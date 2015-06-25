Mullen defends Irish time trial title
Horgan wins women's national title
Time Trial: Omagh - Omagh
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Mullen (An Post Chain Reaction)
|0:47:46
|2
|Eddie Dunbar (NFTO)
|0:00:25
|3
|Martyn Irvine (Madison Genesis)
|0:01:11
|4
|Ian Richardson (UCD Cycling Club)
|0:01:12
|5
|Mark Downey (Banbridge CC)
|0:01:33
|6
|Marcus Christie (Bissell ABG Gia)
|0:01:36
|7
|Sean Hahessy (Liquidworx Fits)
|8
|Denis Dunworth (MODA KingdomEnd)
|0:01:39
|9
|Connor McConvey (Team 3M)
|0:02:04
|10
|Colm Cassidy (Team Aquablue)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Siobhan Horgan (Team Aqua Blue)
|0:53:28
|2
|Eve McCrystal (Garda CC)
|0:02:15
|3
|Caroline Ryan(Garda CC)
|0:02:40
|4
|Melanie Spath (U/A Leinster)
|0:03:07
|5
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas)
|6
|Eileen Burns (Ballymena RC)
|0:04:07
|7
|Francine Meehan (Team Aqua Blue)
|0:05:46
|8
|Judith Russell (Phoenix CC)
|0:06:45
|9
|Karen Hull (Phoenix CC)
|0:09:48
|10
|Evan Evan (Lakeland CC)
|0:11:54
