Mullen defends Irish time trial title

Horgan wins women's national title

Time Trial: Omagh - Omagh

Ryan Mullen (Ireland) in time trial action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Mullen (An Post Chain Reaction)0:47:46
2Eddie Dunbar (NFTO)0:00:25
3Martyn Irvine (Madison Genesis)0:01:11
4Ian Richardson (UCD Cycling Club)0:01:12
5Mark Downey (Banbridge CC)0:01:33
6Marcus Christie (Bissell ABG Gia)0:01:36
7Sean Hahessy (Liquidworx Fits)
8Denis Dunworth (MODA KingdomEnd)0:01:39
9Connor McConvey (Team 3M)0:02:04
10Colm Cassidy (Team Aquablue)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Siobhan Horgan (Team Aqua Blue)0:53:28
2Eve McCrystal (Garda CC)0:02:15
3Caroline Ryan(Garda CC)0:02:40
4Melanie Spath (U/A Leinster)0:03:07
5Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas)
6Eileen Burns (Ballymena RC)0:04:07
7Francine Meehan (Team Aqua Blue)0:05:46
8Judith Russell (Phoenix CC)0:06:45
9Karen Hull (Phoenix CC)0:09:48
10Evan Evan (Lakeland CC)0:11:54

