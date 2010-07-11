Image 1 of 46 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) takes second in the sprint, but first overall since he was part of a group that lapped the field. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 2 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 11 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 12 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 13 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 14 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 15 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 16 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 17 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 18 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 19 of 46 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 20 of 46 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com) came into tonight's race as the series points leader. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 21 of 46 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit) tries to get away early in the race. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 22 of 46 Ryan Dewald (BiKyle) attacks but is marked by Team Jamis. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 23 of 46 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean) accelerates up the front straight. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 24 of 46 The pace had some riders on the rivet. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 25 of 46 As daylight fades, the streets of West Chester became very dark. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 26 of 46 A group of 13 riders lapped the field within the first 25 minutes of the race. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 27 of 46 Team AXA Equitable come to the front to help teammate Clayton Barrows. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 28 of 46 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) looks right to see who he'll be sprinting against on the final lap. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 29 of 46 Team AXA Equitable celebrates a well earned victory. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 30 of 46 Men's podium (L-R): Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home), Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) and Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation). (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 31 of 46 The under 25 points leader, Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis). (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 32 of 46 The Iron Hill Twilight Criterium always attracts a large crowd. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 33 of 46 Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation) takes over as the new US Crit Series points leader. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 34 of 46 The women's field stayed together for the first few laps, but would soon split in two. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 35 of 46 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66) rounds turn two. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 36 of 46 Laura McCaughey (Salamander) is back racing both track and road on American soil. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 37 of 46 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) rode strong and helped place teammate Lauren Ellis on the podium. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 38 of 46 Rebecca Wellons (BMW) made a solid attempt to get away, but was reeled back in. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 39 of 46 Team BikeNZ road a strategic race and came away with the victory. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 40 of 46 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) puts the hammer down and leaves the field behind. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 41 of 46 Current points leader Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com) would give up the jersey tonight. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 42 of 46 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) solos to victory. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 43 of 46 Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation) takes the field sprint for second place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 44 of 46 Women's podium (L-R): Sarah Caravella (Team CARD), Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) and Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation). (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 45 of 46 The under 25 points leader Casey Manderfield (Cycle Loft). (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com) Image 46 of 46 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) takes over as the US Crit Series leader. (Image credit: Todd Leister/leister.smugmug.com)

Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) won the sprint ahead of a late-race breakaway of 10 men and captured a victory at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium, round five of the USA Crits Series held in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) and Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) placed second and third respectively.

“The majority of the guys in the second group were racing for the win,” Lea said. “I had a pretty good idea who was a lap up and who wasn’t. Jamis took control of the finish and my teammate Yosvany brought me up on the inside but I could come around Clayton at the line.”

Race officials offered the peloton an exciting one kilometre circuit that included in the historical downtown area of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

A 14-rider breakaway lapped the field mid-way through the men’s criterium. With 20 laps to go, a second group of eight broke away from and it included roughly six riders from the original break that lapped the field.

“I was in two groups yesterday,” Lea said. “The first went away half way through the race and I went away again with 20 laps to go and that stayed away all the way to the line. About six or seven of those guys were also in the first break.”

The second breakaway included Barrows, Lea and Palma and teammates Frank Travieso and Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis-Jittery Joes), Tim Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team).

The leaders sprinted for the line where Barrows took the win ahead of Lea and Palma. Palma’s teammate Frank Travieso won the field sprint.

Ellis solos to victory in West Chester; Allar leads USA Crits Series

Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) took a solo victory at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation) won the bunch sprint for second place ahead of Sara Caravella (Team Card).

Allar moved into the overall lead in the USA Crits Series. She began accumulating points toward the series’ ranking in April when she placed third at the Athens Terrapin Twilight held in Georgia. Her second place at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium moved her into the overall lead with two races remaining at the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Chris Thater Memorial in Binghamton, New York.

“I’m excited to have the jersey,” Allar said. “I can’t pretend I didn’t want to win the race, but the jersey was the main objective. I’m happy to have the jersey heading into Presby [Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium] which is a hometown race.”

The professional-elite women’s peloton was prepared to ignite the 40-kilometre criterium. “The crowds were absolutely phenomenal,” Allar said. “There were thousands and thousands and thousands of people out there tonight. It was awesome.”

“They [BikeNZ] had the numbers,” explained Allar. “I believe they were the pursuit team. It was pretty apparent that they wanted to get someone off the front, and with their track racing background, I knew that if they got someone off solo, they could stay away. This put solo riders like myself on the defensive.”

Ellis broke away from the field and maintained a some 30-second lead ahead of the peloton. Allar used her savvy criterium skills to put herself in good position to win the final sprint for second place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR) 2 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling T) 3 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 4 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Ryan Dewald (BiKyle/Mazur Coaching) 6 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 7 Tim Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 8 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's) 9 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's) 10 Jeff Buckles (Ricmond Pro Cycling) 11 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR) 12 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Racing) 13 Jared Neters (Hayarket) 14 Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 15 Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling T) 16 Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's) 17 Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United) 18 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 19 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike p/b Catoma) 20 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 21 Andy Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 22 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 23 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR) 24 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 25 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 26 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's) 27 Guy East 28 Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing) 29 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 30 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 31 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix / RBM) 32 Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 33 Sean Melcher (Champion System Racing) 34 Adam Kahler (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll) 35 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR) 36 Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 37 Wyatt Stoup (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Raci) 38 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 39 Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR) 40 Charlie Zamastil (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com) 41 Curtis Winsor (NCVC/United Health Group) 42 Cory Scot (Ricmond Pro Cycling) 43 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR) 44 Zachary Felpel 45 Keith Gerber (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Raci) 46 Brett Kielick (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com) 47 Anthony Lowe (We Stand United) 48 Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) 49 Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) 50 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CR) 51 Cameron Karwowski (Team NZ Pro Cycling) 52 Nik Reinert (University of Pittsburgh)