43
|Fabrizio Marchi (Ita)
|1:55:26
|44
|Frederik Vandendriessche (Bel)
|2:15:04
|45
|Eltjo Biemold (Ned)
|2:26:09
|46
|Heiko Fenzl (Ger)
|2:48:18
|47
|Johannes De Wit (Ned)
|3:07:59
|48
|Uwe Koch (Ger)
|3:40:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erika Dicht (Swi)
|4:44:48
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|0:11:21
|3
|Bianca Purath (Ger)
|0:25:54
|4
|Ann Katrin Hellstern (Ger)
|0:40:31
|5
|Barbara Kaltenhauser (Ger)
|0:45:44
|6
|Verena Krenslehner (Aut)
|0:49:45
|7
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|0:53:27
|8
|Bettina Uhlig (Ger)
|1:08:49
|9
|Katharina Alberti (Ger)
|1:15:50
|10
|Gisela Makowski (Ger)
|1:28:13
